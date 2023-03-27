Elon Musk Effectively Admits That He Set Fire To More Than Half Of Twitter’s Value
from the great-job-everybody dept
For months, Elon Musk has been promising the rapidly dwindling workforce at Twitter that he’d give them stock grants. He’d promised that those grants would come on March 24th, and I can tell you that when normal business hours ended on the 24th with no details, some of those remaining employees were pissed off. However, it was just Musk in typical fashion, being late. Late at night an email was sent to employees on “the state of Twitter 20” which also included the details of the grants.
The details, as laid out in the Wall St. Journal, are that employees will get grants that vest over a period of four years, with a 6 month cliff (i.e., nothing vests for the first six months, so try not to anger him or he’ll fire you and you’ll get nothing) and there will be regular opportunities to cash out.
But the key part is that Musk says the equity grants will be doled out with a company valuation of $20 billion. Remember, just five months ago he paid $44 billion for it, meaning he’s admitting that he more or less set $24 billion on fire in five months. That’s impressive.
Elon Musk said Twitter Inc. employees will receive stock awards based on a roughly $20 billion valuation, less than half of the $44 billion price he acquired the company for last year, according to an email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
Being the master of spin, hype, and marketing that he is, Musk concocted a story about how the valuation of Twitter may go up to $250 billion in a few years:
Mr. Musk in the note to staff said he was optimistic about the social-media company’s future. “I see a clear, but difficult, path to a >$250B valuation,” meaning stock granted now would be worth 10 times more, he said.
I mean, at this point, all of these valuations are just in Musk’s head. The only way you know for sure is when the shares are either available on the public market, or there’s some sort of outside investment that values the company. So, these numbers are somewhat meaningless. The company could be worth $10 billion or $1 billion or $50 billion.
But the fact that Musk is effectively admitting that he thinks the valuation is around $20 billion is a pretty huge admission of failure. He took an asset that he (perhaps stupidly) valued at $44 billion and knocked off more than half the value. And given that he’s prone to overhyping his own works, he’s almost certainly over-estimating the value. Great job.
Also, I’m curious how the other equity holders feel about all of this. Now, all of them have more money than they could ever use, so maybe they don’t care one bit about this, but I remember hearing from some people how Musk had the “Midas touch” and they seemed confident that he’d take their $500 million to $2 billion contributions and turn it into much more. And here he is, just five months later, admitting he’s basically set fire to that money.
As for the claim that he’ll get it up to a $250 billion valuation, well, anything is possible. But to date, given that he’s driven away many advertisers, made the site much more fragile, made it significantly less welcoming in terms of inviting back the most abusive users and filling everyone’s feed with about 5 times more ads than before, bet big on the Twitter Blue program that very few people seem interested in… it’s reasonable to wonder just how he thinks the site will be valued at $250 billion outside of his head.
Filed Under: elon musk, stock grants, valuation
Companies: twitter
Comments on “Elon Musk Effectively Admits That He Set Fire To More Than Half Of Twitter’s Value”
Have a negative value with debts being more than it is worth,
“ He took an asset that he (perhaps stupidly) valued at $44 billion …”
perhaps???
On the plus side...
…at least there’s something he can do effectively
Actually, if Twitter continue to lose half its value each six months, it will worth 250 million dollars in few years…
Re:
Bold of you to assume it’ll even be around in a few years, given how Elon seems intent on wrecking the service as fast as possible.
Re: If Twitter can lose half its value in 5 or 6 months...
There isn’t much stopping it from losing the other half within 6 months. By the time those stock awards are redeemable, there might not be anything left to offer, or anyone left on to receive it.
'And a free pony for all employees in year five!'
The details, as laid out in the Wall St. Journal, are that employees will get grants that vest over a period of four years, with a 6 month cliff (i.e., nothing vests for the first six months, so try not to anger him or he’ll fire you and you’ll get nothing) and there will be regular opportunities to cash out.
Bold of him to think that the company will still exist in four years, at this rate I’d be highly skeptical that it will last even one and were I an employee being offered stock in a company that the boss is burning down around me would probably not serve as a great motivator.
