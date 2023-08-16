Techdirt Has Again Been Removed From Bing And (Mostly) DuckDuckGo
Welp, here we go again. Last month I wrote about how Techdirt had been deleted from both Bing and DuckDuckGo. Over on the discussion at HackerNews, DDG’s CEO and founder, Gabriel Weinberg, jumped in to the conversation to note that this wasn’t intentional (which we never suspected it was). The resulting conversation on HackerNews is actually pretty interesting, as it appears there was some level of misunderstanding among many users about how much DuckDuckGo relies on Bing for its underlying web search.
Either way, a few hours later DuckDuckGo added back… a single link(!) to Techdirt’s front page, which we mentioned in an update. The next day, I heard from a couple people who said they had reached out to people at Microsoft, and I was told that this sometimes happen, and that the Bing team will eventually fix it (though it might happen faster if something gets public attention). Either way, about a day after I had written about Techdirt being erased, we were back in both Bing and DuckDuckGo and I considered it a one-off bug that had been fixed.
But… it’s back. I happened to just check on Bing and saw that we’re gone again (though now there’s also a big obnoxious box trying to get me to chat):
But, this time it’s weird, because it says there are 2,030 results (should be a lot more!) and then says “some results have been removed,” but it shows no results at all. If you click on the “2” at the bottom, it just takes you right back to this exact same view.
As for DDG, it still displays the one single link to our homepage and nothing else:
While that may be better than nothing, it’s pretty close to nothing. We do still get a fair bit of traffic from people searching for particular stories and now neither Bing nor DDG will send people to those stories. I did some searches on our most popular articles, like the Elon speedrun and the “you’re wrong about 230” and… all the results send people to other sites talking about our article.
Which isn’t really great.
Meanwhile, Google returns 94,900 results which is much closer to our total number of pages.
I’d really like for there to be real competition for Google out there in the search market, but it shouldn’t require me having to nag a trillion dollar company in Redmond every few weeks to put me back into their index.
Filed Under: bing, search index, search results, techdirt
Companies: duckduckgo, microsoft, techdirt
Legit question, is there a reason you search “site:techdirt.com”? When I search “techdirt” on Bing, I at least get a couple hits with 38,700 results (I still get 0 results on anything past page 1). Granted it’s not an index of multiple news articles, but it’s certainly not returning 0 results.
“site:techdirt.com” will return results from this site only. Which is the homepage, apparently. This is a url filter that all major search engine seem to support.
“techdirt” will return a variety of results. Of these, Bing and DDG only return the techdirt.com homepage from this site. The other results are references to “techdirt”, such as a Patreon or Twitter page with this name.
Using “site” shows me specifically what Techdirt pages are indexed rather than other results that just mention Techdirt.
Bing, the AI powered chatbot?
lol, the new clippy!
just as goof!
And yet there are still those that say bing and duck duck go are just as good if not better than google. smh
Microsoft at its finest
Google: We’ll give you the best performance, search results (tailored towards our cryptic standards ultimately based on selff-serving ad views,) and you’ll like it, because we own this market based on legacy. We nagged users incessantly to use our browser and it worked.
Microsoft: Hey, we’re late, again! Give us a try with these extraneous, not-fully-thought-out features that are fringe and none of our customers actually asked for. We are holding steady based on a userbase of legacy, and there’s not much you can do about it, cuz you’re lazy and you know it. Our Search experience isn’t a priority. We hope to gain marketshare with forcing users on our platform to use us whether they want to or not. We’ll nag them incessantly. (Seriously have you seen the settings menu on Edge?)
DuckDuckGo: Hey, um, privacy, please? You don’t need to manipulate to get a userbase. We’ll hop on Bing a bit as it seems like a saf(er) long term bet. Here’s a clean site and a few apps to help your privacy.
Quoting Ian Fleming
“Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.” -Ian Fleming
Yeah, I’ve noticed Bing seems a bit trigger happy about domain unexplained removals (for example https://www.bing.com/search?q=site%3Aretrocrush.tv has been broken since at least late 2021).
timed out?
Maybe Bing removes older data from their index after a certain time, while their crawler is too slow to re-index Techdirt before then?
Maybe because of how many links Techdirt has it’s getting tagged as a linkfarm? Do linkfarms still exist?
After all the stories about how Conservatives aren’t being censored.
Just
Desserts