by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jan 11th 2017 11:55am


defamation, first amendment, free press, free speech, techdirt

floor64, techdirt



Techdirt's First Amendment Fight For Its Life

from the the-first-amendment-has-to-mean-something dept

As you may have heard, last week we were sued for $15 million by Shiva Ayyadurai, who claims to have invented email. We have written, at great length, about his claims and our opinion — backed up by detailed and thorough evidence — that email existed long before Ayyadurai created any software. We believe the legal claims in the lawsuit are meritless, and we intend to fight them and to win.

There is a larger point here. Defamation claims like this can force independent media companies to capitulate and shut down due to mounting legal costs. Ayyadurai's attorney, Charles Harder, has already shown that this model can lead to exactly that result. His efforts helped put a much larger and much more well-resourced company than Techdirt completely out of business

So, in our view, this is not a fight about who invented email. This is a fight about whether or not our legal system will silence independent publications for publishing opinions that public figures do not like.

And here's the thing: this fight could very well be the end of Techdirt, even if we are completely on the right side of the law.

Whether or not you agree with us on our opinions about various things, I hope that you can recognize the importance of what's at stake here. Our First Amendment is designed to enable a free and open press — a press that can investigate and dig, a press that can challenge and expose. And if prominent individuals can make use of a crippling legal process to silence that effort, or even to create chilling effects among others, we become a weaker nation and a weaker people because of it.

We are a truly small and independent media company. We do not have many resources. We intend to fight this baseless lawsuit because of the principles at stake, but we have no illusions about the costs. It will take a toll on us, even if we win. It will be a distraction, no matter what happens. It already has been — which may well have been part of Ayyadurai's intent.

I am beyond thankful to the many of you who have reached out and offered to help in all sorts of ways. It is heartening to know so many people care about Techdirt. At some point soon, we may set up a dedicated legal defense fund. But, in the meantime, any support you can provide us will help — whether it's just alerting people to this situation and the danger of trying to stifle a free press through meritless lawsuits, or it's supporting Techdirt directly (or, if you have a company, advertising with us). As always, you can support us directly as a Friend of Techdirt, or check out some of the other perks you can get in our Insider program. You can also support us via Patreon.

If freedom of expression and the press is to actually mean something, it needs to be protected, not stomped on with baseless lawsuits that silence independent voices and opinions.
Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:05pm

    Good luck, folks. I hope you successfully defend your First Amendment rights.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:07pm

    Loser must pay

    That would certainly reduce the
    amount of vexatious lawsuits.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Michael Barclay (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:09pm

    Do you have a specific donation page to fund your defense?

    Mike, do you have a donation page specifically to fund your defense? As opposed to the general membership pages (Friends of Techdirt, etc.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Zarvus (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:09pm

    If you win (I hope), maybe you can get his "theinventorofemail" website replaced with a picture of a sad kitten. I hope you find a well-funded third-party (EFF?) to represent you, takes money to fight money.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sorrykb (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:14pm

    Whatever help I can provide, it's yours.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:14pm

    Best of luck and hope you emerge absolutely victorious. thoughts are with you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:14pm

    Why not ask the EFF or another firm for pro bono representation? Given Techdirt's lax and cozy relationship with some groups, it wouldn't be that hard to get a deal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      AricTheRed (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:20pm

      Re:

      "lax and cozy relationship with some groups..."

      I hope you know what lax means.

      Regardless, you sound like a bit of a Cee You Next Tuesday.

      There does not appear to be anything lax about this publications relationship with the groups that you feel they should throw themselves at the feet of, and beg for their strength and protection.

      By the way who are you Peter Thiel, or some dick from Comcast or Verizon?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:46pm

        Re: Re:

        I dont think Thief would be posting comments on techdirt. he has his hands/mouth/other orifices full most of the time to bother.

        It's only my opinion but given the rumors about a certain buttugly hasbeen wrestler, wouldn't surprise me if they were buttin' uglies and thats why he chose THAT case to bankroll

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    mikeisaac (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:14pm

    Just donated.

