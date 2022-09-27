There Are Real Threats To Free Speech Everywhere. Cancel Culture Is Far Down The List
I’ve written a few times lately about the overreaction many people seem to have to claims that “cancel culture” is a “threat to free speech.” Obviously, there are some examples of people overreacting to speech they dislike, but more often than not, the claims of “cancel culture” are really assholes upset that they’re being held accountable for being assholes. Even in the few cases that do appear to be unjust overreactions to speech, it feels like the people who make the biggest deal about it are actually those who are hiding behind those rare legitimate cases to hide their own fear of facing consequences for their own speech. A friend has referred to this as “cancelled man syndrome,” in which people who know they’re spewing questionable nonsense are scared to death of finally being called on it. It’s perhaps a close relation to “imposter syndrome,” but rather than having to just deal with your internal insecurities, you deal with it by insisting it’s unfair for people to criticize you too vocally.
Adam Serwer, over at the Atlantic, has a good article on all of this, and comes up with his own term for it: “the tyranny of the ratio” (“the ratio” being what happens when you tweet something so monumentally stupid, that you have way more responses calling you out than either likes or retweets). Of course, “the ratio” is just a form of counter speech. It can sometimes be wrong, certainly, but it’s not an attack on free speech. But, as some fear facing such a maelstrom, they seem to associate pointed criticism with at least “attempts” at cancelling.
Serwer’s piece is entitled The Right to Free Speech Is Not the Right to Monologue, and it’s worth reading. It talks about lots of the usual crew, who bemoan cancel culture, trying to turn the stabbing of Salman Rushdie into some sort of commentary on cancel culture (it seems that lots of pundits want to co-opt Rushdie’s situation with their own pet causes). As Serwer notes, though, the supposed “culture of free speech” is always under threat in some form or another, and on the grand scale of things, arguing that people are screaming at you on social media, seems rather benign compared to the past:
Free speech requires a robust exchange of views without the coercion of threats and violence, and self-censorship in response to social pressure is a genuine risk. Yet by definition, there is no free speech if one person is allowed to make an argument and another is not allowed to object to it. Nor has there ever been a time in American history when freedom of speech was not threatened with proscription by the state, or when one could express a controversial opinion and not risk social sanction. In short, the culture of free speech is always under threat.
In almost every era of U.S. history, the bounds of free expression have been contested. In the founding era, patriots tarred and feathered royalists. Before the Civil War, southern states passed laws that could be used to prosecute the dissemination of abolitionist literature and sought to prevent the Postal Service from delivering antislavery pamphlets, saying they would foment insurrection by the enslaved. Mobs followed the abolitionist Frederick Douglass across the North, throwing rotten eggs, stones, and menacing slurs at the orator at speaking events. After Reconstruction, white supremacists destroyed the office of Ida B. Wells’s newspaper, The Free Speech and Headlight, following the publication of an editorial arguing that lynchings of Black men accused of raping white women were in fact punishment for consensual relationships. The Red Scares of the 20th century saw Americans forced from their jobs and prosecuted for leftist beliefs or sympathies on the grounds that those were tantamount to a commitment to overthrowing the government. Out of that crucible emerged a civil libertarian concept of free speech that many have mistaken for timeless rather than a product of a certain history and a particular arrangement of political power. The idea that certain forms of speech or expression justify or provoke violence, let alone that blasphemy does so, is not an invention of modern social-justice discourse.
From there, he highlights how there are many actual threats to free speech that are happening right now, every day, and which don’t seem to be mentioned by the pearl-clutching crowd of “oh no cancel culture” worriers. Perhaps it’s because these threats are a lot more structural than they are ideological, and also, if anything, both the state-level threats and the mobbing threats can be seen perhaps more often from the right than the left (contrary to the popular narrative).
Yet, as Aaron R. Hanlon recently wrote in The New Republic, this wave of censorship laws in Republican-controlled states bears scant mention among many of the most prominent self-styled defenders of free speech, or at least, far less than the tyranny of the ratio. But we do not become little Rushdies when our inboxes and mentions are inundated with deranged filth from disturbed strangers, as a result of the public-facing profession we chose and the technological advancements that make us more accessible to such people.
