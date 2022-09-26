Subreddit Discriminates Against Anyone Who Doesn’t Call Texas Governor Greg Abbott ‘A Little Piss Baby’ To Highlight Absurdity Of Content Moderation Law
Last year, I tried to create a “test suite” of websites that any new internet regulation ought to be “tested” against. The idea was that regulators were so obsessively focused on the biggest of the big guys (i.e., Google, Meta) that they never bothered to realize how it might impact other decently large websites that involved totally different setups and processes. For example, it’s often quite impossible to figure out how a regulation about Google and Facebook content moderation would work on sites like Wikipedia, Github, Discord, or Reddit.
Last week, we called out that Texas’s HB 20 social media content moderation law almost certainly applies to sites like Wikipedia and Reddit, yet I couldn’t see any fathomable way in which those sites could comply, given that so much of the moderation on each is driven by users rather than the company. It’s been funny watching supporters of the law try to insist that this is somehow easy for Wikipedia (probably the most transparent larger site on the internet) to comply with by being “more transparent and open access.”
If you somehow can’t see that tweet or screenshot, it’s a Trumpist defender of the law responding to someone asking how Wikipedia can comply with the law, saying:
Wikipedia would have to offer more transparent and open access to their platform, which would allow truth to flourish over propaganda there? Is that what you’re worried about, or what is it?
To which a reasonably perplexed Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales rightly responds:
What on earth are you talking about? It’s like you are writing from a different dimension.
Anyway… it seems some folks on Reddit are realizing the absurdity of the law and trying to demonstrate it in the most internety way possible. Michael Vario alerts us that the r/PolitcalHumor subreddit is “messing with Texas” by requiring every comment to include the phrase “Greg Abbott is a little piss baby” or be deleted in a fit of content moderation discrimination in violation of the HB20 law against social media “censorship.”
Until further notice, all comments posted to this subreddit must contain the phrase “Greg Abbott is a little piss baby”
There is a reason we’re doing this, the state of Texas has passed H.B. 20, Full text here, which is a ridiculous attempt to control social media. Just this week, an appeals court reinstated the law after a different court had declared it unconstitutional. Vox has a pretty easy to understand writeup, but the crux of the matter is, the law attempts to force social media companies to host content they do not want to host. The law also requires moderators to not censor any specific point of view, and the language is so vague that you must allow discussion about human cannibalization if you have users saying cannibalization is wrong. Obviously, there are all sorts of real world problems with it, the obvious ones being forced to host white nationalist ideology or insurrectionist ideation. At the risk of editorializing, that might be a feature, not a bug for them.
Anyway, Reddit falls into a weird category with this law. The actual employees of the company Reddit do, maybe, one percent of the moderation on the site. The rest is handled by
disgusting janniesvolunteer moderators, who Reddit has made quite clear over the years, aren’t agents of Reddit (mainly so they don’t lose millions of dollars every time a mod approves something vaguely related to Disney and violates their copyright). It’s unclear whether we count as users or moderators in relation to this law, and none of us live in Texas anyway. They can come after all 43 dollars in my bank account if they really want to, but Virginia has no obligation to extradite or anything.
We realized what a ripe situation this is, so we’re going to flagrantly break this law. Partially to raise awareness of the bullshit of it all, but mainly because we find it funny. Also, we like this Constitution thing. Seems like it has some good ideas.
They also include a link to the page where people can file a complaint with the Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, asking him to investigate whether the deletion of any comments that don’t claim that his boss, Governor Greg Abbott, is “a little piss baby” is viewpoint discrimination in violation of the law.
Tell me you don’t understand how Wikipedia works without telling me you don’t understand how Wikipedia works.
I mean, Wikipedia is so open it airs its own dirty laundry in the talk pages. How much more open does it need to be?
Re:
The second half of that tweet gives it away, only the truth according to Trump should be allowed on Wikipedia.
Re:
Enough personal information for threatening and/or swatting people. You really need to keep up with how political discourse works in the U.S.
I get it now.
All they want is that CRAP FLOATS,
Having a dite that Cant moderate, because of Laws, Means they can Fill it up with MORE CRAP.
Insted of having a Good article and debate on something, you get 1000 Piles of Unrelated things that Mention the subject, but go nowhere.
Are they admitting they do this Anyway? With newspapers and TV?
Here is interesting article to ponder. Think about NOT being able to Take this down.
https://www.consumerworld.org/pages/fakenewsprs2.htm
Greg Abbott is a little piss baby!
I’ve said in the past that social media companies ought to be able to engage in viewpoint discrimination, as long as they clearly post the rules. They just need to admit their bias. Of course, larger platforms stand to lose a lot of money by actively driving users away. But woke platforms would prefer to lose money in order to enforce political agreement. Well done at smoking them out governor Abbott, well done.
Re:
Why would I hate a baby that filled its diaper? It’s what babies do.
Re:
It’s not their fault the Terms of Services are a pain to read and too jargony to be read by your average human being.
…towards making money. Which was shown by Twitter keeping Trump on the platform until Jan 6. And FAcebook accepting Koch/Murdoch money to keep VACCINE DISINFO, ANTI-SEMITISM AND TERRORISM PROMOTION up.
Which explains Twitter keeping Trump on the platform until Jan 6. And FAcebook accepting Koch/Murdoch money to keep VACCINE DISINFO, ANTI-SEMITISM AND TERRORISM PROMOTION up.
The closest Twitter and Facebook have ever come to being state censors was to append fact checks and links to posts and tweets.
In Singapore, they were compelled by the government to do so. And Facebook has definitely done way worse to continue to do business in Singapore.
Well, if Greg Abbott is a little NeoNazi piss baby, so are you.
Re:
They do post their rules, its just that people like you cannot distinguish harassment from political discourse.
Be careful what you wish/throw a tantrum demanding...
Greg Abbot is a little piss baby.
With the mandatory text out of the way this seems reasonable enough, I mean there’s been so much whining about how platforms just need to be more exact and clear in their rules by people who are definitely not bad actors looking for loopholes to exploit that having clear rules about what your commentary must include can only be an improvement.
On top of that with all the furor about ‘viewpoints discrimination’ since there are people who don’t think that Greg Abbot is a little piss baby the platform’s hands are tied on this rule as it legally cannot tell the mod of that subreddit that they aren’t allowed to do that since that would be viewpoint discrimination against them, and I’m sure the law’s supporters would never be so grossly hypocritical as to demand viewpoint discrimination in their favor.
And last but most certainly not least since it’s a rule that all comments must include the ‘Greg Abbott is a little piss baby’ line there’s no possible concern about confusion over whether the text represents the position of the poster, and since it’s not forced speech so long as that confusion isn’t there there’s really no grounds at all for the first-amendment hating supporters of the bill to object to this new rule.