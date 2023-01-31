Netflix’s Password Sharing Cash Grab Finally Arrives In The States
After years of saying password sharing wasn’t really a big deal and was akin to free advertising, Netflix recently announced it would be cracking down on password sharing. It started with a new trial in the global south where users were nagged until they paid an additional fee if they shared their password with users outside of their home.
Now, those efforts are poised to finally arrive in the U.S. in March according to the Netflix website. Company co-CEO Greg Peters acknowledged on a conference call that the move isn’t likely to be popular with consumers, who’ve already been faced with several instances of flat price hikes:
“This will not be a universally popular move, so there will be current members that are unhappy with this move. We’ll see a bit of a cancel reaction to that,” Greg Peters, Neflix’s recently promoted co-CEO, told investors on a call last week.
There are numerous problems here.
One, Netflix spent years conditioning its users to believe that password sharing was not only good, but encouraged. Two, Netflix just got done imposing numerous price hikes on existing customers, while service quality has, for many, notably deteriorated. Three, Netflix already technically charges its users more money to increase the number of allowed simultaneous streams per account.
Four, the company’s implementation of the password sharing crackdown in the global South has so far been a confusing mess. Five, the company is making its service more expensive and annoying at a time when its facing increased competition. Six, the folks (like Adobe) promising Netflix a big boost in income from the move don’t appear to be basing their projections on reality.
It’s certainly not going to be the end of Netflix if it begins increasingly nickel-and-diming its customers with additional surcharges (just like the cable giants it once disrupted), but it’s certainly not going to meaningfully help a company that’s facing increased competition from a rotating crop of streaming services which can now differentiate themselves by… not being annoying.
Netflix clearly transitioned from innovative market disruptor to turf protection in the last few years, and in the process it’s slowly but surely turning into Comcast. And it’s doing it because the company’s global growth has become saturated, and Wall Street demands its quarter over quarter growth at any cost. That cost, as usual, is going to be paid by the end user, whether they like it or not.
And if they don’t like it, they’re going to shift over to a growing number of alternative streaming services (including free ones like TikTok) that don’t nag the hell out of you because your friends or kids never wanted to pay for a subscription in the first place.
Netflix is very close to being cancelled here and I’ve been a paying customer since they started here in Brazil. If they implement it here it’ll be the last metaphorical nail in the coffin. It doesn’t help that the value I pay for Netflix today is enough to get all the other streaming services available here with added perks (lots of options like Amazon Prime that comes with Prime Gaming, Music and free or discounted shipping).
It’s sad because none of the services offer an interface as good as Netflix does.
“I’ve been a paying customer since they started here in Brazil”
I’ve been a paying customer since before they started offering streaming where I live. Along with the actual programming, it’s customer-friendly innovations that kept me coming back, be it downloads (manual, and while flawed the “smart download” feature has been handy if I forgot to prepare before travelling), changing available content rather than just telling me I’m not allowed to stream if I’m in a different region, etc.
“It’s sad because none of the services offer an interface as good as Netflix does.”
I’d disagree slightly here. Prime tends to be the best for me (using the primevideo.com service available to me rather than the Amazon interface at least). The main annoyances for me are the language options (depending on device, you can’t check which options are there without starting to play the title) and looking at content that’s expiring (unless you have a title on your list, they won’t warn you). Prime at least has a section telling you what’s expiring in the next 30 days and a full list of language options.
The other issue with Netflix is their insistence on pushing whatever they just added rather than what’s actually relevant to the person watching. I often use Justwatch (and their tie in with Letterboxd) to see what’s available or new, and I swear that there’s things on there that most customers would love to watch if only they knew about it, but Netflix wants them to know that a new series they’re not really interested in is there instead. It’s actually a pretty bad interface sometimes if all you want to do is browse past their recommendations.
I’m unlikely to unsubscribe any time soon because I have a lot of stuff I’m interested in still in my watchlist. But, I know I’m an outlier with my range of tastes and willingness to compare the value to rentals rather than other services/piracy. For some people, that value has dropped a lot.
