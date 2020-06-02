New Study Finds No Evidence Of Anti-Conservative Bias In Facebook Moderation (If Anything, It's The Opposite)
from the there-we-go dept
Over the last few months, it's been weird to watch how any time we point out that there's no actual evidence of anti-conservative bias in the content moderation practices of social media, some in our comments absolutely lose their shit. One commenter, has been on a rampage in just the last week to declare me an evil liar for refusing to admit the "obvious" fact that there's anti-conservative bias in moderation. However when I and others ask these people for that evidence, it never seems to show up.
I imagine they are not going to like this story either. A new study from CrowdTangle, a data analytics firm that is owned by Facebook, and has access to Facebook data, seems to suggest that if there's any bias, it goes the other way:
In fact, according to CrowdTangle, a data-analytics firm owned by Facebook, content from conservative news organizations dominates Facebook and often outperforms content from straightforward news organizations.
Additionally, over the last month on Facebook, Trump has captured 91% of the total interactions on content posted by the US presidential candidates, according to CrowdTangle. Biden has captured only 9%.
And if the moderation efforts are designed to harm conservative media, it doesn't seem to be working:
Over the last month, the top performing news organization in the US was Fox News, a conservative network which largely echoes the Trump White House's messaging.
Fox News captured 13% of all interactions among US news organizations with more than 29 million likes, comments, and shares, according to CrowdTangle.
The second top performing page belonged to Breitbart, a right-wing website that is largely supportive of the President and has close ties to the White House. Its Facebook page accounted for 9% of the total US media interactions over the last month with more than 20 million likes, comments, and shares.
And in just looking at "political pages" the data again shows a lean towards more conservative pages:
Ben Shapiro, the prominent conservative news personality, generated more than 25 million interactions over the past month on his page, accounting for 29% of the total share from US political media on Facebook, according to CrowdTangle.
The second top US political media page belonged to Breitbart, with 23% of total interactions.
Other conservative outlets in the top 10 for US political media over the last month: The Western Journal in fifth with 4% of the total interactions; TheBlaze in seventh with 3% of the total interactions; IJR in eight with 2% of total interactions; and the Washington Examiner in ninth with 2% of interactions.
Now, does this mean that Facebook has an "anti-liberal bias"? No. It's just how these things shake out in the end and how Facebook's algorithms work. Though, this data suggests, at the very least, one of the key reasons why the Trumpist crowd keeps resorting to the false narrative of bias: it's working the refs to make sure that they get these kinds of results.
Filed Under: anti-conservative bias, bias, content moderation
Companies: facebook
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Well that settles that
That will surely settle things and put an end to partisan bickering and complaining.
#sarcasm
(We have sunk low enough that obvious sarcasm needs to be delineated as such.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lots of anit-liberal bias on AM radio. I don't see liberals complaining.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Baron "I don't see liberals complaining."
It's hard to find, on terrestrial radio (local radio, at least in my city) any place for liberals to complain. A decade or so ago we did have one station that appealed to progressives, but it was, I think, bought out and be came sports/Spanish/RLimbaugh-loving, etc. We also had 2-3 local weekly newspapers, but they have become advertising rags or just disappeared (not even surviving on fb). Fortunately, with the Internet, everyone has a lot more choices... though few of them can be called "local".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Baron "I don't see liberals complaining."
You avoid talk AM radio? But it is so entertaining lol.
Used to listen while carpooling, got rather good at predicting what would come next.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Baron "I don't see liberals complaining.&am
The sixth story will amaze you!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm pretty sure the echoing goes the other way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They bounce off of each other.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I think of it as something like the effect you get when you have two mirrors facing each other,
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Yeah, it's a feedback loop.
In the Bush Administration, it was pretty clearly the White House setting the agenda and Fox pushing it, but not the reverse. Now it's both.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Thad, the Bush - Fox collusion analysis on attacking Iraq is correct.
Of course, the actual chain went like this:
Now it's more like this:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Is there any alteration to make it positive feedback loop?
I know that it is unstable and would self destruct.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Performance Measure
If you take a test, and answer 100 of the questions correctly, but the prof marks 10% of your answers as wrong, you still did pretty good on the test with 90%. And the prof acted scummy.
Measuring the absolute performance of social media commentators in terms of interactions cannot measure bias. It just means that conservative commentators are active on social media, and they get a lot of interactions. And the the corporate censors acted scummy.
You can attract attention, and be a target for censorship at the same time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Performance Measure
Please provide evidence of statistically significant and disproportionate moderation actions against conservatives for holding conservative views.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Performance Measure
No such study has been done to date. Instead, we get to witness biased behavior- when a conservative speaker says something that (maybe) violates the rules, that speech is censored. But when a leftist says something that violates the rules, no action is taken.
Today's example is congressman Matt Gaetz
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nytimes.com/2020/06/01/technology/twitter-matt-gaetz-warning. amp.html
Vs the people on the favored side of the isle, openly coordinating riot activity go scott-free.
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/05/31/twitter-allows-looters-to-coordinate-criminal- behavior-while-it-declares-blacklivesmatter/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’ll need to stop citing Breitbart if you want people to take your claims seriously.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Performance Measure
Funny how you have choosen a right wing attack piece to show that the left is given preferential treatment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Performance Measure
The article you are responding do has done such a study.
Matt Gaetz openly advocated for hunting down American citizens.
This tweet glorifies violence, and had a warning placed on it. It was not removed. It was not censored. It is still visible - you just have to click through a warning.
This is a high-profile, high-visibility person getting more speech back at them for what they said. Matt Gaetz is a person in the public eye. Everything he says will come under more scrutiny due to the position he holds as a legislator. Speed of action on his account is to be expected. I would expect the exact same speed of action on AOC, Pelosi, etc.
Breitbart's article, if true (BreitBart has a long history of sketchy, cherry-picked reporting, so they remain a suspect news source), shows a small set of low-visibility tweets among the millions of tweets per day that haven't been addressed immediately. There's no mention made of the low-visibility tweets by self-styled conservatives who aren't in the public eye that also go unmoderated for long stretches of time.
So again, I ask:
Please provide evidence of statistically significant and disproportionate moderation actions against conservatives for holding conservative views.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Performance Measure
Correction: The article you are responding mentions just such a study.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Performance Measure
Again, it measured numbers of interactions (a dubious measure of success, let alone anything else) and did not measure bias. The closest supporting hypothesis might be "conservatives are successful at getting attention on the platform, therefore there must not be any bias by administrators". A very shaky logic at best.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Which, I would imagine, did not constitute a statistically significant dataset for the purposes of fully determining a bias against conservatives. Which means any such claim of a bias is still bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Performance Measure
Let me ask you something: if any alleged bias has little-to-no effect on the results, and having bias is in no way illegal or unlawful and is actuality protected by both the CDA and the Constitution, does the existence of bias actually matter? If placing a hand on the scale is not punishable and fails to actually tip the scales in their favor, why does it matter?
There are two pieces of logic in play here:
That any alleged bias is ineffective in actually discouraging interactions with conservative content.
And the argument is not whether conservatives are moderated more on [platform/search engine] but whether there is sufficient evidence to support that conclusion along with these two things: the moderators at [platform/search engine] have an anti-conservative bias and that bias is responsible for anti-conservative-leaning results in moderation. There’re also the separate but related questions of whether the end results actually lead to conservative opinions being silenced or suppressed and whether or not this is legal, lawful, and/or protected by the Constitution. This study addresses two of these: whether evidence is sufficient to support that any imbalance in moderation decisions must be due solely (or at least primarily) to anti-conservative bias by moderators and not other factors like tone, interactions, etc. and whether conservative opinions actually end up suppressed in the larger picture.
Basically, any bias doesn’t appear to actually matter. We lack evidence to support that conservatives actually get moderated more by a stastically significant margin when all other factors (tone, interaction, speaker’s past history, number of followers, number of total posts, number of objectionable posts, how badly and obviously it goes against the T&C, etc.) are taken into account, any bias that does exist doesn’t appear to be affecting whether or not people are getting the message anyways, and it’s perfectly lawful, legal, and constitutionally protected even if all the allegations of bias are true.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It also doesn’t matter because people aren’t owed a spot on Facebook. If they don’t like the bias of that platform, they can go find one with more like-minded biases.
Like Gab.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Performance Measure
Are you referring to the Matt Gaetz that was suggesting the us commit war crimes? He is not the only one to make such silly statements, what about them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Performance Measure
And as always, you still have zero evidence of this fact you're asserting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The punchlines just write themself...
Okay, now you're just turning into a joke. When asked for evidence of conservatives getting the short end of the stick all you've done is simply repeat the claim and throw out terrible examples that I and others have shown to be flawed in multiple ways.
When yet another study comes out that show that no, conservatives have no problem getting their word out on social media you just try to brush it aside.
If an actual study isn't enough to prove the case that conservatives aren't being persecuted on social media then the claims and anecdotes of those arguing in favor of that are clearly not going to cut it, and can be neatly tossed into the garbage where they belong with Hitchen's Razor.
Get back to us when you have some actual evidence and maybe people will take the 'conservatives are being treated unfairly on social media' narrative serious, because as it stands it's coming across as nothing more than bigots whining that there are consequences to their speech and the gullible using it to fuel their persecution complexes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sounds similar to the Huawei situation, to me. No evidence anywhere, from anyone but Trump, among others from security services, are still condemning it, blocking it and doing whatever they can to force other countries to do the same! I can understand a personal hatred against the way a country is run, against it's leaders but to want to break a company because it makes better products than elsewhere, incuding the USA is a bit over the top!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gee, A study of Facebook by an company owned by Facebook declares that Facebook is doing a good job. What could go wrong with that?