It is not minimizing the power of digital mobs to say that spending decades with the state-backed threat of an assassin’s blade at your throat is coercion of a different magnitude. The wrath of an online mob can be harrowing: harassment, outrageous falsehoods, and threats are not pleasant to bear, and can threaten not just your mental health but your livelihood, and in extreme cases your safety. To pretend that seeking to avoid such an experience does not condition what people say and how they act would be foolish. But to pretend that this is a left-wing ideological phenomenon rather than a structural one, when educators, medical providers, election officials, and others from all walks of life are being driven underground by right-wing influencers who can conduct a mob like an orchestra, would be equally foolish.
As Serwer notes, some of this is a spectrum, and it may be more difficult to identify what is and what is not appropriate, but I’d argue that’s also what is allowing the claims of “cancel culture” to be adopted as a shield by those who don’t want to face even the slightest bit of actual accountability.
State censorship and violent compulsion are relatively easy to identify and oppose, if not always easy to prevent. When does accountability become harassment? When does protest become coercion? What views should be acceptable to state in polite society, and which should be appropriately shunned by decent people? When does a voice of criticism become the howl of a mob? When does corporate speech become corporate censorship? No society in human history has ever had simple answers to these questions. In a free society, sometimes people will choose to be horrible, and there is little to do other than make a different choice and counsel people to do the same.
Presenting these dilemmas as similar to an attempt to silence someone with a theocratic death mark is trivializing, and ahistorical. There has never been a golden age when anyone could say what they wanted without consequence, only eras in which one shared perspective was dominant.
There’s much more in the full piece that is worth reading, so make sure you go read the whole thing. However, it also calls to mind a few other recent pieces on this general topic. Ken “Popehat” White, last month, wrote an excellent piece in which the subhead (to me) tells the story more than the the headline: “Cancel Culture” Has Victims, But You’re Probably Not One Of Them.
In it, he discusses yet another case of two Harvard professors whining that one of them has been “cancelled, in a sense” because people… walked out on his speech.
Mr. Silverglate is a Harvard graduate and professor, crusading attorney and defender of rights, repeatedly published author of important books, founder of the Foundation for Individual Rights In Education, and a sought-after gripping speaker. He has not been fired, expelled from any organization, depublished, or even (so far as I know) shunned on Martha’s Vineyard. Here’s what happened: he was invited to speak to private high-school students on the subject of free expression, he used the racial epithet commonly known as the n-word in the course of accurately quoting the title of Prof. Kennedy’s book, he did so several times, some of the students walked out, he continued to speak with the rest of the students, later the school sent its community an apology for the epithet being used in the classroom and said it was inappropriate, and the school wouldn’t print Mr. Silverglate’s response. In other words, some people (rightly or wrongly, rationally or irrationally) didn’t like some of his free expression and responded with their own free expression. If there have been other consequences, he hasn’t mentioned them.
The two professors (Harvey Silverglate and Randall Kennedy) then took to the internet to bemoan this sordid state of affairs, pulling a “woe is me, the cancelled academic” because students walked out on Silverglate. As White notes, they don’t even seem to acknowledge the student’s expressive rights, but rather focus solely on their own fragile egos.
One of those things is not like the other. Walking out isn’t shouting down or blocking. Moreover, Mr. Silverglate and Prof. Kennedy apparently believe that dropping the n-word is acceptable but walking out on Mr. Silverglate for dropping it is not “acceptable.” They seem to posit a known and absolute standard of decorum under which one is proper and the other just isn’t. They do not seem to acknowledge that some people may be as passionate about the n-word being inappropriate at school as they are passionate that it’s proper, or that people who feel that way have a legitimate interest in expressing their dissent. They don’t seem to recognize the irony of decrying incivility in the context of a fundamental dispute over what’s civil. Nor do they consider that even if we agree that the n-word can be appropriate at school, that people might disagree about whether a particular use is pedagogy or mere provocation, education or edgelordism. One senses that the authors believe their role is to dispense wisdom and the role of the students of Milton Academy is to sit there and take it.
In turn, this reminds me of a whining screed in the NY Times that highlights the other side of this. NYT opinion columnist Pamela Paul has been writing a bunch of slightly weird columns, including one back in July that was, ostensibly, about how some publishers are getting scared away from publishing books, because they fear social media backlash. The piece does make some half-hearted “both sides” arguments in highlighting Republicans actually looking to ban books, but mostly focuses on “the left” speaking up (i.e., presenting their own speech) to try to explain why some books shouldn’t be published at all.
You can understand why the publishing world gets nervous. Consider what has happened to books that have gotten on the wrong side of illiberal scolds. On Goodreads, for example, vicious campaigns have circulated against authors for inadvertent offenses in novels that haven’t even been published yet. Sometimes the outcry doesn’t take place until after a book is in stores. Last year, a bunny in a children’s picture book got soot on his face by sticking his head into an oven to clean it — and the book was deemed racially insensitive by a single blogger. It was reprinted with the illustration redrawn. All this after the book received rave reviews and a New York Times/New York Public Library Best Illustrated Children’s Book Award.
And again, yes, you can find examples that feel unfair, but are they truly up there as “censorship,” as Paul’s article claims?
Yet, as Julian Sanchez rightly notes, there’s a somewhat throwaway line in Paul’s piece that inadvertently tosses out her entire thesis.
In case you’re unable to see it, the part that Sanchez quotes from Paul’s piece reads:
It is certainly true that not every book deserves to be published. But those decisions should be based on the quality of a book as judged by editors and publishers, not in response to a threatened, perceived or real political litmus test. The heart of publishing lies in taking risks, not avoiding them.
But, as Sanchez explains in retort:
Here’s where it breaks down most clearly, I think. Because once you make this acknowledgement, you’re haggling price, and it’s obscure why an editor’s judgment should only take one kind of market reaction—expected demand—into consideration.
And this, to me, gets at the root of all of these debates. It’s easy to scream cancel culture, or censorship, or the idea that people are resistant to ideas they disagree with (which is not, actually, supported by the data). But many of these things turn on the actual marketplace of ideas. You or I might disagree with where things came out in the end, but in many of these cases, it does appear that editors, or publishers, or schools, or whoever else is being accused of “bowing to the mob” are actually paying attention to what that “marketplace” is saying. And that includes understanding how the market might respond to the publication of a book, or having a speaker who is unwilling or unable to take into account listener’s views, or whatever else the issue may be.
Again, no one is saying that this always works out fairly. It doesn’t. Mobs can go off the rails, and treat people unfairly. That’s always been the case. And some organizations may overreact to a mob, when they should stand up and push back on them. But, almost all of this actually is speech itself.
It’s messy. It’s not always accurate, but it’s how speech happens. To whine about “cancel culture” seems to be mostly missing the point. It seems a lot more like attempts to be able to speak up without consequence, and to not have to face the reactions to your own speech with expression from others.
In the first article we discussed above, Serwer notes that it’s not always easy to see where the line is. And that’s true. But if we’re going to support the “culture of free speech,” it would certainly help if people stopped treating mere offense as an attempt to “cancel,” and recognized the vast differences between state attempts to silence speech and the expressive wishes of others.
A bit of a tl;dr per my POV
Some people aren’t afraid of being “cancelled”, so much as they’re afraid of one of three things:
Of the three, only the third is something to truly fear, as the overzealous can easily move from the realm of speech to the realm of illegal actions. (To wit: Look at all the anti-trans supporting the bomb threats against children’s hospitals.)
Nope, can't agree
If I post an article on my blog and people make ahem heated replies in the comments, that’s a consequence of free speech.
If I post an article on my blog and people pressure my employer to fire me because of it, that’s cancel culture.
Obviously there are people conflating the former with the latter — the article references examples — but the vast majority of what I’ve seen referred to as cancel culture are the latter. The victims are numerous and mostly unknown, as far from every case makes it into the media or “goes viral”. Coercion is an unacceptable response to speech.
Re:
No, that’s still speech—and your employer has every right to ignore it should they so choose. Critics and assholes demanding a thing be done doesn’t mean the thing will be done; if that were true, the U.S. government would be executing queer people at the behest of power conservative Christian preachers.
Re: Re:
Whoops. Replace that with this:
Re: Re:
In many states, like California it would be illegal for the employer to fire the employee for their lawful conduct outside of company on their time.
I’m sure you believe that such “lawful conduct” laws are fascist.
Re: Re: Re:
If an employer that faces a negative reputation only because one of their employees was a complete shithead outside of work, what is that employer supposed to do—accept that their business will suffer and keep the shithead on the payroll?
Yes, a government mandate to enforce employment in that situation does seem a bit fascist to me. If you think it’s not, I’d love to know why.
Re:
Agree. Cancel culture is about using private actors and private business/market power to enforce censorship the government itself is precluded from doing.
