Techdirt's First Amendment Fight For Its Life
As you may have heard, last week we were sued for $15 million by Shiva Ayyadurai, who claims to have invented email. We have written, at great length, about his claims and our opinion — backed up by detailed and thorough evidence — that email existed long before Ayyadurai created any software. We believe the legal claims in the lawsuit are meritless, and we intend to fight them and to win.
There is a larger point here. Defamation claims like this can force independent media companies to capitulate and shut down due to mounting legal costs. Ayyadurai's attorney, Charles Harder, has already shown that this model can lead to exactly that result. His efforts helped put a much larger and much more well-resourced company than Techdirt completely out of business.
So, in our view, this is not a fight about who invented email. This is a fight about whether or not our legal system will silence independent publications for publishing opinions that public figures do not like.
And here's the thing: this fight could very well be the end of Techdirt, even if we are completely on the right side of the law.
Whether or not you agree with us on our opinions about various things, I hope that you can recognize the importance of what's at stake here. Our First Amendment is designed to enable a free and open press — a press that can investigate and dig, a press that can challenge and expose. And if prominent individuals can make use of a crippling legal process to silence that effort, or even to create chilling effects among others, we become a weaker nation and a weaker people because of it.
We are a truly small and independent media company. We do not have many resources. We intend to fight this baseless lawsuit because of the principles at stake, but we have no illusions about the costs. It will take a toll on us, even if we win. It will be a distraction, no matter what happens. It already has been — which may well have been part of Ayyadurai's intent.
I am beyond thankful to the many of you who have reached out and offered to help in all sorts of ways. It is heartening to know so many people care about Techdirt. At some point soon, we may set up a dedicated legal defense fund. But, in the meantime, any support you can provide us will help — whether it's just alerting people to this situation and the danger of trying to stifle a free press through meritless lawsuits, or it's supporting Techdirt directly (or, if you have a company, advertising with us). As always, you can support us directly as a Friend of Techdirt, or check out some of the other perks you can get in our Insider program. You can also support us via Patreon.
If freedom of expression and the press is to actually mean something, it needs to be protected, not stomped on with baseless lawsuits that silence independent voices and opinions.
Re:
the little shit needs to be kneecapped...
you know, metaphorically speaking...
Loser must pay
amount of vexatious lawsuits.
Re: Loser must pay
Do you have a specific donation page to fund your defense?
Re:
I hope you know what lax means.
Regardless, you sound like a bit of a Cee You Next Tuesday.
There does not appear to be anything lax about this publications relationship with the groups that you feel they should throw themselves at the feet of, and beg for their strength and protection.
By the way who are you Peter Thiel, or some dick from Comcast or Verizon?
Re: Re:
It's only my opinion but given the rumors about a certain buttugly hasbeen wrestler, wouldn't surprise me if they were buttin' uglies and thats why he chose THAT case to bankroll
Good luck, Mike.
Inertia Didn't Win
Hope TD wins. Freedom of speech is obviously not a principle that is taken seriously these days.
Step one - unblock ads
Re: Step one - unblock ads
Re: Step one - unblock ads
It's not much, but every bit helps, right?
Good luck fighting this, TD.
Re: Step one - unblock ads
I'll support you by unblocking the ads for the site
Yep. Me too.
Longer page loading times in exchange for more eyeballs on the ads and (hopefully) more ad revenue for Techdirt.
What goes around, comes around
Re: What goes around, comes around
Besides, this is always the wrong attitude to have. If you see one of your enemies fall, you shouldn't gloat, but be sad that things came to what they did, because it is always a shame to see a life go to waste.
Re: What goes around, comes around
Insulting someone is not grounds for a lawsuit. Defamation is about materially untrue statements being made as fact in such a way that it injures someone's reputation. Mike has never said anything that is untrue about Ayyadurai. The man did not invent email, and this is established historical fact. The lawsuit is baseless and the fact that you are championing it as just deserts shows how little respect you have for the 1st Amendment.
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Sorry, folks, but the 1st Amendment doesn't excuse people just because you like what they say.
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Sorry, folks, but the 1st Amendment doesn't excuse people just because you like what they say.
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
And your proof of this is... what, exactly?
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
A flat 'You lied' is rather different than 'You lied and here's the proof demonstrating that'. Even if Mike was wrong he still based his claim upon what evidence was available to him, and if saying something that you think is correct based upon the facts you have is grounds for being sued by someone who thinks otherwise then there is a whole bunch of people that need to shut their mouths I'd say.
But I'm getting on a tangent, what exactly was Mike 'reckless about checking' in pointing out that the claims made were without factual basis?
Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
I don't think it will work, but that in itself can cause a domino effect of trials, retrials, etc. that smacks of SCO. Mike doesn't have IBM's limitless pool of top notch lawyers to lean on; he's not going to be able to wait this legal attack out -- he's going to need judges and defense lawyers who see this for what it is and figure out some way to short circuit the proceedings to arrive at the eventual outcome sooner rather than later.
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Leaving aside that it's questionable whether or not "you lied" is a strong enough criticism to qualify as defamation, Masnick provided ample sources and supporting information for his protected opinion.
Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: What goes around, comes around
Links, or it didn't happen.
Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: What goes around, comes around
To put it another way, your schadenfreude is balanced by mild amusement at your ignorance.
Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: What goes around, comes around
Amen. This has been long overdue. There's reasonable disagreement, and then there's Mike's ridiculous and childish personal attacks.
Mike's awesome business model is really coming together:
1. Cloaking his childish insults in the First Amendment? Check.
2. Begging for more money? Check.
3. Planning on selling more t-shirts to make ends meet? Check.
4. Taking no responsibility for any of the awful things he's done? Check.
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
What part of "Links, or it didn't happen" did you not understand?
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
It contains quotations from numerous techdirt blogs, with specific titles and dates provided. Very thorough.
Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Define 'winning'. Winning on the facts, no, that is not going to happen. Winning through driving the other side into the ground through protracted legal fighting and the associated costs, such that they have no choice but to fold, that is a very real possibility, and almost certainly the true goal.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
There are certainly some personal attacks in there; he repeatedly calls Ayyadurai a liar, and makes it clear that he believes he's a scam artist (even if he doesn't use those exact words). That's pretty personal.
Childish? Yeah, sure, I'll grant that. The article where he kept repeating the phrase "Shiva Ayyadurai did not invent email" wasn't exactly the paragon of maturity.
Ridiculous? Well, that's a matter of opinion. I think his articles were perfectly reasonable. People are welcome to disagree.
But, fun fact: saying things that are personal attacks, childish, ridiculous, or even all three is not actually illegal.
Criticism is not defamation, even if it's mean or immature.
Regardless of his tone, Masnick stated (1) protected opinions that were based on (2) cited supporting evidence. This is a SLAPP suit, plain and simple; Ayyadurai and Harder don't have a case, they're just using the legal system to cause financial harm to someone who called them names. That's completely fucking despicable.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Stating "facts" should not be perceived as attacks, and if they are then something obviously isn't right...
TD should just write an article citing "extremely credible sources" that DT invented email and ask PEOTUS for comment...that should put an end to it...
Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
And he just conveniently fails to address that the link he provided does not contain any childish and personal attacks.
Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
I quickly read through the complaint. I still don't understand what you are referring to as "childish personal attacks" myself, but whatever.
I did find this bit amusing though:
So Techdirt's articles created a "wave of efforts by others to discredit Dr. Ayyadurai". Of course, none of that was caused by Ayyadurai's own actions, right? Techdirt's influence on the greater internet is simply amazing!
And this part: "attacks on Wikipedia that remove reference to his contribution" is really good too. Techdirt has somehow brainwashed all the independent editors at Wikipedia, instead of them simply fact-checking entries like they always do. Funny stuff.
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Otherwise, you have no understanding of Freedom.
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Last I checked, ridiculous and childish personal attacks weren't illegal.
Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
You're assuming that isn't Shiva or his lawyer.
squash his little head with his big ego
Who am I kidding no-one could be that stupid to misunderstand we aren't talking about his software program and instead are talking about E-mail for this long.
Good luck.
Re:
Floor64, Inc.
370 Convention Way
Redwood City, CA 94063
Demons Run When A Good Man Goes To War
Fight the good fight!
Please, please, please let it be so. This couldn't have happened a more deserving fellow, Mike. Sow, reap.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re: Popehat
Re: Re: Popehat
"I think anyone who exercises the right to free speech should be silenced! Wait, why are you trying to silence me?"
The trolls will have to find a new forum to spout their corporatist nonsense if TD goes down.
It's a few months early but this certainly provides a solid reason to spring for a watercooler subscription this time around.
The most disgusting part of this, even more so than Shiva using the legal system to bully people who say mean things about him is the fact that even if he loses he still wins, since without a strong federal anti-SLAPP law on the books these kinds of lawsuits are basically no-risk affairs.
Re:
Re: Re:
Quite possible, I believe CA has a fairly strong anti-SLAPP law, and Shiva certainly doesn't want to face that. Bullying someone with the legal system becomes a lot less fun when the other person can fight back and make you pay after all.
Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites, quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from.
I simply think that techdirt, if they cave in or lose, might be on its last legs because I don't think they do any research except generate a few quotes from people involved with the subject matter they are posting about.
This is why I have policies set in place on my site that prevent registered members from posting messages without any sources or research.
Unfortunately, techdirt could lose just from the attrition of this lawsuit.
Re:
This is pretty common to many tech sites and news in general. The value I see is the commentary and knowledge generalized publications lack.
Re:
Okay, you get a funny vote for that one.
Your complaint is that TD doesn't do enough 'original' research and simply 'quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from'? The First has nothing against that, so I'm failing to see how TD could or should be penalized for that.