    Good luck, Mike.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    alphadogg (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:16pm

    Inertia Didn't Win

    So, I have persued this site off and on for years, don't always agree, but that turd of a man made me finally donate to TechDirt.

    Hope TD wins. Freedom of speech is obviously not a principle that is taken seriously these days.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:17pm

    Step one - unblock ads

    OK, I'll support you by unblocking the ads for the site...it's a start

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      JustShutUpAndObey, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:46pm

      Re: Step one - unblock ads

      I just did this, too.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      kallethen, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:54pm

      Re: Step one - unblock ads

      Turned off my adblocker on the site too. Mental note: Do the same at home.

      It's not much, but every bit helps, right?

      Good luck fighting this, TD.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gwiz (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:18pm

      Re: Step one - unblock ads

      I'll support you by unblocking the ads for the site

      Yep. Me too.

      Longer page loading times in exchange for more eyeballs on the ads and (hopefully) more ad revenue for Techdirt.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    AC, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:21pm

    What goes around, comes around

    Mike, you have literally made a living for years by blogging personal attacks and insults against people with whom you disagree. You could have chosen to present your arguments and let the reader decide. But you chose, over and over, to call people names. THAT is what this case is about. I'm delighted that one of them finally decided to fight back. If you can't afford the cost of your actions, then you probably need a better business model. Try selling more t-shirts.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      CK20XX (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:29pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Except there's a high chance that no judge will see it that way... though, we do, admittedly, live in a post-truth era now.

      Besides, this is always the wrong attitude to have. If you see one of your enemies fall, you shouldn't gloat, but be sad that things came to what they did, because it is always a shame to see a life go to waste.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Franklin G Ryzzo (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:31pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me...

      Insulting someone is not grounds for a lawsuit. Defamation is about materially untrue statements being made as fact in such a way that it injures someone's reputation. Mike has never said anything that is untrue about Ayyadurai. The man did not invent email, and this is established historical fact. The lawsuit is baseless and the fact that you are championing it as just deserts shows how little respect you have for the 1st Amendment.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:46pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        Or he doesn't understand it in the first place. Also possible that he is the guy funding the whole thing and his comments on the site will be used against him in a court of law.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        AC, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:02pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        Except if the insult is "you lied" and you didn't lie, and Mike was reckless about checking whether you, in fact, lied. Then it IS defamation.

        Sorry, folks, but the 1st Amendment doesn't excuse people just because you like what they say.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        AC, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:02pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        Except if the insult is "you lied" and you didn't lie, and Mike was reckless about checking whether you, in fact, lied. Then it IS defamation.

        Sorry, folks, but the 1st Amendment doesn't excuse people just because you like what they say.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:06pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          > Then it IS defamation.

          And your proof of this is... what, exactly?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:11pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          A flat 'You lied' is rather different than 'You lied and here's the proof demonstrating that'. Even if Mike was wrong he still based his claim upon what evidence was available to him, and if saying something that you think is correct based upon the facts you have is grounds for being sued by someone who thinks otherwise then there is a whole bunch of people that need to shut their mouths I'd say.

          But I'm getting on a tangent, what exactly was Mike 'reckless about checking' in pointing out that the claims made were without factual basis?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:09pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

            Oh, I'm betting that they'll be moving into the territory of using third party comments on the site against Mike, and trying to remove his safe harbor protections.

            I don't think it will work, but that in itself can cause a domino effect of trials, retrials, etc. that smacks of SCO. Mike doesn't have IBM's limitless pool of top notch lawyers to lean on; he's not going to be able to wait this legal attack out -- he's going to need judges and defense lawyers who see this for what it is and figure out some way to short circuit the proceedings to arrive at the eventual outcome sooner rather than later.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:19pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          Except if the insult is "you lied" and you didn't lie, and Mike was reckless about checking whether you, in fact, lied. Then it IS defamation.

