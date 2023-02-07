Pretty Much Every Expert Agrees That Elon Has Made Twitter’s Child Sexual Abuse Problem Worse
About a month ago, we wrote an article pulling together a variety of sources, including an NBC News investigation, that suggested that Elon Musk’s Twitter was doing a terrible job dealing with child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the platform. This was contrary to the claims of a few very vocal Elon supporters, including one who somehow got an evidence-free article published in a major news publication, insisting that he had magically “solved” the CSAM issue, despite firing most of the people who worked on it. As we noted last month, it actually appeared that Elon’s Twitter was not just failing to deal with CSAM (which is a massive challenge on any platform), but that he was actually going backwards and making the issue much, much worse.
Last week, Senator Dick Durbin released a letter he sent to the Attorney General, asking the DOJ to investigate Twitter’s failures at stopping CSAM.
I write to express my grave concern that Twitter is failing to prevent the selling and trading of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on its platform and to urge the Department of Justice (DOJ) to take all appropriate actions to investigate, deter, and stop this activity, which has no protections under the First Amendment, and violates federal criminal law.
The last two points are important: CSAM is (obviously) not protected speech, and as it violates federal criminal law, Section 230 is not relevant (lots of 230 haters seem to forget this important point). Of course, there is still the issue of knowledge. You still can’t hold a platform liable for things it didn’t know about. But, deliberately turning a blind eye to CSAM (while stating publicly that it was the number one priority) is still really bad.
Now, a NY Times investigation has gone much, much further into this issue and found, as NBC News did, that Twitter isn’t just failing to deal with CSAM, it has made a ton of really, really questionable decisions regarding how it handles the problem. The NY Times report notes that it used some tools to investigate CSAM on Twitter without looking at the material itself. While it doesn’t go into detail, from what’s stated, it sounds like wrote some software to identify potential CSAM, without looking at it, and then forwarded the accounts to the Canadian Center for Child Protection and also to Microsoft, which created and runs PhotoDNA, the tool that many large companies use to identify CSAM on platforms and to report that content to NCMEC (the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) in the US and the CCCP in Canada (and other organizations elsewhere). And what they found is not great:
To assess the company’s claims of progress, The Times created an individual Twitter account and wrote an automated computer program that could scour the platform for the content without displaying the actual images, which are illegal to view. The material wasn’t difficult to find. In fact, Twitter helped promote it through its recommendation algorithm — a feature that suggests accounts to follow based on user activity.
Among the recommendations was an account that featured a profile picture of a shirtless boy. The child in the photo is a known victim of sexual abuse, according to the Canadian Center for Child Protection, which helped identify exploitative material on the platform for The Times by matching it against a database of previously identified imagery.
That same user followed other suspicious accounts, including one that had “liked” a video of boys sexually assaulting another boy. By Jan. 19, the video, which had been on Twitter for more than a month, had gotten more than 122,000 views, nearly 300 retweets and more than 2,600 likes. Twitter later removed the video after the Canadian center flagged it for the company.
Even Twitter’s responses to requests from the government agencies dealing with this stuff did not go well:
One account in late December offered a discounted “Christmas pack” of photos and videos. That user tweeted a partly obscured image of a child who had been abused from about age 8 through adolescence. Twitter took down the post five days later, but only after the Canadian center sent the company repeated notices.
As an aside, I’m curious how all the people insisting that no government agency should ever alert Twitter to content that might be illegal or violate its policies feel about the Canadian Center alerting Twitter to CSAM on its platform.
And the article notes that Twitter seems to be ignoring a lot of the more easily findable stuff for organizations that have access to these types of tools:
The center also did a broader scan against the most explicit videos in their database. There were more than 260 hits, with more than 174,000 likes and 63,000 retweets.
“The volume we’re able to find with a minimal amount of effort is quite significant,” said Lloyd Richardson, the technology director at the Canadian center. “It shouldn’t be the job of external people to find this sort of content sitting on their system.”
Even more worrisome: the NY Times report notes that Twitter uses a tool from Thorn, the well known anti-trafficking organization that tries to use technology to fight trafficking. Except the report notes that, for all of Musk’s claims about how fighting this stuff is job number one… he stopped paying Thorn. But, even more damning, Twitter has stopped working with Thorn to provide information back to the organization to improve its tool and to help it find and stop more CSAM:
To find the material, Twitter relies on software created by an anti-trafficking organization called Thorn. Twitter has not paid the organization since Mr. Musk took over, according to people familiar with the relationship, presumably part of his larger effort to cut costs. Twitter has also stopped working with Thorn to improve the technology. The collaboration had industrywide benefits because other companies use the software.