As for presenting it's own content TD is typically really good about providing supporting evidence, so no clue where your first paragraphs is from either.
Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
I'm not sure that you know what you're talking about, here. The First Amendment does not require that you do independent research when commenting on public figures. It merely requires that you do not post facts that you believe are false. And to the extent that people have a right to not be defamed, I would say that's not a constitutional right - it's a right based in the law, which is not the same thing. If tomorrow your state abolished defamation as a tort, that would not violate your constitutional rights.
As far as the lawsuit goes, the plaintiff's argument seems to be that since TechDirt knew Gawker settled the lawsuit, they also knew that the underlying claims were true. That's ridiculous.
Re: Re:
What First Amendment are you reading? Wikipedia says the full text is "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
It doesn't say anything about "facts that you believe are false"; in fact, "free exercise" of speech requires that people be allowed to lie, although SCOTUS generally ignore that.
Re: Re: Re:
Unless you're Ruth Bader Ginsberg posting as an anon, in which case it's an honor to have you here.
Re:
The same constitutional rights that protect techdirt's first amendment claim are also the same constitutional rights that can penalize sites like techdirt from running articles without backing up its information.
What the heck are you talking about here? The Constitution doesn't penalize, it enumerates the unalienable rights of the people and defines how the government is to be kept from infringing those rights.
Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites, quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from.
This is why I have policies set in place on my site that prevent registered members from posting messages without any sources or research.
Umm, yeah. This isn't a news site, it's an opinion blog. Kind of hard to give an opinion on something without giving background first.
Unfortunately, techdirt could lose just from the attrition of this lawsuit.
Well yeah. As Mike stated in the article, this lawsuit might bankrupt them. What is your point?
Re:
Techdirt did in fact back up its information, providing many citations including the RFCs standardizing email long before Ayyadurai's system.
Re: Re: RFCs
Re: Re: Re: RFCs
Re:
DAMN YOU TECHDIRT!!!
Re:
...and you wrote those four paragraphs of text, and clicked the Submit button, and at no point during that time did the irony that you cited not one single example occur to you?
Re:
Mixed Feelings
While I regret the undue financial burden and distraction this will pose to Techdirt and it's staff, I also applaud your decision to fight and look forward to the discovery process which will place Ayyadurai's claims under a legal microscope.
counter suit
Re: counter suit
Re:
Re:
Well now...
From his wiki page:
'Randazza filed an Anti-SLAPP motion in the under the California Anti-SLAPP law, despite the case being in Florida. The motion was granted, since one of the plaintiffs was from California. It was successful, and the federal court awarded Novella a victory in the case. "As a prevailing defendant, Novella is entitled to recover his attorney's fees and costs under the anti-SLAPP statute. Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 425.16(c)(1). He may seek to recover his fees and costs by separate motion."
So it is possible to make use of a state's anti-SLAPP law even if the case if filed in another state, so long as one of the parties is from the state with the law, which TD/Mike is.
Smithsonian
http://americanhistory.si.edu/press/releases/statement-national-museum-american-history-collection- materials-va-shiva-ayyudurai
that should be all a judge needs to see...
Re: Smithsonian
"The AUTODIN network, first operational in 1962, provided a message service between 1,350 terminals, handling 30 million messages per month, with an average message length of approximately 3,000 characters. Autodin was supported by 18 large computerized switches, and was connected to the United States General Services Administration Advanced Record System, which provided similar services to roughly 2,500 terminals.[23] By 1968, AUTODIN linked more than 300 sites in several countries."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Email#history
He's maybe trying to play on words? He invented a program CALLED "email", not the generic term "Email"?
Re: Re: Smithsonian
All that may be true...but that's not email. I mean, I use pine and mail (unix) regularly - he may have very well invented the first "modern" email gui - but that doesn't mean he invented email in a technical (and hopefully legal) sense.
This is concerning..
Of course he does. The actual history of the development of email is long, technical and complex. Ayyadurai's story is easy to digest and (if it were true) inspiring. Much of his success in pushing his fraud comes from his being a convincing showman. I'm seriously concerned with which way the jury could go.
East Texas has a few spots open in a few months.
With you all the way Mike!
* - please note this is a personal opinion of Shiva given his actions in shaking down a legitimate news organization, not a statement of fact... i do not assert that i know personally whether or not he is a con artist. I don't want your litigious ass-hat of a lawyer to get any ideas...
Value of Your Work
Donation coming on Friday.
Well...
Time to get rid of Revisionist Historians
Keep up the good fight!
Thank you for being consistently sane and vocal.
Added on Patreon
Google "Who invented email"
I'm not saying I'd like to see techdirt go but that website administrators often set themselves up for lawsuits like this.
With my website and forum communities, I have developed site policies designed for every possible occurrence and allow for content to be removed if either myself or my forum staff decide that the content is inappropriate for my community. I have to say that content is usually caught pretty quickly before it causes any damage.
