The Wisconsin Supreme Court Gets Section 230 Right
We've written a few times about an unfortunate case out of Wisconsin. Someone used the Armslist platform to find a gun to buy and then killed people with it. This led to a lawsuit against Armslist seeking to hold it liable for this terrible crime, which then led to a ruling by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals that ignored two decades of Section 230 precedent to allow the lawsuit to go forward. Last year the Copia Institute filed an amicus brief urging the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeals decision, and, after it granted that review, this year we filed another brief urging it to reverse the decision. This week it did.
The court of appeals held that 47 U.S.C. § 230 (2018), the federal Communications Decency Act of 1996, did not bar Daniel's claims against Armslist for facilitating Radcliffe's illegal purchase. We disagree, and conclude that § 230(c)(1) requires us to dismiss Daniel's complaint against Armslist. Section 230(c)(1) prohibits claims that treat Armslist, an interactive computer service provider, as the publisher or speaker of information posted by a third party on its website. Because all of Daniel's claims for relief require Armslist to be treated as the publisher or speaker of information posted by third parties on armslist.com, her claims are barred by § 230(c)(1). Accordingly, we reverse the decision of the court of appeals, and affirm the circuit court's dismissal of Daniel's complaint. [p. 2-3]
The decision was lengthy, and referenced a litany of cases interpreting Section 230, nearly all of which the Court of Appeals had earlier discounted. Like this one, Section 230 cases are often tough cases. Terrible things have happened, and there can be a tremendous, and completely reasonable, temptation by courts to find some way to provide a remedy. Even if it means trying to hold an Internet platform liable, and even if Section 230 should prevent them from doing so.
But as we pointed out in our briefs, there is always more at stake than just the case at hand. Whittling away at Section 230's important protection because one plaintiff may be worthy leaves all the other worthy online speech we value vulnerable. It is protected only when platforms are protected. When their protection is compromised, so is all the speech they carry. Which is why it is so important for courts to resist the emotion stirred by instant facts and clinically apply the law as it was written, so that instead of helping just one person it will help everyone.
Which is what the Wisconsin Supreme Court has now done. As we recently saw recently with the Herrick v. Grindr case, another case with grotesque facts but claims that fell easily within Section 230's intended purview, plaintiffs often try to "artfully plead" around Section 230 to make their complaint seem like something other than trying to hold a platform liable for what another has said online. And like the Second Circuit did there, here the Wisconsin Supreme Court also refused to allow Section 230 to be circumvented.
"[W]hat matters is not the name of the cause of action . . . what matters is whether the cause of action inherently requires the court to treat the defendant as the 'publisher or speaker' of content provided by another." Barnes, 570 F.3d at 1101-02. In other words, "courts must ask whether the duty that the plaintiff alleges the defendant violated derives from the defendant's status or conduct as a 'publisher or speaker.'" Id. at 1102. This rule prevents plaintiffs from using "artful pleading" to state their claims only in terms of the interactive computer service provider's own actions, when the underlying basis for liability is unlawful third-party content published by the defendant. Universal Commc'n Sys., Inc. v. Lycos, Inc., 478 F.3d 413, 418 (1st Cir. 2007); see also Kimzey, 836 F.3d at 1266 ("[w]e decline to open the door to such artful skirting of the CDA's safe harbor provision."). [p. 24]
Ultimately this decision joins nearly all the other major Section 230 decisions over the years where courts have been able to remain focused on that bottom line and recognize that Section 230 prevents these lawsuits. In fact, as part of its decision the Wisconsin Supreme Court even called out a sister state supreme court that had not.
More importantly, [in J.S. v. Village Voice Media Holdings] the Washington Supreme Court ignored the text of the CDA, and the overwhelming majority of cases interpreting it, by inserting an intent exception into § 230(c)(1). The Washington Supreme Court opined that "[i]t is important to ascertain whether in fact Backpage designed its posting rules to induce sex trafficking . . . because 'a website helps to develop unlawful content, and thus falls within the exception to section 230, if it contributes materially to the alleged illegality of the conduct.'" J.S., 359 P.3d at 718 (citing Roommates.com, 521 F.3d at 1168). Underlying this statement is the implicit assumption that a website operator's subjective knowledge or intent may transform what would otherwise be a neutral tool into a "material contribution" to the unlawfulness of third-party content. As explained in Section II. C., however, this assumption has no basis in the text of § 230(c)(1). The relevant inquiry, regardless of foreseeability or intent, is "whether the cause of action necessarily requires that the defendant be treated as the publisher or speaker of content provided by another." Backpage.com, LLC, 817 F.3d at 19 (citing Barnes, 570 F.3d at 1101-02). [p. 27-28]
Unlike the Supreme Court in Washington, the Supreme Court in Wisconsin could see how the bigger picture required it not to read extra requirements into Section 230 that Congress had not put there. And so it has now joined most other courts that have let Section 230 do its job ensuring online speech can remain protected.
Why do they not go after the person(s) who made the illegal sale rather then the host who sold the ad space?
Re:
money
Re:
Two reasons: The platform is an easier target, and the platform is almost certainly a richer target.
John I am in need of tears.
Entertain me jester.
Re: To the tune of YMCA
Seconded. I desire the old fuckwit to caper for our amusement!
3rd party liability has never been such. -- Not a 230 case!
