5th Circuit Puts A Hold On Louisiana Court’s Injunction Barring Gov’t From Talking To Companies, After District Court Refuses To
from the doughty's-distracted-disasters dept
So we wrote about Judge Terry Doughty’s somewhat questionable ruling preventing the Biden White House from communicating with tech companies or researchers regarding certain areas of disinformation. As we noted, there were some good elements in the ruling, reminding government officials of the 1st Amendment restrictions on coercion in attempting to silence protected speech.
But there were also plenty of extremely problematic elements to the ruling, including the lack of any clear standard by which the government might determine what is allowed and what is forbidden. As we noted, the injunction bars the government from talking about some things, but has exceptions for a bunch of other things. Except, it seems pretty clear that every example that Doughty cited as a problematic example could easily fit into the exceptions he outlined. And that’s a recipe for serious chilling effects on protected speech.
Even worse, we noted that Doughty literally inserted words into a quote to make it say something it never said. He flat out falsified a quote from a Stanford researcher, pretending she said they had set up the Election Integrity Partnership to “get around” the 1st Amendment, when the actual quote from her does not say anything about “getting around” the 1st Amendment, but was literally a statement of fact regarding the 1st Amendment limits on the government’s ability to do things.
Also, I had highlighted how there were emails from Rob Flaherty in the White House that I felt went too far, in angrily demanding that tech companies “explain” certain decisions they had made. At no point should a government official demand an explanation from a media organization about its editorial choices. But, as others have pointed out, the context of Flaherty’s angry email was totally misrespresented by Doughty. His demand for an explanation was not (as implied in the filings) about why certain accounts hadn’t been actioned/removed/etc. but rather about a bug in Facebook’s recommendation engine that removed the President’s account, limiting its growth.
Now… I still think that Flaherty’s email was a massive overreach. The President’s account has no inherent right to be regularly recommended by any recommendation engine, but the context here shows that it had zero to do with trying to take down or moderate accounts. In the context of the judge’s decision, you’d never know that all.
Either way, we’d already seen real world problems stemming from this decision as various government officials were cancelling important meetings with tech companies that had nothing whatsoever to do with content moderation or censorship, because of a fear that it would be seen to violate the law.
The DOJ quickly appealed the ruling, and asked Judge Doughty for a stay on the injunction until the appeal was heard. Granting such a stay is generally seen as standard practice. The plaintiffs in the case filed a brief opposing the stay, and even though the court told the plaintiffs that their filing was deficient (for a small technical reason) Judge Doughty issued his ruling rejecting the request for the stay before the plaintiffs even filed their corrected motion. You can see that the rejection is document number 301 in the docket, where the corrected opposition was document number 303, filed after the motion was already ruled on.
As with Doughty’s original ruling, the ruling rejecting the stay is filled with a lot of misleading and hyperbolic language. He insists that his ruling could not possibly cause harm, because of the exceptions he listed out (ignoring that every single example of speech he complained about easily and obviously fits into those exceptions):
The Preliminary Injunction also has several exceptions which list things that are NOT prohibited. The Preliminary Injunction allows Defendants to exercise permissible public government speech promoting government policies or views on matters of public concern, to inform social-media companies of postings involving criminal activity, criminal conspiracies, national security threats, extortion, other threats, criminal efforts to suppress voting, providing illegal campaign contributions, cyber-attacks against election infrastructure, foreign attempts to influence elections, threats against the public safety or security of the United States, postings intending to mislead voters about voting requirements, procedures, preventing or mitigating malicious cyber activity, and to inform social-media companies about speech not protected by the First Amendment.
Anyway, even the notoriously ridiculous 5th Circuit found Doughty’s move here to be a step too far, very quickly rejected his refusal to grant a stay, and did so in his stead. They also expedited the case to speed up the process.
IT IS ORDERED that this appeal is EXPEDITED to the next available Oral Argument Calendar.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a temporary administrative stay is GRANTED until further orders of the court.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that Appellants’ opposed motion for stay pending appeal is deferred to the oral argument merits panel which receives this case.
That’s the entirety of the ruling, but basically the injunction is put on hold. For the time being, the government can again talk to social media companies and researchers. Of course, they cannot talk to them about “censorship” because that has always been barred by the 1st Amendment. At least for the time being, though, they should be free to talk to them about legitimate, non-problematic efforts towards harm reduction.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, 5th circuit, content moderation, jawboning, joe biden, louisiana, missouri, social media, terry doughty
Comments on “5th Circuit Puts A Hold On Louisiana Court’s Injunction Barring Gov’t From Talking To Companies, After District Court Refuses To”
Twitter was unavailable to comment on the matter other than to respond with a poop emoji.
On the one hand screwing up so badly that the Fifth Circuit steps in really takes some doing.
On the other hand this is the Fifth Circuit so…
Re: worse than that
This doesnt sound like so much of a “screwup” to me but a blatant case of bias on the bench. This judge made an extraordinary effort to rule in favor of the so called conservatives.
Re: Re:
Bias, on the bench?
A bench, appointed by clearly partisan PRESIDENTS, biased?
SAY IT AIN’T SO
Re: Re:
(“This judge made an extraordinary effort to rule in favor of the so called conservatives.”)
… OK, so what then would an ‘unbiased’ ruling have looked like in this orignal court case ??
Seems the established facts of this case versus the bedrock 1st Amendment law — merited some form of strong judicial response.
Re: Re: Re:
Supporting the first amendment and free speech requires the opposite of what “judge” doughty did.
Re: Re: Re:2 the Proper ruling ??
… and just what is that ‘opposite’ ruling ??
Case Dismissal ?
Some members of Congress, however, are totally allowed to do these things, and anything else we haven’t thought of yet. Particularly when it comes to demanding answers, among other demands, of certain companies, but never any others.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Amazing how enthusiastic MM is for the USGOVT to be able to violate the 1st Amendment rights of US citizens.
Re:
jhon pls
amazon rejected your new scam again
Re:
You should try learning to read. Would help you appear a little less fucking stupid.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
When you lash out like this, MM, it doesn’t reflect well upon you. One might even question your stability…
Re: Re: Re:
Every time you speak, asshole, your words reflect poorly on you, Jhon Smith.
Even if you aren’t the aforementioned known scammer and bad faith troll, your known lack of reading of the issue preceeds you.
Re: Re: Re:
A statement of fact isn’t lashing out, only the fucking stupid would mistake the former for the latter.
Re: Re: Re:
It’s not lashing out. It’s asking people to be a little less fucking stupid.
Re: Re: Re:
…projected nobody mentally competent, ever.
Re:
…hallucinated the moron, despite the article proving the complete opposite.
Hubris
I am certain that as a US citizen, that under the 1st Amendment, even if I work for government, as a citizen, I can still point out bullshit.
Re:
As long as you’re not using your capacity as a government employee to do so.
Re: Re: Nutshell
That’s literally the problem in a nutshell: according to conservatives, any statement by a government employee towards these companies is somehow censorship in their capacity as a government employee.
They want to frame it so that things like Joe Biden’s staff asking Twitter to take down Hunter’s dick pics is “overreach” by the government… even though they were not reaching out as government employees, but as representatives of Biden as a private citizen.
The conservative assumption is that, because Biden is President, any request by him (or his staff) to a social media company carries the weight of his office. And it’s precisely that bias that carried the judge’s ruling.
Re: Re: Re:
It’s a very sticky situation, and one fig leaf most authcap governments use to disguise the fact that they engage in that pretense in an attempt to implicitly use the weight of their position to suppress criticism and free expression.
Unfortunately we’re not dealing with people who do want to see the law applied equally to everyone, but actual insurrectionists andn treasonous curs. The entire Constitution is just a piece of paper to them.
Re: Re: Re: 'Only WE are allowed to tell companies what they can do/say!'
That’s literally the problem in a nutshell: according to conservatives, any statement by a government employee towards these companies is somehow censorship in their capacity as a government employee.
Right until/unless it’s conservatives in government making statements towards companies and/or telling them what to do in which case it’s perfectly fine with nary a single first amendment or censorship concern to be found.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
automobile (District Court) gets hit after brake for red-light by 5th Circuit.
Right, whiplash.
just wear the neck brace. Follow your legal counsel.
The USA court system is not trying to be fickle it just seems that way.
(this is where all the lawyers is this domain are rolling on the floor laughing)
The copy machine repair guy gets asked why he gets $$$ to show up and kick the machine and it then works fine. The replay, I know where to kick,
Opinion Alert;
1. Never enter a court without the best legal counsel you can get.
number 0 is, don’t talk to police, the word lawyer please should pretty much be all you say.
I’m just saying what I, the “retired” computer guy have experienced and read.
Before I retired I would answer the question,’how many lawyers should CFO assign to single source bid to (x) federal agency’? Don’t care but if there is something in bid that will upset Program Manager then I will have to include, at this early time CPA Postal Inspector (USPS at the time).
So, something like 5th Circuit is just an abstraction to me. OOPS.
Reckon i’m going to reread Civics chapter The Court System.
Civics got tossed into the trash bin by Dept. of Education so today’s young adults are bound to be clueless about Supreme Court.RE: twitter rants.
ANYTIME some previous case gets kicked out as unconstitutional the activists go insane.
Lawyers, courts, and money. just the thing to piss off everyone while trying not to piss on rights.
Social media is not my area but I get how badly kicking rights in the crotch to achieve a goal is how our elected representatives seem happy with.
Luck from the least interested person in giving up any right. /stop/rant
Re:
Is this related to the article?
Re:
It would be best to extend the injunction to simply bar the government from communicating with anyone. It always amounts to discouraging something or someone and we don’t need to put up with that.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
On WP article
I am happy that I don’t have to put up with any of this. On the downside, it is laughable that policy mandates, the shot or fired, and shut down that noise social media has when we demand compliance.
Spanish Flu did not have have big pharma to stir the pot of lies by omission.
Worst pandemic ever I read in some media. Bull, the pandemic that should have never happened (never say it was government trying to bypass laws that made experiments illegal.)
Almost forgot; the 2nd Amendment is in hysteria and SCOUS is telling states to stop the insane make all firearms illegal crap. bye
Re: ... wtf
Nothing in that post was coherent.
Terry Doughty's crisis momemnet
Doughty is having an existential crisis realizing that the 5th circuit, crazy whack jobs that they are, remonstrates with “Whoa up! Not that crazy!”