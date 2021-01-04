60 Minutes Episode Is Pure Misleading Moral Panic About Section 230; Blames Unrelated Issues On It
from the oh-come-on dept
I have a browser open with about a dozen different bad and wrong takes on Section 230 that one day I may write about, but on Sunday night, 60 Minutes jumped to the head of the line with an utterly ridiculous moral panic filled with false information on Section 230. The only saving grace of the program was that at least they spoke with Jeff Kosseff, author of the book on Section 230 (which is an excellent read). However, you can tell from the way they used Jeff that someone in the editorial meeting decided "huh, we should probably find someone to be the "other" side of this debate, so we can pretend we're even-handed" and then sprinkled in Jeff to explain the basics of the law (which they would then ignore in the rest of the report).
It's almost difficult to describe just how bad the 60 Minutes segment is. It is, quite simply, blatant disinformation. I guess somewhat ironically, much of the attack on 230 talks about how that law is responsible for disinformation. Which is not true. Other than, perhaps, this very report that is itself pure disinformation.
What's most astounding about the piece is that almost everything it discusses has nothing to do with Section 230. As with so many 230 stories, 60 Minutes producers actually seem upset about the 1st Amendment and various failures by law enforcement. And somehow... that's the fault of Section 230. It's somewhat insane to see a news organization like 60 Minutes basically go on an all-out assault on the 1st Amendment.
The central stories in the piece involve people who (tragically!) have been harassed online. One case involves a woman that was falsely blamed by some nutjob conspiracy theorists of having brought COVID-19 to the United States. Because of that, she and her family received death threats, which is absolutely terrible, but has nothing to do with Section 230. 60 Minutes points out that law enforcement didn't care and said that the death threats weren't enough of a crime. But... uh... then shouldn't 60 Minutes be focused on the failures of law enforcement to deal with threats (which actually can be a crime if they fall into the category of "true threats")? Instead, somehow this is Section 230's fault? How?
And it gets worse. 60 Minutes trots out the bogeyman of "anonymous internet trolls," even though this comes right after 60 Minutes shows that the nutjob conspiracy theorist who started this has a name and is well known (as a nutjob conspiracy theorist). The whole setup here is bizarre. The death threats are awful, and if they are criminal, then the problem is with the police and the FBI who the show says did nothing. If they're not criminal, then they're not breaking the law. So, the reason there's "no one to sue" is not because of Section 230, but because no laws were broken. But that's not how 60 Minutes' Scott Pelley frames it.
Right about now you might be thinking, they should sue. But that's the problem. They can't file hundreds of lawsuits against internet trolls hiding behind aliases. And they can't sue the internet platforms because of that law known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. Written before Facebook or Google were invented, Section 230 says, in just 26 words, that internet platforms are not liable for what their users post.
Over and over again, the report blames Section 230 for all of this. Incredibly, at the end of the report, they admit that the video from that nutjob conspiracy theorist was taken down from YouTube after people complained about it. In other words Section 230 did exactly what it was supposed to do in enabling YouTube to pull down videos like that. But, of course, unless you watch the entire 60 Minutes segment, you'll miss that, and still think that 230 is somehow to blame.
The second half is basically more of the same. It talks about two more unfortunate stories that actually suggest Section 230 is working correctly. The first involves Lenny Pozner, who has been fighting back against insane conspiracy theorists who have gone after him since his son was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. But, again, Pozner's story shows that Section 230... works? After going on for a few moments about how legitimately awful Pozner's situation is, Pelley reveals that Facebook, YouTube and others have been super responsive to Pozner and are quick to pull down information that he, and a non-profit he set up, flag as problematic. The segment talks about how Pelley sent an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg, and then admits that since then Facebook has been super responsive:
After the letter, a Facebook manager called Pozner.
Lenny Pozner: It began a relationship with Facebook that helped them learn about the material that is being posted on their platform and how it is abusive, defamatory
Scott Pelley: Have you seen a difference, a practical difference in Facebook?
Lenny Pozner: Yes, it's almost all gone.
So, um, why are we blaming Section 230 again? It sounds like the system is working. The same is true in the next story. Andy Parker, the father of the tragically murdered Alison Parker -- a reporter who was murdered by a fired co-worker live on air in the middle of an interview. Parker has wanted those videos off of social media. And... that's basically what happened.
Lenny Pozner flagged Alison Parker videos for YouTube to remove.
