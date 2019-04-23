Techdirt Podcast Episode 209: The Past & Future Of Section 230

from the vital-law dept

Of all the laws we discuss here at Techdirt, probably none comes up as often or in relation to as many things as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. It's not an exaggeration to describe it the way Professor Jeff Kosseff does in the title of his new book, The Twenty-Six Words That Created The Internet, offering a detailed history of this vital piece of law. This week, Jeff joins us on the podcast for an in-depth discussion about where Section 230 came from, and where it's going.

Filed Under: cda 230, jeff kosseff, podcast, section 230