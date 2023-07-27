Techdirt Has Been Deleted From Bing And DuckDuckGo

Daily Deal: Rosetta Stone
from the yeeted-from-search dept

Thu, Jul 27th 2023 10:51am -

A few months ago, Jack Yan pointed out to me that if they did a search for Techdirt on DuckDuckGo, it showed only one single link which was (bizarrely) to a random story from like eight years ago. There were literally no other results for Techdirt. I replicated it, but was travelling, and by the time I went back to write about it a few days later, everything seemed back to normal (in the interim there were a few days where it just found a couple hundred Techdirt posts). Jack wrote a short blog post on his own site about it.

This morning, however, someone alerted me to the fact that DuckDuckGo currently shows zero results for Techdirt. Not even some random old article. Zero. None. Zilch.

Of course, DDG is powered by Bing, so I went to check Bing, and sure enough there’s nothing there:

Bing appears to have deleted all links to Techdirt. Though at least it tells you that “some results have been removed.” Though it doesn’t say why.

At no point did anyone at Bing let us know that we’ve been removed from the search index. And, of course, BIng has every right to kick us out of their index for whatever reason they want. But it does seem odd.

So, hey, if you happen to know anyone at DuckDuckGo or on the Bing team, maybe ask them why they booted Techdirt? Apparently, I’m not the only person this has happened to.

Anyway, in the meantime, I figured I’d ask Bing’s space aged AI chat bot if it could tell me what happened. And… it actually provided a decent answer, first pointing to Jack Yan’s blog post:

And then coming up with a very speculative list of reasons why we got the boot:

I love that first one. Microsoft, a company with a $2.5 trillion market cap, “may not have enough resources” to crawl and index Techdirt? Cool. And the last one is of course possible: that Microsoft encountered “some legal or political pressure to remove or censor Techdirt.com, which is known for its critical and investigative reporting on various topics, such as technology, law, policy, and business,” but it would be nice if someone would just, you know, let me know?

I’m guessing it’s just a bug, but given that many Techdirt readers (for understandable reasons) prefer DDG to Google, it would be kinda nice if they could actually use it to get Techdirt results.

Now, of course, if this were a Trumpist nonsense peddler website, I’m sure there would be blaring headlines on Fox News and in the NY Post, and a whole set of hearings chaired by Jim Jordan about “censorship.” And we’d be hearing about it for years. That’s not going to happen with me. I’m sure the reality is much more mundane. I am guessing it’s just a glitch somewhere in the system.

But it would nice if it got fixed.

Filed Under:
Companies: duckduckgo, microsoft, techdirt

Comments on "Techdirt Has Been Deleted From Bing And DuckDuckGo"

ddg says:

Looks like a pattern

You must be doing something right, then.

It is a pattern now, going on for a few years. Sites with independent from MSM propaganda line which have large following and are influential are being targeted for shadow banning. That includes google/YT. By influential, I mean causing people to think independently on their own, and make their own informed decision on any given subject. Tiktokers are not influencers, since large number of click bites does not mean influence on informed decision at all.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re:

No it isn’t. It’s incredibly patronizing.

When stuff breaks on Linux people want to know what distro you’re using, what version, what version of software, what you were doing, what time of day it was, whether the moon is gibbous/waxing/full…

Every single conceivable detail.

Microsoft cronies just love passing the buck.

Anonymous Coward says:

Deindexing

Maybe someone is submitting [bogus] deindexing requests to Bing, claiming DMCA or using a forged court order, and Bing is acquiescing without taking a good look.

For comparison, see Eugene Volokh’s articles about people trying to “vanish” his pages in Google.

Anonymous Coward says:

Maybe it’s just me but I’ve noticed fewer and fewer sites showing up on DDG. Now it’s mainly Reddit and a few other big sites. I wonder if Bing is doing a big purge and starting to move to a site whitelist in a misguided effort to reduce hate speech or misinformation or succumb to the latest moral panic. I wish DDG would build its own index instead of relying on Bing.

Anonymous Coward says:

Now, of course, if this were a Trumpist nonsense peddler website, I’m sure there would be blaring headlines on Fox News and in the NY Post, and a whole set of hearings chaired by Jim Jordan about “censorship.”

because it was just a glitch when Twitter shut down the NY Post’s account days before a presidential election when they had real evidence of a scandal involving a presidential candidate and his family?

you need scare quotes around “censorship” when hinting at real concerns of people who you deem to be beneath you. I mean, why does it matter if some filthy “trumpers” are censored, right? In fact, it matters so little, that you are actively admitting here that you won’t even consider the idea that you might be being censored yourself.

Also, those scare quotes are especially rich considering we now know for a fact that the FBI was explicitly in contact with Twitter and Facebook to tell them what to take down. So the FBI was in contact with Twitter, and Twitter censored the oldest newspaper in the country’s factual story about candidate days before an election

and you think it’s WRONG to have hearings about that, so the American people can learn what happened? To the point where you won’t even consider that Microsoft may have done the same to you, because that might put you in the same category as your political opponents, in being anti-censorship or in having the audacity to notice that they’re being censored?

You sir, are a coward.

Matthew M Bennett says:

To be serious, SEO often penalizes self-links

The algos are always evolving (and I’ve been out of that game for years), but for a while the algos were basing a lot on in-coming links, and then when the SEO people got hold of that they fought that in various ways, including penalizing self-links, and…..

…..90% of your citations and links are to your own articles. You’ll say “debunked” and link to your own article, which just means you said the same thing (often a lie) already. Besides being obnoxious and self-promoting, it may well be hurting your score.

Probably should get…someone who understands the modern tech ecosystem to fix that for ya.

Anonymous Coward says:

Hundreds if not thousands of sites get ‘delisted’ every day, and I’d lay long odds that none of those sites are “alerted” or otherwise contacted about such action. The obvious question then becomes ‘why should TD be an exception to that fact of business life?’

More to the point, if one can correctly spell ‘techdirt.com’, then why isn’t one simply going to the site directly – why does one need a search engine to find what they’ve already typed into the address bar? Oh, you’re looking for a specific article on a specific topic, is that it? Then the proper syntax is site:www.techdirt.com, not ‘domain something something’. (That site:… portion can be placed anywhere on the address bar, it doesn’t matter where.)

And whereas most browsers, and DNS servers, will just automatically insert the ‘www.’ portion for a correct resolution, failing to enter it into the search query can often result in a lack of responsive entries. Just sayin’……

Avatar28 (profile) says:

Re:

Oh, you’re looking for a specific article on a specific topic, is that it? Then the proper syntax is site:www.techdirt.com, not ‘domain something something’. (That site:… portion can be placed anywhere on the address bar, it doesn’t matter where.)

And whereas most browsers, and DNS servers, will just automatically insert the ‘www.’ portion for a correct resolution, failing to enter it into the search query can often result in a lack of responsive entries. Just sayin’……

Doing that makes no difference with this current issue.

Anonymous Coward says:

Maybe it’s karma for continuing to mock, slur, insult and demean the half of America whose political views you disagree with, MM?

And why would you expect Fox News or the NY Post to rush to your defense with outrage coverage over something that you yourself literally admit IN THIS VERY POST is probably:

“just a bug”

??

But anyway, cry harder. Play the victim more.

mgallagher says:

Results look different to me

Using Mozilla on Linux (16:19 CDT), the first thing that appears on DDG (under the page menus) is a link to Techdirt with a description and logo. The information box appears to on the top right with a link to Techdirt, description, Wikipedia link and Techdirt social media links.

Below are a few not very helpful search results, but the are related to Techidrt.

So…maybe temporary or maybe something client-side related?