YouTube wrote us, "There is no place on YouTube for content that exploits this horrendous act, and we've spent the last several years investing in tools and policies to quickly remove it." YouTube told us it now prioritizes all requests from Pozner's HONR Network.
But 60 Minutes says this is proof that the platforms moderation doesn't work?
Andy Parker: I really expected them to do the right thing. their motto was, "Don't be evil." And for a while, they did a pretty good job of it. But now, they are the personification of evil.
Huh? What? But...?
That's when the report finally admits that the first couple profiled, falsely blamed for bringing COVID-19 to the US, also were successful in getting the video pulled down. And... then they still blame Section 230 -- the same Section 230 that enables YouTube to pull down those videos:
Scott Pelley: Based on what you've had to learn about all of these things, what do you think the solution could be?
Matt Benassi: This is really, really hard, right? 'Cause Section 230. When that was written, it was probably done with the intent that social media companies would police themselves in some manner. And social media companies haven't done that very well.
Except... the segment shows they did police themselves.
And then the segment ends in the most bizarre fashion, trying to at least nod towards the point that Section 230 being revoked would completely change the internet, but... I mean... this is just word salad:
But making social media liable would also mean Facebook, Twitter, even Wikipedia and Yelp, couldn't exist as we know them. President-elect Biden wants to revoke Section 230. The federal government is already suing to break up Facebook and Google. No one can say what social media 2.0 will look like or whether the innocent will ever be protected from a world wide web of lies.
What do the antitrust lawsuits have to do with Section 230? Why mention that? It's a total non sequitur. And getting rid of Section 230 does not "protect the innocent from a world wide web of lies." Because most lies are protected by the 1st Amendment, not 230. And in the rare cases they are not, that's an issue for law enforcement, not Section 230.
It's really becoming difficult to not believe that major media companies are, themselves, choosing to air blatant anti-internet propaganda. You may recall that one of the revelations from the Sony hack a few years back was that the big movie studios got together to plot out a strategy for undermining the internet, which included using media properties they own to run a smear campaign of reports and articles. Whether or not that's the intention, it certainly has the same effect here. CBS provides no disclaimer about the fact that it is owned by Viacom, one of the companies who was involved in that plot.
Nor does 60 Minutes note that its own site is protected by Section 230. Nor does the segment point out that Section 230 protects free speech online and protects users themselves. The brief clip of Jeff Kosseff just gives a basic description of part of the law, but not any of the important nuance (that Jeff knows and explains literally every day).
It's pure propaganda. And it's an online piece that seems to be suggesting (falsely) that without 230, we'd no longer have misinformation online. It's bonkers.
And, finally, it's insane that a news organization like CBS, which has faced many defamation cases over the years, is more or less promoting more defamation cases. I've never quite seen anything like it. But CBS/Viacom and 60 Minutes should be ashamed of putting on this garbage. It's not informing people. It's misinforming them.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 60 minutes, abuse, cbs news, crime, defamation, misinformation, moral panic, propaganda, scott pelley, section 230
Companies: cbs, viacom
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Thread
Hey Mike, What’s your opinion on “The 1996 Law that broke the Internet?” An article published by, of all people, the Atlantic. It is one of the most batshit insane things I’ve ever read, it’s almost as if it was written by a random crackpot that the Atlantic staff pulled off the street.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I also read this and yes, the dude was off his rocker. It read like the same protectionist crap that I've seen from other journalism outlets that are mad that they have lost their space in the world and are mad that they have to compete with average, everyday people having a voice.
Pretty much the article for everyone else who hasn't read it:
"How dare people be able to share information that is not vetted by an editor on the internet!"
"How dare people be given a platform to promote themselves in a singular place! Back in my day they'd have built their own website for that!"
"How dare facebook/youtube be big! They should do more to get rid of content I don't like!"
"Lets completely sidestep the fact that Section 230 protects big and small businesses and just focus on 3 companies that I don't like!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Their pocket-change is your entire site's budget'
"Lets completely sidestep the fact that Section 230 protects big and small businesses and just focus on 3 companies that I don't like!"
Not just protects big and small, it protects small businesses way more than it protects big ones. Gut 230 and Facebook will have some extra expenses to deal with but they've got the resources to do so, whereas smaller companies that might compete with them, either now or in the future are going to be screwed as they lack the needed resources and are forced into the position of either crippling themselves if not shutting down entirely.
