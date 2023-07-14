Nevada Government Begs For A Lawsuit After Rejecting Resident’s ‘GOBK2CA’ License Plate
Louis Vuitton Opposes Trademark Application For Small Family Business Selling Gardening Tools

5th Circuit Puts A Hold On Louisiana Court’s Injunction Barring Gov’t From Talking To Companies, After District Court Refuses To

Legal Issues

from the doughty's-distracted-disasters dept

Fri, Jul 14th 2023 02:39pm -

So we wrote about Judge Terry Doughty’s somewhat questionable ruling preventing the Biden White House from communicating with tech companies or researchers regarding certain areas of disinformation. As we noted, there were some good elements in the ruling, reminding government officials of the 1st Amendment restrictions on coercion in attempting to silence protected speech.

But there were also plenty of extremely problematic elements to the ruling, including the lack of any clear standard by which the government might determine what is allowed and what is forbidden. As we noted, the injunction bars the government from talking about some things, but has exceptions for a bunch of other things. Except, it seems pretty clear that every example that Doughty cited as a problematic example could easily fit into the exceptions he outlined. And that’s a recipe for serious chilling effects on protected speech.

Even worse, we noted that Doughty literally inserted words into a quote to make it say something it never said. He flat out falsified a quote from a Stanford researcher, pretending she said they had set up the Election Integrity Partnership to “get around” the 1st Amendment, when the actual quote from her does not say anything about “getting around” the 1st Amendment, but was literally a statement of fact regarding the 1st Amendment limits on the government’s ability to do things.

Also, I had highlighted how there were emails from Rob Flaherty in the White House that I felt went too far, in angrily demanding that tech companies “explain” certain decisions they had made. At no point should a government official demand an explanation from a media organization about its editorial choices. But, as others have pointed out, the context of Flaherty’s angry email was totally misrespresented by Doughty. His demand for an explanation was not (as implied in the filings) about why certain accounts hadn’t been actioned/removed/etc. but rather about a bug in Facebook’s recommendation engine that removed the President’s account, limiting its growth.

Now… I still think that Flaherty’s email was a massive overreach. The President’s account has no inherent right to be regularly recommended by any recommendation engine, but the context here shows that it had zero to do with trying to take down or moderate accounts. In the context of the judge’s decision, you’d never know that all.

Either way, we’d already seen real world problems stemming from this decision as various government officials were cancelling important meetings with tech companies that had nothing whatsoever to do with content moderation or censorship, because of a fear that it would be seen to violate the law.

The DOJ quickly appealed the ruling, and asked Judge Doughty for a stay on the injunction until the appeal was heard. Granting such a stay is generally seen as standard practice. The plaintiffs in the case filed a brief opposing the stay, and even though the court told the plaintiffs that their filing was deficient (for a small technical reason) Judge Doughty issued his ruling rejecting the request for the stay before the plaintiffs even filed their corrected motion. You can see that the rejection is document number 301 in the docket, where the corrected opposition was document number 303, filed after the motion was already ruled on.

As with Doughty’s original ruling, the ruling rejecting the stay is filled with a lot of misleading and hyperbolic language. He insists that his ruling could not possibly cause harm, because of the exceptions he listed out (ignoring that every single example of speech he complained about easily and obviously fits into those exceptions):

The Preliminary Injunction also has several exceptions which list things that are NOT prohibited. The Preliminary Injunction allows Defendants to exercise permissible public government speech promoting government policies or views on matters of public concern, to inform social-media companies of postings involving criminal activity, criminal conspiracies, national security threats, extortion, other threats, criminal efforts to suppress voting, providing illegal campaign contributions, cyber-attacks against election infrastructure, foreign attempts to influence elections, threats against the public safety or security of the United States, postings intending to mislead voters about voting requirements, procedures, preventing or mitigating malicious cyber activity, and to inform social-media companies about speech not protected by the First Amendment.

Anyway, even the notoriously ridiculous 5th Circuit found Doughty’s move here to be a step too far, very quickly rejected his refusal to grant a stay, and did so in his stead. They also expedited the case to speed up the process.

IT IS ORDERED that this appeal is EXPEDITED to the next available Oral Argument Calendar.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a temporary administrative stay is GRANTED until further orders of the court.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that Appellants’ opposed motion for stay pending appeal is deferred to the oral argument merits panel which receives this case.

That’s the entirety of the ruling, but basically the injunction is put on hold. For the time being, the government can again talk to social media companies and researchers. Of course, they cannot talk to them about “censorship” because that has always been barred by the 1st Amendment. At least for the time being, though, they should be free to talk to them about legitimate, non-problematic efforts towards harm reduction.

Filed Under: , , , , , , , ,

28 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “5th Circuit Puts A Hold On Louisiana Court’s Injunction Barring Gov’t From Talking To Companies, After District Court Refuses To”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
28 Comments
BBR says:

Re: Re:

(“This judge made an extraordinary effort to rule in favor of the so called conservatives.”)

… OK, so what then would an ‘unbiased’ ruling have looked like in this orignal court case ??

Seems the established facts of this case versus the bedrock 1st Amendment law — merited some form of strong judicial response.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
bluegrassgeek (profile) says:

Re: Re: Nutshell

That’s literally the problem in a nutshell: according to conservatives, any statement by a government employee towards these companies is somehow censorship in their capacity as a government employee.

They want to frame it so that things like Joe Biden’s staff asking Twitter to take down Hunter’s dick pics is “overreach” by the government… even though they were not reaching out as government employees, but as representatives of Biden as a private citizen.

The conservative assumption is that, because Biden is President, any request by him (or his staff) to a social media company carries the weight of his office. And it’s precisely that bias that carried the judge’s ruling.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:

It’s a very sticky situation, and one fig leaf most authcap governments use to disguise the fact that they engage in that pretense in an attempt to implicitly use the weight of their position to suppress criticism and free expression.

Unfortunately we’re not dealing with people who do want to see the law applied equally to everyone, but actual insurrectionists andn treasonous curs. The entire Constitution is just a piece of paper to them.

That One Guy (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re: 'Only WE are allowed to tell companies what they can do/say!'

That’s literally the problem in a nutshell: according to conservatives, any statement by a government employee towards these companies is somehow censorship in their capacity as a government employee.

Right until/unless it’s conservatives in government making statements towards companies and/or telling them what to do in which case it’s perfectly fine with nary a single first amendment or censorship concern to be found.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

fairuse (profile) says:

automobile (District Court) gets hit after brake for red-light by 5th Circuit.

Right, whiplash.

just wear the neck brace. Follow your legal counsel.

The USA court system is not trying to be fickle it just seems that way.

(this is where all the lawyers is this domain are rolling on the floor laughing)

The copy machine repair guy gets asked why he gets $$$ to show up and kick the machine and it then works fine. The replay, I know where to kick,

Opinion Alert;
1. Never enter a court without the best legal counsel you can get.

number 0 is, don’t talk to police, the word lawyer please should pretty much be all you say.

I’m just saying what I, the “retired” computer guy have experienced and read.

Before I retired I would answer the question,’how many lawyers should CFO assign to single source bid to (x) federal agency’? Don’t care but if there is something in bid that will upset Program Manager then I will have to include, at this early time CPA Postal Inspector (USPS at the time).

So, something like 5th Circuit is just an abstraction to me. OOPS.

Reckon i’m going to reread Civics chapter The Court System.

Civics got tossed into the trash bin by Dept. of Education so today’s young adults are bound to be clueless about Supreme Court.RE: twitter rants.

ANYTIME some previous case gets kicked out as unconstitutional the activists go insane.

Lawyers, courts, and money. just the thing to piss off everyone while trying not to piss on rights.

Social media is not my area but I get how badly kicking rights in the crotch to achieve a goal is how our elected representatives seem happy with.

Luck from the least interested person in giving up any right. /stop/rant

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

fairuse (profile) says:

On WP article

I am happy that I don’t have to put up with any of this. On the downside, it is laughable that policy mandates, the shot or fired, and shut down that noise social media has when we demand compliance.

Spanish Flu did not have have big pharma to stir the pot of lies by omission.

Worst pandemic ever I read in some media. Bull, the pandemic that should have never happened (never say it was government trying to bypass laws that made experiments illegal.)

Almost forgot; the 2nd Amendment is in hysteria and SCOUS is telling states to stop the insane make all firearms illegal crap. bye

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Nevada Government Begs For A Lawsuit After Rejecting Resident’s ‘GOBK2CA’ License Plate
Louis Vuitton Opposes Trademark Application For Small Family Business Selling Gardening Tools
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...