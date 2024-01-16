Techdirt 2023: The Stats

Every year a little after New Years, I do a post about the previous year of Techdirt traffic and comments, looking at what people were interested in, what commenters were highly rated, etc. I know most sites put this out towards the end of the year, but I remain a purist and wait until after the new year begins to get all the stats. I usually try to do it a few days after New Year’s, but it’s a long process, and this year I’ve had a very busy start to the year (though, looking back, last year’s also came out about two weeks after the new year started as well).

If you’d like to see the details from previous years, here they are: 2022, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2010.

Two years ago was the first year we did it without Google Analytics (which we ditched as we tried to remove as much Google as possible from the site). And last year it was a bit trickier, because in early 2022 we had switched from our old, homemade platform to WordPress, and that mucked up some of the stat tracking, and left me trying to piece things together.

This time we have a full year of data again, coming from two separate tools: Automattic’s JetPack and Plausible, which provides very simple, privacy-protective analytics data without feeding it into an advertising juggernaut.

As is pretty typical, about 72% of our traffic comes from the US, followed by Canada, the UK, Australia, Germany, India, the Netherlands, France, New Zealand, and Sweden. The differences from last year are marginal, but Germany was behind India last year, and Brazil was in the top ten (at spot 10) while New Zealand was not. Brazil was 15th this year, trailing Ireland, Spain, Italy and Switzerland. The top Asian country was Japan (one spot behind Brazil) followed by Singapore (though Japan and Singapore had nearly identical traffic).

In 2023 we published 2,007 posts (a tiny bit down from last year, but close) and garnered 61,056 comments on those posts, an average of 30.4 comments per post. Given commenting rates, it’s likely that this year we’ll pass 2 million total comments (!!!) somewhere in the summertime.

Of course, even as we published fewer posts, they got longer. Our average words per post was 798, up from 774 the year before. So even as we published fewer overall posts, we published more words. Just for fun, check out this chart:

Already, for 2024, we’re averaging (well) over 800 words per post, though who knows if that will stick. But, still, most people don’t realize for the first few years I though all Techdirt posts should only be one paragraph. That… changed.

In terms of traffic referrals, I always highlight that, by far, the largest source of our traffic is direct traffic. We never played social media games, trying to goose our traffic that way. And while that maybe put us behind others in overall traffic, our readers tend to be more loyal, rather than drive-by. It looks like approximately 50% of our traffic was direct, with no referrals. Google search sent about 17% of our traffic, and Google News drove about 6%.

After that, we did still receive about 5% of our traffic from ExTwitter even though we don’t post there any more (either personally or from the Techdirt account, since Elon took away the API to do so). Reddit and Smartnews each drove about the same level of traffic as ExTwitter. I honestly still don’t know what Smartnews is, but every year it sends a decent amount of traffic. Same with the “NewsBreakApp.” No idea, but thanks for the traffic.

This year, Flipboard also sent a decent amount of traffic, which is cool, given how that company is embracing the fediverse (something I’m hoping to write more about soon). After that we had HackerNews, Bluesky (my main daily social media app, which is getting close to fully opening to the public) and even Substack. Fark and LinkedIn both also sent a surprising amount of traffic.

Traffic from other publications had Ars Technica leading the way, followed by The Verge, Naked Capitalism, Daring Fireball, Kottke, Techmeme, and AboveTheLaw. I guess Techmeme is more of an aggregator, but it feels appropriate here. I like to see some of these oldschool blogs (Daring Fireball! Kottke!) in the list.

In search, after Google, DuckDuckGo and Bing were next in the list, but there were large periods of last year where Techdirt was missing from both Bing and DuckDuckGo (it looks like we’re currently back).

It’s been kinda crazy to watch the transition to mobile over the years (and we long resisted having a mobile-friendly site). But in 2023, it looks like 69.3% of Techdirt’s traffic was from mobile devices (phones or tablets), and just 30.7% from computers (desktop or laptop).

In terms of OS, 37.7% were Android, 31.6% were iOS. 18.1% were Windows. 10.7% were Mac. Linux was at 1.6% (though I just set up my laptop to dual boot into Linux, so we’ll see if I can bump that number up this year). ChromeOS rounds it out at just 0.5%.

Okay, onto the lists!

Top Ten Stories, by unique pageviews, on Techdirt for 2023:

I’d say there’s a good mix of expected ones and surprises in there. It does seem like “companies behaving badly” often gets a fair bit of attention from readers…

2023’s Top Ten Stories, by comment volume:

Also noticing a bit of a pattern here (and you might too if you went into the comments). We sure do have some extremely committed commenters.

And… once again, as we point out almost every year, there’s no overlap between the highest trafficked posts and the posts with the most comments, even if there’s a common theme in both lists.

Now, to the personal commenter leaderboards:

2023 Top Commenters, by comment volume:

Some expected names on that list and a few new ones as well. Second year in a row that Stephen T. Stone was atop the list, though he’s been hovering around the top 3 for years. But this is also the second year in a row that he posted nearly double the comments of the second place finisher, effectively looping the pack. Stephen, you could create another account, split your posts, and you’d still be in spots one and two…

Top 10 Most Insightful Commenters, based on how many times they got the lightbulb icon:

Parentheses shows what percentage of their comments got the icon

Same top three as last year, and the same top three (in varying orders) as it has been for years. It’s great to have a crew of reliable, insightful commenters here.

Top 10 Funniest Commenters, based on how many times they got the laughing face icon:

Parentheses shows what percentage of their comments got the icon

Well done. As always, it’s harder to get the funny icon than the insightful one (perhaps we should fiddle with the thresholds?) But if you’re even remotely funny, it seems like it should be possible to get on this list next year.

Also, a shoutout to Thad for having a consistently high percentage of comments getting either insightful or funny, or both. Pretty impressive.

And, with that, the 2023 books are officially closed. 2024 is just a couple weeks in and I see that the competition is already pretty fierce for next year’s lists…