          Leaving aside that it's questionable whether or not "you lied" is a strong enough criticism to qualify as defamation, Masnick provided ample sources and supporting information for his protected opinion.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      alphadogg (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:31pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Lame. If you are American and respect the First Amendment, you would know that name-calling and insults are not reasons for legal retribution. Maybe you and Ayya should learn how to defend Freedom, not kill it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        David, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:46pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        If being American meant to respect the Bill of Rights, a whole lot of laws and law enforcement would look decidedly different.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      jupiterkansas (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:31pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      The only name calling I see for Shiva is "a very bright kid."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:32pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      > by blogging personal attacks and insults against people with whom you disagree

      Links, or it didn't happen.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      metalliqaz (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:32pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Insults are not defamation, dumbass.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      killthelawyers (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:35pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Calling someone names isn't libel. Claiming something factually untrue is. This case is about TD's claim that the plaintiff did not invent email and that he has lied or misled people by representing that he did so. Legally speaking, if Mike merely insulted the guy this wouldn't even be a case.

      To put it another way, your schadenfreude is balanced by mild amusement at your ignorance.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:36pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Is that you Janice?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:38pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      "Mike, you have literally made a living for years by blogging personal attacks and insults against people with whom you disagree. You could have chosen to present your arguments and let the reader decide. But you chose, over and over, to call people names. THAT is what this case is about. I'm delighted that one of them finally decided to fight back. If you can't afford the cost of your actions, then you probably need a better business model. Try selling more t-shirts."

      Amen. This has been long overdue. There's reasonable disagreement, and then there's Mike's ridiculous and childish personal attacks.

      Mike's awesome business model is really coming together:

      1. Cloaking his childish insults in the First Amendment? Check.
      2. Begging for more money? Check.
      3. Planning on selling more t-shirts to make ends meet? Check.
      4. Taking no responsibility for any of the awful things he's done? Check.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:40pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        > then there's Mike's ridiculous and childish personal attacks.

        What part of "Links, or it didn't happen" did you not understand?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          AC, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:58pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          Here is the link to the Complaint (that Mike didn't link to): https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3252883-Techdirt-Emaillawsuit.html

          It contains quotations from numerous techdirt blogs, with specific titles and dates provided. Very thorough.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:02pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

            Except that nothing in there would seem to qualify as a "ridiculous and childish personal attack". If anything, they seem to be fairly accurate statements. Feel free to point out what parts are, for example, childish.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:15pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

              Reading through it, I honestly can't understand why the lawyer thought this case has any chance of winning. They reference multiple articles and stories, but don't ever disprove the statements. This is clearly an attempt to bankrupt someone through a vindictive lawsuit but if Mike is able to make it to the trial, he will win in a landslide and hopefully the judge will impose sanctions on the prosecution for wasting everyone's time and money.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:29pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

                Define 'winning'. Winning on the facts, no, that is not going to happen. Winning through driving the other side into the ground through protracted legal fighting and the associated costs, such that they have no choice but to fold, that is a very real possibility, and almost certainly the true goal.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  Natanael L (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:05pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

                  Unless the judges are rational and looks up a legal way to deny appeal (likely possible on technical grounds, i.e. faults in the details of the lawsuit). Basically declaring the lawsuit entirely invalid.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:34pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

              There are certainly some personal attacks in there; he repeatedly calls Ayyadurai a liar, and makes it clear that he believes he's a scam artist (even if he doesn't use those exact words). That's pretty personal.

              Childish? Yeah, sure, I'll grant that. The article where he kept repeating the phrase "Shiva Ayyadurai did not invent email" wasn't exactly the paragon of maturity.

              Ridiculous? Well, that's a matter of opinion. I think his articles were perfectly reasonable. People are welcome to disagree.

              But, fun fact: saying things that are personal attacks, childish, ridiculous, or even all three is not actually illegal.

              Criticism is not defamation, even if it's mean or immature.

              Regardless of his tone, Masnick stated (1) protected opinions that were based on (2) cited supporting evidence. This is a SLAPP suit, plain and simple; Ayyadurai and Harder don't have a case, they're just using the legal system to cause financial harm to someone who called them names. That's completely fucking despicable.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:01pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

                Claiming to invent something and then selling that story to make money off of it is ... not a scam? It's not a lie if you believe it enough?

                Stating "facts" should not be perceived as attacks, and if they are then something obviously isn't right...

                TD should just write an article citing "extremely credible sources" that DT invented email and ask PEOTUS for comment...that should put an end to it...

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            kallethen, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:02pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

            Stating facts are childish personal attacks?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:27pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

            Notice how this "AC" loser dodges the fact that he's completely incorrect and just pretends the link he gives validates his shitty opinion.

            And he just conveniently fails to address that the link he provided does not contain any childish and personal attacks.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Gwiz (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:57pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

            I quickly read through the complaint. I still don't understand what you are referring to as "childish personal attacks" myself, but whatever.

            I did find this bit amusing though:

            These statements also resulted in a wave of efforts by others to discredit Dr. Ayyadurai and erase him from the history of electronic communications, attacks on Wikipedia that remove reference to his contribution,...

            So Techdirt's articles created a "wave of efforts by others to discredit Dr. Ayyadurai". Of course, none of that was caused by Ayyadurai's own actions, right? Techdirt's influence on the greater internet is simply amazing!

            And this part: "attacks on Wikipedia that remove reference to his contribution" is really good too. Techdirt has somehow brainwashed all the independent editors at Wikipedia, instead of them simply fact-checking entries like they always do. Funny stuff.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:40pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        Here come the sock puppets.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        alphadogg (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:02pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        Again, by the First Amendment, you may not like Mike's opinion, name-calling or attacks, but those don't constitute libel/slander. If you can point to quotes where he knowingly fabricated facts to character assasinate, then by all means post'em!

        Otherwise, you have no understanding of Freedom.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:21pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        There's reasonable disagreement, and then there's Mike's ridiculous and childish personal attacks.

        Last I checked, ridiculous and childish personal attacks weren't illegal.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:04pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Give Shiva a call. I'm sure he could use the help of the one other person besides his lawyer that thinks like him.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bob, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:22pm

    squash his little head with his big ego

    Is it that Shiva is mad because he thinks you are saying he didn't invent his software named email?

    Who am I kidding no-one could be that stupid to misunderstand we aren't talking about his software program and instead are talking about E-mail for this long.

    Good luck.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:26pm

    Getting dumped by Fran Drescher must sting but this guy is really venting his frustration in all the wrong places.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:26pm

    I'd be glad to toss in extra $ for this purpose but I don't want to donate a grand and have $70 of it shaved off by payment processor fees. Any alternate method of donation that avoids the payment processor fee that works for you, Mike?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:26pm

    Please allow me to support you with a payment processed through Amazon just like I do Wikipedia.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:26pm

    Please allow me to support you with a payment processed through Amazon just like I do Wikipedia.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JP (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:29pm

    Demons Run When A Good Man Goes To War

    Techdirt has been frequent bookmarked stop for me for well over a decade. This bs was the final piece of the CwF+RtB needed to push me to become a watercooler insider.

    Fight the good fight!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:29pm

    Awwww, Shiva is all butt hurt ... Wah, wah, wah!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:31pm

    "And here's the thing: this fight could very well be the end of Techdirt, even if we are completely on the right side of the law."

    Please, please, please let it be so. This couldn't have happened a more deserving fellow, Mike. Sow, reap.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Sean L. (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:33pm

    Popehat?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:38pm

      Re:

      II would be very curious to see if Ken White would represent them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      killthelawyers (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:38pm

      Re:

      As far as I know, Ken White of Popehat is based out of California and this case was filed in Massachusetts. While the Popehat Signal may find a lawyer willing to take on this case, there are going to be a lot of costs (regardless of attorney's fees) that have to be covered.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gorshkov (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:04pm

      Re: Popehat

      I just send an email to Ken White with a link to this story - hopefully it'll get his attention

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:09pm

        Re: Re: Popehat

        You don't have to bug Ken about every First Amendment case. If you read his Twitter feed, you'd know that he was aware of the case before this article was even published.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Andres (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:38pm

    Keep fighting the good fight!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:40pm

    The irony of internet trolls gloating when someone is shut down (Gawker) or threatened to be shut down (Techdirt) over what they've said that others disagree with is both sad and humorous.

    "I think anyone who exercises the right to free speech should be silenced! Wait, why are you trying to silence me?"

    The trolls will have to find a new forum to spout their corporatist nonsense if TD goes down.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:40pm

    It's a few months early but this certainly provides a solid reason to spring for a watercooler subscription this time around.

    The most disgusting part of this, even more so than Shiva using the legal system to bully people who say mean things about him is the fact that even if he loses he still wins, since without a strong federal anti-SLAPP law on the books these kinds of lawsuits are basically no-risk affairs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      metalliqaz (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:53pm

      Re:

      No doubt the filing in Massachusetts was intentional because they have a very weak anti-SLAPP law. It only protects cases that involve speech directed at the government. However, it is possible that Techdirt could fit into a broad interpretation of the guidelines since they usually are talking about government-related topics like lawsuits and policy making.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:05pm

        Re: Re:

        Quite possible, I believe CA has a fairly strong anti-SLAPP law, and Shiva certainly doesn't want to face that. Bullying someone with the legal system becomes a lot less fun when the other person can fight back and make you pay after all.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    kenichi tanaka (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:47pm

    Personally, I don't agree with techdirt's assessment. The same constitutional rights that protect techdirt's first amendment claim are also the same constitutional rights that can penalize sites like techdirt from running articles without backing up its information.

    Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites, quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from.

    I simply think that techdirt, if they cave in or lose, might be on its last legs because I don't think they do any research except generate a few quotes from people involved with the subject matter they are posting about.

    This is why I have policies set in place on my site that prevent registered members from posting messages without any sources or research.

    Unfortunately, techdirt could lose just from the attrition of this lawsuit.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:56pm

      Re:

      "Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites"

      This is pretty common to many tech sites and news in general. The value I see is the commentary and knowledge generalized publications lack.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:01pm

      Re:

      Okay, you get a funny vote for that one.

      Your complaint is that TD doesn't do enough 'original' research and simply 'quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from'? The First has nothing against that, so I'm failing to see how TD could or should be penalized for that.

      As for presenting it's own content TD is typically really good about providing supporting evidence, so no clue where your first paragraphs is from either.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:07pm

        Re: Re:

        I agree. I have not seen anything yet that doesn't have supporting links unless it is so blatantly obvious, that only a disturbed person would question the statement in the first place. You can disagree with Mike all you like, but that doesn't make anything said wrong or illegal. I plan on supporting the defense fund monthly for as long as this farce takes to work itself out.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:02pm

      Re:

      Which is the entire point of it being financed in the first place. A billionaire with hurt feelings and a legal team that is willing to be as evil as he asks is all it takes to ruin lives. Hopefully he has a change of heart soon and either stops this dumb stuff or has it done to him until he no longer has the ability to ruin lives through vindictive litigation.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:04pm

      Re:

      "The same constitutional rights that protect techdirt's first amendment claim are also the same constitutional rights that can penalize sites like techdirt from running articles without backing up its information."

      I'm not sure that you know what you're talking about, here. The First Amendment does not require that you do independent research when commenting on public figures. It merely requires that you do not post facts that you believe are false. And to the extent that people have a right to not be defamed, I would say that's not a constitutional right - it's a right based in the law, which is not the same thing. If tomorrow your state abolished defamation as a tort, that would not violate your constitutional rights.

      As far as the lawsuit goes, the plaintiff's argument seems to be that since TechDirt knew Gawker settled the lawsuit, they also knew that the underlying claims were true. That's ridiculous.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:35pm

        Re: Re:

        The First Amendment does not require that you do independent research when commenting on public figures. It merely requires that you do not post facts that you believe are false.

        What First Amendment are you reading? Wikipedia says the full text is "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

        It doesn't say anything about "facts that you believe are false"; in fact, "free exercise" of speech requires that people be allowed to lie, although SCOTUS generally ignore that.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:45pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Fun fact: the SCOTUS's opinions about the First Amendment are legally-binding. Yours aren't.

          Unless you're Ruth Bader Ginsberg posting as an anon, in which case it's an honor to have you here.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gwiz (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:05pm

      Re:

      The same constitutional rights that protect techdirt's first amendment claim are also the same constitutional rights that can penalize sites like techdirt from running articles without backing up its information.

      What the heck are you talking about here? The Constitution doesn't penalize, it enumerates the unalienable rights of the people and defines how the government is to be kept from infringing those rights.

       

      Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites, quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from.  

      This is why I have policies set in place on my site that prevent registered members from posting messages without any sources or research.

      Umm, yeah. This isn't a news site, it's an opinion blog. Kind of hard to give an opinion on something without giving background first.

       

      Unfortunately, techdirt could lose just from the attrition of this lawsuit.

      Well yeah. As Mike stated in the article, this lawsuit might bankrupt them. What is your point?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:10pm

      Re:

      The same constitutional rights that protect techdirt's first amendment claim are also the same constitutional rights that can penalize sites like techdirt from running articles without backing up its information.

      Techdirt did in fact back up its information, providing many citations including the RFCs standardizing email long before Ayyadurai's system.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Tim R (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:55pm

        Re: Re: RFCs

        Yeah, about that. I read the actual filing. I see a lot of people giving him metaphorical reacharounds, but I did a text search, and I do not see the letters RFC anywhere in that document.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:08pm

          Re: Re: Re: RFCs

          Shiva doesn't want to reference the RFC because it would prove he doesn't get credit for making the email protocols and standards.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:34pm

      Re:

      Wow... tech news sites covering the same topics. Whoda thunk.

      DAMN YOU TECHDIRT!!!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:39pm

      Re:

      Personally, I don't agree with techdirt's assessment. The same constitutional rights that protect techdirt's first amendment claim are also the same constitutional rights that can penalize sites like techdirt from running articles without backing up its information.

      Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites, quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from.

      I simply think that techdirt, if they cave in or lose, might be on its last legs because I don't think they do any research except generate a few quotes from people involved with the subject matter they are posting about.

      This is why I have policies set in place on my site that prevent registered members from posting messages without any sources or research.

      ...and you wrote those four paragraphs of text, and clicked the Submit button, and at no point during that time did the irony that you cited not one single example occur to you?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:42pm

      Re:

      So, following YOUR OWN RULES, please provide sources and research or IT DIDN'T HAPPEN amirite?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gwiz (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:48pm

    Mixed Feelings

    While I regret the undue financial burden and distraction this will pose to Techdirt and it's staff, I also applaud your decision to fight and look forward to the discovery process which will place Ayyadurai's claims under a legal microscope.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    NeghVar (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:03pm

    counter suit

    If you win, could you file a counter suit to reclaim all legal costs?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:05pm

      Re: counter suit

      American legal system: with few exceptions, each party bears the cost of their attorneys (which is the bulk of the cost in a suit).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:10pm

    Wikipedia says "Randazza is licensed to practice law in Massachusetts"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:13pm

      Re:

      And if memory serves with regards to previous articles on TD he's pretty gung-ho on lawsuits that impact the First, promising...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:26pm

      Re:

      As the saying goes, murum aries attigit.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:38pm

      Well now...

      From his wiki page:

      'Randazza filed an Anti-SLAPP motion in the under the California Anti-SLAPP law, despite the case being in Florida. The motion was granted, since one of the plaintiffs was from California. It was successful, and the federal court awarded Novella a victory in the case. "As a prevailing defendant, Novella is entitled to recover his attorney's fees and costs under the anti-SLAPP statute. Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 425.16(c)(1). He may seek to recover his fees and costs by separate motion."

      So it is possible to make use of a state's anti-SLAPP law even if the case if filed in another state, so long as one of the parties is from the state with the law, which TD/Mike is.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:16pm

    Smithsonian

    "Exchanging messages through computer systems, what most people call “email,” predates the work of Ayyadurai. "

    http://americanhistory.si.edu/press/releases/statement-national-museum-american-history-collection- materials-va-shiva-ayyudurai

    that should be all a judge needs to see...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:23pm

      Re: Smithsonian

      In furtherance of your post...

