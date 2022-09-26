Germany’s Government Continues To Lock People Up For Being Extremely Online

from the watch-your-fingers,-folks dept

Germany’s uncomfortable relationship with free speech continues. The country has always been sensitive about certain subjects (rhymes with Bitler and, um, Yahtzee), resulting in laws that suppress speech referring to these subjects, apparently in hopes of preventing a Fourth Reich from taking hold.

But the censorship of speech extends far beyond the lingering aftereffects of Germany’s supremely troubled past. The government has passed laws outlawing speech with the vaguest of contours, like “hate speech” and “fake news.” And it has swung a pretty powerful hammer to ensure cooperation, stripping away intermediary immunity to hold platforms directly accountable for user-generated content. You know, like a nation run by authoritarians, except ones that enact penalties for references to a certain former authoritarian.

Germany may wish to escape its abusive past. But its speech-related laws encourage abuse by powerful people. Allow this timeline to run without interruption long enough, and you’re staring down the barrel of history.

Maybe it won’t be the second coming of national socialism. But it might just be the conversion of Germany into something resembling the USSR farm team East Germany was until the fall of the Berlin Wall. As this New York Times report details, people are being arrested for being careless online — something that suggests far too many local politicians desire a Stasi of their own.

When the police pounded the door before dawn at a home in northwest Germany, a bleary-eyed young man in his boxer shorts answered. The officers asked for his father, who was at work. They told him that his 51-year-old father was accused of violating laws against online hate speech, insults and misinformation. He had shared an image on Facebook with an inflammatory statement about immigration falsely attributed to a German politician. “Just because someone rapes, robs or is a serious criminal is not a reason for deportation,” the fake remark said. The police then scoured the home for about 30 minutes, seizing a laptop and tablet as evidence, prosecutors said.

If the police already had copies of the posting, it doesn’t make much sense for them to search a home and seize devices. But that’s what they do. And, according to the New York Times article, this happens nearly one hundred times a day all over the nation, day after day after day.

Normally, when someone suggests efforts like these produce a chilling effect, governments issue statements affirming support for free speech and obliquely suggest the original commenter is misinformed or misinterpreting these actions. Not so with Germany. The chilling effect is the entire point — something the government freely admits.

German authorities have brought charges for insults, threats and harassment. The police have raided homes, confiscated electronics and brought people in for questioning. Judges have enforced fines worth thousands of dollars each and, in some cases, sent offenders to jail. The threat of prosecution, they believe, will not eradicate hate online, but push some of the worst behavior back into the shadows.

This means the earlier efforts — those forcing social media platforms to immediately and proactively remove anything the German government might find offensive — haven’t worked as well as politicians hoped. It was an impossible demand, one made by people who don’t believe anything is impossible if it’s backed by a government mandate and (most importantly) entirely the responsibility of other people.

Since the government can’t make social media companies perform the impossible, prosecutors have decided to go after internet users, who are far easier to threaten, intimidate, and jail into silence. Chilling is what we do, say prosecutors, citing the supposed success similar tactics have had in the fight against online piracy(!):

Daniel Holznagel, a former Justice Ministry official who helped draft the internet enforcement laws passed in 2017, compared the crackdown to going after copyright violators. He said people stopped illegally downloading music and movies as much after authorities began issuing fines and legal warnings. “You can’t prosecute everyone, but it will have a big effect if you show that prosecution is possible,” said Mr. Holznagel, who is now a judge.

Since it’s almost impossible to tell what will trigger police action and prosecution, German citizens are likely engaging in self-censorship regularly. Sarcasm, irony, parody, shitposting… all of this is under scrutiny, since it’s apparent the government isn’t capable of performing anything but a straightforward reading of user-generate content. It would be almost comical if it weren’t for the police raids, prosecutions, device seizures, and jail time.

No national figures exist on the total number of people charged with online speech-related crimes. But in a review of German state records, The New York Times found more than 8,500 cases. Overall, more than 1,000 people have been charged or punished since 2018, a figure many experts said is probably much higher.

This effort siphons resources from law enforcement agencies asked to police more serious criminal acts — the kind that result in actual victims who can show actual harm, rather than the theoretical harm posed by posts that fall outside of the boundaries set by the German government’s escalating desire to regulate speech.

But that doesn’t mean local police aren’t welcoming the new duties. Some seem to particularly relish literally policing the internet.

Authorities in Lower Saxony raid homes up to multiple times per month, sometimes with a local television crew in tow.

Internet use is under constant surveillance. This always-on monitoring provides law enforcement with targets. Arrestees who refuse to submit to device searches aren’t slowing down investigators. Electronics are sent to crime labs and subjected to forensic searches by Cellebrite devices. Millions of dollars fund these efforts… and for what?

Swen Weiland, a software developer turned internet hate speech investigator, is in charge of unmasking people behind anonymous accounts. He hunts for clues about where a person lives and works, and connections to friends and family. After an unknown Twitter user compared Covid restrictions to the Holocaust, he used an online registry of licensed architects to help identify the culprit as a middle-aged woman. “I try to find out what they do in their normal life,” Mr. Weiland said. “If I find where they live or their relatives then I can get the real person. The internet does not forget.”

That’s what the government is going after. Germany is in the business of punishing stupidity. But only certain forms of stupidity. Far more threatening posts are ignored by law enforcement. An activist interviewed by the NYT said she was doxxed and threatened by online commenters. When she took this info to law enforcement, officers responded by giving her a brochure about online hate and telling nothing that was said broke any laws. Doxxing is ok. Threats are ok. Making an extremely terrible analogy? A criminal offense.

So is this:

Last year, Andy Grote, a city senator responsible for public safety and the police in Hamburg, broke the local social distancing rules — which he was in charge of enforcing — by hosting a small election party in a downtown bar. After Mr. Grote later made remarks admonishing others for hosting parties during the pandemic, a Twitter user wrote: “Du bist so 1 Pimmel” (“You are such a penis”). Three months later, six police officers raided the house of the man who had posted the insult, looking for his electronic devices.

While it’s somewhat understandable that speech restrictions have been put in place in hopes of preventing history from repeating, the government’s desire to turn ignorance into criminal activity is hugely problematic. Laws like this are never taken off the books. They either linger forever or are subjected to endless expansions, allowing the government to start serving its own interests rather than those it imagines the general public values. There’s no impending slippery slope here. Germany is already headed down it.

Filed Under: chilling effects, content moderation, fake news, free speech, germany, hate speech, insults, piracy, surveillance