All examples of market power being used for censorship universally show it’s being wielded for left-leaning causes.
Re: Re:
Yes or no: Do you truly believe every example of “market power being used for censorship” has always been led by “left-leaning causes”, such that absolutely no right-wing causes whatsoever have ever called for boycotts of powerful companies or demanded government intervention in the free market?
Re: Re: Re:
I’m not aware of them actually wielding market power. I can list off many instances of left wing censorship wielding market power, but no instances of right wing companies wielding market power to censor.
Amazon(books), Cloudflare(8ch, lolcows), Google(various, parler, gab, etc), Microsoft(parler/gab), Paypal/Stripe(FSU, Gab, etc.)
Individuals arguing for a boycott is not really leveraging market power. But in the few instances I see the right argue for a boycott, it’s generally retaliatory. The abuse of market power for censorship is universally a feature of the left.
Re: Re:
.. said nobody mentally competent, ever.
Re:
You are wrong. You’ve still made the speech, and your freedom of speech has not been reduced even a little.
The fact that that speech has consequences is irrelevant.
Blogging is the reason there is no such thing as cancel culture. Literally anyone can set up a website in 30 minutes and spend the rest of their lives saying whatever they want. Will there be consequences? Maybe.
But as the WHOLE FUCKING POINT OF THIS ARTICLE BRINGS HOME, there have always been consequences for free speech. Yes, including job loss.
Back in the old days, they might drag you out of your house and lynch you.
I think there are lots of examples of censorship. Paypal, Stripe, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, have all been proven to engage in political censorship. Cutting off people’s bank accounts or servers isn’t “censure” it’s cancellation.
Ignoring these actors shows you are maliciously misdirecting people, not surprising when Google is a main funder of techdirt, but don’t try to sell your shilling as legitimate concern.
Re:
Do me a favor, would you?
Define “cancellation” in this context—and do it without using the word “consequences” or any synonym thereof.
Re: Re:
Cancellation is any act carried out with the intent of causing censorship or injury to another as retaliation for speech, or carried out for the purpose of censorship by intimidation.
Censure is a verbal/written response, it is not accompanied by things like cutting off people’s bank accounts, cancelling contracts, refusing business service, shutting down servers, or the like.
Cancellation is acceptable when an editorial company for example a TV station cancels a host that disaligns with their message. But it should not be practiced by fintech or infrastructure companies. Social media imo is a bit of a grey area. a
Re: Re: Re:
Yes or no: Should Cloudflare have been forced by law to continue serving Kiwifarms?
Re: Re: Re:2
In my opinion, yes, absolutely. Kiwifarms is a terrible website full of garbage, in my opinion. But I don’t believe I, (or Cloudflare) should get to decide something is garbage that should be eliminated in retaliation for their speech. That is cancellation and should be prohibited by law except when the “cancellation” is constitutionally protected editorial discretion or moderation that occurs at the platform (e.g. twitter, facebook) level or higher (NOT the IaaS/SaaS level, that should be a red line where cancellation is regulated/prohibited).
Re: Re: Re:3
Cloudflare isn’t a public utility. For what reason should it not have the right to decide whether it will associate with a given website based on the speech of that website?
How is Cloudflare deciding to terminate Kiwifarms as a customer based on the speech found at Kiwifarms not a form of editorial discretion or moderation?
In short: For what reason should the government mandate that Cloudflare do business with Kiwifarms, Stormfront, and 8chan—three high-profile shitpits that Cloudflare chose to stop protecting?
Re: Re: Re:4
Because I think infrastructure providers (like Cloudflare) should be regulated like utilities.
Second, I don’t support a general right to drop customers because you dislike them.
Cloudflare’s anti-dos service should be regulated as a common carrier service.
The government should take away the power of companies like cloudflare to engage in censorship.
I don’t think that renting servers or not is “editorial discretion”. Editorial discretion involves republishing or not. A private mail carrier refusing to send your mail because they don’t like your politics is a form of discrimination, not editorial discretion.
Editorial discretion is not a blanket license to discriminate or refuse business with someone because you disagree with their speech. It permits you only to refuse to speak. I don’t view DDoS protection as speech.
Freedom of association makes some level of sense when applied to individuals but not to large corporations, particularly when they are violating other rights which the government has a compelling interest in protecting. I am not aware of the freedom of association being extended to corporations. Can a business refuse to associate with black customers? The answer to that I think was no.
Re: Re: Re:5
I’d love to know how far up and down the Internet infrastructure ladder your belief goes. Do you think a website hosting company is a utility, and should therefore be legally barred from refusing to host any kind of legally protected speech?
For what reason?
For what reason?
A hosting provider should—and does—have every right to decide what kinds of speech it will and won’t host/associate with. That decision is either editorial discretion or moderation, depending on which term one feels is more appropriate.
It…kind of is, unless you want to argue that social media service, hosting providers, and companies like Cloudflare should all be unable to decide what speech it will and won’t host/associate with.
Well, it is. And even if it isn’t extended to the corporation as an entity, it’s still extended to the people who own and operate the corporation.
If that business is privately owned and not open to the general public? Generally, yes. As I mentioned in another comments section, Augusta National Golf Club didn’t invite a Black man to join until nearly 60 years after the opening of the club; because the club was (and still is) an invite-only private insititution that doesn’t open its doors to the public, it was legally allowed to not invite Black people into the club.
But if that business is a public accomodation, such as a grocery store or a hotel? No, it can’t deny service based on a customer’s race. A business that opens its doors to the general public doesn’t get to decide who makes up the general public.
Re: Re: Re:3
Cloudfare did not decide KiWifarms should be eliminated, it just told them to go and find a replacement for Cloudfare services. Cloudfare does not have the power to throw somebody off of the Internet as it is not the only hosting and CDN service available.
Re: Re: Re:2
Yes or No: should a power company be forced to give you service if they don’t like your politics?
How is that any different than Cloudfare? They both offer backbone-type service to the general public.
The “they can go find another hosting service” trope doesn’t work here, because solar, wind, and generator energy are available to everyone.
Re: Re: Re:3
Yes. The power company is a public utility…
…and Cloudflare is not.
Re: Re: Re:4
Most power companies aren’t publicly owned and operated, they’re private entities, just like Cloudfare.
You still haven’t made any distinction between the two that’s meaningful; in fact, you’ve relied on a false premise that power companies are built, maintained, and operated by government entities.
Re: Re: Re:5
Irrelevant. Power companies are public utilities. What truly essential goods/services does Cloudflare offer, such that it qualifies as a public utility instead of a privately owned service provider?
Maybe you should do some reading on what a public utility actually is.
Re: Re: Re:5
Republicans arguing that internet providers are public utilities is peak stupid and peak flip-flop. It’s hysterical watching you clowns turn intellectual cartwheels in order to pretend that you’re suddenly FOR the things you’ve railed AGAINST for a decade the moment your prior beliefs become inconvenient.
So if I make bricks, getting fired for talking about politics outside of work is “free speech”? I call bullshit. Courts already rejected that logic and rightfully so. One of the few areas I agree with them these days.
Re:
Too bad. An employer can generally fire someone who brings a negative reputation upon said employer. Freedom of association is protected in the same constitutional amendment as freedom of speech and expression, after all.
Re: Re:
Additionally… in a “right to work” state they don’t even have to come up with a reason. As long as they didn’t fire you for being in a protected class, they are good.
Re: Re:
Courts have upheld laws that prohibit employers from firing employees because of outside of work speech. But we do not have such laws at the federal level, only certain states (e.g. California). We should enact such laws nationwide. Corporations don’t have a right of association, that only applies to individuals.
Re: Re: Re:
Guess who owns and operates a corporation.
Re: Re: Re:2
Yup people and nonetheless courts rejected claims that the freedom of association allows a corporation to refuse to associate with black customers. I don’t know what your point is. Are you suggesting it would apply to e.g. Cloudflare? I’m pretty sure freedom of association precedents wouldn’t block such a law, and I’d gladly take you (or Cloudflare’s lawyers) to court to find out.
Re: Re: Re:3
Gee, it’s almost as if refusing to associate with someone based on their speech and conduct is different from refusing to associate with someone based on an inherent trait that they can’t control. Imagine that~.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Really???
“State censorship and violent compulsion are relatively easy to identify and oppose”
Really??? How many court cases were dismissed under section 230 before a judge finally allowed one to proceed to discovery before we found out that Twitter and the government were coordinating censorship?
Re:
Yes or no: Can you prove that this is true, such that Twitter was—and maybe still is—receiving direct “do this or else” orders from the federal government to censor specific users/speech under threat of legal punishment?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
“Can you prove that this is true, such that Twitter was—and maybe still is—receiving direct “do this or else”?”
