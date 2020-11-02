Google Kills Nest Secure, Can't Be Bothered To Explain Support Roadmap
from the you-don't-own-what-you-buy dept
Three years ago, Google jumped into the home security market. After a troubled development cycle it launched Nest Secure, a $500 home security system that competes with the likes of Abode and Simplisafe. But things didn't go quite as planned. Last year, the company took some deserved heat for failing to mention the system's "Nest Guard" keypad control base included a hidden microphone, creating ample paranoia among owners. Google also took heat for failing to really deploy updates at the same pace that other Nest products had seen, and for making changes that locked you into the Google ecosystem at the cost of interoperability.
Last week the company quietly told Android Police it would be killing the Nest Secure completely. The company didn't really explain why, or what happens next, only to state that the product will still work. For now. Of course when Ars Technica pressed the company as to how long existing users can expect their expensive security service to get support, the company apparently couldn't be bothered to answer:
"We tried asking Google about all this a few days ago when we got a tip that the Nest Secure was listed as "no longer available" (thanks, Bill!) but the company wouldn't answer. Included in our email were questions about what the future looks like for existing Nest Secure users, like if they'll ever be able to buy more sensors or replacement sensors for their existing setups (these have been out of stock for a while now) or how much longer the Nest Secure will be supported for. Even if Google doesn't immediately turn off the software support, a system with no replacement parts can only die a slow death."
So not just murky answers, but no answers at all.
Hyping products and entire ecosystems, then destroying them with a casual wave without transparent communications isn't a great way to develop consumer trust. Quite the opposite, in fact. It's part and parcel for a hardware industry that routinely bricks or stops supporting hardware and ecosystems you just got done shelling out hundreds to thousands of dollars for. That's especially true in home automation and security, where users have to shell out an arm and a leg for various household sensors that in many instances won't work with any other systems due to companies that view interoperability as a threat to walled gardens.
In this case, users have invested upwards of thousands of dollars for a home security ecosystem with an uncertain support future. And despite the fact that Google may be cooking up a new system with its partners at ADT, when it inevitably comes time to replace these expensive systems, or invest hundreds to thousands of dollars in a new ecosystem (be it Stadia game streaming or anything else), the message being sent is that you can't trust Google to stick around and truly support the ecosystems their marketing department just got done claiming you couldn't live without.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: google graveyard, nest, nest secure, roadmap, support
Companies: google, nest
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
This is one main reason I've stopped buying digital. There's been many previous examples why it's no longer smart to buy such items, be that digital music/movies/or digitally supported products.
You paid purchase price for a rental property. A rental that the use can be withdrawn at any time, leaving you with a physical shell at best that no longer works. We don't even have to talk about the security issues that come with digital. You know, a spy in the home, be that Siri, Nest, or any of the other products that require internet connections to get the full function.
As soon as a company decides it's no longer making enough money off that item or it becomes some kind of a problem they dump support servers and you're left with equipment that doesn't function as it was sold to you, if it functions at all.
Given all the examples from music to hardware of dropping support, thank you but no thank you. I want no part of it. If there's a choice between analog that simply functions till it wears out or digital that functions till support is pulled, l'll pick the one that is going to last long term and likely to be cheaper to boot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, but it is standard Google operating procedure. They've done this many, many times with other products. Why would anyone think they'd stop now?
Never hitch your wagon to Google horses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I wrote a Medium article describing several of the reasons why I thought people shouldn't use Flutter, one of Google's cross-platform development tools.
And high on the list was the fact that Google rather notoriously runs hot and cold on projects. What's up-and-coming one month can be flushed down the drain the next. Often with little to no warning.
As we see again here. Software, Servers. APIs, Hardware. Doesn't matter. It doesn't meet some internal threshold for success and boom. You're outta here!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That sad old saying...
There's a sucker born every minute.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At this point, why would you buy anything Google makes. Even the Apps Suite changes on their whims and it's probably the most stable thing they have.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
IOT hell
Thank you copyright!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: IOT hell
"Pixelation": YOU WIN TODAY'S PRIZE FOR SINGLE-TOPIC MANIA. WHAT HAS THIS TO DO WITH COPYRIGHT?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"you can't trust Google", PERIOD.
GOOGLE is just a legal fiction, a literal money-machine.
Projecting onto it ANY human characteristics is exactly like doing so on a brick.
Just think of all the data that GOOGLE has on your Internet activity: searches and EVERY site visited at the least, along with enough to uniquely identify your browser -- and that's WITHOUT allowing javascript, let alone using a Google OS or browser! You pirates know full well that Google has enough to literally get a search warrant to allow armed police to come into your physical premises and seize your computers, and with evidence of infringement on them, to handily convict you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The day is coming when GOOGLE routinely "shares" your data
... with the evil ??AAs. Your privacy will be just another source of revenue.
Yet you persist in ignoring the danger, think GOOGLE is your "friend", helping you to steal content.
By the way, since you made me the hated commentor ever here, I've been pointing out that and other reasonable positions in part so that you kids will automatically gainsay and then can't ever take those positions because I'll HOOT you mercilessly. -- As usual, you kids don't even grasp basics of the game, that's why you're LOSING on all fronts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply