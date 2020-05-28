Moderation v. Discretion v. Censorship: They're Not The Same
Moderation is a platform operator saying "we don't do that here". Discretion is you saying "I won't do that there". Censorship is someone saying "you can't do that anywhere" before or after threats of either violence or government intervention.
Regular Techdirt commenters have seen that paragraph show up often in recent months. But what does it really mean? Well, as the person who crafted that bit (and who uses it on a regular basis), I'mma do you an explain.
Moderation
Moderation is a platform operator saying "we don't do that here". When I use that phrase, I may cite a column from a blog called Thagomizer. (That column helped me start crafting my bit in the first place.) In the column, writer Aja Hammerly refers to it as a "magic" phrase:
["We don't do that here"] is a conversation ender. If you are the newcomer and someone who has been around a long time says "we don't do that here", it is hard to argue. This sentence doesn't push my morality on anyone. If they want to do whatever it is elsewhere, I'm not telling them not to. I'm just cluing them into the local culture and values. If I deliver this sentence well it carries no more emotional weight than saying, "in Japan, people drive on the left." "We don't do that here" should be a statement of fact and nothing more. It clearly and concisely sets a boundary, and also makes it easy to disengage with any possible rebuttals.
All moderation decisions on an interactive Web service boil down to "we don't do that here". When Twitter punishes a user over a tweet that breaks the rules, the admins have all but said that phrase. Twitter doesn't care if you do "that" elsewhere. But it doesn't want you doing "that" on Twitter.
What makes this different from censorship? Moderation lacks the force of law. Twitter can ban a user for breaking the rules, of course. But it can't stop that user from posting their speech elsewhere. Someone banned from Twitter for saying racial slurs can go to 4chan and still post those slurs. Moderation is a social consequence: A moderator thought someone was acting like an ignorant jerk, and they showed that jerk the door.
Discretion
Discretion is you saying "I won't do that there". Some people might think of discretion as self-censorship. But that phrasing focuses on the negative idea of chilled speech. I prefer to think of discretion as an act of personal restraint.
As an example, consider the hypothetical case of Joe Straightdude. Joe doesn't believe he hates gay people (though he doesn't "agree with" homosexuality). One night, he sees a pro-LGBT post on a Facebook group that rubs him the wrong way. He writes an angry reply to the post that includes a well-known anti-LGBT slur. But before Joe posts it, he stops himself. He thinks about whether his reply needs that slur. Then he thinks through the possible fallout of posting the whole reply. After a few minutes of thinking, he deletes what he typed without posting it.
What makes discretion different from censorship? In the example above, Joe wouldn't have faced any legal fallout for his reply if he had posted it. And no one forced him to not post the reply. He made his choice based on whether he wanted to face negative social consequences. Joe took responsibility for his actions and showed restraint all on his own.
Censorship
Censorship is someone saying "you can't do that anywhere" before or after threats of either violence or government intervention. Lawsuits. Arrests. Fines. Jail time. Threats involving any of those four. Any one of those things suck more than an industrial-strength vacuum cleaner. When they're attached to speech, they become the tools of censors.
I could come up with hypothetical examples of censorship, sure. But why do that when so many real examples exist?
- the existence of laws that criminalize blasphemy
- Shiva Ayyadurai's attempt to sue Techdirt over the assertion that he didn't invent modern email
- the DMCA notice sent to Twitter by a gun rights activist to take down a video of her
- the Chinese government's attempts to memory-hole the Tiananmen Square Massacre
- Hungarian police arresting a man for posts critical of the Hungarian government
- American Media Inc. using legal threats to stop Australian booksellers from carrying Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow
What sets censorship apart from moderation and discretion? Simply put, censorship has the rule of law behind it. Twitter can't stop banned users from using the speech that got them banned on another service. But a court that rules to suppress speech puts the weight of the law behind that ruling. It says, "Publish that speech anywhere and we'll fine you or toss you in jail." The same goes for police officers who punish people for legal speech that offends others. And people who threaten lawsuits and arrests qualify as wannabe censors at "best". Such actions can, and often do, result in chilled speech.
