GOP Releases Bill To Stop Administration From Pressuring Social Media Companies… And, It’s Actually Not Totally Crazy?
Now that the House is (barely) in the control of the Republican Party, we expected an awful lot of dumb anti-tech laws (the Democrats are also pushing dumb anti-tech laws, but of a different nature). The GOP has, in the recent past, laid out a big long list of bills as part of its “big tech” platform, and most of them are ridiculous and often unconstitutional (and many of them conflict with each other). Furthermore, it was noted that part of Speaker McCarthy’s negotiations with hardliners, who initially withheld their votes in his quest to become Speaker, included setting up a silly special committee to “investigate” government “weaponization” of social media. This has come to pass.
So, I fully expected the first tech-related bills to come out of the House to be pretty stupid. But… I’m actually kinda surprised. Representatives James Comer and Cathy McMorris Rodgers have introduced a bill to stop the administration (amusingly, their press release focuses on the Biden administration, without noting that such a bill would, in theory, bind future administrations of either party) from “pressuring social media companies” in how they moderate.
And, on the whole, I actually like the concept of the bill. The government shouldn’t be pressuring anyone regarding their moderation decisions. Of course, that kind of pressure is already a violation of the 1st Amendment, but having it explicitly laid out in a law like this avoids having to go down the trickier 1st Amendment challenge route. The crux of the bill:
In General—An employee may not —
use the employee’s official authority or influence to advocate that any third party, including a private entity, take any action to censor any speech.
There are a bunch of caveats and definitions in the bill, but.. yeah, in general any of that would likely be a 1st Amendment violation (or at least close to it). I am concerned about the inclusion of “influence” here, because, it’s never a 1st Amendment violation for the government to use the bully pulpit to try to persuade companies or individuals to do things, they do that all the time. The 1st Amendment issue — as courts have repeatedly noted — only comes in when there’s some sort of coercion, usually in the form of a threat of punishment. Merely trying to influence, however, is standard practice for the government.
Still, the real issue is that many people are (falsely) insisting that there’s evidence that the Biden administration has already been engaged in forcing companies to “censor,” when the details suggest otherwise. That doesn’t mean the administration hasn’t gone right up to the line in ways that were counterproductive, or just fucked up the messaging in its initiatives in a manner that enabled bad faith actors to lie and pretend that there was censorship going on.
And, yes, the White House should stop doing that.
Of course, the Trump White House regularly would have violated this law in demanding that social media companies moderate in the way they wanted, but we’ll leave that aside as well.
The big issue with the bill is in some of the gray areas of the definitions. Would the White House merely talking about foreign influence operations or election disinformation be seen as “influencing” social media to remove that content? Because, if so, that would obviously be ridiculous.
The way current 1st Amendment precedent stands, there needs to be some real coercive aspect to the government speech, including some sort of threatened implication for not obeying and taking down the concerning speech. So, the fear with this bill is that the broad concept of “influencing” social media could sweep up what should be perfectly normal, valid governmental actions around public education.
That said, a bill like this could have been much worse. Indeed, given the other things the GOP has said of late, I expected it to be way worse.
It’s unlikely this bill goes anywhere, of course, but kudos to Reps. Comer and McMorris Rodgers for actually introducing a bill that mostly seems focused on actually reinforcing the 1st Amendment’s protections.
Does endless whining about being their side being censored by politicians count as pressure?
Re:
Judging by the way Twitter and Facebook both bent over backwards to keep conservative politicians and pundits (up to and including a then-sitting President of the United States) from being hit with the hardest punishments for their TOS violations? Yeah, that might count.
Re: Re: Well, THAT'S not true
I love that you guys have just totally made up this fiction amongst yourselves. The fiction is something along the lines of “Bent over backwards not to ban them…based on the unfair double standards I have invented on policies that are themselves biased” Like you’ll claim Lorenz doxxing Libs of tiktok was fine, but Libs of Tiktok just reposting public videos some idiot made to point and laugh was not. Some of the includes yes, refusing to pretend a man is a “real” woman (which has all sorts of practical implications for sports and violence against women) and against covid “misinformation” a great deal of which turned out to be true.
