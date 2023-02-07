AMC’s ‘Fix’ For Declining Movie Theater Attendance? Charging You More Money To Sit In The Same Seats
Daily Deal: Voicetapp Speech to Text Transcription

Tue, Feb 7th 2023

Transcribe any voice or audio to text with up to 99% accuracy in easy 3 steps using Voicetapp, a powerful AI speech to text transcriber. Voicetapp uses a deep learning process called automatic speech recognition (ASR), provided by AWS and GCP. It covers more than 170 international languages and accents for recorded audios, and 12 Languages for live transcription in real-time. From generating text content from podcasts/videos to subtitle generation to converting your meeting recordings into hardcopy transcriptions, there are many different uses. A 5 hour/month subscription is on sale for $59.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

