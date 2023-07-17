Elon Starts Bribing His Biggest Fans As He Admits The Company Is Still Burning Cash (Despite His Earlier Claims To The Contrary)
It seems to anger certain Elon Musk fans every time I mention it, but pre-Elon Twitter was generally doing okay. Not great. Not terrible. Just okay. It wasn’t printing cash like Meta or Google, but it had been steadily increasing revenue and was profitable in 16 of the previous 20 quarters before Elon took over. There was a big paper loss in the 2nd quarter of 2020 due to a single noncash deferred tax asset, and many people see that giant loss and mistakenly think it showed the company was deep in the hole. However, you can tell it was nothing given that most analysts basically ignored that single big loss and focused on the underlying advertising and user numbers.
Elon has admitted multiple times now that he basically set fire to Twitter’s value and what had been a growing revenue stream. So it’s little surprise that he admitted it once again over the weekend, tweeting an admission that the company had lost around 50% of its advertising revenue.
The more interesting bit here, though, was him admitting that the company was “still negative cash flow.” Remember, in February, he had said the company was “trending to breakeven” and in April had suggested that it was now there. That April statement included him claiming that “most” advertisers had returned to Twitter, which Musk is now effectively admitting was a lie. And, his prediction that the company would be “cash flow positive” in the 2nd quarter didn’t quite pan out, I guess.
Of course, both of the things he complains about are directly due to Musk’s own terrible decisions. Advertisers have bailed because of his terrible choices, setting fire to brand safety efforts and driving away top tier advertisers (and users), and the “heavy debt load” was entirely due to his decision to finance $13 billion of the takeover with debt, on which the company how has to pay interest.
Both of those moves could have been easily avoided.
On top of that, you have to wonder how a company that was effectively breakeven before all of this is still cash flow negative when he’s (1) fired somewhere around 80% of the employees, (2) stopped paying rent (3) refused to pay out owed severance packages (4) not paying lawyers and PR companies or (5) cloud computing bills. He’s also shut down one of the company’s three data centers and closed offices (or been evicted from them).
What expenses is he actually paying?
Well, it seems he’s paying out what can only be considered bribes to some of his favorite Twitter users. Back in February, Elon announced that the company would start sharing ad revenue with Twitter Blue subscribers.
But since then there had been not a peep, even as some users raised questions about such payments.
Then, finally, late last week, some users started tweeting about how they had received their first payments, though many noticed that these payments were basically only going to Elon Musk’s favorite reply guys. This left some others (including some other Musk stans) pissed off that they weren’t getting their share of the cash.
Among those in Twitter’s payout pool was Andrew Tate, who tweeted that he received $20,379 under the new program. Tate wrote that “every penny” of the proceeds will go toward his Tate Pledge charity initiatives. The former pro kickboxer, who once tweeted that women should “bare [sic] some responsibility” for being raped, last year claimed tech platforms had banned him for what he said were “traditional masculine values.” Tate has 7.1 million followers on Twitter; his Twitter account had been banned in 2017 and was reinstated after Musk acquired the social network. Last month Tate was charged with rape and human trafficking offenses in Romania. Earlier this week, Tate and his brother Tristan sued a Florida woman and others, alleging they conspired to falsely accuse the Tates in the Romania case, the AP reported.
Also getting Twitter payments were Brian Krassenstein ($24,305) and Ed Krassenstein ($24,877), entrepreneurs who originally rose to prominence on the platform with their relentless anti-Trump tweets. “Now I’m going to stop promoting border crossings and begin promoting Tesla vehicles,” Ed Krassenstein joked in a tweet. “I assumed I’d would be getting paid around $500 or so for the past 4-5 months. I thought, it would be pennies on the dollar compared to what George Soros pays me (sarcasm).”
In 2019, the Krassentein brothers were banned by Twitter for allegedly using fake accounts to amplify their reach (which they denied). Following Musk’s takeover of the company last fall, Twitter reinstated their accounts in December.
Other Twitter users who shared ad-revenue payouts included podcaster and political commentator Benny Johnson ($9,546), Ashley St. Clair, a writer for political satire site Babylon Bee ($7,153), and an anonymously run account called End Wokeness ($10,419).
One user, who was not included, emailed Twitter and heard back from the company confirming that those selected were not based on the criteria stated in Twitter’s blog post about the program, but rather the payouts went “to a selected group of people.”
That email is all kinds of hilarious. In case you can’t see the image, it says:
Thanks for reaching out about being unable to receive your payment from Creator Ads Revenue Sharing on Twitter. We have information for you.
Currently, creator ad revenue sharing is only available to a selected group of people.
We hope this clarifies your concern.
Indeed, you do have information.
So… to sum up: Elon’s own decisions destroyed the company’s revenue and saddled it with way more expenses in the form of debt interest/repayment. The company is bleeding users and revenue, and despite promising a large group of users payouts if they joined his failed “Twitter Blue” program, the company is only paying that money to a small handpicked group which seems to consist almost entirely of accounts that suck up to Musk on the platform.
I might not be an intergalactic business genius, like many people assure me Musk is, but I fail to see how this strategy succeeds.
