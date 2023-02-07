AMC’s ‘Fix’ For Declining Movie Theater Attendance? Charging You More Money To Sit In The Same Seats
You might recall that during pandemic lockdowns, AMC executives threw a massive temper tantrum because companies like Comcast/NBC began experimenting with slightly more innovative release windows. AMC was mad because the pandemic highlighted how the 90-day gap between the time a movie appears in theaters and its streaming or DVD release was exposed as both dated and stupid.
Comcast (successfully) experimented with not only shortening the window, but eliminating it entirely. At the time, AMC Theatre CEO Adam Aron pouted like a child, insisting that Comcast films would never again appear in AMC theaters, before ultimately having to retract the silly threat.
AMC and Aron have since had plenty of time to contemplate new ways to shore up attendance in traditional brick and mortar movie theaters. And what have they come up with? AMC executives say they’ll soon start charging consumers more money for better seats, a move that doesn’t meaningfully improve the product, but does involve charging existing customers more money for the same service.
The justification for the idea is framed in the most corporate-speak way possible:
“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive VP and CMO at AMC Theatres. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”
One problem is AMC is pretending it’s competing with professional live theater and other businesses where nosebleed and priority seating has long been standard. But AMC isn’t competing with those business models, it’s competing with the convenience of home entertainment, and the simplicity and ease of being able to watch movies, at home, uninterrupted on the couch using modern high-end gear.
AMC had several years during the pandemic to contemplate how to make the traditional movie theater experience more enticing, and the very best they could apparently come up with was charging some people significantly more money for the same seats they’ve always used. Super innovative! Surely streaming competitors will have to rethink their entire home entertainment business model.
I have been waiting all morning for this post to go live.
I want to contrast AMC with Cinemark. I am a membver of the Cinemark rewards program (movie club or something like that). I pay $9.99/mo ($8.99 before the pandemic). I get a free regular ticket, discounts on more regular tickets, and discounts on food. I have platinum status, because i wnet to the theater 26 or so times in 2022. So, bigger discounts, better perks.
This wasn’t the case in 2017. I rarely went to a movie in theaters, even as I enjoy going to the cinema. Cinemark changed things for me.
Movie club itself started things. 9.99 for a ticket? I can buy another 9.99 ticket for a guest? Movie club encouraged me to go to more movies by discounting tickets even for prime choice viewings.
Then it ripped out the stadium seating, for more luxrious reclining seats and leg room. Fucking amazing experience.
Then it offered delivery to my seat (for $2). I use a cane. I have to limit my snack purchases. But now? I can get the popcorn and the soda and the water and the hot dog and not worry about juggling in one hand. I literally pay them a fee so I can buy more product.
It lowered the barriers to purchase, and I purchased. The very lesson Techdirt here tries to teach. Service can compete with free. I can buy supplies at safeway, pop popcorn with a variety of flavor options, and watch a movie on my 55″ TV. But I wanted that experience, and Cinemark’s financials (https://ir.cinemark.com/financial-information/income-statement) show significant recovery from the pandemic, with likelyhood of returning to profitability, impling a lot of people still agree. But since before the pandemic, AMC has been doubling down on “enshittification” of the consumer experience. AMC stubs is more confusing. @0% off concessions? No. if you want a large popcorn you only pay for a medium. And if I wanted a medium at 20% off? nope. You get to upgrade. Free tickets? nope. You get the waived ticketing fees, and you can reserve your ticket, but you still pay full price. They aren’t encouraging patrons back and the value proposition is in sharp contrast.
Re:
I’ve probably got some fanboy in that post, I admit. My local AMC might just be shitty and affecting my perspective. I definitely have some older cinemark theaters still like that in the area. but for me the contrast has been night and day.
Hello, huge TV in my living room without any annoyance such as idiots talking and making noise or using their phones during the movie, volume set to too high or temperature too cold/hot. Hello piracy.