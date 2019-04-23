A Seamless Journey Awaits You On The Outbound Flights: All You Have To Give Up Is Your Face
Legal Issues

from the vital-law dept

Tue, Apr 23rd 2019 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

Of all the laws we discuss here at Techdirt, probably none comes up as often or in relation to as many things as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. It's not an exaggeration to describe it the way Professor Jeff Kosseff does in the title of his new book, The Twenty-Six Words That Created The Internet, offering a detailed history of this vital piece of law. This week, Jeff joins us on the podcast for an in-depth discussion about where Section 230 came from, and where it's going.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: cda 230, jeff kosseff, podcast, section 230