It may have been referenced because "online" and everyone thinks that's a separate world with magical new rules, but this is just the same old attempts at 3rd party liability -- particularly against gun sellers -- that's been, er, shot down numerous times.
Of course, you corporatists always try to sweep on to that Section 230 provides total immunity for EVERY possible liability that might reasonably be applied to ANY corporation's "online" ops. -- But that's not so. I prove that with just 5 words: FOSTA.
"Internet" corporations were wrongly provided with NEW statutes that over-turned the prior centuries. My opinion is that were explicitly bought and/or slipped in for the future, that is, NOW, though seemed harmless back when everyone, especially the ignorant and venal politicians, was excited by the false promises of "communication" bringing us all together in a wonderland of free and freely exchanged content.
In actuality we have the Surveillance State / Surveillance Capitalism. The science-fiction dystopia is nearing inescapable.
So let's not celebrate Section 230 -- which is a fraction of the "Communications Decency Act" which didn't deliver any decency -- because corporations are leveraging it to claim that they can control all outlets for my speech, even over my First Amendment Right.
Re: 3rd party liability has never been such. -- Not a 230 case!
Of course, you corporatists always try to sweep on to that Section 230 provides total immunity for EVERY possible liability that might reasonably be applied to ANY corporation's "online" ops. -- But that's not so. I prove that with just 5 words: FOSTA.
Just to be clear, everything you typed here is (as per your usual style) nonsense.
No one says it shields from all liability. What it does shield from -- appropriately -- is liability for actions that violate the law that are performed by users rather than the platform itself. Anything the platform itself does that violates the law, it remains liable for. It is merely an attempt to make sure that liability is appropriately applied.
As for the claim that FOSTA somehow proves this wrong -- er, it does the exact opposite. Proponents of FOSTA pointed out it was necessary because they believed (incorrectly, as shown by the Backpage takedown), that CDA 230 blocked the ability to go after Backpage for its own legal violations. In other words, the existence of FOSTA supports the position that CDA 230 pre-empted liability for user actions, and THEREFORE, Congress needed to step in and create a (hugely problematic) exemption from CDA 230.
To use FOSTA to argue that CDA 230 was not previously as broad an immunity is literally backwards.
So let's not celebrate Section 230 -- which is a fraction of the "Communications Decency Act"
Which other part of the CDA do you think is important? You do realize that the only part that is left is 230, right?
No one on Techdirt has ever said, or even implied, that Section 230 “provides total immunity for [every] possible liability”. Indeed, case law (i.e., “common law”) on 230 holds that said immunity can be revoked in certain, specific instances. One such instance is the Backpage case, where Backpage employees were found to have helped create and publish illicit advertisements and cost the company its “safe harbor” protections as a result. Without proof that Armslist employees did something similar, or that said employees knew the buyer of that gun would kill other people with it, Armslist cannot — and should not — face legal liability for that sale.
Internet services upended our traditional understanding of content publication. Rather than going through middlemen who can edit material before publication (e.g., book publishers), everyday people can take to a platform such as Twitter and publish their thoughts and creative works without any such “filter”. This opens up a lot of avenues for speech — with all the allure and the dangers such a statement implies. To make sure platforms could not fall prey to lawsuits that tried to pin the blame of a third party’s words on the platform itself, 47 U.S.C. § 230 was instituted to give them broad immunity from liability for hosting third party speech. That immunity is neither permanent nor all-encompassing; it simply puts the blame for heinous/illicit speech and acts on the directly-responsible parties.
230 also gives platforms immunity from liability for moderating third party speech. That protection allows a platform to delete illicit speech (e.g., child pornography) without being held liable for the speech showing up without the platform’s foreknowledge in the first place. That protection is what gives platforms the right to, as you put it, “control” outlets for your speech. You have a First Amendment right to speak your mind and say whatever you want — and platforms have a First Amendment right to deny you a place from which you can speak your mind. No law, “common” or otherwise, has ever changed a fact you consistently refuse to acknowledge: The First Amendment guarantees your freedom of speech, but it does not oblige you to the use of someone else’s platform or a captive audience for your speech.
Armslist hosted an ad for a firearm. Someone bought that firearm and used it to kill a person. To hold Armslist accountable for that murder is to hold Twitter accountable for terrorist propaganda as if Twitter created and published it. Such a decision would upend not only our understanding of the First Amendment, but the entirety of Internet communications as they currently exist and operate. If you enjoy posting here anonymously as you so often do — likely to the detriment of your own mental health, I should add — you should be on your knees in gratitude for 47 U.S.C. § 230. Without that law, this comment section would not exist.
Re: immunity
Appreciate the defense of 230, although I want to correct one thing: it's not accurate to say that 230 immunity could ever be "revoked." The issue is that there are situations -- such as the one you identify, where the platform was the party who is construed to have created the content in question -- when Section 230 immunity simply doesn't apply. That's different than saying it was "revoked." There are no circumstances when it has been, or could have ever been "revoked." What gets litigated is the question of whether it ever applied in the first place.
A fair point, and I shall note that language for future reference. 👍
Good decision with a side of flame
Not only ruling correctly, but also slipping in a dig at another state's supreme court for them screwing another 230 case up when it was in their court? Two wins for the price of one.
Whittling away at Section 230's important protection because one plaintiff may be worthy leaves all the other worthy online speech we value vulnerable.
Acceptable loss.
Considering your speech would become vulnerable as well, the irony of your declaration is astounding.