It's the ultimate irony that when dealing with the people attacking 230 the companies they like to hold up as boogiemen and justifications to gut the law are the very ones that stand to gain the most by it's removal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Their pocket-change is your entire site's budget'
I think it is because they don't want "the next Facebook" to exist even more. They operate under the delusion that they can extort money out of big companies but even they aren't stupid enough to think they will be able to deal with many small players. It is the same reason guilds were preferred as a means of administration by nobility - easier to deal with a defined number of entities than a dynamic count of them. So really what angers them the most is free market competition existing for them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It essentially was - he name dropped like he was somebody important but the real question was "Who is this douchebag trying to claim authority?"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
how did CBS get pushed in to this? my money's on certain politicians in DC (pick a house, any house).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
/s
How bizarre. It's almost as if the government and major influencers (news media) really don't want the populace to have a voice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They're adults, treat them accordingly
It's really becoming difficult to not believe that major media companies are, themselves, choosing to air blatant anti-internet propaganda.
There's a really simple solution to that: Stop assuming that people who are mature enough to run tv and/or newspaper companies are blithering idiots, and start assuming that if they put out blatantly obvious propaganda and lies like this it's because that's what they intended to do.
You do not 'accidentally' create a hit-piece like that, they knew full well what they did and deserve to be called out on it and their reputation(assuming they even have one worth anything if this is the sort of content they put out) deserves to reflect that.
Still, gotta love the hypocrisy, in a hit-piece that brings up the harms of misinformation and lies they provide almost nothing but because the truth would gut their propaganda, way to prove your point 60 Minutes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
this sort of bullshit is going to continue unless those who got this into law originally get on the TV and dispell the concerns and expose the lies and those spreading them! it seems to me that those who want 230 gone, just like the entertainment industries want the internet gone (unless put under it's total control) wont stop doing whatever they want, lies and bullshit included, until they have what they want! the really scary thing is, they keep blaming how 'big tech' is being given/has got control when in actual fact, removing 230 is going to do so much harm TO THE PEOPLE! but as is usual here, US politicians, who are supposed to be looking after the very people who vote them into positions of power ACTUALLY DONT GIVE A FLYIN' FUCK, BEING FAR MORE CONCERNED WITH DOING WHATEVER THEIR SPONSORS WANT! what 2faced, hypocritical cunts!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I guarantee you that if both authors of 230 went on national tv to point out why they wrote the bill, what it's meant to do and how it's working exactly as intended there would be liars claiming otherwise inside the week if not day, as the anti-230 lot have always built their arguments on lies and since admitting that they're wrong/liars would tank their positions why do that when they can just lie more?
Still, calling out liars who are trying to screw the public out is always a good use of time so even if it wouldn't stop the lies it would still be worthwhile endevor as it made it even so slightly more difficult to fool people with those lies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Wyden has done multiple interviews for news orgs, including at least one cable news interview, over the past year.
It has had no effect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Yeah, he did.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 to these morons is like the human mob is to Regina from Regina Hellstar. Animalistic, petty, possibly insane, willfully ignorant, and willing to kill something because they’d rather deal with a scapegoat than actually try to solve problems.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To many people, the constitution is a sacred, holy document. To criticize it is blasphemy, especially if you are criticizing what is literally the first thing in it. If you attack the first amendment, then you are attacking America and are a communist traitor.
Section 230 though is a lot less important sounding. What even are the first 229 sections. In addition, many people only hear about section 230 when it is being criticized. This gives the impression that it is a regulation created by out of touch bureaucrats, and it is thus fair game to change.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"To criticize it is blasphemy, especially if you are criticizing what is literally the first thing in it."
If they think that, what do they think it's amending?
"What even are the first 229 sections."
Publicly documented and easy to find for anyone actually wanting to find them??
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Also long struck down. There is a reason that the courts chose that one area of the CDA to survive on its own - it was the only constitutional portion of it and a valid policy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Title 47 [was Re: Re: Re:]
This is so spectacularly wrong that I'm inclined to read it as an attempt at humor.
But just in case anyone here is rather new to Techdirt, a brief correction is in order. I'm going to start out by dropping a link to: 47 U.S. Code Title 47— TELECOMMUNICATIONS.
Secondly, I'm just going to drop a link for the Communications Act of 1934, as amended.
