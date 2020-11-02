Your Problem Is Not With Section 230, But The 1st Amendment
Everyone wants to do something about Section 230. It’s baffling how seldom we talk about what happens next. What if Section 230 is repealed tomorrow? Must Twitter cease fact-checking the President? Must Google display all search results in chronological order? Perhaps PragerU would finally have a tenable claim against YouTube; and Jason Fyk might one day return to showering the Facebook masses with his prized collection of pissing videos.
Suffice to say, that’s not how any of this works.
Contrary to what seems to be popular belief, Section 230 isn’t what’s stopping the government from pulling the plug on Twitter for taking down NY Post tweets or exposing bloviating, lying, elected officials. Indeed, without Section 230, plaintiffs with a big tech axe to grind still have a significant hurdle to overcome: The First Amendment.
As private entities, websites have always enjoyed First Amendment—freedom of speech—protections for the content they choose (and choose not) to carry. What many erroneously (and ironically) declare as “censorship” is really no different from the editorial discretion enjoyed by newspapers, broadcasters, and your local bookstore. When it comes to the online world, we simply call it content moderation. The decision to fact-check, remove, reinstate, or simply leave content up, is wholly within the First Amendment’s purview. On the flip side, as private, non-government actors, websites do not owe their users the same First Amendment protection for their content.
Or, as TechFreedom’s brilliant Ashkhen Kazaryan wisely puts it, the First Amendment protects Twitter from Trump, but not Trump from Twitter.
What then is Section 230’s use if the First Amendment already stands in the way? Put simply, Section 230 says websites are not liable for third-party content. In practice, Section 230 merely serves as a free speech fast-lane. Under Section 230, websites can reach the same inevitable conclusions they would reach under the First Amendment, only faster and cheaper. Importantly, Section 230 grants websites and users peace of mind knowing that plaintiffs are less likely to sue them for exercising their editorial discretion—and even if they do—websites and users are almost always guaranteed a fast, cheap, and painless win. That peace of mind is especially crucial for market entrants posed to unseat the big tech incumbents.
With that, it seems that Americans haven’t fallen out of love with Section 230, rather, alarmingly, they’ve fallen out of love with the First Amendment. In case you’re wondering if you too have fallen out of love with the freedom of speech, consider the following:
If you're upset that Twitter and Facebook keep removing content that favors your political viewpoints,
Your problem is with the First Amendment, not Section 230.
If you're upset that your favorite social media site won't take down content that offends you,
Your problem is with the First Amendment, not Section 230.
If you're mad at search engines for indexing websites you don't agree with,
Your problem is with the First Amendment, not Section 230.
If you're mad at a website for removing your posts - even when it seems unreasonable
Your problem is with the First Amendment, not Section 230.
If you don't like the way a website aggregates content on your feed or in your search results,
Your problem is with the First Amendment, not Section 230.
If you wish websites had to carry and remove only specific pre-approved types of content
Your problem is with the First Amendment, not Section 230.
If you wish social media services had to be politically neutral,
Your problem is with the First Amendment, not Section 230.
If someone wrote a negative online review about you or your business,
Your problem is with the First Amendment, not Section 230.
If you hate pornography,
Your problem is with the First Amendment, not Section 230.
If you hate Trump’s Tweets
Your problem is with the First Amendment, not Section 230.
If you hate fact-checks,
Your problem is with the First Amendment, not Section 230.
If you love fact-checks and wish Facebook had to do more of them,
Your problem is with the First Amendment, not Section 230.
And at the end of the day, If you hate editorial discretion and free speech,
You probably just hate the First Amendment... not Section 230.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, content moderation, free speech, reform, section 230
If you claim to hate section 230...
Then you're probably a politician.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: If you claim to hate section 230...
What, Koby is a politician???
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I have but one response to this article:
A-fuckin’-men! 🙏
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I have but one response to this article:
I had the same sense that this would be a specifically fitting response to the structure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
but, its easier to go after section 230 than the 1st amendment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think the problem some folk have is not necessarily with the 1st amendment or section 230 but with laws in general. They think the laws are too strict for their free spirits while allowing far too much leeway for others and as a consequence they break the laws thinking it is a-ok whilst denigrating others for the same damn thing.
For example, jamming the highways obstructing traffic. It's fun and games when your team is doing it. Do they see the hypocrisy?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don’t think very many people see obstructing traffic as “fun and games” regardless of which “side” they’re on — especially in light of, y’know, the vehicular murder of Heather Heyer at the hands of a White supremacist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He is specifically refrencing the Trump trains over the weekend which suddenly found republican support for blocking traffic, preventing commerce, and requiring the Biden campaign bus to call for a police escort when they were surrounded by armed trump supporters. Of course I imagine their willingness to run people over is why they chose to protest in cars, rather than on foot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Yes.
