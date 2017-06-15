The Chilling Effects Of A SLAPP Suit: My Story
Last week, I presented at the always excellent Personal Democracy Forum event in NY, talking publicly for the first time about the lawsuit that's been filed against us. Specifically, what I chose to talk about is the real chilling effects that such a lawsuit can have -- and has already had on us. We've written about SLAPP defamation suits for many, many years. But it's (unfortunately) different (and much, much worse) to experience it yourself. You can see the video here, which got more emotional than I had expected it to be.
If you agree that these chilling effects are a dangerous attack on free speech, please consider supporting our ongoing reporting via any of the following methods: ISupportJournalism.com, Patreon.com, our own Insider Shop, or perhaps you want to buy some t-shirts, hoodies, mugs or stickers. However you support us: thank you. Related to this, I also want to thank both the staff and attendees at PDF, who were amazing, kind, thoughtful and helpful to me over the course of the event.
Separately, Ars Technica just published a long deep dive article on the claims that the plaintiff in the case against us, Shiva Ayyadurai, has made. It's a worthwhile read.
On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.
This may be "tech" and may be "dirt", but is neither important nor interesting.
Techdirt is the most wacky site I've run across, for sheer lack of proportion. Useful to me for diversion from the real world.
I do hope this unique irrelevance isn't handed over in the looming settlement with Ayyadurai. From what I hear, Masnick may escape for a million five and keep the site.
[ First attempt on another thread blocked by "Moderation"! Again, I wouldn't complain about that except that Techdirt does not state it reserves the right, isn't honest because doesn't state that its message is biased, but sneaks its censoring out of sight. ]
Warning, warning!
Intruder alert, aliens attempting to breach the perimeter.
Captain to the bridge.
Shields buckling.
More power to the shields.
It's not working, shields down to 23%
Reverse shield polarity, the alien is out of phase with normal space.
The power grid is off-line.
Switch to emergency power.
Emergency power won't do any good, it's not the power generator that is off line, the power grid is off-line and cannot transport power.
More power to the power grid.
All circuits overloaded.
Resistance is futile, I am immune to logic or reason. I have an agenda and you WILL comply.
Use a hologram to recreate the power grid and send more power to the shields.
Structural integrity at 10%
I don't recognize your euphemism 'integrity'. Prepare to die.
The shields have collapsed, alien intruder infiltrating.
Set the auto-destruct for 5 minutes, authorization Z 3492 Delta. That'll fix em.
No, no, no, not the auto-destruct...well, OK, what if I promise to meekly return to my intended course and find a less resilient species to intimidate?
Cancel auto-destruct.
Resume course, warp 9, and keep an eye out for more alien intruders. They tend to swarm posts like this.
Captain's log...supplemental...Even though this species is out of phase with normal space, their tendency to fire spitballs when logic, reason, and verifiable facts are more effective weapons indicates that the threat is minimal. Best strategy, ignore the irrelevant tactics. 'He who has faith need have no knowledge.[1]'
[1] Eiji Yoshikawa from Musashi
Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.
Learn the First Amendment...
A) Are a conspiracy theory nut-job who somehow finds credibility in Ayyadurai's insane claim.
B) Have a hard-on for attacking Masnick because Troll
C) Ayyadurai himself ranting on here as an Anonymous Coward
Ayyadurai's self aggrandizement and attempt to rewrite history is a deplorable tactic. The thought that he has to resort to these kinds of free-speech-stifiling activities only reaffirms that his argument holds no water.
I don't care about Ayyadurai's feelings, his skin is thinner than the Gollum-Dictator in Turkey... this is a mess he made himself. Masnick, on the other hand, is just doing his job as a journalist and is being punished for speaking truth. Yeah, he said mean things about this scam artist, but they are wholly deserved.
Not being able to call a liar, a fraud, or a scam artist by their names, is what got us into this mess... if TD loses this court case... watch out journalists... the Political-Correctness police will be coming for you... which is literally what this article is about... stifling free speech.
Re: Learn the First Amendment...
For Mike to make a big push about his free speech rights (including the rights to denigrate someone) seems pretty off considering how he runs the site here.
Mike, if you want to do free speech, start at home. Stop being spiteful towards people who don't agree with you. Open your mind and accept that not everyone sees the world your way. Otherwise, this place turns into a Trump cabinet meeting, where all the toadies suck up and that's all you get.
Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...
I thought that term referred to the first amendment. Apparently you think it is some law that websites must adhere to - funny that.
I think you are confused. Mike has a first amendment right to not have the government allow censoring via civil law suits. Search on the term SLAPP for more details. You on the other hand do not have a first amendment right to post what ever the hell you want upon any website you so choose as that is not under the jurisdiction of the government. Got it?
Not sure wth the rest of your post is about so I'll just ignore it.
Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...
That would require them to be relevant in the first goddamn place.
Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...
To avoid wasting too much time on you, I'll stick with the tl;dr version:
1) Spam filters aren't censorship.
2) As for having your comments reported, take it away xkcd.
(As an aside thanks for the laugh. Having you of all people chide Mike for being 'spiteful towards people who don't agree with you' is easily the funniest thing I've read today.)
Re: Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...
I would add this as a supplement (and just to be clear, contrary to the title of the post I'm not referring you to it because you're wrong about the First Amendment, I'm just trying to preempt this argument before somebody else brings it up):
https://www.popehat.com/2016/06/11/hello-youve-been-referred-here-because-youre-wrong-about-the -first-amendment/
SLAPP suits do raise First Amendment concerns even though they're not congressional action, because they use the instruments of the state to punish people for exercising free speech.
Flagging some jagoff's comment on a website, of course, does not.
Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...
"Flagged by the <i>community</i>." As in, the people visiting this site. Remember, the right to free speech isn't the right to listen to your assholishness.
And trust me, no matter how Ayyadurai conducts himself now, he will forever be an asshole, in my eyes. The reasons boil down to the people he's aligned himself with, and the fact that he is fully intending to silence any criticisms of his accounts.
Now, don't get me wrong - what Ayyadurai did in the late 70s and early 80s was actually pretty impressive work, all things considered. But <i>it was not at the cutting-edge of the field.</i> That is my contention with his accounts.
Re: Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...
I have not seen any evidence that Shiva’s program, impressive though it may be in the context of what he accomplished at the time, influenced anyone who actually worked on the standards and protocols that became the email system as we know it. The same goes for evidence that anyone outside of his school or his narrow sphere of influence ever saw his program.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...
Re: Re: Learn the First Amendment...
For you to believe you can force a privately-owned platform into hosting your speech seems ignorant of at least a century’s worth of First Amendment jurisprudence, considering your apparent infatuation with the idea of free speech.
Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.
And where do you hear that?
Either someone connected to the case has violated legal confidentiality, or you're lying.
Re: Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.
Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.
But before you make any "unjustifiably insulting" claim, read up on Ayyadurai's own statements. The Ars Technica article linked above is a good place to start. Anyone who documents the history of email, Ayyadurai labels liars and racists. He calls Vint Cerf - a co-inventor of the TCP/IP protocol - a liar and says that he knows nothing. When Ray Tomlinson - who worked with networked email in the 1960s - died last year, Ayyadurai declared "Tomlinson dies a liar"
Re: Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.
Re: Re: Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.
Re: Re: Re: Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.
Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.
Re: On this WHINING, headline should be "Emotional Toll Of DEFAMATION". But not a hint that Ayyadurai has feelings too: to Ma snick, it's all about HIM.
Wow....the troll is strong in this one. Guess Techdirt escaping damages because of the law just doesn't figure in to your reality.
What's the weather like in your reality?
Re:
Re: Re:
UMDNJ already had email
I'm not sure what this new email program was, but I never heard of it and never used it. I had my rutgers[.edu] address, which if I recall was only one '!' away from decvax.
Re: UMDNJ already had email
That's only because of Shiva's second invention. You see, after he invented e-mail, he invented time travel and went back in time to bless you with e-mail.
Re: UMDNJ already had email
Re: Re: UMDNJ already had email
You...do realize that you just posted as an AC, yes?
Re: Re: Re: UMDNJ already had email
He should have posted under his real name, like you and I do.
Re: Re: Re: UMDNJ already had email
The joke is ok but the logic isn't broken properly. ;)
signed,
merely in my humble but protected opinion,
Only Slightly Hinged Pseudonymous Wotsit
pirate, defamation artist, and party line democrat by some accounts, because reasons
Re: Re: UMDNJ already had email
Sadly the 'and is going to lose in court' isn't necessarily true, not because he has a solid case, but rather thanks to our delightful legal system.
It's entirely possible to lose a case even if the facts are on your side simply because you can no longer afford to fight back thanks to the case dragging on long enough. The other side merely has to make it too expensive to fight back, draining you of all your resources, until eventually you are forced to 'settle' and cave in to the demands presented to you.
(This is how he 'won' his case against Gawker, not in court, but simply because thanks to the Hogan case they ran out of funds to fight back and had to settle the various cases against them, his included.)
The case here has 'SLAPP' written all over it, and while hopefully the judge will find that california's decent anti-SLAPP law applies and dismiss it on those grounds, it serves as yet another fine example of why a strong federal anti-SLAPP law is desperately needed.
I know. I broke the First Rule of YouTube. I am going to sit in the corner now.
Re:
I saw that too. Janice Duffy, Patrick Zarrelli & Richard Bennet all crawled out of the woodwork to comment there.
I found the Ray Gordon guy to be the funniest though:
I wonder where Mr. Gordon would post all those comments if Section 230 didn't exist?
The best Gordon line is this one though:
He makes it sound like fighting a $15 million lawsuit is as easy as walking into Micky D's and ordering a burger. Not to mention that Techdirt is currently waiting on the court's decision concerning the motions to dismiss that have already been filed and argued.
I could only donate in a small way, but hope that helps you keep going. Remember, your readers are proud of you all!
P.S. I just invented email, it was last week, and it is so great, that people seem to think they had it all for years!
well ayyadurai is outright LYING and profiting off the suffering of others
hes a piece a shit
and no matter what he does ot mike and this site
it doesnt change how much a goof he is
carrying on mike
chronoss
chair of a ....hacker assocaition
I have never seen someone move the goalposts as much as Shiva did in that Ars Technica article. Yikes.
Re:
His entire claim is based on a shifting of the goalposts: specifically, that email means what he says it means instead of what everybody else says it means.
Say, weren't you in effect stifling Ayyadurai's speech? He has a right to claim whatever. No one has to believe, but he can claim.
This is going to be fun.
What has Techdirt (or Mr. Masnick in particular) done to silence Mr. Ayyadurai’s speech in any way? Because that Ars Technica article seems to prove that no one has stifled his speech.
Does it matter? Ayyadurai has made a claim of defamation; he has to prove that claim by proving Techdirt issued knowingly false statements with reckless disregard for the reputation of Mr. Ayyadurai.
Claims are easy, backing them up though...
He can claim whatever he wants, just like other people are free to point out where his claims aren't backed by evidence, but when he switches from claims of something to demanding people accept his version as truth, and attempts to shut down those that refuse to accept his claims as the 'truth' he doesn't just step over the line he takes a running start and pole-vaults over it.
Pointing out that the claims someone made aren't backed up by evidence is not, in any way, 'stifling' their speech.
Re: Say, do any of you guys know how to Madison?
Criticism does not stifle speech. Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from criticism.
You are correct that Ayyadurai has the right to "claim whatever". But just as surely as he has the right to make his claims, Masnick has the right to criticize those claims, and to do so vociferously and even rudely.
Masnick hasn't done anything to infringe on Ayyadurai's speech. He has not used the machinery of the state to attempt to silence him.
Ayyadurai, by contrast, has used, and is using, the machinery of the state to attempt to silence Masnick. That's what this lawsuit is: he's claiming that Masnick has defamed him, and that his defamatory speech should be suppressed.
That claim is untrue. Masnick made no defamatory statements. "Defamation" doesn't just mean name-calling; it requires making false factual statements, or statements of opinion that imply false facts. Masnick did neither of those things. He stated opinions, and he provided thorough, ample citations of sources to back up those opinions. No false facts were stated; no false facts were implied; no defamation occurred.
If you read Harder's filings, you will see that they don't dispute any factual claims Masnick made. They take issue with words like "liar" and "fraud", but those aren't factual statements, they're opinion. ("Fraud" is not used in the legal sense of "committed fraud"; it's used in the colloquial, conversational sense where it means, essentially, the same thing as "liar". There is copious court precedent establishing that calling a person a fraud is protected opinion.)
Criticism is legal. Name-calling is legal. Strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP) are illegal, at least in the state of California, where Masnick and Techdirt reside.
