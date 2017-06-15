Daily Deal: The Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle >>
by Mike Masnick

Thu, Jun 15th 2017 9:24am


The Chilling Effects Of A SLAPP Suit: My Story

from the no-fun-at-all dept

Last week, I presented at the always excellent Personal Democracy Forum event in NY, talking publicly for the first time about the lawsuit that's been filed against us. Specifically, what I chose to talk about is the real chilling effects that such a lawsuit can have -- and has already had on us. We've written about SLAPP defamation suits for many, many years. But it's (unfortunately) different (and much, much worse) to experience it yourself. You can see the video here, which got more emotional than I had expected it to be.

If you agree that these chilling effects are a dangerous attack on free speech, please consider supporting our ongoing reporting via any of the following methods: ISupportJournalism.com, Patreon.com, our own Insider Shop, or perhaps you want to buy some t-shirts, hoodies, mugs or stickers. However you support us: thank you. Related to this, I also want to thank both the staff and attendees at PDF, who were amazing, kind, thoughtful and helpful to me over the course of the event.

Separately, Ars Technica just published a long deep dive article on the claims that the plaintiff in the case against us, Shiva Ayyadurai, has made. It's a worthwhile read.

Reader Comments

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 9:44am

    On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.

    Meanwhile, headline on Drudge: AMAZONFACEBOOKGOOGLE HAVE 'CAPTURED THE ECONOMY'...

    This may be "tech" and may be "dirt", but is neither important nor interesting.

    Techdirt is the most wacky site I've run across, for sheer lack of proportion. Useful to me for diversion from the real world.

    I do hope this unique irrelevance isn't handed over in the looming settlement with Ayyadurai. From what I hear, Masnick may escape for a million five and keep the site.

    [ First attempt on another thread blocked by "Moderation"! Again, I wouldn't complain about that except that Techdirt does not state it reserves the right, isn't honest because doesn't state that its message is biased, but sneaks its censoring out of sight. ]

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 9:54am

      Warning, warning!

      Intruder alert, aliens attempting to breach the perimeter.

      Captain to the bridge.

      Shields buckling.

      More power to the shields.

      It's not working, shields down to 23%

      Reverse shield polarity, the alien is out of phase with normal space.

      The power grid is off-line.

      Switch to emergency power.

      Emergency power won't do any good, it's not the power generator that is off line, the power grid is off-line and cannot transport power.

      More power to the power grid.

      All circuits overloaded.

      Resistance is futile, I am immune to logic or reason. I have an agenda and you WILL comply.

      Use a hologram to recreate the power grid and send more power to the shields.

      Structural integrity at 10%

      I don't recognize your euphemism 'integrity'. Prepare to die.

      The shields have collapsed, alien intruder infiltrating.

      Set the auto-destruct for 5 minutes, authorization Z 3492 Delta. That'll fix em.

      No, no, no, not the auto-destruct...well, OK, what if I promise to meekly return to my intended course and find a less resilient species to intimidate?

      Cancel auto-destruct.

      Resume course, warp 9, and keep an eye out for more alien intruders. They tend to swarm posts like this.

      Captain's log...supplemental...Even though this species is out of phase with normal space, their tendency to fire spitballs when logic, reason, and verifiable facts are more effective weapons indicates that the threat is minimal. Best strategy, ignore the irrelevant tactics. 'He who has faith need have no knowledge.[1]'

      [1] Eiji Yoshikawa from Musashi

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 10:00am

      Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.

      Filthy TORpirate like typing detected.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      aerinai (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 10:06am

      Learn the First Amendment...

      First off, Free speech and First Amendment is about protecting unpopular speech, or speech that might 'hurt feelings'. Everything that Masnick has reported has been truthful, and your obvious bend leads me to believe you either:
      A) Are a conspiracy theory nut-job who somehow finds credibility in Ayyadurai's insane claim.
      B) Have a hard-on for attacking Masnick because Troll
      C) Ayyadurai himself ranting on here as an Anonymous Coward

      Ayyadurai's self aggrandizement and attempt to rewrite history is a deplorable tactic. The thought that he has to resort to these kinds of free-speech-stifiling activities only reaffirms that his argument holds no water.

      I don't care about Ayyadurai's feelings, his skin is thinner than the Gollum-Dictator in Turkey... this is a mess he made himself. Masnick, on the other hand, is just doing his job as a journalist and is being punished for speaking truth. Yeah, he said mean things about this scam artist, but they are wholly deserved.

      Not being able to call a liar, a fraud, or a scam artist by their names, is what got us into this mess... if TD loses this court case... watch out journalists... the Political-Correctness police will be coming for you... which is literally what this article is about... stifling free speech.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        My_Name_Here, 15 Jun 2017 @ 1:45pm

        Re: Learn the First Amendment...

        Yes, but free speech isn't practiced here... my comments will be "moderated" because of who I am, censored and held from the discussion until perhaps they are no longer relevant or read.

        For Mike to make a big push about his free speech rights (including the rights to denigrate someone) seems pretty off considering how he runs the site here.

        Mike, if you want to do free speech, start at home. Stop being spiteful towards people who don't agree with you. Open your mind and accept that not everyone sees the world your way. Otherwise, this place turns into a Trump cabinet meeting, where all the toadies suck up and that's all you get.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 2:42pm

          Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...

          "free speech isn't practiced here"

          I thought that term referred to the first amendment. Apparently you think it is some law that websites must adhere to - funny that.

          I think you are confused. Mike has a first amendment right to not have the government allow censoring via civil law suits. Search on the term SLAPP for more details. You on the other hand do not have a first amendment right to post what ever the hell you want upon any website you so choose as that is not under the jurisdiction of the government. Got it?

          Not sure wth the rest of your post is about so I'll just ignore it.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Thad, 15 Jun 2017 @ 2:45pm

          Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...

          until perhaps they are no longer relevant

          That would require them to be relevant in the first goddamn place.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 2:52pm

          Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...

          To avoid wasting too much time on you, I'll stick with the tl;dr version:

          1) Spam filters aren't censorship.

          2) As for having your comments reported, take it away xkcd.

          (As an aside thanks for the laugh. Having you of all people chide Mike for being 'spiteful towards people who don't agree with you' is easily the funniest thing I've read today.)

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 3:31pm

          Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...

          lern2reed,n00b.

          "Flagged by the <i>community</i>." As in, the people visiting this site. Remember, the right to free speech isn't the right to listen to your assholishness.

          And trust me, no matter how Ayyadurai conducts himself now, he will forever be an asshole, in my eyes. The reasons boil down to the people he's aligned himself with, and the fact that he is fully intending to silence any criticisms of his accounts.

          Now, don't get me wrong - what Ayyadurai did in the late 70s and early 80s was actually pretty impressive work, all things considered. But <i>it was not at the cutting-edge of the field.</i> That is my contention with his accounts.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Stephen T. Stone (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 3:40pm

            Re: Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...

            I have not seen any evidence that Shiva’s program, impressive though it may be in the context of what he accomplished at the time, influenced anyone who actually worked on the standards and protocols that became the email system as we know it. The same goes for evidence that anyone outside of his school or his narrow sphere of influence ever saw his program.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 4:00pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...

              It makes me wonder since he copyrighted his EMAIL program, and by his assertion invented email, then logic says that all email programs that followed copied his code. Yet he has never sued anyone for copyright infringement, only defamation. Hmmmmm

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 3:35pm

          Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...

          For Mike to make a big push about his free speech rights (including the rights to denigrate someone) seems pretty off considering how he runs the site here.

          For you to believe you can force a privately-owned platform into hosting your speech seems ignorant of at least a century’s worth of First Amendment jurisprudence, considering your apparent infatuation with the idea of free speech.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 15 Jun 2017 @ 10:16am

      Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.

      From what I hear, Masnick may escape for a million five and keep the site.

      And where do you hear that?

      Either someone connected to the case has violated legal confidentiality, or you're lying.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 11:20am

        Re: Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.

        He is the plaintiff and clearly just broke confidentiality. Crazy is as crazy does.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 11:26am

      Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.

      Defamation? Show us ANYTHING in the articles here that was untrue and not impeccably well documented. Or even unjustifiably insulting.

      But before you make any "unjustifiably insulting" claim, read up on Ayyadurai's own statements. The Ars Technica article linked above is a good place to start. Anyone who documents the history of email, Ayyadurai labels liars and racists. He calls Vint Cerf - a co-inventor of the TCP/IP protocol - a liar and says that he knows nothing. When Ray Tomlinson - who worked with networked email in the 1960s - died last year, Ayyadurai declared "Tomlinson dies a liar"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 12:19pm

        Re: Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.

        That sounds like defamation

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 1:03pm

          Re: Re: Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.

          Ah, but he waited until he was dead, and it's just his opinion. He's not stating it as fact. Thankfully, defamation lawsuits don't put much stock in statements of opinion.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 2:47pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: On this WHINING, headline should be &quot;Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION&quot;. But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.