I think you’re my soulmate (unless I put you up to JustWatch…)!
I’d rather they did this then another price hike. Maybe people should pay for what they use?
Everyone knows people should be paying, that’s why the very idea create a cognitive disconnect which becomes outrage.
Finally, actual writers done to number list to make points.
You seem to believe that it had to be one or the other.
I’m surprised to read that. I guess if you know what you want to watch, Netflix is fine; otherwise, they make it exceptionally difficult to determine whether the suggested things are actually good. My parents often bring a laptop or phone over to the TV so they can check ratings while browsing Netflix. They’ve been burned too many times by getting like half an hour into one of the suggested movies, before realizing they’ve wasted their time on something with a 5.2/10 rating. Amazon, by contrast, shows the IMDb rating up-front (though there’s been recent controversy about them manipulating those ratings, e.g. for their recent Lord of the Rings series—and this controversy seems to have been scrubbed from Wikipedia, except the talk page, and is even difficult to find via web searching).
I think this is a terrible idea for various reasons, many already outlined. The company was built on allowing customers to tie their streaming to a max of X number of devices streaming at the same time, and they did so while making it clear they didn’t care whether those people lived together. Even to those who are sharing, it doesn’t seem to them that they’re doing anything from, and I suspect a lot of people who aren’t sharing will start getting falsely accused.
But, the key to this is how they determine what is and isn’t “sharing”. I can foresee a lot of false positives, and in the current era of real competition and their “jack of all trades” approach leaving them not always being the primary choice for many people, it could lead to a net loss of subscribers across the board.
We’ll see how it goes, but this seems to be the classic blunder the music industry made when it first started freaking out about file sharing – a download != a lost sale. In this case, a shared account != a lost subscriber. As with that history, the crackdown might be way more damaging than addressing customer needs, only in this case it could be even worse because they’ll not be attacking people who they think are freeloading, but the people who pay them for those accounts as well. Once you stop listening to those and try dictating what customers should put up with, the outlook isn’t good.
Netflix, this you?
@netflix. Replying to. @netflix. Love is sharing a password.
This looks to be a familiar pattern.
1) start up encourages sharing
2) sharing results in increased viewers
3) ??? (going public?)
4) draconian policy implementation
Just the natural evolution of a corporation
Yes, nothing says draconian like ‘please pay for our services’.
LOL.
They’re already paying. The draconian bit is suddenly forcing people to pay more, or risk losing functionality.
God forbid a company try to make its customers pay for its products.
And it’s not Wall Street screaming about profits, it’s the fact that interest rates are up and VCs aren’t dumping billions into companies losing money hand over fist. The status you’re defending was one where billionaires used their dollar advantage to try to drive out and break up established firms by subsidizing loss-making firms. The fact that it’s Comcast makes it easier to enjoy, but never forget that you’re doing your part in handing over the economy to the VC folks just so you can pirate a stream of “Rich Housewives of NJ.”
How would they be sharing an account with others if they weren’t paying for it?
Also, while this crackdown is seen among shareholders as a ploy to make people pay for a subscription, we have direct evidence of Netflix becoming successful by literally doing the opposite.
Oh yes it is!!
How about considering that kids go to college, and if they cannot share the family Netflix account they might well develop new viewing habits, and when they set up their own household, they will not be thinking of getting Netflix. Netflix will then be complain g of losing subscribers because few young adults get an account, and their old customers will gradually die off.
But we are. We are paying for the consecutive streams and we’ve set up the different profiles for members. Then deciding on Wall Street whims to add additional charges is bullshit.
If only our government didn’t force us to use Netflix.
I suppose the problem with our economy is how much a company is valued not at what it is worth today, but by how much it could be worth tomorrow.
Reality will never catch up to those dreams.
I canceled my Netflix months ago, almost $20 a month for a bunch of b rated movies didn’t seem worth it. I get much of the same with my $10 a month amazon prime subscription.