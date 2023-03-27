Gamers Celebrate Their ‘Loss’ In Court Over Blocking Microsoft’s Activision/Blizzard Acquisition
from the color-between-the-lines dept
We’ve spilled a great deal of ink thus far on the subject of Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard. The discussion around this whole thing began with the acquisition itself, before quickly moving into the topic of how Microsoft was going to get past the narrow glares of several regulatory bodies that all made noises about antitrust concerns and hand-wringing over competition within the video game market itself. In the intervening weeks, the placation of the EU regulators by Microsoft’s 10-year deals to keep Call of Duty specifically on multiple platforms seems to have worked, whereas the outcome of the UK’s CMA body and the United States’ FTC are less clear.
But the regulators aren’t the only folks getting in on the action. At the end of last year, a handful of gamers filed a lawsuit against Microsoft seeking to the block the acquisition on antitrust grounds as well. Recently, we saw the initial outcome of that lawsuit: a California judge granted Microsoft’s motion to dismiss the suit on grounds that the plaintiffs did not bring enough specific evidence to the court detailing how they and the market would be harmed by the purchase.
And, yet, the lawyer for the plaintiffs is pleased with the outcome.
The gamers’ lawyer, Joseph Alioto, told Ars that he believes they have ample evidence to satisfy the judge in this case. He confirmed that gamers intend to file their amended complaint as soon as possible. Rather than being discouraged by the judge’s dismissal, Alioto told Ars that the gamers were pleased by Corley’s order.
“We think that the order is terrific, because it actually states exactly what the judge wants,” Alioto told Ars. “We have more than sufficient evidence to respond to her directly and intend to file the amended complaint as soon as possible. Certainly, we believe within the next 10 days or earlier.”
In other words, the judge’s order, which you can read embedded below, sets out for the plaintiffs exactly what the court would be looking for to allow this case to move forward if re-filed. Alioto claims to have the evidence the court wants, which makes me somewhat curious why it wasn’t presented to the court initially, but if he has it, he has it.
Now, the order also did not mince any words when it came to the brevity of evidence of harm and standing presented by the plaintiffs.
In her order, Corley asked gamers for additional evidence to support claims that the merger would potentially foreclose access to games, harm specific gaming industry markets, and perhaps most importantly, harm gamers like them. Her order is peppered with specific questions that gamers now have a chance to answer like, “Why would Microsoft make Call of Duty exclusive to its platforms thus resulting in fewer games sold?” and “What is it about the console market or PC games market and Microsoft’s position in those markets that makes it plausible there is a reasonable probability Microsoft would take such steps?”
In another example, Corley’s order told gamers that “what are missing are allegations that plausibly suggest it is reasonably probable to make economic sense for Microsoft to make the successful Activision gaming franchises exclusive.”
So, here’s the thing: we have asked the exact same questions as the judge. I, too, don’t understand why Microsoft sees it as economically advantageous to limit the platforms on which the titles produced by a studio it now owns can be sold. I think it’s a terrible business decision if Microsoft goes that route. I also anticipate that Microsoft will present the same signed and proposed 10-year deals to keep CoD multi-platform as it has presented to regulators should this case be brought once more.
But if it’s evidence that Microsoft is interested in taking titles exclusive that the court wants, Alioto can certainly find it. Hell, he can find it within Techdirt’s own pages, should he take a look. And there will be more posts he can draw on in the near future.
Whether that will make these gamers’ lawsuit any more successful the next time around remains to be seen. These sorts of citizen-led attempts to block major business acquisitions that also have the attention of regulators rarely work, after all.
Filed Under: acquisitions, antitrust, call of duty, mergers
Companies: activision blizzard, microsoft
Comments on “Gamers Celebrate Their ‘Loss’ In Court Over Blocking Microsoft’s Activision/Blizzard Acquisition”
https://support.microsoft.com/en-gb/topic/xbox-cloud-gaming-in-microsoft-edge-with-steam-deck-43dd011b-0ce8-4810-8302-965be6d53296
So uh, while I generally agree that Microsoft is kinda dodgy when it comes to these things (and they certainly have been up to their old tricks in other fields, like AI stuff)…
Surely ALLOWING THEIR GAMES TO BE PLAYED ON A STEAM DECK, COMPLETE WITH INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO DO SO, is evidence against their claim?
Re:
What happens when Microsoft Deck is revealed?
Re: Re:
I really don’t think that is their long term plan. I would be less surprised if the Xbox hardware were eventually discontinued than I would be if they launched a competitor to the Steam Deck. They’ve made it pretty clear they want to move as much as possible to a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for end users (both with Office and Xbox). As such I think the Game Pass is their real long term plan. Let Sony, Nintendo, Apple, Google, Valve, and anyone else who wants to invest in the hardware development, manufacturing and distribution while Microsoft charges nearly all the gaming customers $10-$15 a month for access to their library.
Re: Re:
There’s already a pretty diverse market for windows handhelds, such as the Ayaneo 2. The manufacturers take all the risks associated with hardware costs, Microsoft rake in the money on the software side.
bad lawyer
If Alioto actually had evidence as he claims he should have brought it in the first place. Its just common sense. I think this is going nowhere.
App store
Microsoft has a habit of shoving features down users throats. Whether it’s Edge, Cortana, websearch in the start bar, or their surveillance.
Microsoft also has their own app store, so it’s not too hard to predict that getting pushed onto customers. Just need so reasonable software and games to put on it (or rather a reasonable mass of them to be compelling enough).
Which is pretty anti consumer from my perspective, since Steam’s proton is how I play games (on Linux. No meme it just works, Steam was part of the Manjaro image I picked and it even ran the first attempt) . Something the courts are not considering yet, and it seems to be one worth considering with how much noise Sony got on the topic.
Re:
None of that has anything to do with XBox, though. Obviously the console has its own ecosystem, and they have their own App Store on PC.
But, they are also pushing out Game Pass to be played from many different browsers and devices where they have no presence. If I want to play via the cloud using Firefox on a MacBook, I can, without installing anything new. They may do different things depending on their specific deals and promises with each platform, but on the XBox side at least their strategy is being more open, not trying to trojan horse something they can leverage to gain more control later.
TechDirt: The Warner Bros Discovery merger demonstrates the pointlessness of large scale corporate acquisitions and the consumer harms that result.
TechDirt: But why would anyone have a problem with MicroSoft, an enormous consumer software company, acquiring another massive consumer software company?
Re:
Except Techdirt never said this.
Re: Re:
But those strawmen are just so easy to attack! If he has to deal with the actual words said then he has to deal with nuance and why these situations differ enough to have different responses, if those exist. Why do that when you can invent a position and attack that?
Re:
AC: I read and understood the article
AC: I didn’t ACTUALLY UNDERSTAND it
My question is: if this was required, why didn’t they do it in the first place? Malpractice? The rules are so opaque that even good lawyers can’t figure them out? What’s going on here?