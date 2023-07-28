Tesla Lied About EV Range, Then Created A Team Built Specifically To Undermine Customer Attempts To Get Help
Elon Musk’s companies are routinely heralded for unbridled innovation, but when it comes to very basic customer service, most of them are an incompetent nightmare. Starlink customers looking for refunds after being on waiting lists for years are routinely ghosted. Tesla Solar customers often have it even worse; shelling out huge sums of money only to be jerked around for months or years on end.
But this story by Reuters on Tesla is a different, much uglier animal. It documents how the company actively misrepresented the range of its electric vehicles, then created a dedicated team specifically designed to thwart customer efforts to schedule appointments and get help.
Reuters claims to have spoken to several folks who state that Tesla has been “rigging” their range-estimation algorithms for the better part of the last decade, at the direct behest of Elon Musk, to provide “rosy” projections about car performance and make owners “feel good:”
Tesla years ago began exaggerating its vehicles’ potential driving distance – by rigging their range-estimating software. The company decided about a decade ago, for marketing purposes, to write algorithms for its range meter that would show drivers “rosy” projections for the distance it could travel on a full battery, according to a person familiar with an early design of the software for its in-dash readouts.
That unrealistic hype then created additional strain on the company’s already underfunded and understaffed customer service systems, as users called in to get repairs for something that wasn’t technically broken. Tesla couldn’t come clean that it rigged its distance estimation software, so it created “diversion teams” designed to misdirect and befuddle annoyed customers.
These teams, located in Las Vegas, basically existed to mislead customers who were noticing that their car didn’t see the kind of driving ranges that were promised. Often by falsely claiming Tesla had done “remote diagnostics” to determine there wasn’t a problem. And Reuters documents how after they’d misled customers and derailed their attempts to schedule help, they’d throw a little party:
“Inside the Nevada team’s office, some employees celebrated canceling service appointments by putting their phones on mute and striking a metal xylophone, triggering applause from coworkers who sometimes stood on desks. The team often closed hundreds of cases a week and staffers were tracked on their average number of diverted appointments per day.”
This is the kind of low-brow, frat boy bullshit and misrepresentation I imagine the FTC’s Lina Khan will have some interest in taking a closer look at. It’s also a good example of why automakers are so opposed “right to repair” reform that would not only end their repair monopolies, but make the black box of modern vehicle tech more transparent to owners and independent technicians.
Between this story, the fatal way it misrepresented its self-driving technology, growing competition in the EV space, and Musk’s amazing knack for self-immolation, it’s very hard to not believe that even in the feckless regulatory environs of the U.S. that Tesla doesn’t have some massive headaches on the horizon.
If you read the actual article, granted they don’t make it easy, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
“About a decade ago, Tesla rigged the dashboard readouts in its electric cars to provide “rosy” projections …”
Yes, their software 10 years ago was not as accurate as it is today. Calling it rigged certainly sets the tone to follow.
“In March, Alexandre Ponsin set out on a family road trip from Colorado to California in his newly purchased Tesla, a used 2021 Model 3. He expected to get something close to the electric sport sedan’s advertised driving range: 353 miles on a fully charged battery…”
First of all that’s an EPA validated number. That said, yes it’s unrealistic. It assumes optimal conditions, weather, and speed, not loaded down for a family road trip.
“We’re looking at the range, and you literally see the number decrease in front of your eyes”
The range is remaining range. Like a gas gauge, it does indeed decrease in front of your eyes.
“Ponsin contacted Tesla and booked a service appointment in California. He later received two text messages, telling him that “remote diagnostics” had determined his battery was fine”
“In most cases, the complaining customers’ cars likely did not need repair, according to the people familiar with the matter.
“Reuters could not determine whether Tesla still uses algorithms that boost in-dash range estimates.
So hey, let’s stick with 10-year old software that’s been updated many times since.
The EPA cautioned that individuals’ actual experience with vehicle efficiency might differ from the estimates the agency approves”
All the way at the bottom of the article we get back to the original person from the beginning.
” Undeterred, Ponsin brought his car to the Santa Clara service center without an appointment. A technician there told him the car was fine. “It lasted 10 minutes,” Ponsin said, “and they didn’t even look at the car physically.”
After doing more research into range estimates, he said he ultimately concluded there is nothing wrong with his car. The problem, he said, was that Tesla is overstating its performance. He believes Tesla “should be a lot more explicit about the variation in the range,” especially in very cold weather.
“I do love my Tesla,” the engineer said. “But I have just tempered my expectation of what it can do in certain conditions.”
Re:
Bad mileage estimation is not as big of a problem as the steering wheel coming off .. while in motion.
https://www.motortrend.com/news/tesla-steering-wheel-falls-off-again/
You’re completely misrepresenting the article and the evidence provided:
_”Tesla isn’t the only automaker with cars that don’t regularly achieve their advertised ranges.
One of the experts, Gregory Pannone, co-authored a study of 21 different brands of electric vehicles, published in April by SAE International, an engineering organization. The research found that, on average, the cars fell short of their advertised ranges by 12.5% in highway driving.
The study did not name the brands tested, but Pannone told Reuters that three Tesla models posted the worst performance, falling short of their advertised ranges by an average of 26%.”_
That has NOTHING to do with software 10 years ago that you’re so erroneously hung up on. And it also means that tesla is the worst of the bunch even if you accept the “but everyone does it” argument.
And you’re also ignoring the completely customer hostile approach to dealing with it.
He’s not going to buy you a poney.
Re:
We are not discussing the advertised range, but rather the fuel gauge, calibrated in miles left in the battery. Considering that running out of battery leads to an expensive tow job, the estimated range should be pessimistic, not optimistic.
Re: Re: Tesla Maps
As someone who had a car in this time range, The maps and the estimate and espically the maps with the energy usage estimates were really much more spot on then the article says.
The maps were tuned quite clearly to get accurate usage, so if your going over a big hill you can see your battery usage spike and everything. I often pulled into the next Supercharger within 3% of estimates.
The basic gague was nothing more then perfect driving (55 MPH, no hills) and the system went out of its way to warn you not to speed or run AC or whatever if your going to be hitting your emergency resurve in time for you to make changes if needed.