Also eye-opening in the article is that, while Twitter is claiming that it is removing more such content than ever, its reports to NCMEC do not match that and have dropped massively, raising serious concerns at NCMEC:
The company has not reported to the national center the hundreds of thousands of accounts it has suspended because the rules require that they “have high confidence that the person is knowingly transmitting” the illegal imagery and those accounts did not meet that threshold, Ms. Irwin said.
Mr. Shehan of the national center disputed that interpretation of the rules, noting that tech companies are also legally required to report users even if they only claim to sell or solicit the material. So far, the national center’s data show, Twitter has made about 8,000 reports monthly, a small fraction of the accounts it has suspended.
Also, NCMEC saw that Twitter’s responsiveness dwindled (though in January seemed to pick back up a bit):
After the transition to Mr. Musk’s ownership, Twitter initially reacted more slowly to the center’s notifications of sexual abuse content, according to data from the center, a delay of great importance to abuse survivors, who are revictimized with every new post. Twitter, like other social media sites, has a two-way relationship with the center. The site notifies the center (which can then notify law enforcement) when it is made aware of illegal content. And when the center learns of illegal content on Twitter, it alerts the site so the images and accounts can be removed.
Late last year, the company’s response time was more than double what it had been during the same period a year earlier under the prior ownership, even though the center sent it fewer alerts. In December 2021, Twitter took an average of 1.6 days to respond to 98 notices; last December, after Mr. Musk took over the company, it took 3.5 days to respond to 55. By January, it had greatly improved, taking 1.3 days to respond to 82.
The Canadian center, which serves the same function in that country, said it had seen delays as long as a week. In one instance, the Canadian center detected a video on Jan. 6 depicting the abuse of a naked girl, age 8 to 10. The organization said it sent out daily notices for about a week before Twitter removed the video.
None of this is particularly encouraging, especially on a topic so important.
It also appears that foreign regulators may be taking notice as well:
Ms. Inman Grant, the Australian regulator, said she had been unable to communicate with local representatives of the company because her agency’s contacts in Australia had quit or been fired since Mr. Musk took over. She feared that the staff reductions could lead to more trafficking in exploitative imagery.
“These local contacts play a vital role in addressing time-sensitive matters,” said Ms. Inman Grant, who was previously a safety executive at both Twitter and Microsoft.
Again, dealing with CSAM is one of the most critical, and challenging, parts of any trust & safety team for any website that allows user content. There is no “perfect” solution. And there will always be scenarios where some content is missed. So, in general, I’ve been hesitant to highlight articles (which come along with some frequency) insisting that because reporters or researchers are able to find some CSAM it means that the site “isn’t doing enough.” Because that’s rarely an accurate portrayal.
However, this NY Times piece goes way beyond that. It didn’t just find content, it found empirical evidence of Twitter being slower to react than in the past, not reporting the material it should be reporting to the agencies set up for that purpose, cutting off Thorn from both money and collaboration data, and many other things.
All of which adds up to pretty compelling evidence that for all of Musk’s lofty talk of fighting CSAM being job number one, the company has actually gone not just a little backwards on this issue, but dangerously so.
I’d probably call Elon’s approach to dealing with this “out of mind, out of sight” (why should his backward way of thinking about things be any different with this [and I generally think of him as out of his mind anyway]).
This is horrendous news, but nothing that wasn’t already suspected.
Hopefully, this could actually lead to some legal pushback against Musk personally. I somehow doubt it, but there seems to be little question that Musk’s personal decisions have led to increased criminal activity, and I’m not sure how “I fired the teams who were preventing CSAM, then stopped working with and paying the people on the outside who were helping” can be spun into him not deliberately taking down protections. If he took down protections deliberately, then surely it follows that increased trafficking in such things is on his shoulders.
It would also be poetic justice for the man who bullied others with false claims of pedophilia to be brought down by actually aiding and abetting it.
Although, none of that is really likely for various reasons. The main takeaway for me is that it takes away yet another angle from those still desperate enough to defend Musk.
Re:
Do you have evidence Musk actually believes in rational thinking?
I don’t think Musk aided/abetted. But only because I don’t think he thought about anything he was doing.
But yeah, it does look pretty bad for Musk, especially sense it was pretty obvious this would likely be an outcome of the way he handled the take over (not that I think that though will ever be able to enter his brain).
Re: Re:
“Do you have evidence Musk actually believes in rational thinking?”
I’m sure he believes in something that he believes is rational thinking. It’s not been in evidence so far with Twitter, but he couldn’t have been this consistently bad with his other companies.
I think he’s just so used to getting away with certain behaviour, he’s falling apart when that behaviour isn’t being corrected for by those around him. Being a blustery rich teen edgelord works when you’re trying to fund startups that promise ambitious and world-changing ideas, as long as the engineers below you are able to temper expectations and deliver product. It doesn’t work when you try running a mature company by firing said engineers as your first term of action at a company whose mission is far more trivial.