I'll point that while §230 is codified as 47 USC § 230, it is not generally the case that the numbers correspond. For instance, §1 of the Communications Act of 1934 is codified at 47 USC § 151. And conversely, 47 USC § 1, which has been repealed since 1947, probably had nothing whatsoever to do with the Act of June 19th, 1934, but I'm not interested enough to nail down exactly whatever it used to be.
This is semi-important because Title 47 has not been enacted into positive law.
That is, Title 47 is a convenient, handy resource. Chapter 5 of that title contains provisions of the Communications Act of 1934. But the Communications Act of 1934, as amended, is the law.
Anyhow, I hope the commenter that I'm replying to was simply joking. And I hope everyone here understands that actual situation.
Questions?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Reno v ACLU [was Re: Re: Re: ]
This part is also wrong. This was discussed here at Techdirt just a month ago. Right now, I'm just going to immediately refer you to that comment, even though the explanation there could probably stand re-writing.
If people here have questions, I'd rather start by discussing how Public Law 104-104, being the Telecommunications Act of 1996, amends the Communications Act of 1934.
Then, we could move on to Title V of the the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which title “may be cited as the ‘Communications Decency Act of 1996’ ”.
Then, further, we might address the Cox-Wyden “Online Family Empowerment“ amendment to the CDA.
Penultimately, we could discuss the decision in Reno v ACLU (1997).
And wrap up by discussing further amendments to the Communications Act of 1934, and developments in the case law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And I can think of at least a dozen Congressional Republicans who would rather toss out the Constitution than say “Donald Trump is a lying son of a bitch who lost a free and fair election”. (To say nothing of Trump himself.) So don’t play that card; it means effectively nothing right now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Preample [was Re: ]
People of a certain political pursuasion tend to criticize the U.S. Constitution's preamble chiefly for the phrase
Those criticisms often do veer towards sheer incoherence, but for the most part, as far as I can tell, when it comes to “welfare” —they're agin' it. Strongly. People of a certain political pursuasion.
Anyhow, so just what the hell does the first part of the Constitution have to do with topic under discussion here again?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey, Mike. Are you going to do a similar tear down of The Atlantic article that recently came out?
https://apple.news/AHpqYTApyRG-OV5Kq7BGifw
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Bottom of the page, 'Submit a Story', they're much more likely to notice something sent directly to them rather than a link in the comment section.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's a competitive attack. 60 Minutes is like a curated collection of 40 minutes of Twitter quotes and 40 advertisements. If people go getting their misinformation and faux-social-contacts from Twitter instead of 60 Minutes, those 40 advertisements are going to bring in less money to the kleptocrats in the Big Media boardrooms. Section 230 is just collateral damage.
I don't like misinformation; hence daily browse of Techdirt, not Twitter--and no TV news at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What do you expect?
"I guess somewhat ironically, much of the attack on 230 talks about how that law is responsible for disinformation. "
Good comment, but what does it mean?
ITS not that everyone is an idiot.
OR that a democracy is FULL of smart people.
Let alone Politicians THAT CAN READ.
Got to hear PART of the conversation about CBS 60min, being LIABLE for an opinion from a commenter to the show, Not the interviewer.
Which seems abit strange until you look at what happened to Compuserve and Prodigy. 1 rules that Things must be moderated and hte OTHER said that it SHOULD NOT be Moderated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it. - Upton Sinclair
I've said it a million times. Section 230 is a key piece of democratizing the news, so it's folly to expect any traditional news gatekeeper to present the whole story. If they even do understand it, they have a vested interest in misrepresenting it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe old media company's are willing to put out blatantly false or misleading content about section 230 in order to attack
Google or Facebook, who seem to be better at getting ads than old legacy corporations
If you are a professional journalist who does not know how section 230 protects free speech maybe you need to look for a new job
And 230 protects 1000s of small websites not just big tech like Google Google has 1000s of uploads per hour it would be
strange if a reporter who could not find someone who was unhappy about some videos or some content on YouTube
The personification of evil ... Wtf
Google does not try to rig elections or spread fake news about
election fraud or take away health insurance from millions
of Americans in the middle of a pandemic
This report could be used in a class as how not to report on
the law or social media or as an example of fake news
and dusinformation
I'm sad to see 60 minutes stoop so low as it has some good
reporters on its staff
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, but do you think that fact would make it more palatable to the Big Media conglomerates? Nay, not so, but far otherwise! In the long run, the thousands of small websites are a bigger existential threat to the "tv channel push out to everyone, no choices except other channels" model of "entertainment" than FarceBook or Twaddle.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply