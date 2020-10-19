Facebook Is So 'Biased Against Conservatives' That Mark Zuckerberg Personally Agreed To Diminish The Reach Of 'Left-Leaning' Sites
from the the-narrative-is-garbage dept
As you well know if you've been reading this site for the last few years, there's a garbage myth out there that the internet companies have an "anti-conservative" bias. First of all, even if this were true, there's literally nothing wrong with that. Historically, media companies have long had political biases, going all the way back to the founding of the country (seriously you should read how crazy it was). This is literally part of the reason the 1st Amendment exists in the form that it does. The founders knew that allowing the government to crack down on biased media would create problems over time.
But, it's also important to note that there remains no actual evidence for this so-called bias. There are certainly plenty of examples of the big companies kicking off or otherwise limiting trolls and assholes, but not evidence that it's targeted towards any particular political viewpoint. Indeed, there have been trolls and assholes on both sides of the political spectrum removed, but it does appear that there may be slightly more (and slightly more prominent) trolls and assholes on the Trumpist side of the political scale. Even the one study people tout seems to simply show an anti-Nazi and anti-troll bias, but the study counted accounts like the "American Nazi Party" as "conservative".
Meanwhile, other research has suggested that, if anything, Facebook's moderation efforts have been biased in the other direction, favoring more Trump-friendly news organizations. Some people have blamed the fact that two of Facebook's top policy execs are long-term, hardcore Republican operatives, including former FCC chairman Kevin Martin and former Scalia clerk Joel Kaplan. And Facebook execs will even admit (off the record, apparently) that the Trumpist content thrives on the platform and just does much better.
Of course, a new giant WSJ piece suggests another idea. Despite all the huffing and puffing by Republicans -- or perhaps because of it -- Facebook made the decision to diminish left-leaning sites in its algorithm. As you may recall, facing a ton of criticism about how news flowed on Facebook, Zuckerberg announced plans to diminish the overall importance of "news" and to focus on friends and family more. Of course, he's made that promise more than once, as you might note from the dates on these two separate NY Times articles written a year and a half apart:
Anyhow, as Facebook engineers set about making that work (not very successfully by all accounts), it appears that there was a fear within Facebook that whiny snowflake Trumpists would go insane if any of their sites got demoted. And thus, Facebook engineers tweaked the algorithm to make sure it harmed left-leaning sites in a weird attempt to stave off criticism from Trumpists:
In late 2017, when Facebook tweaked its newsfeed algorithm to minimize the presence of political news, policy executives were concerned about the outsize impact of the changes on the right, including the Daily Wire, people familiar with the matter said. Engineers redesigned their intended changes so that left-leaning sites like Mother Jones were affected more than previously planned, the people said. Mr. Zuckerberg approved the plans. “We did not make changes with the intent of impacting individual publishers,” a Facebook spokesman said.
Of course, it hasn't worked in any sense of the word, because Republicans are still insisting that Facebook is biased against them -- because they see that it's working. Zuckerberg (pushed on by Kaplan and Martin) is bending over backwards to favor the Trumpists, and so they're just going to keep playing victim to continue to pressure the company not to make any moves that hurt their presence on the site, while actually harming those at the other end of the political spectrum.
In the WSJ article, the Trump campaign more or less admits that this is their strategy, first admitting that they think that Zuck is a "pragmatist" who is trying to stay out of political fights, and then immediately flipping to whine about how the company treats Trump content:
The Trump campaign considers Mr. Zuckerberg more of a pragmatist than top executives at other major tech companies, according to a person familiar with the matter. But the campaign also has sharply criticized Facebook’s policies. “Just like the rest of the Silicon Valley Mafia, Facebook erroneously believes it is the arbiter of truth and decider of elections,” said Samantha Zager, a Trump campaign spokeswoman, adding that tech companies increasingly censor Mr. Trump and conservatives.
