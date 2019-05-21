You Don't Own What You've Bought: Google Nest Edition
Well, here we go again. One of the common themes here over the past few years is how in the digitization of everything, the very meaning of "ownership" and "property" has changed -- and not necessarily in good ways. The latest example: last week Google more or less announced the end of its "Works with Nest" program, as it migrates Nest from a separate entity into the Google mothership, and trying to move other "internet-of-things" devices into the Google Assistant ecosystem instead. As the Verge notes, this will upset a bunch of systems that used to work one way, and no longer will going forward.
The Works with Nest program has been around since 2014, and many device makers integrated their products with it. That now means thousands of devices and services are in limbo with no guarantee all of them will be ported into the Works with Google Assistant program, either because their developers don’t have the resources to rewrite their integrations or because Google won’t offer the same amount and types of data to third parties anymore.
Today, companies like Lutron, SimpliSafe, and others make use of Nest’s home / away states to control things like lighting, smart blinds, home security systems, and more. Some of these larger companies are hopeful that they’ll be able to bring all of their existing features over when they shift fully to the Google Assistant program later this year, but they can’t give their customers any real guarantee that things won’t change significantly.
A notice emailed to Lutron customers after Google’s announcement said that the ability to automate lighting functions based on the Nest’s home and away status, person alerts from Nest cameras, or smoke or carbon monoxide detection from a Nest Protect will be affected by the change. It will also remove the ability to control the Nest thermostat from within the Lutron smartphone app.
The Verge also put together a list of "popular Works with Nest integrations that will break" once Google makes this shift:
- Amazon Alexa will not be able to adjust the Nest Thermostat or display Nest Cam feeds
- Logitech Harmony remotes won’t be able to change Nest alarm and home / away modes
- Philips Hue lights will not be able to change color when Nest Protect detects smoke or carbon monoxide, nor will they be able to change state when Nest Cam detects movement
- Lutron lights will not turn on when the Nest thermostat or Nest Cam detects people
- August Home will not be able to set the Nest Thermostat to home or away when locks are opened or closed
- SimpliSafe will not be able to directly set the Nest Thermostat to home or away
- Wemo switches will not be able to change state when Nest is set to home or away
Filed Under: google assistant, google nest, iot, ownership
Companies: google
Love technology.. except..
Advancement and Future proofing..
They like to Advance, but how many cellphones are STUCK in the past? Mostly because they dont have enough System ram to hold the OS..
How many older computer SUCK when running the newest Win10??
Will they Ever rehash windows to be abit simpler and not Need a TON of power just to run?? NOPE..
HOw old consoles have Gone away into the past??
What is the time frame to upgrade?? 3-5 years at this time.
HOw many of your things will become obsolete and Many NOT work very well in 5+ years??
Can you fix it...no you cant.
Re: Love technology.. except..
Most, but a machine that ran Vista, runs Linux without a problem.
We're in the cyberpunk future.
The future tech is here. Making it useful goes through after-market adjustment to crack the tech and unlock its true potential. The business model is here.
It's the reason I don't depend on "cloud enabled" IoT devices: I want to know that even if a service or company goes offline, my devices will continue to function.
If I lose my internet connection but still have power to the house, I want everything that doesn't explicitly require an internet connection to continue functioning as originally designed.
If someone breaks into some company's database, I don't want them having access (encrypted or not) to years of my home activity data. That's all stuff that can (and should) happen locally.
Re:
Provides useful direction for DIY projects. Most appealing IoT devices can be approximated far simpler than marketed design. Makes for fun learning experience while increasing trust in what the project is actually doing.
It wasn't that useful anyway
While I agree with your sentiment regarding the change, a company should also have the ability to make wholesale changes to it's services for business reasons. Works with Nest was a pretty crappy program and didn't offer the capability it should. I don't know if Google will make it better (they may), but I won't miss the Works with Nest program.
Re: It wasn't that useful anyway
The problem here is that they're selling products that require that service to function. Though perhaps in this instance "selling" is the wrong word.
Google's habit of shutting down services that don't take off is annoying enough when it doesn't break functionality in household appliances.
At some point, we need to turn the narrative around. We need to acknowledge that we do own what we bought, that property rights still mean something, and that abusing technology to circumvent said rights cannot and will not be tolerated.
A modest proposal for fixing this issue: recognize in law that access to such services, being necessary to the functionality of the property that you bought, is an integral part of what you purchased, and therefore unilaterally terminating service is unjustly and unlawfully depriving you of your property. The key word here being unilateral. Google would be free to shut down a service like this, but only if they release the full source code to the servers, in addition to all technical knowledge and tooling necessary in good faith for others to be able to replicate it and ensure continuity of service.
Worth mentioning...
All in all Google is actually handling this pretty well. They're not shutting off Works with Nest, merely deprecating it. Existing functionality will continue until, to paraphrase Google's press release, the majority of skills and devices under that program have of been migrated to Google Assistant. In particular, they're working directly with Alexa to migrate over support, and have similar partnerships with other companies. It's hardly an apocalyptic event. While the danger the article points out is a valid concern, in general, it doesn't have much applicability to this particular situation.
Anybody that buys anything, based on digital technology that uses the internet, and expects whatever device to work tomorrow is bluntly a damn fool.