And chilled speech, unlike discretion, carries an air of legal consequences. The lawsuits filed by Devin Nunes to identify Twitter user @DevinCow have one real purpose ("unmask that user"). That user feels emboldened to mock Nunes because they remain anonymous. But if Nunes succeeds in his goal, that user would have less reason to keep posting. Nunes would take the choice of discretion out of that user's hands. ("I don't want him to sue me again, so why risk it?") To put it another way: Discretion is when you show restraint; censorship is when the government restrains you.
Censorship can also happen without any actual legal threats. American movie studios will often censor their own films to appease foreign governments, even if those governments don't threaten legal action. But countries like China can make or break the profitability of a film. The threat is thus implicit: "Censor your movies or they won't play here." Studios have a financial incentive, then, to censor their films and "play nice".
Moderation As "Censorship"
Some people refer to moderation decisions that affect them as "censorship" because they feel they've been censored. Maybe they think a platform punished them for holding certain political views. Maybe they think a platform punished them for bigoted reasons. Whatever the reason, those people feel that losing their spot on the platform is censorship. But they're not angry about losing their right to speak. (Twitter, Facebook, etc. can't take that away from them, anyway.)
A platform the size of Twitter or Facebook comes with a built-in potential audience of millions. Anyone banned from Twitter loses the ability to reach that audience. For some people, such a loss can feel like censorship — even though it isn't. No one has the right to an audience. No one has the right to make someone listen. But entitled people think they do have those rights, and any "violation" of those "rights" is "censorship".
On the other hand, marginalized creators who lose that platform may be dealt a huge blow to the reach of their content. And if they feel like they were punished in some way for bullshit reasons, their feeling "censored" holds far more validity. Just ask LGBTQ YouTubers whose videos were demonetized because the videos contained pro-LGBTQ content.
In the strictest of legal senses, what Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc. do when they moderate speech on their platforms isn't censorship. But when it comes to morals and ethics…well, everyone has an opinion.
The Last Word...That Isn't
And in fairness, most of what you read above is an opinion — my own, and nobody else's. I don't consider what I've said to be the "last word" on the matter. If anything, those three sentences only summarize my opinions on these issues. They don't get into the morality or ethics of moderation, such as Blizzard's decision to punish Blitzchung for his support for Hong Kong. They don't say "people can't use 'censorship' in a colloquial sense" (although I do think that cheapens the concept). And besides all that, opinions should be discussed, debated, and even changed.
Think of this, then, as an opening for that debate. Use this as a springboard to form your own opinions, and share them in the comments. Agree with me? Great. Disagree with me? Even better — because through disagreement and reasoned discussion, we can improve and refine our opinions.
But don't get mad if one of your comments gets flagged. That isn't censorship — it's moderation, working as intended.
[To the extent possible under law, I waive all copyright and related or neighboring rights to this article.]
Filed Under: censorship, content moderation, discretion, free speech, moderation, platform moderation
Reader Comments
Oh shit…
…did I do that?
😁
Re: Oh shit…
You sure did, Urkel.
Steve, go home. 😜
Well put, Stephen. Thanks for your contribution.
Twitter and facebook are still things that have in fact negatively impacted people's right to speak but I don't know if that is something within their power to correct or not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[citation needed]
Re:
How have twitter and facebook impeded any means to make their opinions known that existed before twitter and facebook? Have they made it more difficulty to stand on a soap box with a megaphone? Have the made it more difficult to knock on doors and seek a conversation with the resident? Have they made it more difficult to print and post physical flyers? Have they made mailing campaigns more difficult? Have they made it harder to write letters to the editor (who, it is worth noting, is under no obligation to publish said missive)? Can you name any way? If not, I put it to you that they have not made speaking out any harder than it was before. They may have refused to make it easier for some, just as landlords make it more difficult by refusing protesters entry to tenants' offices. So what? There's is no legal or constitutional right to make someone else make it easier for you to speak your mind.