Comments on “Elon Starts Bribing His Biggest Fans As He Admits The Company Is Still Burning Cash (Despite His Earlier Claims To The Contrary)”
Hey, Muskrats: Y’all still think he’s playing 5D chess?
Re:
Is Musk the pigeon?
Isn't prostitution illegal in Texas?
“Everyone who fellates me properly gets a big payout” doesn’t strike me as the best way to increase revenue.
I love the new Twitter! It’s hilarious how instead of being quiet and complaining about a leftist bias while their own documentation shows a right wing bias, they now blatantly behave with a right wing / ancap bias and even more loudly complain about a leftist bias. This is truly entertaining. Though it is somewhat sad that people believe this clown show.
The mad king is now paying his friends not to leave as advertisers and normies flee to Threads.
Re:
Less paying, more “bribing his favored insurrectionists and totalitarian jackboots”.
Re: Re:
Yeah, I was gonna say, those people aren’t “friends” to him. People like Musk don’t have friends—they have relationships of convenience that they’ll drop as soon as that convenience goes away.
Re:
Well, Regan and Goneril are staying with him.
For a someone supposed to be inventive, Musk is surely recycling old storylines.
Bankruptcy
I’m wondering when it’s going to happen for Twitter. The good news for Musk is, AT&T will probably be willing to buy it at an inflated price…
Re:
At the rate Musk is going, that inflated price is probably going to be about $3.50
Re: Re:
GODDAMN LOCH NESS MONSTER
Re: Re:
Musk won’t go less than $4.20.
Re: Re: Re:
He’ll get $0.69 and HE’LL LIKE IT
Re:
If he didn’t have questionable finances, didn’t already “own” another social media service, and wasn’t in so much legal trouble (with more yet to come!), I’d say that Donald Trump would happily agree to buy Twitter.
Of course, it would immediately death spiral faster than even Musk!Twitter, but I doubt that would matter to the orange shithead.
Re: Re:
Money spinning opportunity though:
Rates per month
Bronze “Trump Approved” checkmark $25
Silver “Cheated out of an election win” checkmark $75
Gold “President-in-waiting Trump” checkmark $200
Platinum “Call me Donald” checkmark $500
“Free speech, no censorship (no lefties)” add-on at 2x checkmark rates.
Honestly, the faithful would throw money at this.
Re: Re:
Trump has experience with feeding death spirals with enough suckers that he does not drown with them. He is quite deft at the “too big to fail” illusion. So let’s not go there if we can help it.
Perhaps a poem, hm? Ah, yes.
Dicks all look gross when exposed to the light,
A truism best demonstrated
By Twitter’s ridiculous bend to the right
When it became too Elon-gated
Parasocial Cronyism
Tweet from July 14
Elon: (explaining payout amounts) It’s not exactly per impression. What matters is how many ads were shown to other verified users.
Only verified users count, as it is otherwise trivial to game the system with bots.
Montana Skeptic: As another poster here (whom I don’t want to expose to shadow-banning points out, Twitter is not just a scam; it’s a Multi-Level Marketing scheme.
RP: MLM scams cling to the facade of legality because they work by formula. There is no formula here, just parasocial cronyism.
One more tidbit that makes the story even “better”: when the news broke and people were “discussing” it, most popular tweets were along the lines of “…i bet those libs that refused to pay the 8$ are now regretting it. Go woke- go broke”. I’d say reactions like this are doing something for the attractiveness of the as yet “selectively available” program and the platform as a whole, just that this something has a very large minus sign attached to it.
Also someone had compiled a list of the accounts that said they received the money, it’s probably incomplete, but about 25-33% of it consists of anti-Ukraine + some sort of conspiracy / bigotry peddling hacks.
Waiting for the usual trolls to show up and tell us how much better Twitter has become, what a smart businessman Elmo is, and how Elmo is lying and Twitter is actually extremely profitable.
Re:
They’d never admit that their personal hero/crush is a liar. They’ll just say he’s “trolling the lamestream media” or something.
Stop lying about this, you tell the same made up story every time.
No, it wasn’t. It was losing money over the last few years, it was losing money over the last 10 years, and it has lost money over it’s entire lifespan. (I can only find data for the last 10 years easily but I happen to know it was losing money prior to that, which people discounted as it being a “start-up” back then)
This is classic Cherry-picking. I can’t tell if you’re dumb enough to actually think that’s a meaningful thing to say, or you just think your readers are so dumb it doesn’t matter. Regardless it’s ffffinng meaningless. But goddamn you keep on saying it, no matter how stupid it is.
Twitter was losing money over any reasonable (i.e. not cherry picked) span you care to pick. It has never been profitable long-term. It may survive, it may not, but it wasn’t going to before.
Let’s not forget the purpose of buying it was not to make money, btw, but to make the censorship stop, both ideological (i.e. dystopian, but legal) and 1A violating at the government’s request.
Re: Censorship
The 1st Amendment isn’t a suicide pact, and was never intended to allow a despot’s bootlickers to undermine the republic, deliberately or not. Please note that I’m not suggesting that’s what you are.
A lot of Americans need to learn what a liberal democracy actually looks like so they can decide if they want to continue to live in one. I would very much like to disabuse some “patriots” of the notion that freedom is absolute and/or an uncomplicated concept.