            Ayyadurai calls Vint Cerf a liar and says that he knows nothing. This shows that it is Ayyadurai knows little to nothing about TCP and probably much more.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      brad (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 11:41am

      Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.

      How has Fran been?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 11:54am

      Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.

      Ayyadurai's feelings, being as they are exclusively those of malice and greed, are unworthy of consideration.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 10:00am

    "I do hope this unique irrelevance isn't handed over in the looming settlement with Ayyadurai. From what I hear, Masnick may escape for a million five and keep the site."

    Wow....the troll is strong in this one. Guess Techdirt escaping damages because of the law just doesn't figure in to your reality.

    What's the weather like in your reality?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 10:03am

    Just when I thought this whiny man could not get any whinier, here comes Page 2 of the Ars article to prove me wrong.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Andrew (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 11:00am

    UMDNJ already had email

    I worked at UMDNJ (technically CMDNJ at the time), both in Newark and Piscataway in 1978 as a software engineer. We already had email at the time, plain old Arpanet email provided through Rutgers University (which we shared a campus with, because we were originally Rutgers Medical School, then CMDNJ up until 1981).

    I'm not sure what this new email program was, but I never heard of it and never used it. I had my rutgers[.edu] address, which if I recall was only one '!' away from decvax.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Alwaid, 15 Jun 2017 @ 11:14am

      Re: UMDNJ already had email

      ... in 1978 as a software engineer. We already had email at the time...

      That's only because of Shiva's second invention. You see, after he invented e-mail, he invented time travel and went back in time to bless you with e-mail.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 11:19am

      Re: UMDNJ already had email

      We all already know that the liar didn't invent email and is going to lose in court. His post as an AC shows how unhinged he is from reality. His feelings are so important, that they trump law and reality. We must be blessed to live in the same universe as his warped mind.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 15 Jun 2017 @ 11:33am

        Re: Re: UMDNJ already had email

        His post as an AC shows how unhinged he is from reality.

        You...do realize that you just posted as an AC, yes?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Her Majesty, The Queen of England, 15 Jun 2017 @ 12:35pm

          Re: Re: Re: UMDNJ already had email

          You...do realize that you just posted as an AC, yes?

          He should have posted under his real name, like you and I do.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          orbitalinsertion (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 1:13pm

          Re: Re: Re: UMDNJ already had email

          Your implication is a non-sequitur. "as an AC" is merely a descriptive parenthetical expression reflecting who he is, not that which is claimed as evidence for whomever being unhinged from reality; the post content.

          The joke is ok but the logic isn't broken properly. ;)

          signed,
          merely in my humble but protected opinion,
          Only Slightly Hinged Pseudonymous Wotsit
          pirate, defamation artist, and party line democrat by some accounts, because reasons

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 4:47pm

        Re: Re: UMDNJ already had email

        Sadly the 'and is going to lose in court' isn't necessarily true, not because he has a solid case, but rather thanks to our delightful legal system.

        It's entirely possible to lose a case even if the facts are on your side simply because you can no longer afford to fight back thanks to the case dragging on long enough. The other side merely has to make it too expensive to fight back, draining you of all your resources, until eventually you are forced to 'settle' and cave in to the demands presented to you.

        (This is how he 'won' his case against Gawker, not in court, but simply because thanks to the Hogan case they ran out of funds to fight back and had to settle the various cases against them, his included.)

        The case here has 'SLAPP' written all over it, and while hopefully the judge will find that california's decent anti-SLAPP law applies and dismiss it on those grounds, it serves as yet another fine example of why a strong federal anti-SLAPP law is desperately needed.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Retsibsi (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 11:51am

    You definitely have my sympathy. I was sued in the past, by a person who made utterly outrageous and very serious allegations about me professionally. The intention was not just to try and silence me but to destroy my professional reputation. They were wholly unfounded and, happily, I was able to prove they were exactly that. I was fortunate, I *am* a lawyer in civil litigation so the costs weren't a worry to me and I knew exactly what steps to take, but it made me appreciate just how stressful it must be for someone who feels they've had control of their lives taken away from them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 1:16pm

    The comments on the video, as few as they are, are an astonishing morass.

    I know. I broke the First Rule of YouTube. I am going to sit in the corner now.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gwiz (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 1:51pm

      Re:

      The comments on the video, as few as they are, are an astonishing morass.

       

      I saw that too. Janice Duffy, Patrick Zarrelli & Richard Bennet all crawled out of the woodwork to comment there.

      I found the Ray Gordon guy to be the funniest though:

      "Section 230 of course chills speech because once someone is defamed, everyone else can pile on with immunity."