Political persecution of conservative thought was clear and present. Not just bans, btw, but also numerous (layered, varied, and complex) shadowbans. Immediately after Musk took over basically all conservative pundits, personalities and in fact politicians saw their follower count rise. Many of these shadowbans, including against whole topics, are clearly laid out in the twitter files, also.
That’s just made up. But you guys do this. You repeat things amongst yourselves until you think it’s true. When asked for “source” you’ll just link someone’s opinion.
Re: Re: Re:
They’re biased against misinformation, which many conservatives apparently can’t stop spreading.
No, that’s the fantasy you’ve made up in your head.
Is that supposed to be evidence of something other than Musk rewriting policies and letting bullshitters back onto the platform?
No, that’s you again.
There’s literally a study showing this, as detailed by Techdirt, which you would know if you knew how to read.
Re: Re: Re:
More tiresome projection from Bratty Matty.
Re: Re: Re:
When Donald Trump was sitting in the White House, someone had the bright idea to mirror all of his tweets verbatim on a separate Twitter account. By the time Trump’s ban came down, that mirror account had eaten more suspensions than Trump’s account ever had—and each one was for violating Twitter’s TOS merely by repeating, to the letter, something Trump had said.
My point was and is simple: Whereas Trump (and other conservatives) were given multiple chances to violate the TOS without eating a suspension or a ban—even if they did suffer other, smaller punishments—an account that mirrored Trump’s speech was dinged for multiple TOS violations. If Twitter had been playing fair and refusing to moderate based on some sort of partisan political bias, it would’ve suspended Trump himself for the same posts. But as proven by the “Twitter Files” the company gave conservatives multiple lesser punishments for TOS violations that, as I’ve explained with the Trump example, likely would’ve gotten anyone else suspended or banned.
Yes, Twitter bent over backwards to placate conservative politicians and pundits by not suspending/banning them for their TOS violations. That they may have been shadowbanned, downranked in searches, or received a “lighter” punishment still speaks to the idea that Twitter was unwilling to suspend those conservatives for blatant TOS violations. The reasons why may forever be a mystery (no person can know such things with the certainty of God), but the fact that these things happened remains a factual truth.
Re: Re: Re:
Especially when that “conservative thought” includes racism, xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia and just plain ol’ bigotry.
But you people will rarely admit that the above examples of “conservative thought” is what is being banned, and at the same will never admin what specific conservative thoughts are being banned.
Chances are, “conservative thoughts” about lower taxes, smaller government, etc are not the thoughts being banned.
So tell us Matthew, what exactly are the “conservative thoughts” that are being banned?
Re: Re:
And let’s not forget about Republicans whining about their email getting filtered more often than Democrats’ email.
oh… wait, that wasn’t true either.
Or you could, you know, just enforce the first amendment...
One need only look back a week or so to see how trivial that would be to abuse as several people(some more than others) have been insisting that ‘notifying a platform of potential TOS violations’ counts as ‘censorship’, going back farther you’ve got people arguing that adding warnings and corrections to comments counts as ‘censorship’, I’ve no doubt that anti-vaxxers and Big Lie supporters would argue that the government saying ‘hey it might be a good idea if you didn’t host something that would get people killed and/or undermine democracy itself’ would count as ‘censorship’…
It might sound good at first glance, and it’s certainly tamer than what might be expected from the GOP at this point but there are just so many ways I could see this going wrong and/or being misused that ‘just punish those that violate the first amendment that already exists’ still seems like a much better option.
Oh look, suddenly the government telling private companies what to do is a problem now that their guys have control of both Facebook and Twitter despite Republicans having spent the past four years screeching about the companies censoring them and using the machinery of government to apply pressure to them. Colour me shocked.
They dont Force
They backdoor.
The Adult sites they didnt like, the gov. went out and told the CC corps that if they took money from them, They wouldnt CASH IT.
Which closed allot of Adult sites, esp. the Specialty ones.
No, we dont want to Force you to moderate, we will just get the banks NOT to cash you out.
Speaking as one of Cathy McMorris Rogers’s constituents, I have to say that would be stunned if she actually did something useful.