      "The AUTODIN network, first operational in 1962, provided a message service between 1,350 terminals, handling 30 million messages per month, with an average message length of approximately 3,000 characters. Autodin was supported by 18 large computerized switches, and was connected to the United States General Services Administration Advanced Record System, which provided similar services to roughly 2,500 terminals.[23] By 1968, AUTODIN linked more than 300 sites in several countries."

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Email#history

      He's maybe trying to play on words? He invented a program CALLED "email", not the generic term "Email"?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:52pm

        Re: Re: Smithsonian

        "Ayyadurai maintained that EMAIL was the first electronic mail system to integrate an easy-to-use user interface, a word processor, a relational database, and a modular inter-communications protocol "integrated together in one single and holistic platform to ensure high-reliability and user-friendliness network-wide."

        All that may be true...but that's not email. I mean, I use pine and mail (unix) regularly - he may have very well invented the first "modern" email gui - but that doesn't mean he invented email in a technical (and hopefully legal) sense.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:32pm

    This is concerning..

    Page 30 of the complaint: "Plaintiff demands trial by jury."

    Of course he does. The actual history of the development of email is long, technical and complex. Ayyadurai's story is easy to digest and (if it were true) inspiring. Much of his success in pushing his fraud comes from his being a convincing showman. I'm seriously concerned with which way the jury could go.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:37pm

    Here's to hoping many patent trolls, reading this article, finds a new target in the "inventor" of email, who clearly violated many patents to ensure his claim is valid.

    East Texas has a few spots open in a few months.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:39pm

    With you all the way Mike!

    I really hope that this gets knocked down on anti-SLAPP but I expect that bc of the entire Gawker fiasco, this will be forced to go to trial.... Best of luck Mike and team! You guys are on the right side of history and it will be a shame if a butt-hurt con artist* sinks this amazing ship.

    * - please note this is a personal opinion of Shiva given his actions in shaking down a legitimate news organization, not a statement of fact... i do not assert that i know personally whether or not he is a con artist. I don't want your litigious ass-hat of a lawyer to get any ideas...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    tommygilley (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:49pm

    Value of Your Work

    I visit your site multiple times a day, and it's one of the first I visit. I value your work, and I hope it continues. If you're life was a movie then this would be the beginning of the second act. It parallels so much of the topics you cover, and I hope this movie has a happy ending.

    Donation coming on Friday.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    timlash (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:55pm

    Well...

    ...this is a particularly sickening development. Best wishes, and be sure to share any defense fund info if need be.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    383bigblock (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:59pm

    Time to get rid of Revisionist Historians

    I think most folks who follow Techdirt would be up for donating to the cause even if its just a few bucks. There is a lot at stake here given that one individual can use the courts to change history and ignore the facts. They say if you repeat someothing often enough and get enough others to do the same that we can change everyone's reality. Bullshit, this has to end and this guy needs to be taken to the matt. Also, I think there is an opportunity for an anti-SLAPP suit to take back all of his false winnings from other suits. We'll support you. put up a gofundme account.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Scott Yates (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:02pm

    Keep up the good fight!

    Mike, This really needs to be fought hard. I hope you are able to come out on top and not have it drag the site down. You are an important voice in the tech wilderness.

    Thank you for being consistently sane and vocal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    noisyparker (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:04pm

    Added on Patreon

    Added to my Patreon list... best of luck with the case.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Teamchaos (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:05pm

    Google "Who invented email"

    Mike, can't you get your friends at Google to fix this one? You have to dig quite a bit to find the real (true) store. If you setup a legal defense fund, I'll donate.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    kenichi tanaka (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:07pm

    The point I was trying to make is that website owners and administrators need to force themselves to adopt policies to prevent things like this. Posting articles with titles designed as click-bait, i.e., provocative headlines, then you deserve what you get.

    I'm not saying I'd like to see techdirt go but that website administrators often set themselves up for lawsuits like this.

    With my website and forum communities, I have developed site policies designed for every possible occurrence and allow for content to be removed if either myself or my forum staff decide that the content is inappropriate for my community. I have to say that content is usually caught pretty quickly before it causes any damage.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