Re:
" in fact negatively impacted people's right to speak "
There is a claim of fact but no evidence, rinse & repeat.
Re:
Twitter and Facebook are private platforms and the audience for the content on those platforms is voluntary. So when you violate their TOS and they decide to kill your account, you're only losing the audience that decided to use that platform. It's not stopping you from posting on a different social media platform. It's not stopping you from homegrowing your own blog on your own server. You're just losing access to an audience that has no obligation to listen to you in the first place.
That doesn't violate your right to speak at all. And you don't have a right to force others to hear/see/read your speech.
Re: Re:
You don't have the right to exist you troll.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It's almost as if not listening to them is a violation of their free speech rights.
Except, y’know, it’s not. The constitution protects one’s right to speak their mind; it doesn’t give anyone the right to make others listen.
Mr. Stone:
One thing I think should be pointed out about your opinion: As far as I can tell it's logically consistent (it feels sad that I feel tempted to congratulate anyone on that).
Also thanks for the write up (I will at least think about using it as a 'source' in conversations :p)
That's just, like, your opinion, man.
"anywhere" is certainly an idiosyncratic requirement. There are countries with official "film censorship" offices by that name. They don't prevent films from being shown in other countries, and in most cases the makers of censored films are not breaking the law—e.g., they can travel freely to the censoring country without fear of arrest.
"violence" is a requirement I've never heard of.
"government" is disputed. Wikitionary shows no such requirement, and gives a specific example of a headmaster as a censor (noun). (If you want to be stubborn, it's true that some headmasters are government employees. Nevertheless, the term "government" appears zero times on that page.)
You provide no sources for any of these requirements. I have no problem with you holding or expressing this opinion, but you have to expect some friction when you invent a definition for a word and then complain when people don't conform to your definition.
Re:
Yes, it is. He even said that. "And in fairness, most of what you read above is an opinion — my own, and nobody else's."
As for the rest, I think you're being too literal in your interpretation. Instead of getting hung up on the specific wording, I took it to refer more to spheres of authority. Discretion refers to the exercise of censorial authority over yourself. Moderation refers to the exercise of censorial authority over private property by the owners of that property. Censorship (in this context) refers to the exercise of censorial authority over the citizens of a country by that country's government. Of those three spheres of authority, only one has life-, liberty-, or property-removing enforcement apparatuses.
Please keep in mind that, as I said at the end, none of what I’ve said is “word of God”–type stuff. Agree, disagree, no skin off my back either way. That said, you’re gonna get a few clarifications because my column was purposefully short. The key clarification: I speak from the viewpoint of a United States citizen, so what I say is biased in that direction. YMMY, IANAL, DNTHFB.
By “anywhere”, I refer to “any place within the borders of a given country” — in this case, the U.S. — “and the Internet in general”. The whole point of censorship is to ensure that someone’s speech is suppressed where it matters the most (e.g., the U.S.) by the people to whom it matters the most (e.g., someone in the U.S. federal government).
See what I said about about suppressing speech where it matters the most.
Two things.
Thanks for reminding me that I didn’t cover this in my article. (I always forget something whenever I think I’m finished, but don’t notice it until afterward.)
“Government”, in my bit, refers to any branch of any level of government within a given country. Mayors, state Senates, the Supreme Court of the United States — so long as they wield the power of government, they count. And since the courts count as an arm of the government (judicial branch), anyone who uses them in an attempt to suppress speech becomes a censor as well. (To wit: Devin Nunes trying to silence that one silly Twitter account by suing Twitter to uncover the user’s identity.)
If the headmaster is a government employee, they’re a censor. If they’re the head of a private institution, they’re a “censor” in a merely colloquial sense. The privately owned and operated Liberty University, for example, has engaged in what I’d normally call “moderation” vis-á-vis its campus newspaper¹ — which, despite it being a frankly immoral and unethical decision, Liberty U has every right to do as a private institution. (Frankly, I’d be tempted to call such people censors outright, but that would kinda go against my whole bit.)
And yet you wonder why I called what I said an “opinion”.
Agree, disagree, s’all good — but if you want to discuss the points I’ve raised, well, that’s what I’m here for.
¹ — For example.
A moment of clarity
After reading this, you have triggered one of those woke moments that are rare in life.
No they aren't. No they can't. Nobody on earth has less RIGHT to speak now--with Facebook or twitter in existance, than they would have before facebook or twitter.
And, which is an entirely different issue, nobody on earth has less ABILITY to speak TO A LARGE AUDIENCE (which is a different thing), than they did BEFORE F&T. Everyone has all the speaking and audience-gathering tools that were available before F&T. It is certainly true that some people have gained more audience than others.
BUT--that's true for everything humans do. A new local water purification plant does nothing for the water purity of the neighboring towns. Cheaper Braille books don't help people who aren't blind. Chitimacha schools don't teach the Navajo language. Some valuable drugs cause allergic reactions in some patients. Some people can't, or won't, learn to use computers. But all these things are still good things!
Moderation vs Censorship
One of the differences with some social media systems is that people deliberately choose who to follow. So when someone gets "moderated", it turns out that then noone can hear them on the platform, including those who wanted to hear it. It much more closely resembles the definition of "censorship".
Re: Moderation vs Censorship
What is even more like censorship is allowing the bigots to drive their chosen targets off the Internet.
Re: Moderation vs Censorship
If a mall refuses to let you have a demonstration in their food court, people who go to the mall will, in fact, not be able to hear you speak at that mall.
It does nothing to keep you from saying your piece at a different mall, outside of the mall, on your website, in a letter to a newspaper, in a phone-calling campaign, or any of many ways of expressing yourself.
The mall has not censored you. They have exercised their right of association (recognized as part of the first amendment by the Supreme Court) and told you to get off their property. Because it's NOT A PUBLIC FORUM. It's PRIVATE PROPERTY.
Even if these platforms get treated as publishers, they still don't have to let you say ANYTHING. Because they are PRIVATE PROPERTY.
If you want to get nit-picky and claim that "corporations aren't people, they shouldn't have rights!", then fine. The editors and/or owners of the platform have Constitutional rights that include refusing you service for any reason that isn't one of the categories protected by the Civil Rights Act.
Stop equating Constitutionally protected activities performed by private companies, owned by private individuals (whether singly or in a collective, aka "corporations"), with actions performed by a government official or body.
Re: Moderation vs Censorship
FTFY
See how ridiculous it sounds when we boil down your argument to its essence?
It doesn’t matter the platform; if it is owned by someone else, Trump, or you or I or anyone doesn’t have the right to use that platform without the owners’ permission. Any individual for (almost) any or no reason can have their words removed.
The only real limitation is an owner cannot discriminate against a group--a class—of people based upon specific status. Race, sex, being a veteran, etc.
Too bad Republicans have fought so hard to water down and eliminate class protections. Being LGBTQ+ for example, or atheist, or...conservative(!) are not protected and thus can be discriminated against all the live-long day. Sucks when it is you, huh?
Alex Jones has been "moderated" from Twitter, but that doesn't mean his followers can't follow him on his own platform. So no, that does not more closely resemble the definition of "censorship".
We don't do what exactly?
Re: We don't do what exactly?
Don’t give us hypotheticals. Cite any government election where the outcome was changed by documented voter fraud. (Hint: there are exactly zero)
I’d be interested in hearing how Trump was “censored”, as none of the content in his tweet was removed or modified. The only thing that happened was a link was added to the bottom.
This is yet another example of a tempest in a teapot. If Trump’s executive order results in serious damage to 230, then I hope Twitter promptly and permanently enforces their TOS.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Then there's DCMA notices
"Hold that thought"
Well, Stephen, now I know why you kept saying "You're going to want to hold onto that thought" in that other article.
