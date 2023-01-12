If You Want A Summary Of All The Ways In Which Elon Is A Hypocrite In How He’s Running Twitter, Watch This Video
If you’ve been reading Techdirt over the past few months, literally nothing in this latest Cody Johnston video will be surprising or new, but it does do a really nice job of laying it all out in a pretty clear way in just 52 minutes of humorous exposition:
It sounds like Part II will be looking at the Twitter Files, which we’ve also debunked multiple times here, so I look forward to that as well.
The key point that Cody makes in the video, which we keep trying to highlight here, is that the issue is not that Musk isn’t free to run Twitter however he wants. He is. He can. The issue is that in speed running the content moderation learning curve not only is he going back on basically everything he said (hilariously to loud applause from his biggest cultish fans), but he’s only doing so when the “bad stuff” seems to impact him personally.
While the company used to have a trust & safety staff that focused on making the site “safe” for as many people as possible, almost all of the decisions we’ve seen to date under Musk are simply about making the site a safe space, personally, for Elon Musk. That is, people who are advocating violence or doxxing people Musk doesn’t know? Those seem free to continue, and are encouraged to drum up as much engagement as possible. But if Musk himself feels personally inconvenienced then, magically, he must do something.
The hypocrisy in these decisions is one thing. The fact that Musk seems to view the moderation decisions solely through the lens of what makes him feel better, personally, is what’s really telling. For years, we’ve highlighted that most critics of trust & safety efforts basically think the “right way” to do trust & safety is what they think is best for themselves. Musk is in the rare position where he can actually let that play out.
The reality for most other sites, though, is that they’re forced to face actual trade-offs about how to make the site more broadly trustworthy and safe. Musk doesn’t seem to realize that’s part of what’s necessary to make a site long-term sustainable. So, Twitter becomes his personal playground, but not one that the rest of us should want to play in.
You haven't debunked ANYTHING
You keep on claiming you have, and you’ll spend pages doing so, but you’re just gaslighting and trying to pretend the plain meaning of words is not what they are.
Fuck, you even tried to claim yesterday with a straight face that publishing personal location info is not “Doxxing”. Completely ignored the definition that was posted! (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doxing) This is either your first week on the internet (seems like, sometimes) or you’re just lying about what it is because you’re that fucking desperate to call Musk a hypocrite.
And yes, Twitter (Gadde included, whom you love so much) directed censorship on a political basis. (legal, but pretty fucked up)
Yes, numerous government agencies gave directions on who to ban and yes that is a 1A violation, actually. (no, it doesn’t matter at all that Twitter only listened half the time.) The violation is on the part of the FBI and others, not Twitter, but nonetheless the only appropriate response from Twitter was “don’t send us this crap” which they didn’t feel at all free to do cuz government was constantly talking about regulating them. Oh, they also hired a few dozen very recently ex-FBI agents. That doesn’t just happen.
No, censorship isn’t free speech, and yes moderation is a form of censorship. (also legal, as long as gov isn’t involved, but arguably a form of editorializing.)
All these words have definitions, and they are not what you claim, and you will spend pages and pages of digital ink pretending they are not what they plainly are.
I used to like what you wrote, 20 years ago, and I still like some of it: Stop writing on this subject. It is very clear you hate Musk on a personal level, probably because you liked the previous form of censorship (don’t make me cite your own posts at you), it is clear you are very far to the Left despite your claims, and that you have no objectivity on the subject at all. The whole process lessens you mostly cuz you wind up lying a whole lot and being incredibly snide when anyone calls you out on it (“I’m sorry you were lied to” as if we can’t fucking read).
Just Stahp.
The location info was public, and it wasn’t personal, because a plane does not equate a person.
I don’t even believe that you’re above the age of 20.
To all you white supremacists claiming that the Babylon Bee is hilarious…
This is a very basic example of what proper comedy is like. It’s not the best at it, but it TRIES to have a joke first, and, more importantly, it PUNCHES UP.
Elon is a rich White South African who most likely inherited his initial seed money (blood EMERALDS, from his DAD) and got lucky with tech companies despite NOT having a degree in ANYTHING for DECADES. The Youtube content creator is not.
Re:
Hrm….randomly calls people racist without any basis, claims the richest man in the world is obviously just a lucky idiot and then comments on a site he obviously doesn’t know anything about. Yeah, that all tracks.
This video is legitimately awful, you just like that he’s emphatic, over emotional, and agrees with you.
And BB, btw, is fighting the left dominant media culture (and censorship) which is about as “punching up” as you can get. But perspective is not your deal, huh?
But man, you guys sure are mad that banning them got Musk to buy the pace, aren’t ya? Whew!
Taylor Lorenz
Taylor Lorenz (who is a militant twit, btw) was suspended for doxxing other people, not Musk. I’m sure there others, but I just find that statement pretty funny.
Also, this youtuber is just awful, a typical Lefty-SJW type and his arguments are not based on much and don’t make a lot of sense…but are projected with a lot of emotion…it’s fundamentally emotional arguments, not logic based. (I spent a couple minutes skimming, there’s no way I’m listening to this crap for an hour)
That you find this insightful really doesn’t say great things about you and also shows just how extremely left-wing you’ve become.
Re: Re: Re:
As a lifelong, educated conservative, I gotta let you in on something: If Musk hasn’t let you suck his dick yet, he’s not going to.
Some More news makes video showing musk saying one thing and doing another. its an hour long, and includes numerous sources.
Mike Bennett: This is all emotional and not logical!
Also Matthew Bennet: I literally just skimmed the video because I can’t be bothered and so have no reasonable basis to judge the validity of the arguments
Also Matthew Bennet: Taylor Lorenz, who was banned after discovering the threat to ‘lil X’ occured after Musk’s security tried to run from a collision and inquired why he blamed the incident on ElonJet, proves Musk was consistent. No need to question why the look back and ban policy wasn’t site wide.
Hypocrisy is overrated
People like to point out when someone’s being hypocritical, but none of this shit would be much better if Elon had accurately told us what was coming. And really, we’ve long known that Elon was not a reliable information source. It seems that many people who rise to power—like CEOs and politicians—just don’t care about being seen as hypocritical. It makes me think there’s maybe not much point in analyzing whether they are, and we’d be better off looking at the policies on their own.
