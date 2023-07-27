Elon’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy On CSAM Apparently Does Not Apply To Conspiracy Theorist Accounts He Likes
from the not-how-it-works dept
You may recall that early on in Elon’s ownership of Twitter, he insisted that “removing child exploitation is priority #1” while exhorting his supporters to “reply in the comments” if they saw any.
Leaving aside that this is a ridiculously terrible process for having people report potential CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) or, as some people prefer, CSEM (with the E standing for “exploitation”), there was little to no evidence of this actually being put into practice. Most of the people (one person told me everyone) who worked on the CSAM team was let go or left. Ella Irwin, who headed up trust & safety until she resigned two months ago (as far as I can tell no replacement has been named) made a bunch of statements about how the company was treating CSAM, but there was almost no evidence backing that up.
There were multiple reports of the CSAM mitigation process falling apart. There were reports of CSAM on the platform remaining up for months. Perhaps even worse (and risking serious legal consequences), the company claimed it had suspended 400k accounts, but only reported 8k to law enforcement which is required by law. Oh, and apparently Twitter’s implementation of PhotoDNA broke at some point, which is again incredibly serious as, PhotoDNA (for all its problems) remains a key tool for large sites in fighting known CSAM.
And yet the company still claims (on a Twitter-branded page, because apparently no one actually planned for the “X” transition) that it has a “zero tolerance” policy for CSAM.
The key parts of that page say both “We have a zero-tolerance child sexual exploitation policy on Twitter” and “Regardless of the intent, viewing, sharing, or linking to child sexual exploitation material contributes to the re-victimization of the depicted children.”
Anyway, that all leads up to the following. One of the small group of vocal and popular utter nonsense peddlers on the site, dom_lucre, had his account suspended. A bunch of other nonsense peddlers started wringing their hands about this and fearing that Musk was going soft and was now going to start banning “conservative” accounts. In responses, Elon just came out and said that the account had posted CSAM, that only Twitter “CSE” staff had seen it, and that after removing the tweets in question, it had reinstated that guy’s account.
It’s worth noting that this person was among the hand-picked accounts who received money during Elon’s recent pay-for-stanning rollout.
Almost everything about this statement is problematic, and one that any lawyer would have a heart attack over if Elon were their client. First off, blaming Twitter’s legacy code is getting old and less and less believable each time he does it. He could just say “we fired everyone who understood how stuff worked,” but he can’t quite get there.
Second, posting “the reason” for a suspension is, like in so many cases having to do with trust & safety, trickier and involves more nuances than Elon would ever think through. Just to scratch the surface, sometimes telling users why they were suspended can create more problems, as users try to “litigate” their suspension. It can also alert abusive users to who may have reported them, leading to further abuse. Posting the reason publicly can lead to even more issues, including the potential risk of defamation claims.
But, even more importantly, it’s not a zero tolerance policy if you reinstate the account. It really seems like an “Elon’s inner circle tolerance policy.”
The claim that the only people who saw the images were the CSE team seems… unlikely. Internet sleuths have sniffed out a bunch of replies to his now deleted post (which was up for four days on an account with hundreds of thousands of followers), suggesting that the content was very much seen.
Also, there are big questions about what process Twitter followed here, since deleting the content, telling the world about who was suspended for what, and then reinstating the account are not what one would consider normal. Did Twitter send the content to NCMEC? Did it report it to any other law enforcement? These seem like pretty big questions.
On top of that, viewing that content on Twitter itself could potentially expose users to criminal liability. This whole thing is a huge mess, with a guy in charge who seems to understand literally none of this.
He’s now making Twitter a massive risk to use. At a time when the company is begging advertisers to put their ads on the site, I can’t see how Elon choosing to reinstate someone who posted CSAM, which was left on the site for days, is going to win them back.
Filed Under: content moderation, csam, dom lucre, elon musk, zero tolerance
Companies: ncmec, twitter, x
Comments on “Elon’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy On CSAM Apparently Does Not Apply To Conspiracy Theorist Accounts He Likes”
The three things that increased on twitter post-Musk are CSAM, harrassment, and fraud.
Anyone who says twitter is better now, does so only because they enjoy being a participant in one or more of the above.
Re:
You forgot “hate speech”.
Re: Re:
Also ads to tweets ratio, glitches, unwanted UI additions, limitations to non-paying users and authoritarian censorship.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Except it didn’t.
I mean don’t get me wrong, I think what you call “hate speech” for the most part should be allowed, it’s part of open discussion, so by necessity would go up, if only a little.
But there is vanishingly little evidence that it has.
Re: Re: Re:
Does senpai know your name yet?
Re: Re: Re:
Oh, Matty. Your streak of being wrong about pretty much everything you post continues…
https://phys.org/news/2023-04-analysis-speech-significantly-twitter.html
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:2
Oh Strawby, I said evidence. That “paper” (term used very loosely) offers nothing of the kind.
It doesn’t list hate speech searched for (hilariously, after a trigger warning), and admits it used a sentiment detection algo (it’s not an API) which are a famously and hilariously inaccurate.
There’s no link to the paper the article talks about, the only link is to conference where this paper is supposedly talked about.
There is a lot of bunk “social science” (almost never repeatable) talking about “hate speech” how did you find a paraphrase of the worst one without any citations? Did you even read it? That’s amazing.
Re: Re: Re:3
It took me all of 3 minutes to find and download the paper, and follow the GitHub link listed in the paper. How inept ARE you, Matthew?
https://github.com/dan-hickey1/musk-hate-lexicon
Re: Re: Re:3
It’s more than you’ve ever provided for any of your claims.
The study has a link to a Github that contains the hate keywords they used.