Of course, running a giant company like this is going to involve lots of tradeoffs, and I'm sure that no news story can fully convey the reasons for various decisions made by the company. The most simplistic narratives are rarely true. But this absolutely includes the simplistic narrative that Facebook is somehow biased against "conservatives."
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: anti-conservative bias, bias, content moderation, mark zuckerberg, politics
Companies: facebook
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Giving someone everything only to have them demand more
Gotta love the overwhelming sense of entitlement mixed with gross dishonesty and a victim-complex. Facebook bends over backwards to favor them and they're still whining that the company has it out for them, going so far as to compare them to the mafia since being honest and admitting that it's very much the other way would conflict with the persecution narrative they're pushing.
At this point it is well past time for companies to stop being doormats by trying to play nice and realize that nothing will appease the 'conservatives' since if they admit that they're being treated fairly that will destroy the whole 'look at how mean tech companies are treating us' scam they've got going and start treating them like everyone else.
(If the CEO's really like being slapped around, denigrated and called names there are people and places for that sort of thing, no need to scratch that itch so publicly or in such an unhealthy manner.)
If someone violates the rules they get the boot. If they want to contest that boot then they get to publicly own what they claimed was acceptable, and if that means defending racism, sexism or some other form of assholery then that's on them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Giving someone everything only to have them demand more
That's what they do, and it's what they've been doing for decades.
It's worked quite well with the New York Times, which they continue to decry as left-wing even as it prints op-eds by Republican senators calling for the military to murder American civilians.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's almost as though the complaints aren't honest ones...
You'd think by now companies would have wised up and realized that they're being played like fools and that trying to appease the eternal victims will never work, but I guess some people are just really slow learners.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's almost as though the complaints aren't honest ones...
The NYT in particular is under the misconception that it's had an unfortunate series of isolated errors in judgement, instead of a serious systemic issue with its editorial approach (which won't be, and hasn't been, fixed by replacing a single individual editor).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's almost as though the complaints aren't honest ones...
Or perhaps they have actually measured the cost of the lawsuits, the lost revenue from advertising, and the PR cost to simply saying:
But damn, I bet more than a few Facebook execs have dreamed of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Caitlin Johnstone covers this: IT'S THE ESTABLISHMENT'S PLOY.
No Real Change Can Come If Speech Is Restricted By Monopolistic Oligarchs
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/10/17/no-real-change-can-come-if-speech-is-restricted-by -monopolistic-oligarchs/
Somewhat picking at random (it's all good):
Yes, Maz, Facebook will respond to politicians and CENSOR "the left" too. -- I don't want that, but you clearly think that's some sort of "balance" of tyranny so everything is okay.
"Republicans" are of course just one side of the same Establishment. You're playing the same old game of pretending that "both" sides aren't out for power and against We The People. As I've long written: you're nothing but a stenographer for the Establishment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For what reason should the United States government have the right to compel the hosting of speech on an interactive web service?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, directly answering your question at face value: because The Rich and their powerful influential corporations are trying to prevent certain speech from even being seen.
Now, had you read Johnstone -- a progressive by the way who's already been censored above -- then you'd know that The Establishment will soon censor ALL non-Establishment voices, probably even yours.
And of course, the real question is: why do YOU support corporations over individuals? You're not at all for "social justice" for the poor, just The Rich. You are one of the many fakes who actually push The Establishment view.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nothing would stop the U.S. government from legally compelling a U.S.-based non-corporate Mastodon instance from hosting speech if it can legally compel Facebook or Twitter to host speech. What’s good for the “corporate” goose is good for the “personal” gander, as the saying (sort of) goes.
You have no right to use any interactive web service. You have no right to make users on any service give you attention. You have no right to make the admins of any service give you an audience. Whatever rights you think you have in that regard, you don’t. Whatever rights you want to have in that regard, you never will.
Can you cite an actual law, statute, or “common law” court ruling that says the government can compel any privately owned interactive web service — no matter how “big” or “small”, no matter whether it’s owned by a person or a corporation — to host any and all legally protected third-party speech? If so, now would be the ideal time to make that citation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
What if the platform claims to be unbiased but its actions show that it is biased in its moderation. ASSUMING that is true, isn't that lying to its customers. If a company promises its customers X but gives them Y, you wouldn't tell customers to simply go somewhere else. They can be sued for this deception.
Whether its strictly on section 230 based complaints is a little bit of a moot point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
“Bias” is subjective, which therefore means that no court would take it as a promise that can be enforced in court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And by means of campaign contributions, lobbying etc. they have an oversized influence on government. So you want to hand control over speech to those who most want to control it. Your reasoning as ever is incoherent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Then why do you support it when a corporation decides it's not going to bake a cake for a gay couple?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Better questions for ol’ Blue Balls to answer: How can a corporation control and enforce a copyright when you believe corporations have no legal rights, and how do you feel about corporations using copyright to censor speech?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Would you still feel the same way if that situation had been reversed? If an attempt was made to force gay bakery owners to bake a cake for straight customers whose message they disagreed with? And no claims of whataboutism, either. Just answer the question. Yes or no?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Something akin to that scenario — but not exactly like it — occured with Azucar Bakery in Colorado a few years back. A Christian customer ordered two Bible-shaped cakes with anti-gay messaging; bakery owner Marjorie Silva (a Catholic, by the by) agreed to bake the cakes, but refused to put the messaging on them. She also offered to sell the customer everything he needed to decorate the cakes himself. The customer refused that offer, then later filed a religious discrimination complaint.
The case came before the Colorado Civil Rights Division. They ruled that Silva didn’t infringe upon the customer’s rights because her refusal to decorate the cakes was not about the religious nature of the messages. Rather, the refusal was based on the “derogatory language and imagery” of the messaging, which Azucar had a policy of not putting on any of their products themselves.
And then there’s the Hands-On Originals case, which is more on-point (albeit with a different kind of business). Also: I agree with that ruling.
So yes, I feel confident in saying that no one should have the right to compel speech from a business — even historically marginalized peoples. Oh, and for the record: At no point in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case was that bakery ever compelled by any governmental authority to bake anything for the gay customers who lodged the discrimination complaint.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No Censorship = No Bias
If FB is tweaking the algorithm, it means that there is a bias occurring. Just let it go. Don't engage in corporate censorship in the first place and everything will be okay, except for the people who want to engage in bias.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And in this case, the bias is favored towards conservatives. So much for that “anti-conservative bias”, huh?
How does Facebook censor anyone? I mean, Alex Jones got kicked off Facebook, and he still gets to say his shit on InfoWars.
(Reminder: You have no right to use Facebook. You have no right to make Facebook users give you attention. You have no right to make Facebook give you an audience.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Look, bias!' '... In your favor.' 'Still counts!'
I do so love how, when faced with evidence that if there is bias it's in favor of his side he just doubles-down and tries to claim that it's proof that he was right all along.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No Censorship = No Bias
If FB is tweaking the algorithm, it means that there is a bias occurring. Just let it go. Don't engage in corporate censorship in the first place and everything will be okay, except for the people who want to engage in bias.
You do realize that this would mean no search results (picking the top result is biased). No spam filtering (bias!). No making sure that you see more babies and pets (bias!).
Sorry, but that's ridiculous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How does one tell whether Caitlin Johnstone is a Marxist or a Fascist? In her mind, there is evidently no influence but in violent power; and everything devolves around it.
I am persuaded that the key to U.S. success is the consistent radical separation of powers: not just legislative/executive/judiciary/jury, but federal/state AND the independence of citizen-associations like churches, publishers, and other corporations from any of the above. But that key still has to be wielded by people who fundamentally trust, rather than hate, their neighbors and intend to be trusted and respected by them in turn. And each "power" must depend for support on the ideals it represents and enables.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You're again conflating newspapers with truck drivers.
Facebook is a HOST of many PERSONAL websites, not the Publisher of all on one gigantic "corporate" website. Just because it has some extra HTML (and central control that generates links dynamically) that facilitates various communication between the many PERSONAL websites doesn't make it any different in principle than any other HOST.