It seems the results of this study really depend on how the various groups are classified. The linked CNN report calls Fox News a Conservative Network. Does this put CNN in the straight forward category for this report? If you classify Fox News as straight forward network, this probably moves CNN,ABC etc. into the Liberal camp and would likely change the report outcomes.
Would be really nice if they would publish the list of how they classified the various networks and organizations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please provide evidence of statistically significant and disproportionate moderation actions against conservatives for holding conservative views.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That's a bullshit question, because even if we had a list of every moderation decision ever made, and whether the commenter was conservative, the platforms do not give reasons. There would be no way to know whether any action was taken because they "held conservative views". Not like anyone's alleging that, are they? Maybe they're alleging it was for expressing conservative views, but again, unless we see a leaked Facebook guide saying "take down stuff that was posted by conservative"—and some evidence that the moderators can identify "conservatives"—we'll never know.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, it was a request for proof. This is a question — well, two, actually:
Can you show that a single act (e.g., posting anti-queer language that violates the TOS) performed in equal amounts by self-identified conservatives and self-identified liberals results in Twitter punishing a disproportionate number of conservatives (e.g., 80% of conservatives and 20% of liberals)? If such punishments are handed out in relatively equal measure, can you show that Twitter doles out harsher punishments to conservatives in a disproportionate fashion?
When someone makes a claim that social media services have an anti-conservative bias, a fair chunk of us regular commenters here on TD will ask that someone for the data that proves their claim. Don’t blame us when they can’t provide that data. We’re not the ones responsible for their failure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"the platforms do not give reasons"
And why should they be required to?
Remember now ... we do not tolerate the government telling private business what to do because we live a capitalistic pseudo free market where business takes priority over everything else including human lives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Please do your own homework. Your request has nothing to do with my posting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Fallacy: shifting of burden of proof. It's not the defense's job to present the prosecution's evidence. You made the claim, so you have to back it up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Of course. That's what they've been doing since the Reagan Administration: they accuse the media of having a liberal bias, the media bend over backwards to accommodate conservatives to prove they don't have a liberal bias, repeat forever.
Just look at how they howl about the "liberal" New York Times despite its toeing the Republican Party line on everything from Iraqi WMDs to whatever Bedbug Bret Stephens is ranting about these days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In today's NY Times news, they caved to the leftists.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/nypost.com/2020/06/02/new-york-times-changes-headline-followi ng-pressure-from-democrats/amp/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, and…so what? One headline out of how many, again?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"according to ... a data-analytics firm owned by Facebook". (By way of CNN, no less.)
So - once again - Mr. Masnick's evidence consists of "the accused parties say they're innocent". à la "Bill Clinton says he didn't molest any women, ergo he didn't. The dozens of women saying otherwise are whiners working the refs."
BelieveAllSocialMediaCompanies
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please provide data that says social media companies punish conservatives at disproportionate rates for actions carried out in equal measure by liberals and conservatives, or that said companies punish conservatives for their political views alone rather than for violating the Terms of Service. Until you can do that…well, I’m not going to take a corporation’s word as God’s, but I’ll believe them more than I’ll believe you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The data on "interactions" may or may not correlate to bias. And the source of any data should always be taken into consideration when attempting to assess the validity of the data. I think a deeper dive would be in order, but that is probably difficult to do.
In the interest of full disclosure: I do not participate in Facebook. Twitter either, for that matter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Off-topic
Stephen T. Stone - if I could direct message you on this I would, but there's no function to do so on here. I'd go to an article more on point, but this is the one I see you paying attention to right now, so I beg forgiveness of going off-topic in the service of visibility.
In an article some months back, I saw you give a very to-the-point and informative explanation of the importance and meaning of the "Black Lives Matter" phrase, and why the "All Lives Matter" rejoinder misses the point and cheapens the message. I can't find that explanation, and I need it, to check that my own explanations to people don't fall short of the mark.
Can you share again, in whatever accessible option you choose?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A quick Google search seems to have found the comment you wanted, but rather than link to it, I’ll repost the relevant portion here (with some altered wording for easier reading):
But I do have something else to say on the matter: Right now, the lives of White Americans aren’t under attack by the state. Right now, the lives of Black Americans are — and really always have been — under attack by the state. “Black Lives Matter” exists as a means to focus on the systemic and systematic oppression of Black Americans and (with any luck) generate meaningful action to improve Black American lives. “All Lives Matter”, then, is a bit like “you can’t shout ‘fire’ in a crowded theater” vis-á-vis free speech discussions: Yes, the saying is generally true, but it adds nothing to the discussion we’re having about Black American lives.
