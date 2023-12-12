Google Promises Unlimited Cloud Storage; Then Cancels Plan; Then Tells Journalist His Life’s Work Will Be Deleted Without Enough Time To Transfer The Data
from the how-do-you-trust-a-company-that-can-delete-your-life's-work? dept
Over a decade ago, I pointed out that as Google kept trying to worm its way deeper into our lives, a key Achilles’ heel was its basically non-existent customer service and unwillingness to ever engage constructively with users the company fucks over. At the time, I dubbed it Google’s “big, faceless, white monolith” problem, because that’s how it appears to many customers. Going all the way back to 2009, I had suggested that the company needed not just better customer support, but something like a user advocate.
This issue shows up time and time again. The company screws people over and generally there’s no one to talk to. Too bad. Talk to the white monolith. We’ve faced it ourselves here at Techdirt.
And, of course, in situations where someone’s full Google account is taken down, and where there’s little to no recourse, it can really fuck people over. Last year, we wrote about a NY Times story by Kashmir Hill concerning a parent who not only lost his entire Google account, but also was flagged for passing around child sexual abuse material (CSAM), after a medical professional had asked the father to take photos of his son regarding swelling. Despite flagging him as a potential criminal, he couldn’t even talk to anyone at Google to explain what happened.
Hill just recently published another such story, regarding a woman losing her entire Google account after one of her 7 year old sons, messing around with a camera and uploading the videos to YouTube, published a video of himself naked. For obvious reasons, that’s a problem, and the video was taken down quickly, but Google shut down the woman’s entire Google account and said it would be deleted.
But it’s not just issues regarding CSAM that are creating these kinds of issues.
We’ve written a few times about independent journalist Tim Burke. Earlier this year, the FBI raided his house and seized all of his electronic devices after he had obtained and published some leaked video footage from Fox News. As we noted, this seemed like a pretty big 1st Amendment issue. Burke is also facing bogus CFAA charges because he was able to access the footage by using publicly accessible URLs to obtain the content.
But, with all of his devices seized, Burke at least still had Google Cloud to keep all of the massive troves of (mostly video) data he’s collected over the last few years of reporting. Burke said he paid Google “a lot of money for a long time” for an “unlimited” cloud storage account. This was a plan that was offered to Google “Enterprise” Workspace customers for a while. However, in the last year or so, they simply phased out that plan, which really sucked for those who had a ton of data.
As you can see from the above email, they told those who had formerly used a ton of storage on their unlimited plan, that their account would go into “read-only” mode and they wouldn’t be allowed to upload any more data. Tim Burke and his 237.22 TB of video files were among those put into read only mode, which he assumed meant that, at least, that content would be kept safe (hopefully until he could get the feds to return all of his computer equipment).
Instead, over the weekend, Google reached out to say that since he’s using too much storage, they’re going to delete his entire account in seven days (later this week).
That email sure isn’t subtle:
Your Google Workspace Enterprise Standard for your account burke-communications.com has been scheduled for suspension and will soon be canceled, and your data will be lost.
As Tim notes, this is his life’s work. And even if he had access to ~250 TBs of free storage, it’s not even clear he’d be able to transfer that much data in just seven days.
But, of course, Google has it’s big monolith problem. There’s no one to speak to. You’re just dealing with the machine.
That seems… bad?
And, yes, some people have asked why Tim doesn’t have other backups around, but (again) the FBI took all of his shit. And finding (and paying for) multiple backup services that can handle 250 TBs of data is likely pretty cost prohibitive.
One hopes that some human at Google might finally realize how bad this is and give Tim the time he needs to find another home for the data (or just give him back the plan he originally paid for, or at least let him store the existing data there as suggested in the earlier email).
Filed Under: cloud backup, customer service, data backup, tim burke, unlimited, white monolith
Companies: google
Comments on “Google Promises Unlimited Cloud Storage; Then Cancels Plan; Then Tells Journalist His Life’s Work Will Be Deleted Without Enough Time To Transfer The Data”
Not even an offer for, “Give us a hundred bucks for a month to rescue your data,” or anything.
Never mind Google never said this was going to happen prior to the 7 Days (ht Christopher and Zachary Crowe) impending doom notice. Ridiculous.
A quote from Colleen Doran about contracts. In her case it’s an artist’s contracts with their publishers, but it applies everywhere. Even if you’re paying, get the terms in writing. Assume any ambiguity will be interpreted in the other guy’s favor and if that matters make them spell it out explicitly so there is no more ambiguity. Make sure there’s explicit (and explicitly specified) penalties for failing to follow the terms of the contract for both sides. Make sure the case where they want to cease offering the service is covered. If you can’t live with the terms they’re willing to agree to, you have to assume everything you have on their service will disappear at any moment with no warning and your only consolation will be that you don’t have to pay them any more.
Remember, the penalties won’t enforce themselves either. They won’t stop the service from violating the contract, and they’ll only get you compensation if you’re willing and able to sue over them and fight until you win.
I’ve been saying the same, for about as long. Consequently Gmail has remained the only Google service I’ve ever actively used (outside of search), and even that I’ve only kept this long because I’m too lazy to sort through and migrate 18 years of emails.
Seeing as they can’t even do search halfway competently any more, and instead spend their days trying to perform a vendor lock-in on the entire web, I see no point whatsoever in supporting anything they do in future. There’s never anything in it for me as an end user. They’ve long, long since burned their last remaining bridges of goodwill, and I honestly can’t remember hearing or reading a single positive thing about them for years and years. You’d think that’s a tad hyperbolic, but nope, not even slightly, which I find sort of wild in and of itself.
Re:
As someone who recently switch away from Gmail: just do it. Most services (I picked proton) can import from Gmail, and I just set up a Gmail forwarder, so I still got my Gmail emails in proton, and slowly transitioned more and more accounts over.
Re: Re:
It’s in progress, sort-of-kind-of.
I’ve had forwarding to my “new” personal account (Zoho, largely ’cause they handle my business accounts) for a few years now, so in actuality it’s more like 15-16 years of emails. Only reason I haven’t imported the whole lot and called it a day is I mean to pre-purge the gmail of anything I don’t want or need migrated. Then it’s just a matter of moving my last few external accounts over to Zoho.
Why do individuals keep anything of importance on google or any cloud servive? Just buy the TB dives and keep your stuff at home. Putting important data in someone else’s hands is just begging for disaster in more ways than one.
Re:
The FBI took the physical drives.
Re: Re:
copy drives and hide them. Safety deposit box? I can think of lots of ways to hide copies of drives.
Re:
Because the pros heavily outweigh the cons. With HDD prices at about $20/TB this guy would be up for $5400 and have minimum 25 HDDs meaning he’s well beyond a consumer NAS if he want’s them all online simultaneously.
He would have to get the data on to those HDDs which is non-trivial.
He’d have to have some way of tracking what data was where.
He’d need to be accessing thee data which is a nightmare.
If this is ‘must keep’ data he’d want redundancy and lifecycle management.
And yeah, having it local means loss of access due to disaster, law enforcement action, spilled coffee, being on holiday, etc.
Cloud storage is fine. Rug-pulls are not.
Re:
As the article notes, all his electronics were seized.
Google Drive quotas
This could be outdated information but as known in the past Google Drive would limit downloads to about 750 gigabytes per day. Meaning that even if was able to access his Google Drive attempting to download as much data would be a long wait.
My employer was told we owed a 5 figure bill for Google Translate services that we thought had already been paid. We could not get a human from Google to talk with us. It was just fucking impossible. Eventually leveraged an unrelated Google sales relationship elsewhere in the company, and they helped so as to not tank their in-progress sale.
Fuck corpations.
Fuck all the fuckers who defend them.
You fucking idiot voters are to blame. Stop voting for pro businesses shit heads.
Re:
I’d love to be able to vote for a candidate that isn’t a “pro businesses shit head”, but no such candidates are available.
Re:
If you can find a candidate that is both politically viable and not swimming in corporate money by all means tell people about them, however good luck finding one or more that fit both in the US’ pay-to-play political system.
Not the best timing to put it mildly
One hopes that some human at Google might finally realize how bad this is and give Tim the time he needs to find another home for the data (or just give him back the plan he originally paid for, or at least let him store the existing data there as suggested in the earlier email).
Never mind how bad it is, what Google should really be worried about is how bad this looks, because if they think the ‘Google is in bed with the government’ crowd is bad now just imagine how much worse it looks for them to delete a bunch of files shortly after the FBI seized the offline copies.
Even if the timing is coincidental(and I’m willing to grant them that much barring some evidence to the contrary) the optics are really bad and the spin for anyone that wants to use this against them practically writes itself.