      "Section 230 destroys lives by immunizing instigators and third-party defamers."

      I wonder where Mr. Gordon would post all those comments if Section 230 didn't exist?

      The best Gordon line is this one though:

      "A simple motion to dismiss would defeat a frivolous lawsuit."

      He makes it sound like fighting a $15 million﻿ lawsuit is as easy as walking into Micky D's and ordering a burger. Not to mention that Techdirt is currently waiting on the court's decision concerning the motions to dismiss that have already been filed and argued.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Another Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 1:36pm

    Mike, sorry to hear you are living though this, it is very important that people can say the kind of things you and the other TD people are saying, so we all can. I live half a world away, but love the research you all do at TD, and believe that you set an example that keeps even us here more free and safe. The truth shall win in the end!

    I could only donate in a small way, but hope that helps you keep going. Remember, your readers are proud of you all!

    P.S. I just invented email, it was last week, and it is so great, that people seem to think they had it all for years!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    CHRoNo§§, 15 Jun 2017 @ 2:19pm

    "Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM."

    well ayyadurai is outright LYING and profiting off the suffering of others

    hes a piece a shit
    and no matter what he does ot mike and this site
    it doesnt change how much a goof he is

    carrying on mike

    chronoss
    chair of a ....hacker assocaition

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 3:30pm

    I have never seen someone move the goalposts as much as Shiva did in that Ars Technica article. Yikes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 15 Jun 2017 @ 3:55pm

      Re:

      His entire claim is based on a shifting of the goalposts: specifically, that email means what he says it means instead of what everybody else says it means.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 4:07pm

    Say, weren't you in effect stifling Ayyadurai's speech? He has a right to claim whatever. No one has to believe, but he can claim.

    And who threw the first punch here? Did Ayyadurai bring Techdirt in first? And with some negative remark? Or did you write several times before he even knew you existed? What was your purpose at first, and then in going back over same topic?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 4:14pm

      This is going to be fun.

      weren't you in effect stifling Ayyadurai's speech?

      What has Techdirt (or Mr. Masnick in particular) done to silence Mr. Ayyadurai’s speech in any way? Because that Ars Technica article seems to prove that no one has stifled his speech.

      And who threw the first punch here?

      Does it matter? Ayyadurai has made a claim of defamation; he has to prove that claim by proving Techdirt issued knowingly false statements with reckless disregard for the reputation of Mr. Ayyadurai.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 4:38pm

      Claims are easy, backing them up though...

      He can claim whatever he wants, just like other people are free to point out where his claims aren't backed by evidence, but when he switches from claims of something to demanding people accept his version as truth, and attempts to shut down those that refuse to accept his claims as the 'truth' he doesn't just step over the line he takes a running start and pole-vaults over it.

      Pointing out that the claims someone made aren't backed up by evidence is not, in any way, 'stifling' their speech.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 15 Jun 2017 @ 4:43pm

      Re: Say, do any of you guys know how to Madison?

      Say, weren't you in effect stifling Ayyadurai's speech? He has a right to claim whatever. No one has to believe, but he can claim.

      Criticism does not stifle speech. Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from criticism.

      You are correct that Ayyadurai has the right to "claim whatever". But just as surely as he has the right to make his claims, Masnick has the right to criticize those claims, and to do so vociferously and even rudely.

      Masnick hasn't done anything to infringe on Ayyadurai's speech. He has not used the machinery of the state to attempt to silence him.

      Ayyadurai, by contrast, has used, and is using, the machinery of the state to attempt to silence Masnick. That's what this lawsuit is: he's claiming that Masnick has defamed him, and that his defamatory speech should be suppressed.

      That claim is untrue. Masnick made no defamatory statements. "Defamation" doesn't just mean name-calling; it requires making false factual statements, or statements of opinion that imply false facts. Masnick did neither of those things. He stated opinions, and he provided thorough, ample citations of sources to back up those opinions. No false facts were stated; no false facts were implied; no defamation occurred.

      If you read Harder's filings, you will see that they don't dispute any factual claims Masnick made. They take issue with words like "liar" and "fraud", but those aren't factual statements, they're opinion. ("Fraud" is not used in the legal sense of "committed fraud"; it's used in the colloquial, conversational sense where it means, essentially, the same thing as "liar". There is copious court precedent establishing that calling a person a fraud is protected opinion.)

      Criticism is legal. Name-calling is legal. Strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP) are illegal, at least in the state of California, where Masnick and Techdirt reside.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 4:52pm

    What a giant inferiority complex the "inventor" of email has.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