They sure seemed to be having the time of their lives crashing into other vehicles and leaving the scene of the "accident". In other locations they blocked access to voting and the police had to force them to move, did not see any that any were arrested. Less aggressive behaviors involve yelling of racial slurs and other such nasty stuff.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The hypocrisy is mind-boggling until you figure out that they believe that the rules shouldn't apply to them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Of course. The Bush era showed they don't care one iota about freedom of speech, if they could delete all speech from anyone left of Ronald Reagan from the internet, they would do so in a heartbeat without any humming and hawwing about fairness, censortship or deplatforming... Unfortunately for them, outside of facebook, they are unable to mute left wing voices on the internet and can't force people to accept hatespeech and their continual attempts to push disinformation to keep people afraid of the dreaded 'others', so they'll keep stabbing at doing so through legislation, until the internet becomes the next talk radio.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As always, these people only hate others having free speech to say [whatever] when what's said doesn't agree with what they believe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not the complete picture
I don't think this gives the complete picture. For every complaint listed there are many possible responses that are not only not hindered by the 1st Amendment, but are protected by it. You can not use the service/web site, you can argue why things should be changed, you can suggest a boycott of the site/service and/or sponsors, you can delete your account, etc. etc. The complaint then becomes that these responses aren't effective and then you want to use the power of the government to force the site/service to make changes. THAT is when the 1st Amendment comes into play and thank whatever deity or spirits you care to invoke for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not the complete picture
By the time we are talking about complaining about section 230, we are way past the types of action you discuss and into into 1st amendment territory. Techdirt has engaged on the idea that these people could let the market decide, but that they don't want to. They want the reach of facebook or twitter, not Parlor or 4 chan. This isn't about that step. This is about the first amendment step.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Not the complete picture
Right, they can't make a persuasive case for the change they want and rather than accept that their view is not shared by most of the the current users or move to a place where their views are better received, they what to use the government to force others to do what they want. Of course they also believe that others should never use the government to force them to change.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
more than anything, the problem seems to be with these people who want to remove yet another of the Amendmentd because they cant bear the people having any rights, any freedom or any protection! in other words, they simply want the USA to carry on being transformed into a reincarnation of Nazi germany, of a police state, with only the security forces having the right to do anything/everything they want at the expense of eveyone else! if they think this will give them back the number 1 spot on the world stage, they are very much mistaken! sooner or later, this treatment results in revolt! the people will only take so much, for so long and then they retaliate! what so many seem to be unaware of is that it's only the rich, the famous and their friends who want this and who benefit from it. everyone else loses out!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you wish you could sue big-pocket websites like Facebook or Twitter over user-generated content in case you'd almost certainly lose but in the hope that they'd pay you off anyway just to make your nuisance lawsuit go away,
Yeah, OK, in this case your problem is with section 230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey Jess, you dropped this:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ah the classics, rather than rebut the argument you attempt to discredit the person making them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 is a convenient scapegoat. People know that if they declare themselves to be anti-First Amendment, that's going to make them look bad. But if they merely criticize an obscure, little-understood provision of a mostly-vestigial 1990s law to regulate the Internet, that doesn't sound nearly as bad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Which content is that?' 'Oh... you know...'
It's similar to how they love to declare that social media is taking down 'conservative' content in vague terms but when you ask them to point to which content in particular they tend to get rather silent or upset that you're not just accepting their claims at face value, because they know that someone claiming to be censored for being 'conservative' is a hell of a lot more sympathetic than someone who was moderated for being a bigoted asshole.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
230 does nothing more than make sure that lawsuits are targeting the correct party, along with making it clear that platforms have every right to decide what speech they will and will not allow on their property, so those attacking 230 aren't just against the first amendment they're also against property rights and personal responsibility, which is just a tad hypocritical given which party the loudest objectors tend to belong to.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What has started this to be a problem?
Why would anyone want this to go further?
THEIR opion was removed?
OR and opinion posted by another person they wanted to rely/respond/debate/Take to court, was removed?
Can we get those that want EVERYTHING, recorded and no Erasure, to agree on Something that COULD be erased.
Mostly due to the fact of EDITING. And no site wishes to EDIT the whole thing, as well as that also makes it an opinion OF that site.
The problem with a good debate tends to be HOW each side see's the problem/opinion/obstacle, and The facts involved tend to be more opinion then anything else.
Allot of this can go back to the McCarthy Era. Who is right, who is wrong, and what is the price of an OPINION.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My problem with Section 230 is that it's used as a defense for sites where people can meet up to buy or sell guns without background checks, regardless of laws that require them or not.
My problem with Section 230 is that there are those attempting to use it as a defense for corporations to turn their storefronts into flea markets full of counterfeit and defective goods where, if you get harmed and seek legal recourse, you may not be able to find the fly-by-night vendor you bought something from.
My problem with Section 230 is that in certain instances such as those prior examples, the scope that it defends, and the scope that Techdirt seems to want it to defend, look to be expanding in ways that could perpetuate harm. Ways that 1) Wouldn't exist if that scope hadn't been expanded, and 2) Would leave people without ways to seek due recompense if they found themselves harmed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For what reason should the website be held accountable if a third party commits the actual harm?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I am reminded of the complaints about backpage, where when people committed sex trafficking the police could go to the platform and find out who it was.
Are you looking for a similar outcome?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Antitrust?
My problem isn't necessarily with Twitter or Facebook allowing/blocking anything, but more with how few providers there are. The power over speech here is constitutionally protected, but I would assert that it's too concentrated.
I don't see changes to section 230 as in any real way related to the answer to this.
I see content-agnostic antitrust as potentially being part of a path to better outcomes. Ideally, there should be dozens or hundreds of platforms, not less than a dozen. No one platform should be able to reach even 15% of all social media users. (Which is not to say I mean to suggest legislating exactly that. I don't know what the solution would look like in detail yet.)
Anyhow. Crazy?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I…I’m sorry, what do Twitter and Facebook provide — other than access to a large audience, which is something you’re not entitled to have — that Gab, Parler, Mastodon instances, or literally any other social media service doesn’t provide?
Oh, you’re one of those schmucks who thinks “neutrality” is the way to “better outcomes”. Tell me, have you surfed 4chan lately? Because they’re neutral towards a hell of a lot of speech, and…well, one minute of surfing /b/ will tell you a lot about 4chan that I don’t think you know right now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