Re: Re:
Shhh, you’re going to summon Matthew Bennett if you say that.
CSAM is one of the forms of conservative speech suppressed by old Twitter
Re:
Let’s not make baseless generalizations like this. If you want to criticize conservatives then go after alleged Republican sexual predators such as Roy Moore or Matt Gaetz.
Re: Re:
Don’t forget about Gym…I mean, Jim Jordan.
elon musk? oh! you mean pedo guy!
It’s hilarious how the use-mention problem shows up with respect to child pornography. Just like using the “n-word” in hypothetical legal cases about workplace harassment. There’s something very wrong with a system that would prosecute people who are looking for child pornography in order to tell people accurately how much child pornography exists.
Musk could have made a big show of buying Twitter, changed nothing substantial, and been fawned over as a genius.
Instead, he’s a pedophile-enabler.
That, as we once said, is the tweet.
Re:
No he couldn’t have, because there was no way he could have bought it in the first place without paying far more than it was worth.
He could certainly have shit the bed less badly than he has. But nobody was ever going to hail him as a genius for offering to buy the company for 40% more than its market value based on a 420 joke, signing an airtight deal waiving due diligence, trying to back out of it, and finally closing the purchase under legal pressure.
Re: Re:
(Well, I say “nobody”, but as every Musk thread demonstrates, there will always be somebody hailing Musk as a genius no matter what he does.)
Based on this, it wouldn’t be a stretch to boil down Musk’s attitude on CSAM to “fuck the children”.
Re:
I mean, he’s been known to treat his kids badly so…
Yes, his actual crotchspawn.
Where are the vocal conservatives (QAnon) now that it is actually time to save the children?
“Pretty Much Every Expert Agrees That Elon Has Made Twitter’s Child Sexual Abuse Problem Worse”
So the article makes a quantitative statement without making any effort to establish a baseline. There were studies on the amount of CSAM on Twitter before Musk bought it. Making now attempt to use those numbers to establish baseline is a fraud and you should be ashamed you fucking sellout shill..
At the sometime you are pimping Mastodon of which the majority of the platform is CSAM. You are going to burn in hell you shill.
Re:
Lol. “You’re not using facts! Also, here’s something defamatory I just pulled from my ass!”
You’¡re somehow getting even worse, and you started as a deluded, lying moron…
Re: Irritable
Does someone need a nap?
Re:
Um…I’ve been on Mastodon for a few years now, and I don’t know what instance you’re on where the majority of the content is CSAM, but I’m pretty sure the Feds would like to have a talk with you about that.
Re: Re:
He probably revels in it.
Re: Re:
Made the news. You didn’t notice because you do nothing but suck Mike’s dick on this forum everyday.
“OSINT: The Mastodon Paedophile Problem
Mastodon has a major paedophile problem, join computer scientist Edward Charles for a closer look at the pedophilic side of the fediverse.”
https://www.secjuice.com/osint-mastodon-paedophile-csam-child-porn-problem/
You are a flying monkey of an obvious overt narcissist sociopath.
Re: Re: Re:
It would help if the article you cited didn’t start in a fashion that makes it satire.
Re: Re: Re:
How’s that Trump election campaign coming along bro?
Re: Re: Re:
A site no one here has heard of is not “the news”. And even after putting that nitpick aside, the article to which you linked doesn’t say, as you claim, “the majority of [Mastodon] is CSAM”. It doesn’t even imply that.
I don’t doubt that the Fediverse has a CSAM issue. All social media platforms have that issue—it’s simply the nature of the beast. But you’re making a wild accusation about the entire Fediverse that you can’t back up based only on that one immutable fact. You shouldn’t be surprised when people call “bullshit”.
Every accusation, a confession… 🥱
Re:
They’re probably using the same “fact checkers” who promoted the russian collusion conspiracy, while denying the biden laptop’s authenticity. Placing your trust in the crony corporate news media as so-called “experts” as the basis for a story isn’t a technique for generating credibility.
Re: Re:
I bet you think George Santos is a credible source for any- and everything.
Re: Am I really reading this? Pinch me.
If you’re trying to evaluate whether something got worse, then the recent past IS a baseline.
When Elon critics don’t cite studies: “Where’s the evidence?”
When Elon critics cite studies: “Science is fake. You’re a fraud and a shill.”
Re:
How do you know that as a fact unless you are actively searching for CSAM content….
You sick twisted degenerate fuck!
Re: Re: Re "How do you know that [- - -]"
He apparently learned it from a source that does not say it, and even linked to this source.
These aren’t experts
They’re politicians, with an agenda, who hate Musk for largely the same reasons you do.
