Ninth Circuit Dumps Oregon’s ‘Surreptitious Recording’ Law, Handing A First Amendment Win To Project Veritas
The worst people can make the best case law. That’s the way it works here in the United States, where the court system occasionally works like it should and the old “disagree with what you say but defend your right to say it” axiom is upheld by judges who frequently have to deal with speech probably only the speaker likes.
That’s the case here. A law previously abridged to make exceptions for the recording of serious criminal activity and police offices performing their duties (sometimes the same thing!) has been basically struck down as being a violation of First Amendment rights even when it doesn’t intersect with these two specific exceptions. (via Volokh Conspiracy)
The “worst people” part of the equation is in play here. It involves Project Veritas, a supposed font of journalism that is most known for its hypocrisy and grifter-esque activities. Journalists all do journalism differently, but Project Veritas is basically a far-right tabloid in digital form — an entity that dishonestly edits its recordings to show only the things it wants to put on display. It’s “gotcha” journalism, but “gotcha” journalism that rarely exposes anything more than its contributors’ lack of ethics.
That being said, it can occasionally make a good point. And it does that here, with the end result being the Ninth Circuit (the most liberal of courts, to hear “conservatives” tell it) informing the state of Oregon that its two-party consent requirement simply does not conform with the First Amendment.
This is from the summary of the opinion [PDF]:
Section 165.540(1)(c) of the Oregon Revised Statutes provides that a person may not obtain or attempt to obtain the whole or any part of a conversation by means of any device if not all participants in the conversation are specifically informed that their conversation is being obtained. The law provides two exceptions relevant to this appeal: (1) section 165.540(1)(c) does not apply to a person who records a conversation during a felony that endangers human life, Or. Rev. Stat § 165.540(5)(a); and (2) section 165.540(1)(c) allows a person to record a conversation in which a law enforcement officer is a participant if the recording is made while the officer is performing official duties and meets other criteria.
That’s how the law read prior to this decision. Two carve-outs, both very limited. Project Veritas argued it couldn’t pursue its brand of journalism if it was required to provide notice that conversations were being recorded. The biggest problem with the law is addressed in the next paragraph.
Applying Animal Legal Def. Fund. v. Wasden, 878 F.3d 1184 (9th Cir. 2018), the panel held that section 165.540(1)(c) regulates protected speech (unannounced audiovisual recording) and is content based because it distinguishes between particular topics by restricting some subject matters (e.g., a state executive officer’s official activities) and not others (e.g., a police officer’s official activities). As a content-based restriction, the rule fails strict scrutiny review because the law is not narrowly tailored to achieving a compelling governmental interest in protecting conversational privacy with respect to each activity within the proscription’s scope, which necessarily includes its regulation of protected speech in places open to the public.
This means Project Veritas was correct to challenge the law. As much as some of us would have preferred a different entity to lead the way, the law is clearly unconstitutional. Some government entities are protected from the speech of others while other government entities aren’t. At worst, laws regulating speech need to be consistent. This one — thanks to necessary carve-outs secured by other legal action — isn’t.
The first carve-out was enacted in 1955 as a favor to law enforcement, allowing them to wire up people for surreptitious recordings of suspected criminals without seeking a warrant first. The second carve-out arrived six decades later as a response to bullshit arrests of citizens for recording their interactions with law enforcement officers. The rest of the law remained intact. But given the two exceptions, the law is no longer a constitutional law, because it crosses constitutional lines that can’t be completely justified by the state’s interest in protecting the privacy of (only some!) face-to-face conversations that occur in public places.
There’s a dissenting opinion included as well. That opinion says the state could sever the two exceptions to make the law constitutional again. But the majority says this analysis is wrong. While it would make the law more cohesive, it wouldn’t address the underlying problem: that the law effectively neutralizes one particularly powerful form of newsgathering: surreptitious recordings in which subjects may disclose information they wouldn’t if they thought they were being recorded.
It also claims there’s a First Amendment right to express yourself in public without fear of being surreptitiously recorded, which is truly a bizarre assertion:
[U]nlike writing a book or painting a picture, recording a conversation involves the appropriation of others’ speech. To be clear, I agree that Project Veritas’s act of creating a recording is protected speech, but it is important to recognize that the type of speech Project Veritas plans to engage in—unannounced in-person recordings of oral conversations—infringes upon other speakers’ competing interest in conversational privacy
This argument might be more sound if it was the government arguing it could not be prevented from recording any conversation taking place in a public area. But this isn’t a case where the government might be interfering with personal privacy. This is a private entity arguing it has a First Amendment right to record other people’s conversations in public areas. Even though we would all prefer to not be eavesdropped on by other citizens, our options are to go somewhere more private or just deal with the fact that anything that can be overheard in a public area can be recorded. This means we should be able to record any public official performing their duties in public. And this means Project Veritas should be able to eavesdrop on protesters, responding officers, and any public official who chooses to speak (even conversationally) in public.
And, as much as I personally dislike Project Veritas, this analysis by the dissent seems to claim that journalistic (or accountability efforts) should be subjected to more government regulation simply because the means of distribution have been democratized.
In other words, in Project Veritas’s view, having one’s oral communication secretly recorded imposes no greater burden on privacy than merely having the same comments heard—never mind that recorded comments can be forwarded to vast audiences, posted on the internet in perpetuity, selectively edited, presented devoid of context, or manipulated using modern technology.
This doesn’t mean speech should be more regulated. The same distribution channels — this so-called Wild West Internet — is freely usable by those whose words and actions have been twisted (or at least misrepresented) by entities like Project Veritas, whose only real goal is owning the libs by any means necessary. Its work speaks for itself. And there have already been plenty of exposés of its unsavory tactics and deceptive editing. This debunking was achieved without the government’s “help” or any additional incursions on First Amendment rights.
The majority is correct: the law, as written, subtracts protections and adds government interference. And as such, it cannot be allowed to stand.
Yes please. Let’s kill two-party consent everywhere.
Re: 2 party consent
I’m not convinced this ruling would kill 2 party consent even in Oregon. The ruling seems to apply to “public” conversations and recordings of government officials in their official capacities. A law restricting recordings of private conversations between private citizens could still stand…
OTOH, in the era of deepfakes (the natural evolution of Project Veritas editorial policies?), it may not matter whether you have a recording or not. Recorded “evidence” is becoming less and less credible anyway.
Re: Re: You are wrong.
https://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?case=9994193730361492845
You literally only dislike project veritas cuz he proves you wrong.
You bias is showing.
Re:
The only thing PV has ever proven is their case here. Everything they put out for public consumption is misdirection and lies.
Those are all your words. I didn’t add anything.
Re:
Actually your bias for wanting to believe in the fairy tales that Project Mendacium publishes because you don’t like reality is showing.
Re: Re:
So again, you’re just pissed that Veritas shows how insane you all are.
You accuse of Libs of Tiktok of made up crimes for similar reasons.
Re: Re: Re:
lmao you believe lies
lmao fuck off
Re:
How many cases has project verytoss lost anyway?
Did they sue that idiot okweffee?
just curious, how does losing in court prove anything to be wrong? they won one case so far?
Re: Re:
on things that mater? None.
Re: Re: Re: Still not gonna shake your hand
Gottdamn son. You make Jhon “totally not a rapist” smith look like Harvard graduate with shit like this. That’s impressive in a look how much shit I can smear on the wall kinda way.
Re:
The big black schlongs are coming for your beta booties Bratty Matty. Better get used to that thong before they decide to switch to clitty cages instead.
Re:
…hallucinated nobody mentally competent, ever.
This is the correct ruling because the wrongs of Project Veritas are not in their surreptitious recordings, but in their editing and “reporting” and the lies they tell to get their “sources” to say things that they can use in a highly edited and hyperbolic video.
This ruling protects good-faith whistleblowers.
The first problem is the name of “Project Veritas” (PV) was edited by PV to remove essential info concerning what actually represents, namely, “Project [never] Veritas” (as in, you never get the truth from PV). Edited from the get-go to fool the gullible [most right wing] masses. There ain’t even an “acorn” of truth in anything PV puts out.
Creepshots
So, I take it Tim Cushing Pro-Creepshots? Interesting stance.
Re:
Creepshots are considered sexual harassment, under the Criminal Code of the state the offense is in.
Try again. Even the government is not free from the law, until they rule that they are.
Re: Re:
They are based on an expectation of (limited) privacy in public for non-public figures. The argument that private entities don’t have to respect the expectation of privacy in public would cut against that argument.
Re: Re: Re:
Again.
Sexual harassment IS A CRIME.
Upskirt pics ARE A CRIME.
If a reporter engages in such activities outside of a porn flick, IT IS A CRIME.
A reporter MAY record conversations in secret in a public place. That is NOT A CRIME. Even if you don’t like it. If the reporter takes an upskirt pic, that reporter will get tasered at a bare minimum, because, yanno, CREEPSHOTS ARE A CRIME.
Re:
Otherwording only makes you look like an asshole.
Re: Re:
Ok how about this:
This sounds like an argument that could be used in favor of creepshots. The idea that only basically secret levels of communication have some protected right to privacy is, in my opinion, bad.
Re: Re: Re:
Maybe it could. But defending PV’s right to record conversations in public—no matter how shitty PV is about editing those conversations later on—is not even close to the same thing as defending the use of a phone camera to film upskirt and downblouse shots without consent. If you can explain how those two things are the same thing, by all means: Make that argument.
Re: Re: Re:
Maybe? Not a good argument, really, and plenty of other arguments to provide more than enough weight against.
“…the old “disagree with what you say but defend your right to say it” axiom…“
It’s a great axiom! This is a pithy statement regarding what the First Amendment and free speech in the USA is all about.
It’s a shame that Techdirt does not appear to follow it. https://www.techdirt.com/2023/07/11/group-wants-fox-news-philly-broadcast-license-yanked-for-airing-election-propaganda/
What a greater force for good Techdirt could be if only it actually put it into practice!
Re:
You can defend someone’s right to say things and still openly criticize what they’re saying—or even hope that someone finds a way to shut them up that doesn’t involve an illegal application of either government power or violence.
Re:
Here ya go numbnuts.
https://www.techdirt.com/2009/12/14/submitting-post-ideas-or-news-to-techdirt/
Re: Re:
The link to the story submission page has been broken for quite a while, sadly…
Re:
Note what that article doesn’t say: That Techdirt believes the government should force the license to be revoked. Saying you shouldn’t say something or someone else shouldn’t host that speech is not inconsistent with protecting the legal right for them to speak. It’s an argument in favor of personal discretion, not an argument against free speech.
Re:
…says nobody with any level of reading compreshension.
Project Truth - what's that?
Have they ever done anything legit?
Last I recall was their Biden attack vid. The daughter, them buying stolen things. Such journalistic integrity.
I really cannot recall a single thing they have ever done that wasn’t cringe. Maybe they wanted to get hired by Faux News.
Is your disagreement with the branding of “most liberal” or your surprise that a court you think is not liberal is deciding in favor of the first amendment?
-Anatole France
Even scuzbuckets like “Veritas” are entitled to protection and first amendment rights. Rights are either for everyone, or nobody. The ACLU once went to court to demand that “Mister Dressup Nazis” could march through a Jewish neighbourhood under the first amendment – because otherwise, any political protest the government disliked could be blocked. The first amendment does not just apply to “things we like”.
Perhaps this sets the bar that basically, if you are able to hear it and/or see it, you are entitled to record it. (I.e. hidden remote unmanned microphones – “bugs” – and cameras, no.) The only reason to disallow one-person consent recording, is for the powers that be to protect themselves from the truth. There’s no “reasonable expectation of privacy” from someone, if the other person is standing right in front of you.