I wonder if he realizes that while he may have bought himself six months with some people he also just gave them the perfect time to finally bail and find a new job…
Re:
Yeah but he wants something in return for that pony.
NOT “value” HOW MUCH HE PAID. it wasn’t even worth the 10 billion stope HELPING him by accepting his dillusions
Re:
Perhaps he should’ve made a different offer—or paid the billion-dollar breakup fee—if he didn’t think Twitter was worth $40 billion.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
All valuations are just in somebodies head
This is more silly gossip shit from you over Musk.
Cute.
Making money was never the point. The point was to stop the hideous ideological based censorship. That was before we knew about the hideous government directed censorship (some of it based on ideology).
$44B was a highball designed to make it happen fast, and it turned out to be probably worth less than that. And the valuations equity grants have only a vague relation to what a companies actual worth is. Which you all admit to.
So really this is just you throwing shade at Musk over…nothing, really.
Y’know how much Twitter was likely to be worth in 5 years as it was going? Zero, most likely.
But now it might be worth something, and we know that there was an organized effort to circumvent the 1st amendment.
And you’re big mad about it, aren’t you?
Re:
All your concerns have been addressed in the past, please stop huffing glue, your friends are worried.
There was no ideological based censorship if significant scale on twitter, people just looked at twitter employees being mostly left leaning and assumed that must mean they were censoring conservatives.
This was untrue, no matter how desperate you are to pretend otherwise.
Re:
Making money was never the point.
Well, then he sure is doing great losing money, that’s for sure.
Re:
So thanks for confirming that all the claims made by Musk fans like you that Twitter was eventually going to break even were complete horseshit.
I mean, that much was already clear given how all you guys do is troll harder than China’s 50 cent army and make it a point of pride, but thanks for admitting it anyway.
Not as mad as you.
Enjoy your new existence surrounded by enbies and BBCs, you straight white waste of space.
I'm not angry I'm just disappointed
Mike,
I expected better of you than this lazy reporting. As other have mentioned what Elon paid doesn’t mean it is what he thought the present market value was at that time. Potential data points of real market value:
Twitter’s market cap on January 28th, 2022 (right before Elon reportedly started buying shares): $28.2B
April 1st, 2022 (right before Elon announced he acquired 9.2% of Twitter): $31.47B
September 30th, 2022 (right before Elon announced he would go through with the acquisition): $33.55B
Similarly it has been reported that, Elon tried to negotiate for $31B as the purchase price during the lawsuit.
If I’m steel manning the argument, the best valid market price we have is the one prior to him acquiring a large number of shares ($28.2B on January 28th, 2022). Using that date and the $20B “valuation” Twitter has lost 29% of it’s value.
In comparison over that same time period (January 28th, 2022 to today):
Facebook has lost 37%
Amzn has lost 34%
Goog has lost 25%
Netflix has lost 14%
Apple has lost 12%
So while I’m happy the 29% loss is his and not mine, Twitter appears to be performing in the middle of the pack when compared to FAANG making it very hard to claim he set fire to the value of the company.
Re:
I mean, market value is literally what someone is willing to pay for something, so you go by the last actual data point. And in this case, that’s $44 billion.
“The company could be worth $10 billion or $1 billion or $50 billion.”
I’m going with no billion, personally.
He’s King Midas all right – in reverse
Startups sometimes lowball valuations to reward employees
It’s a shady practice but sometimes tech startups lowball their valuation / stock price to be able to issue options at low valuations to their employees and management. Cheap options = free money. I’ve even seen options issued at one value while a much higher value was pitched to the VC at the same time.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Why are you so concerned with how other people spend their own money? Sour grapes?
If he decided to buy Twitter then shut it down, he could: he owns it. It’s his choice.
Let me know when you have billions of dollars, and I will tell you I don’t care what you do with your money, too.
Re:
Apparently you’re concerned with other people concerned with how other people spend their own money.
When someone makes a decision that affects the livelihoods of thousands of other people, criticism tends to occur.