I really liked where the most credible orgs you cited were just making estimates based on algorithmic tools you had made a post talking about how they are shit a couple weeks ago. No one even checked to see if yes, it was actually kiddie porn.
Basically, to the degree you have showing anything at all, you’ve shown more content shows up on an algorithm you’ve already claimed was obsolete with bad signal to noise ratio.
Perfect. Peak Masnick.
Re:
Uh, NCMEC and the Canadian Center for Child Protection are in fact experts. As are the team at Microsoft that runs PhotoDNA. None of them are politicians.
Your problem, Matthew, is that people other than you can actually read, so when you make shit up, you look pretty fucking stupid.
Re:
WTF are you even talking about?
It’s amazing the lengths to which you will go just to defend your idol Musk.
Even when it concerns CSAM, you still defend him even though there is strong evidence that his handling of CSAM material on Twitter is MUCH MUCH worse than before he bought it.
So you are either a Musk fanboy sycophant hoping some day he will fuck you, or you are into CSAM and enjoy the fact that the material is easier to find now that Musk is running Twitter…
You sick twisted degenerate fuck.
serene sociopath smile
I’ll say this for Elmo, he knows what his target demo wants.
Stop sputtering you sound like a motorboat.
If he didn’t intend to be the 1 stop shop for freaks sharing and SELLING CSAM to each other, there was a whole team that was doing their best… and he fscking fired them.
Daily notices for a week before they removed CSAM a government flagged for them.
Options –
Elmo is king of the pedos.
Elmo mistakenly believes his faithful aren’t the bottom feeding scum b/c he is actively ignoring the sale of CSAM on his platform.
Elmo doesn’t give a single fsck about doing the right thing if it means he has to spend money to do it.
If the next thing Twitter rolls out is the talked about allowing content creators to sell content via the site, its safe to say he is a corrupt soulless fsck so much worse than anyone wanted to believe.
Meanwhile its kinda clear that its just not them being shot Congress is ignoring about children.
There was a balloon… ooh scary…
THOUSANDS of CSAM images are being sold & traded on Twitter and the owner doesn’t seem to give a fsck, fired the team that deals with it, & cut ties with the groups trying to make the detection faster & more accurate.
But hey at least they aren’t being “silenced” any more as their faithful spend their time trying to own the libs and score that video of the hot new 8 yr old ‘star’.
Thought...
I don’t have any proof, of course, but it’s plausible that old Elon bought Twitter just so he’d have a more reliable source for CSAM? Who knows…
Re:
Doubtful. Even if he hadn’t failed as badly as he has overall, this is the sort of thing that gets a lot of attention and it makes no sense to do this rather than use whatever Epstein-like provider that he could afford to buy in secrecy.
No, I think that we’re getting what we’re seeing in this case – an ego-driven moron who’s spent too much time being shielded from the consequences of his actions finally bit off more than he could chew, and is finding out the hard way that the people he assumed did nothing are in fact doing everything of importance.
His lack of understanding of how Twitter really operates, combined with his unwillingness to learn and eagerness to get rid of anyone who doesn’t bow to his will are the problems here. No need to invent other conspiracies.
Why didn’t the previous owners fix it? Don’t blame Musk for something that he inherited.
Re:
Did you not read the bits about Musk sacking people working on the problem, and stooping cooperation with external agencies.He can be blamed for making the problem worse by removing what the previous owners were doing to mitigate it.
Re:
“Don’t blame Musk for something that he inherited.”
It sounds like you think Twitter was just given to him, rather than something he paid for and failed to do his due diligence. Stupid is as stupid does. Next time perhaps he might look before leaping.
Re: Strawman
Nobody claimed that Old Twitter fixed nor could fix the problem. Nobody claimed that Old Twitter handled CSAM well in the absolute sense. The critical claims are in relative terms. The article’s argument is that Musk’s Twitter has been worse than Old Twitter at dealing with CSAM.
Also, you forgot or ignored that, as the article pointed out, Musk’s Twitter claimed to have improved Twitter’s handling of CSAM.
Twitter Safety on February 1st, 2023:
Re:
Did you read the article?
Did you read the headline?
On a global network, sabotaging a site by flooding it with trash was already a known strategy.
SEO poisoning has been happening for over a decade. Just flood a competetor with negative SEO to delist them.
Tue digital version of “Good fences make good neighbors” is already a solution for much of the SPAM woes.
Internet 2.0 will evolve much better than the post-information superhighway era. Just like TV has multiple channels and mediums, multiple data networks will accomodate the changing pace of modern innovation.
A data network without commerce, ads, SPAM and culture rot is easy to implement.
They’ll always be #1, just like single cell organisms that were unable to evolve :p
Wait, wait, wait, hold the phone…
The USSR is in Canada? Mike, did you turn into a right-wing nutcase overnight? 😜