Well reasoned and well put.
Nothing of this is under discussion. Nobody has been discussing who is working (or no longer working) for facebook or twitter. Nobody has been suggesting that facebook or twitter has been interfering with anyone's relationship with any other business.
All that is happening is that a private company has declined to distribute what some other person has been creating. That happens all the time. Walmart has dropped spices that I was accustomed to buy from them, although they still sell food I don't like. Amazon doesn't sell all the books I want to buy, although they sell some books I don't approve of. Autozone doesn't sell headlights for my car, although they do sell headlights for cars that would not suit me.
Autozone is the largest auto parts distributor in my community; walmart is by far the largest grocery retailer. And so those are real inconveniences. Amazon is not a problem: U.P.S. delivers books from many resellers. How about this: TWITTER DOESN'T CARRY MIKE MASNICK ARTICLES!
And who would care? Who would be so unimaginably STUPID as to complain about that? People who want to read MM, simply go to Techdirt. What Twitter does, or doesn't do, can never matter to people who don't like what Twitter does. They just go elsewhere. To any of many elsewheres. At no convenience at all. It's not like you have to drive to the nearest city to buy headlights. Techdirt is just as easy to visit as Twitter. (easier for me: I bookmark TD but not TW.)
The only thing stupider than complaining about what Twitter does, is to complain ON SOME OTHER SITE that something can't be found on Twitter. Look, you found Techdirt easily enough--just like anyone could find the site containing whatever dreck Twitter doesn't have.
I grant you, Twitter's dreck is deeper and more concentrated than most people's. But even Twitter cannot encompass the volume of dreck that the human race can produce.
Re:
One thing that humbles me deeply is to see that human genius has its limits while human stupidity does not.
Yeah... no
Censor
verb
To review in order to remove objectionable content from correspondence or public media, either by legal criteria or with discretionary powers. (Wiktionary, emphasis added)
Blitzchung getting banned from competitive Hearthstone was absolutely censorship, carried out by a private company to protect their market share by not angering business partners in mainland China. Even the most conspiratory line of thinking doesn't lead one to thinking that the Chinese government threatened Blizzard with legal action, but the result is that professionals that play for Blizzard now will bite their tongue on anything remotely controversial or they'll have their careers ruined and rightfully won prize money stripped away.
In the U.S. the 14th Amendment prohibits the government from discriminating against people on any basis. This doesn't extend to private entities. While it generally shouldn't apply to private entities, this also means that unless there's an additional law, people can be denied food, housing, employment, and basic utilities based on race, gender, or sexual orientation.
We currently lack these laws protecting sexual orientation, and so people have to self-censor about their orientation, lest they wind up homeless and jobless. This is a case where the government cannot lift a finger against someone, but someone speaking up about their experiences can face such brutal retaliation that they stay quiet or risk being ruined.
The delusion that only the government can censor allows censorship to be outsourced to private companies with no recourse. Mastercard and Visa preventing something from being said is indistinguishable from the government preventing it. Anti-sex crusaders want payment providers to stop doing business with services that allow NSFW content? Hollywood wants video hosts to pre-screen all uploads for piracy as a requirement to receive money? Platforms will start banning user content and/or throw away any semblance of privacy to enforce it. And people can't go to another platform because these moral busybodies won't allow them to exist. 0 government involvement, mass censorship and the end of privacy on platforms that want to accept money to offset the costs to exist.
"Discretion" is censorship once it crosses into the territory of disproportionate retaliation for someone enjoying their basic human rights.
As for moderation, even places that are "unmoderated" are moderated for spam. Everyone acknowledges that some things have to be removed to preserve usability. But if Google moderated their search results to remove Techdirt at the behest, or under threat from, Hollywood it'd be censorship and it'd be just as wrong as the government doing it.
While the shortened version has been workable to date it's nice to see it expanded upon like this, with the various points and distinctions between them made all the clearer.