In fact, this kind of "biased media" should be forbidden because it's giving an electronic PRINTER total power over what persons wish to Publish.
Facebook is NOT the Publisher; its users are not Authors who agreed to subject themselves to control: they thought were on a "neutral platform" where could present their own views without hindrance, and definitely never agreed to be chained to a block like slaves for sale.
You don't know American principles, Maz, only the legalist / corporatist control systems that were indoctrinated with at your elitist Ivy League diploma-mill.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How's that Colette Pelissier fund coming along bro?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You're again conflating newspapers with truck drivers.
Maybe they should have read the Terms of Service, eh?
finish the sentence: "what OTHER persons want to publish on THE PRINTER's equipment"
That's what "freedom of the press" means: the owner of the press gets to decide what gets printed. Go into Kinko's and see if they'll let you use their equipment to copy just anything (I have, and they have limits, and I had to convince them I was within the limits.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You're again conflating newspapers with truck drivers.
by Alison Wanda Land
Facebook is a HOST of many PERSONAL websites, not the Publisher of all on one gigantic "corporate" website. Just because it has some extra HTML (and central control that generates links dynamically) that facilitates various communication between the many PERSONAL websites doesn't make it any different in principle than any other HOST.
In fact, this kind of "biased media" should be forbidden because it's giving an electronic PRINTER total power over what persons wish to Publish.
Facebook is NOT the Publisher; its users are not Authors who agreed to subject themselves to control: they thought were on a "neutral platform" where could present their own views without hindrance, and definitely never agreed to be chained to a block like slaves for sale.
You don't know American principles, Maz, only the legalist / corporatist control systems that were indoctrinated with at your elitist Ivy League diploma-mill.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You forgot to answer the question, Brainy Smurf:
For what reason should the United States government have the right to compel the hosting of speech on an interactive web service?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Again with can't use a screen name!
But went right in as AC. Have you got a filter list now?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nobody believes you, ignorant motherfucker.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Caitlin Johnstone covers this: IT'S THE ESTABLISHMENT'S PLOY.
[repeat just for fun: TD LOVES WHACK-A-MOLE!]
No Real Change Can Come If Speech Is Restricted By Monopolistic Oligarchs
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/10/17/no-real-change-can-come-if-speech-is-restricted-by -monopolistic-oligarchs/
Somewhat picking at random (it's all good):
Yes, Maz, Facebook will respond to politicians and CENSOR "the left" too. -- I don't want that, but you clearly think that's some sort of "balance" of tyranny so everything is okay.
"Republicans" are of course just one side of the same Establishment. You're playing the same old game of pretending that "both" sides aren't out for power and against We The People. As I've long written: you're nothing but a stenographer for the Establishment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Between Zuckerberg having had dinners with Trump and other GOP head honchos, a performative post-election ad ban that Facebook knows won't solve a thing while simultaneously turning on algorithmic amplification for posts within groups, and this, I feel like it's safe to say now that Facebook is a malicious entity that doesn't give a fuck about how its business model is incompatible with human rights or democracy. The company isn't just "doing a bad job", as Mike has insisted in the past; it sees all the shit that goes on on the platform that causes harm and doesn't care because hey, more money.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not a surprise
I see no real problem here.
As long as you assume you are getting a steady stream of of filtered propaganda from the left, you are good to go. Lying about it is just part of the plan.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pretty sure “the left” doesn’t pay for MAGA ads, but you believe what you want, Q-bert.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can I just say I love that instead of calling them Republicans or conservatives, Mr. Masnick elected for the term 'Trumpist'? I hope many more people start to use that term and not let people pretend they didn't support him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, your narrative is garbage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The questions conservatives/right wingers aren't asking
If there is a bias, why is that? Is it because our viewpoint is abhorrent? Do we come off as assholes and people really don't want to listen to it? Is it that we are so self-righteous that people are turned off?
A little self reflection might do some good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply