California’s Journalism Protection Act Is An Unconstitutional Clusterfuck Of Terrible Lawmaking
Twitter Employees Sue Twitter After The Bonuses They Were Promised If They Stuck Around Were Not Given

Twitter Employees Sue Twitter After The Bonuses They Were Promised If They Stuck Around Were Not Given

Legal Issues

from the who-needs-bonuses-when-you-get-to-work-for-elon? dept

Mon, Jun 26th 2023 01:32pm -

Elon Musk sure has a way of fucking over anyone who trusts him. A bunch of current and former employees, including some who agreed to stick around at Twitter with the explicit promise that they would receive the bonuses they were owed, are suing Twitter saying that those bonuses were never given (story found via Jon Brodkin over at Ars).

The plaintiff is Mark Schobinger, though they’re looking to make it a class action lawsuit (brought by Shannon Liss-Riordan, who is representing a ton of former Twitter employees in lawsuits and arbitration cases). Schobinger was “Senior Director, Compensation” from early 2019 through to last month. And, as someone who literally is in charge of compensation, he should know when he’s getting screwed out of promised compensation.

The lawsuit discusses Twitter’s bonus plan, which is normally paid out in March. And how Twitter execs promised employees that the bonus plan would continue after Musk took over. Now, you could say that’s all well and good, but once Musk owns the company, he can change the policy, but there are two problems with that. First, the purchase agreement that Elon Musk signed (but did not appear to read or understand), says that for at least the first year of ownership, Musk promises that “short- and long-term target incentive compensation” shall remain equivalent. Second, and more importantly, according to the complaint new management also promised that the bonuses would come.

Unfortunately, the complaint provides almost no details on this. If there were such clear statements from post-Musk Twitter, you’d think they’d be included. Instead, there’s just a barebones:

During the months leading up and following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, Twitter repeatedly promised employees that they would receive their annual bonus under the company’s Bonus Plan and that the bonus for 2022 would be paid at fifty percent (50%) of the targeted bonus. Plaintiff and other employees accepted these offers by continuing to work for Twitter, rather than looking for and accepting other job opportunities. However, Twitter reneged on this agreement. It refused to pay annual bonuses to employees during the first quarter of 2023 (or thereafter), despite funding the Bonus Plan throughout 2022 and accounting for the payment of such annual bonuses

I imagine that if this lawsuit moves forward, more details will be added.

But, really, at this point does any of this surprise anyone?

Filed Under: , ,
Companies: twitter

6 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Twitter Employees Sue Twitter After The Bonuses They Were Promised If They Stuck Around Were Not Given”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
6 Comments

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

California’s Journalism Protection Act Is An Unconstitutional Clusterfuck Of Terrible Lawmaking
Twitter Employees Sue Twitter After The Bonuses They Were Promised If They Stuck Around Were Not Given
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...