“do this or else” is not what the law says you fucking ignorant dipshit!
Agian “Go Fuck Yourself!”
I dont give a fuck what you think that law should be you fucking ignorant pathetic manchild!
Re: Re: Re:
I’ll accept that as a “no”. Thank you for your honesty.
Re: Re:
With the recent discovery of emails between Twitter and the White House, the answer is YES.
Re: Re: Re:
Yes or no: Do those emails prove that Twitter was—and maybe still is—receiving direct “do this or else” orders from the federal government to censor specific users/speech under threat of legal punishment?
Re: Re: Re:2
YES
Re: Re: Re:3
Show me the proof, then.
Re: Re: Re:4
Don’t be a typical lazy Democrat and expect other people to do your work for you.
You might want to get out of your echo-chamber media bubble to find the information, though. Just like the Cayler Ellingson story: it makes the Democrats look really bad, so the media tends to lightly, if at all, cover the story.
Re: Re: Re:5
The burden for proving a claim lies with whoever made the claim.
Put up or shut up, son.
Re: Re: Re:5
Don’t be a typical shithead and not provide proof when you make a claim.
Re: Re: Re:5
If you make the claim, you provide the proof, which assuming you are not repeating some rumor you heard, should be easy, as you should know where to find it. Telling others to find it, make it look like you are repeating rumors, and while you believe the proof is out there, you are too lazy to do your own research.
Re: Re: Re:5
So you admit you’re just lying. Typical reich-whinger.
Re: Re: Re:4
Actually this is false but members of the biden administration did encourage censorship which is illegal. In general the government is prohibited from encouraging private actors to do what it is prohibited from doing directly. Particularly wrt the 1A.
Re: Re: Re:5
Yes or no: Can you provide any evidence that proves, without ambiguity, that the Biden administration has directly and knowingly encouraged any social media service to “censor” anyone?
Re: Re: Re:6
Yes. https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.deseret.com/2022/9/7/23340108/biden-censoring-facebook-twitter-attorney-general-lawsuit-social-media%3f_amp=true
There’s plenty more. I keep a list of articles like this on hand.
Re: Re: Re:7
That’s hardly “censorship”. If anything, it’s Facebook producing more speech in response to speech, which…well, ain’t that how free speech is supposed to work?
This lacks a bit of context—specifically, whether the account tried to pass itself off as an official account belonging to Fauci.
This is borderline, although I can still see why both the government and Facebook would be interested in curbing COVID misinformation—the government for public safety purposes, Facebook for legal liability purposes. But I’m not seeing anything there, or elsewhere in the article, that amounts to the government demanding Twitter, Facebook, etc. delete/“censor” certain speech under threat of legal consequences.
Not to say this isn’t a concerning turn of events—of course it is—but until I see proof that the government directly and knowingly ordered social media services to act on behalf of the goverment, I’ll save my concerns for the move by conservatives to enforce compelled hosting of speech on those same services.
Re: Re: Re:3
… said nobody literate, ever.
Re:
zero
Re:
Note: Chozen told this deliberate lie in another thread a week or two back, and as yet has not produced even one piece of evidence that supports it.
He’ll most likely respond to this comment with yet more evidence that proves my point, same as he did last time.
No Good Counterargument
Typically, the only speech reaction of the woke mob is shrieking and howling. It’s usually not eloquent, and helps reinforce the original speaker on the basis that insults are the best that the opposition can do. That’s why most cancel culture is based around censorship– the primary way for left wingers to win the argument is to prevent speech.
-Koby: Techdirt’s resident cancel culture victim.
Re:
Remind me, who’s going around trying to ban books written by/about/for queer people/people of color in libraries?
Re: Re: Re:
Parents.
Re: Re: Re:
And what political affiliation are those parents, and the political operatives and organizations that organize and train those parents on how to have books yanked from libraries, generally associated with?
(ProTip: It ain’t “the left”.)
Re:
[Projects facts contrary to evidence]
Like claiming to be attacked by unicorns...
Ah cancel culture, otherwise known as assholes facing consequences for their actions. I mean bloody hell when walking out of the room rather than continuing to listen to someone dropping a racial slur multiple times is treated as some heinous attack on free speech it’s kinda hard to take people like that serious.