Trump Makes It Official: He's Going To Pull Military Funding, Because Congress Won't Kill The Open Internet

There were some questions as to whether or not Trump would actually go through with his threat to veto the National Defense Authorization Act, which has been passed and signed into law every year for the past six decades, but it appears that is the case. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has officially notified Congress that Trump is vetoing the NDAA... because they refuse to kill off the open internet.
BREAKING: The OMB has officially notified lawmakers that Trump intends to veto the defense policy bill (#NDAA). Here's the letter to Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/WS42b76GAk
The letter it sent to Congress is... just completely disconnected from reality.
The Administration recognizes the importance of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to our national security. Unfortunately, this conference report fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military's history, and contradicts efforts by this Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions. Therefore, the Administration strongly opposes passage of the conference report to Accompany H.R. 6395.
There are three key complaints he raises in the letter. (1) The NDAA doesn't completely repeal Section 230 of the Communications Act (which has nothing to do with the military). (2) That it allows for the renaming of bases that were named after the Confederacy and (3) that it limits his ability to scream "national emergency" and use those claims as a reason to steal money from the military to build his stupid wall (as he's been doing).
The 230 bit is particularly stupid:
Despite bipartisan calls for addressing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, this bill fails to make any meaningful changes to that provision.
Um, yes, because it's got literally nothing to do with the military or the purpose of the NDAA. There is no reason to include anything related to 230 in the NDAA and multiple elected officials have explained that to Trump. But he wants to throw one of his temper tantrums instead.
Section 230 facilitates the spread of disinformation online and is a serious threat to our national security and election integrity. It should be repealed.
So he's finally expressed some rationalization for how 230 impacts national security, but he's wrong. The 1st Amendment is why disinformation can spread online and taking away 230 won't change that. And, I should note that one of the biggest vectors of disinformation that is spread online is... the President himself. Especially over the last month. And, I'd argue that the President has also been the biggest threat to election integrity.
It's Section 230 that has enabled many experts to speak out and show how the nonsense and disinformation that Trump and his cronies are spewing is inaccurate.
As for the claim about renaming bases named after Confederate Army officials, it's difficult to see how that is failing "to respect our veterans and our military's history." Remember, the Confederacy fought against the US military. You'd think it would be more respectful to our veterans not to have them serve from bases named after an army that fought against us. But Trump's gotta Trump.
Republicans in Congress now have a choice. They've been hinting that they'll override a Trump veto, and now is the time for them to stand up and make it clear that's exactly what they'll do.
Reader Comments
PETA has really dropped the ball. Please, for the love of what little sanity remains in this country, spay and neuter your Republicans!
Ah yes, the 'No, you are!' ploy
Gotta love Trump of all people complaining that the spread of disinformation, threats to national security and undermining election integrity, it's like watching a person actively picking someone's pocket as you watch complaining about how no-one respects property ownership and the law these days.
It's also beyond rich for him to try to hide behind the military like the gutless coward that he is when he is threatening to torpedo their budget for the next year, because nothing says 'I respect and support our men and women in uniform' quite like holding their budget hostage because you don't like that free speech includes the ability to say mean things about you.
Still, if nothing else it looks like he's providing republicans in congress a chance to put up or shut up, they said they'd override his veto and it looks like he called their bluff so now it's on them to actually stand up to him for once(assuming those cowards can).
Veto proof
They passed a veto proof measure how is he going to do that?
Re: Veto proof
He can still veto it. If he does it goes back to congress and they have to pass it again with a 2/3 majority in each chamber. "Veto-proof" just means it passed with a least 2/3 of the members voting yes and they will (presumably) vote yes again.
Re: Re: Veto proof
If it passed initially with a 2/3 majority, what's the point in sending it back to be voted on again?
Re: Re: Re: Veto proof
“House approves defense bill with veto-proof majority after Trump urges GOP opposition”, by Clare Foran, Manu Raju and Lauren Fox, CNN, Dec 8, 2020 (updated 6:59 PM ET)
By all means, hand your opposition that knife
If the House ends up voting to override a presidential veto, that vote could be far narrower, however, because at least some Republicans are likely to change their votes in order to sustain a veto.
Well, I certainly can't see how that could be used by any political opponents of those that try to uphold the veto, either during their current term or when it comes time for their next election...
'Sure my opponent claims to support and have the back of the men and women who put their lives on the line serving the country, but when push came to shove they voted against the military's budget because Trump refused to allow it unless it came with a completely unrelated bill attached.'
If members of Trump's GOP want to make clear that much like their Dear Leader they care about the military only so long as it benefits them and they'll throw the military under the bus the second it's beneficial to do so then have at it I suppose, yet another example of how little they care about anyone but themselves and how they're lying through their teeth if they claim otherwise.
The best politition.
Tends to be the one that ADMITS he is a crook.
lets see if they have the guts to actually override his veto
Trump is going to veto bill, because allowing him on Twitter is a risk to national security.
CASE Act?
Good. Veto that fucker so they can't use it to sneak the CASE Act into law. And if that requires cutting off our bloated military budget for a short while...what's the problem, exactly?
I mean I get it, Trump is a moron, but even a broken clock is right twice a day, right?
Re: CASE Act?
Wishful thinking. Even Trump as a broken clock would never be right, not even once a day!
Re: Re: CASE Act?
Actually, Trump's clock might look right, but it's 12 hours off; the most off it can be. AM in the real world is PM in the contrarian Trumpiverse and vice versa.
Re: CASE Act?
The NDAA is not the omnibus spending bill that's been discussed in connection with the CASE Act.
“Lawmakers are cramming controversial copyright provisions into a must-pass spending bill”, by Emily Birnbaum, Protocol, Dec 4, 2020
(Emphasis.)
Again, the omnibus spending bill is not the NDAA.
Re: CASE Act?
CASE Act is in a totally different must pass bill.
This is about the NDAA (the military).
CASE Act is in the Omnibus spending bill, that funds the federal government.
The official position of this Administration is allowing the President to 'tweet' has turned him into a national security risk against the American people.
Trump: I'm going to VETO that bill because I'm a whiny shit!
80%+ of Congress: Bring it, bitch.
Only 67% was needed to override the crybaby's pouting but over 81% voted to pass the bill. Your time in office is over, you empty scrotum masquerading as human. GTFO already.
He has to....
I think his game plan is to wait until Congress recesses for the Christmas holiday.....
Every Bill which shall have passed the House of Representatives and the Senate, shall, before it become a Law, be presented to the President of the United States; If he approve he shall sign it, but if not he shall return it, with his Objections to that House in which it shall have originated, who shall enter the Objections at large on their Journal, and proceed to reconsider it. If after such Reconsideration two thirds of that House shall agree to pass the Bill, it shall be sent, together with the Objections, to the other House, by which it shall likewise be reconsidered, and if approved by two thirds of that House, it shall become a Law. But in all such Cases the Votes of both Houses shall be determined by Yeas and Nays, and the Names of the Persons voting for and against the Bill shall be entered on the Journal of each House respectively. If any Bill shall not be returned by the President within ten Days (Sundays excepted) after it shall have been presented to him, the Same shall be a Law, in like Manner as if he had signed it, unless the Congress by their Adjournment prevent its Return, in which Case it shall not be a Law.
[Source] (https://www.usconstitution.net/xconst_A1Sec7.html)
So is Moscow Mitch going to shove this bill up his cloaca and hide it next to the coronavirus relief bill? Or is there a chance he'll let this be voted on?
Re:
The only thing Mitch cares about is making sure companies can't be held liable for their employees catching the The Virus TM.
You don't have much respect for other people's heritage do you? Are you also anti-Semitic? Do you think that locking up Japanese-Americans in WWII was a good thing? ...sure sounds like it. You should learn some tolerance.