Firstly, it’s literally called “Perspective API”. Let’s assume that the people who developed the tool and named it know more about it than you do.
Secondly, nice cherrypicking. Putting it through the API was the last step of their filtering process, but they also had actual people look through the hate keywords to score them.
I know you’re used to having your thoughts and opinions spoonfed to you by crackpots and conspiracy nuts, but when most people are given a title of a study, they know how to use Google to find the actual study.
Oh, in that case, here’s some more evidence.
Re: Re: Re:3
They call you kfc bro?
Cause every time you wrong you Double Down!
Re: Re: Re:2
Can we ask scientists to research if it’s possible to use this as an infinite source of energy?
Re: Re: Re:
“As a straight white man who’s never experienced actual hate speech directed at me I have no issue with other people experiencing hate speech because fuck them.”
Re: Re:
Consider it under the umbrella of ‘harassment’.
Speaking of begging advertisers to return, according to WSJ, the company “…warned advertisers that beginning Aug.7, brands’ accounts will lose their verification – a golden check mark that indicates their account truly represent the brand – if they haven’t spent at least $1000 on ads in the previous 30 days, or $6000 on ads in the previous 180 days…”
I’m trying to come up with a word for such an action, but for some reason can’t quite choose one from the many that spring to mind.
Re:
“Extortion” seems like the best fit here.
Re: Re:
Trying to overcharge your customers while showcasing an imploding product is not really extortion but delusion. It’s extortion of the “if you don’t give me your car, I’ll stop sleeping with your wife” kind.
It recalls the “that’s not a knife” scene from Crocodile Dundee.
Re: Re: Re:
It’s a shakedown. It’s almost identical to the whole “Nice store you got here, shame if anything happened to it,” method of shaking store owners down to make them pay for protection. (Protection from the people they’re paying the protection money to.) This is, “Nice brand name you got there, shame if someone else could pretend to be you and tweet horrible stuff, ruining your brand’s reputation…”
If they lose their gold check-marks, someone could change their name to match the brand, pay for Twitter Blue and a lot of people would think the blue check-mark meant they were really the brand tweeting. Same as what happened during the initial roll-out of Twitter Blue, only worse because the real brand wouldn’t have a check-mark this time.
Re: Re:
Some of those words are best to not be used in a decent company, others are full of sarcasm. I mean, those advertisers are getting the same treatment the regular users did but a few months ago. And the were warned by the “chief twit” (he can rebrand all he wants, but he called himself that and it stuck) back when the current money grabbing – misnamed – idiotic “verification” system was announced. And they saw the first attempt at rolling it out. Should take a hint when given one… or several!
Also, i wonder what the current theoretical CEO with her ad world background thinks of this move. I’m not sure that “extortion” is a good B2B strategy.
Re: Re: Re:
Since he wants to rename Twitter to X, I say we call him the Chief X-hole.
The main defense Elon and Dom’s fans are using right now is that he didn’t post it for enjoyment, but to condemn it.
Which, even taking that at face value, changes absolutely nothing about the legality or ethics here. If there were a loophole that it’s okay to post pictures of children being abused as long as you caption them “what NOT to do,” that would go very badly, very fast.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Another day, another article by Democratic Party operative MM in which he indulges his obsessive hatred of Elon Musk.
In a few hours, we’ll next have another post by TC alleging that law enforcement is evil and that most Americans don’t actually like their police stomping on the heads and alleged-rights of the scum of our society.
After that, probably something about how intellectual property rights are a bad thing and companies and individuals that try to defend them are working against society (unlike radical gender ideologues, but I digress).
Rinse, repeat.
Re:
Is this possibly due to the fact that Elon is a very hate-able guy?
Or that law enforcement is evil, or .. is it possible that people abuse the laws .. like copyright? Say it isn’t so!
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
yer serious … lol
Re: Re: Re:
Oh, a Musk-stan that is salty, how stupidly unoriginal.
Re: Re:
“Law enforcement is evil” is about as compelling as “raspberries are rotten”. Obviously that isn’t an universal truth or there would be no reason to want either in the first place. When you find raspberries are more prone to rotting than you want to, you need to work on your culture.
Re:
Musk cultists sure seem to love their CSAM
Re: Re:
As do the MAGA cultists and pretty much the entire extreme right-wing. They’re utterly obsessed with child prostitution, claiming just about everyone on the left does it.
They project a lot, so…
Re:
Another day another impotent post by crybabby Jhon
So CSEM vs. CSAM. Are people that use the term CSEM low-key disputing that stuff is ‘abuse’, or is ‘exploitation’ just casting a wider net than ‘abuse’?
Haven’t seen that distinction before, but seeing as how Twitter is using it now, I assume there’s some fuck-stupid passive aggressive reason behind it.
I wholeheartedly support this.
I support freedom of artistic expression as much as the next person, but there are limits to that.
It really is time that Japanese artists started to realize that and adhere to American and British standards.
So Elon is reinstating the accounts of people that have had their accounts suspended for CSAM. I guess we know who the real pedo guy is.
'Zero tolerance(for anyone but us posting it)'
Another fine showing of ‘rules for thee but not for me’ that has plagued the site since he took over, where the rules aren’t there to keep order and be applied equally but merely used against those he doesn’t like and ‘forgotten’ when it comes to those he does.
That he’s willing to hand out nothing more than a minor wrist slap for CSAM though… kinda giving away the game there Elon.
He values the fact qAnon targets the political left too much to want to take any action against them, no matter how much harm they cause to their families, the victims of actual child exploitation and legitimate child protection charities. Also he knows if he starts banning them, they will turn the shitbag conspiracy theorist eye of sauron on him and his connection to Epstein and Maxwell.