“All Lives Matter” erases the notion that Black Americans have a fundamentally different life experience than White Americans. The phrase looks at the fates of Black people like George Floyd and Philando Castile and Ahamud Arbery and Taylor, then says, “this is normal, this is fine, this is nothing to be worried about”. That insidious phrase ignores the fact that Black and Indigenous Americans have lived in a fascist state since the founding of the United States — and no one cares enough to do even the bare-minimum something about that until the carnage and the violence can no longer be ignored by the people in charge.
Anyone who uses “All Lives Matter” as a “counter” to “Black Lives Matter” should — and I cannot stress this enough — go fuck themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I am sincerely sorry to the nth degree for fucking that up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Thank you very much, Stephen. I wasn't able to locate it in the midst of the haystack my searches were returning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'... that doesn't count!'
Imagine that, the ones crying about how social media is being silenced in fact have no problem getting their words out, it's almost as though the whole thing was and is nothing more than a lie playing to the persecution complex of the listeners to drum up support from the foolish and/or gullible...
I'd say I look forward to the response in general to yet another debunking of the 'persecuted conservatives' lie but if the comments in this thread are any indicator it's just more of the same, denial and lies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
CNN says it is not Fake News
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Would you have preferred if Breitbart had come to that conclusion?
(…oh who am I kidding, Breitbart would’ve never come to that conclusion.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: CNN says it is not Fake News
Funnily enough, a little bit over a year ago another organisation looked over the same type of data and came to the same conclusions.
If you manage to open the door and step out of your echo-chamber you can read about it here: https://www.newswhip.com/2019/03/top-publishers-facebook-february-2019/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: CNN says it is not Fake News
On the one hand, neither CNN nor Newswhip provided (or provided links to) formal methodologies, raw data, formulas/algorithms, etc. On the other hand, neither would Breitbart. Or most other folks publishing societal studies.
I see this as equal parts "failure in reporting", "failure in method", and "the limitations of Big Data analysis" (IE, "where you going to store all of that, on the off chance someone wants to look at it?")
No small part of the value in a study lies in its repeatability. We lack the ability to repeat these studies - the data was not retained, the methods not disclosed. And more's the pity, few studies ever ARE repeated - you don't get a prize for saying, "yep, we confirmed his pioneering results."
We are more inclined to trust studies that say the same thing, when they come from (as far as we know) independent sources. But unless we can repeat them, analyze any statistical methods they use, can we count them as more than anecdotes?
And sure, even I am inclined to believe these studies calling anti-conservative bias mythical. But since that was my inclination to begin with, am I committing selection bias?
Having waded through all that, here's a bit of humor to lighten your day, brought to you by snopes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: CNN says it is not Fake News
Think of it this way, the studies (note: plural) that are available says there is no bias (or at least not a noticeable one) against conservatives. If there was a bias against conservatives - why hasn't any of the conservative think-tanks managed to dredge up a study that shows it?
It should be noted that the absence of evidence isn't the same as no evidence. Considering the howling coming from some very visible conservatives I would posit that there is no evidence because if there where, it would be a slam-dunk win for them - instead all we see are disingenuous arguments and whining.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At this point, it's fairly safe to say that conservative claims of bias against them is not born from anything approaching reality given how Facebook, Youtube and Twitter have bent over backwards to avoid applying their rules to high profile bigots, only acting when the public backlash becomes too much to bear.
Conservatives will cry Anti-Conservative/White/Christian bias until the internet is actively stifling left wing viewpoints as anything less than complete dominance and the ability to silence reality itself will never be enough. We're dealing with people who look back on the red menace era of American history with nostalgia, the constant wars to overthrow anyone remotely left wing, the Hoover FBI and McCarthy being able to ruin careers with smears to drive the country right through fear and intimidation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I tried to write something sarcastic, because white grievance is a never-ending thing, but I just couldn't get there.
Anyways, go read Biden's speech. The man just did more presidenting than someone else has in 3-1/2 years.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
What?! Has there been "presidenting" going on the last 3-1/2 years?! Why didn't anyone tell me about this!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let me guess, this anti conservative bias includes the publishing of facts when those facts make conservatives look bad. Reality has this bias that some just can deal with, perhaps it is mental condition, idk.
Certainly it is not their own actions that are responsible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The default conservative opinion is that they are an oppressed minority that must circle the wagons in order to fight against the tyranny of the 'mainstream media'.
If you point out that FOX News is regularly the #1 or #2 most watched cable station, the conservative Sinclair Broadcast group owns more TV stations than anyone else, conservative talk radio shows are some of the most popular syndicated radio shows, more than a few ppl read the WSJ etc., then all of a sudden their large media presence (and in some cases dominance) obviously means that the vast majority of American's support conservative beliefs ideas and the left is just a lunatic fringe.
Heads I win, tales you lose.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply