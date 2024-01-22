Oklahoma Senator Thinks Journalists Need Licenses, Should Be Trained By PragerU
“They’re not sending their best.”
I hear ya, Donnie. Just look at the jamokes you’ve inspired to set fire to the Constitution, if only because they failed to set fire to Capitol Hill following the 2020 election.
Florida’s full of them. The state legislature is infested with people who think fascism is something to aspire to. As far as they see it, the Constitution protects the rights of white males. Everyone else should just get used to their faces being stamped on forever.
Florida may be the worst, but state governments all over the nation are filled with people too stupid to govern but savvy enough to get elected. The residents that support them love them for their stupidity and performative lawmaking. Everyone else is reduced to looking on in disbelief, at best. At worst, they’re now the target of laws meant to further elevate white, straight males at the expense of everyone else.
But let’s not short-sell these legislators. They’re willing to cross the line to punish white, straight males if these outliers are unwilling to bend the knee. Critics of these government figures are also being pushed up against the wall by legislators, a disturbing number of which are willing to rewrite the First Amendment in their own image. If “free” speech doesn’t make the people in power happy, then that speech should no longer be “free.”
That brings us to the latest bit of anti-Constitutional thuggery being pushed forward in a state legislature. This time is yet another state with a panhandle hosting the idiocy, as Walter Einenkel reports for Daily Kos.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma state Sen. Nathan Dahm has proposed a bill that would require journalists to submit to drug tests, take courses in being “propaganda-free,” and get a license from the state.
Senator Dahm is not only an idiot when its comes to crafting law, but he’s also incapable of coming up with his own ideas.
This isn’t the first, second, or third time that conservative lawmakers have attempted to control the free press by demanding some sort of licensing requirements. In 2016, a South Carolina Republican introduced a bill that would require journalists to be registered and vetted by the state. An Indiana Republican tried to do a similar thing in 2017, arguing it was the same as licensing Second Amendment rights. And in 2023, a Florida lawmaker attempted to force bloggers who write about Gov. Ron DeSantis, people in his administration, or state legislators to register with the government.
About the only thing new in Dahm’s attack on the First Amendment is the entity he wants to aid and abet in this mass violation of rights. The bill [PDF] mandates cultural readjustment at the hands of Dahm’s preferred brainwasher.
Each individual reporter, producer, writer, editor, or any other employee involved in the production of content distributed by a media outlet is hereby required to:
a. complete a criminal background check conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation,
b. receive a license as prescribed by the Corporation Commission as provided in subsection C of this section,
c. complete a propaganda-free safety training course of no less than eight (8) hours as prescribed by the State Department of Education, which shall be developed in coordination with PragerU,
d. provide proof of liability insurance no less than One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00), and
e. submit to quarterly drug testing for illicit substances to be administered by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation;
Holy shit. We’re on the other side of reality now. “Propaganda-free safety training courses” developed by a performative “school” whose inability to comprehend the First Amendment and/or Section 230 immunity has seen it lose lawsuit after lawsuit. The Senator doesn’t want the state’s journalism to be “free” of “propaganda.” He wants it to parrot the propaganda he likes and is willing to use the government’s power to ensure this happens.
If you don’t think that set of mandates is ridiculous enough, there’s more. These are the ravings of someone who read 1984 and came to the conclusion the government didn’t punish Winston Smith enough.
The list above is just for individual journalists, whether or not they work for larger news agencies. The list of requirements for journalist entities demands $50 million in liability insurance, mandatory PragerU “propaganda” training for all employees (whether they’re journalists or not), and this fever dream of a disclaimer to be attached to anything published by journalists:
“WARNING: THIS ENTITY IS KNOWN TO PROVIDE PROPAGANDA. CONSUMING PROPAGANDA MAY BE DETRIMENTAL TO YOUR HEALTH AND HEALTH OF THE REPUBLIC.”
Welcome to Trump’s America, as legislated by long-time bootlickers like Senator Nathan Dahm. And if you really enjoy deep, dark levels of irony, you should definitely check out Dahm being absolutely crucified on a cross constructed entirely of his own hypocrisy by Jon Stewart. In this interview, Dahm argues against gun registration:
JON STEWART: You want to say I’m a Second Amendment purist and I’m making it safer? You’re not. You’re making it more chaotic. And that’s not a matter of opinion. That’s the truth.
STATE SEN. NATHAN DAHM: That is a matter of opinion, Jon.
STEWART: But why take away their tools?
DAHM: Because certain of their tools that they’re using would be infringements upon the people’s right to keep and bear arms upon their constitutional rights upon due process, upon other things.
STEWART: So you’re saying that registering is an infringement?
And there it is. Dahm thinks people exercising their Second Amendment rights shouldn’t have to be subjected to government interference like registration. But with this bill, he feels people exercising their First Amendment rights should be subjected to registration requirements.
This bill won’t make it far. I mean, I would hope. Even his allies in the state senate are unlikely to support a law that not only pretends the First Amendment doesn’t exist, but allows PragerU to come along for the ride. Unfortunately, Dahm is representative (no pun intended) of legislators being elected all over the country. These people are a threat to democracy and the nation itself. And yet it appears a sizable percentage of voters are ok with a descent into fascism, just as long as it hurts other people first.
Re:
Because of this little thing called the first amendment.
Also, define “ultra radical neo-marxist”. Last I checked, next to no journalism schools or universities were calling for a revolution of the proletariat against the bourgeoisie, and that’s pretty standard Marxism. I’m curious what “ultra-radical Marxism” is to you.
And finally: PragerU? “More Rational”? Lol.
Re:
Because people writing and printing only what the state deems worthy of printing without interference is not only propaganda, it’s an infringement of the First Amendment–protected right to express one’s self freely without government interference. The same right that lets you talk all that dumb shit you just said also protects your right to criticize the government without the government sending FBI agents to your home for a “friendly chat” about “subversive activities”.
Re: Re:
Nowadays, you don’t even need “men with badges and weapons” to do that. Infringement on First Amendment rights can be done off the books. See Gamergate and Chaya Raichik’s terrorist organization, “LibsOfTikTok.”
Re: Re: Re:
That was always possible before the Internet. All the ’Net did was make doing that mob shit much easier to do.
Re: Re: Re:2
What’s novel is that in the U.S., which by mathematical consequence can only sustain two political parties, one of the two has operationalized supralegal violence as a continuation of politics by other means.
Re:
“So many current journalists are trained by ultra radical neo-Marxist universities”
Would these ultra radical universities be faith based? Because that is how you get radical extremists.
Re: "the regime’s propaganda efforts"
Yes, the aughts were confusing, since most of the news agencies were behaving as regime propaganda efforts during the George W. Bush administration in order to keep their press room access.
But that’s not how journalism works.
You are a journalist. And so am I. It’s not about licenses, or having a press card or some place to get published (though we now can make blogs and get our stuff published very easily.) It’s about the capacity to voice our opinions and report facts. As it is, it even includes the capacity to lie or misrepresent facts, and only your reputation will hold you to account.
This is how, as Edward Bulwer-Lytton put it, the pen is mightier than the sword.
Re: Hannah Arendt: The antidote
— Hannah Arendt, The Life of the Mind
Re:
…said no real human being, ever.
Re:
That you think modern universities are ultra radical shows that you are so far to the right that you have no idea what actual radical leftism actually looks like.
That you think modern universities are neo-Marxist shows how little you understand of Karl Marx, Marxism, and communism.
That you think that PragerU is more rational than any accredited university shows how little you understand rational thought.
That you think that modern journalists are part of a current regime’s propaganda efforts shows how little you understand propaganda, the government, or how journalism works.
That you think we’re criticizing this proposal because we think it would actually cause major journalists to start spouting the same things spouted by PragerU shows that you don’t understand the 1st Amendment or free speech.
Taken together, these all show how much propaganda you have fallen prey to.
Re: Re:
Bhull24, not only does the writer not understand what they are talking about, they are so far removed from the subject matter that they can’t even begin to comprehend their error.
It’s the same as asking an incel to explain the clitoris.
Re:
Problem is, PragerU isn’t particularly rational…
Particularly the large number of their arguments that rely on “Because I say God Said So” or facts that aren’t actually facts.
I getting to the opinion that all of these bullshit laws being proposed and passed is just a jobs program for lawyers. After all, they couldn’t really be that stupid, could they?
Re: Hold my beer...
While Hanlon’s razor applies, there’s also this:
They’re proposing bills that they know have a snowball’s chance in Hell of passing. That makes them “safe” to propose, and then talk up on the campaign trail. “Those mean [opposition people] wouldn’t approve my reasonable” (fingers crossed behind back) “proposal”.
And they can always deny it as a modest proposal … “I never meant to literally force every journalist to be licensed, I only wanted to make it a topic for discussions.”
Savvy opponents should make liberal use of the rule of goats.
Re:
No it is about creating a way for them to bully the press into not covering them in ways they dislike.
Cover them accurately, but in a way they dislike they will sue you into the ground. They want to make the reporter have to prove the facts & automatically claim use of an anonymous source always means they are lying.
Their supporters call in death threats to members of congress, judges, elected officials, in far flung locations because they dared claim the rule of law is the same for everyone, that no the sky isn’t purple, Trump isn’t well hung, etc etc etc…
Once upon a time proposing a law this batshit over the line would have gotten someone somewhere checking to see if the sponsor had recently had a stroke, now they cheer on destroying the alleged bedrock of the country so we can go back to being a christian nation where the white people can relax on their plantations again.
Re: Re:
There will be no relaxing on plantations, as once christianized, the fight will be om to determine which sect of christianity is the one for everyone to follow.
Re:
Never underestimate the power of human stupidity.
Re: Scotusbait
I’m inclined to think there is method behind this madness of patently unconstitutional legislative cruft.
GOP lawmakers proposing these draconian policies do yearn for these laws to be litigated and appealed in the courts, and that the Supreme Court might fish out these laws to be heard and ruled on, and the conservative majority will deliver them a favorable ruling.
This is the Dobbs playbook ad infinitum.
Apocalypse Now?
“Politicians” like this lead me to think a civil war is coming.
If Trump is reelected (I am dumbfounded that is looking like a real possibility) then this shit will get steamrolled thru and the stacked SCOTUS will turn a blind eye to the constitution. The resulting persecuted only recourse will be to revolt.
If Trump loses the MAGAshits will make J6 look like a tea party because it was “obviously stolen”.
Either way I think we’re fucked for a number of years. I REALLY hope not but I don’t see anybody who can appeal to both sides coming along for a long time. I’m worried we’re like a drunk who has to hit rock bottom to realize shit needs to change.
Re:
There are a lot of reasons to worry about this SCOTUS, but they’ve never once ruled to restrict a corporation’s First Amendment rights and I am skeptical that they’re going to start now.
The problem, in this instance, isn’t SCOTUS. It’s that if Trump gets a second term, that could spell the end of the rule of law and I don’t think it’s going to matter what the courts say anymore.
Re: Re:
Let’s say the Supreme Court were to rule that Trump is immune from all prosecution over criminal acts he commits while in office. Were that to happen and Trump wins a second term, he could literally declare anything he wants to be the rule of law, have killed anyone who tries to stop him via impeachment or removal from office, use the military to enforce his edicts, and dare anyone to stop him. The Supreme Court would render the judiciary and the legislature inert by giving Trump—or any other president—that kind of immunity. I would like to think even Trump’s appointees would refuse to go that far. Then again, they nuked Roe and are about to gut Chevron, so I wouldn’t put anything past the conservatives on that bench.
Re: Re: Re:
“Let’s say the Supreme Court were to rule that Trump is immune from all prosecution over criminal acts he commits while in office.”
But I do imagine that said sword will cut both ways.
Biden could simply proclaim Trump to be the loser, or have him tossed in prison or …. because he can do what he wants or something.
Re: Re: Re:2
Like I said:
I doubt Biden would use that (for-now) theoretical immunity to do what Trump wants to do with it. But the temptation would be incredible.
Re:
I refer to civil war in the present tense.
Then you just do it without a license.
If you get a fine, you just break into their computers and erase it.
Your use VPN combined with Tor so you cannot be traced.
Good luck to the FBI trying to trace back through four computers all with no logging, the three tir nodes plus the VPN.
That is what in do posting here so that if the feds are interested in my posts here, and I woukd not be surprised if they are. The vpns I use are in brics countries and their allies and are not very likely right now to cooperate with American authorities. Iran, North Korea, China, Russia, Belarus, Cuba and Brazil are not feeling very cooperative towards America right now
Re:
tl;dr: Good luck, I’m behind seven proxies.
Re:
Mono culture is a losing strategy.
Re:
It’s not so much heterophobic anti-whiteism, but rather ilithiophobic anti-republican.
Re: Re: Re:
Thank-you for the great new word.
And I love that if your are stupid you won’t know what it means.
Re:
Calling out racism is the real racism. I am very smart.
Re:
…hallucinated nobody mentally competent, ever.
Re:
I’m surprised you didn’t also say “misandristic”.
But no, calling out laws as white-supremacist, misogynistic, and homophobic in intent is not being bigoted. It’s calling out bigotry.
Then again, I suppose that attempts to improve equality can feel like oppression to the beneficiaries of that oppression, so I suppose I can understand why you think otherwise. That’s not how it actually works, though.
Fox News
It would be more than hilarious if this law passed and it was applied to Fox News. Would they really be required to show a warning that their programs may be detrimental to people’s health?
Though knowing Republicans, any media outlet that supports their propaganda will somehow be exempt from this law.
If link taxes are passed in the US, conservatives will have an even bigger hammer to swing at news outlets for not towing the Republican party line. Publishing something a bunch of Republican’s don’t like? Well, that’s a nice revenue stream you got there, would be a shame if something were to, eh, happen to it.
Combine that with a law like this and you have a journalism system that is ultimately an arm of the government and little more.
I’ve already seen government threaten to pull funding from an outlet if they publish a politically inconvenient story here in Canada. I suspect it won’t be the last time I’ll see this happen here in Canada as well.
Who is running?
” all over the nation are filled with people too stupid to govern but savvy enough to get elected.”
This was an easy one. In the past 1 group would Fill the election ballot, with their own people. From that point on, People just got tired of voting.
This is the past, NOT the internet. Finding data on people was almost impossible, except for the newspapers and News TV. Those 2 had rights, that even citizens didnt.
But who looks up the Full history of WHO is running, and WHO gets paid off NOT to put it into the news?
Even today, the list for Who is running for office is Very limited, and for some odd reason tends Not to have LOTS of people running for offices, even tho they PAY GOOD MONEY.
Reports about needing to Politicians need to PAY to get into certain agencies to be On the boards, in both state and federal, Seems abit strange for Such a great country. We dont put the best persons, we put the Highest Payer.
Its not fair, to have a Party back 1 person with TONS of money, because he made PROMISES to the party. And its a person from Across the country that does not know the State they are in.
Typical of Republicans to try to criminalize the truth.
The thing is, given the “Call Animal Control in case of Furry” and “Gang Members of Hispanic Descent are Terrorists” bills that popped up, this might not be the stupidest or most unconstitutional bill that was propose this week in OK
take courses in being “propaganda-free,” and get a license from the state.
Can these people hear themselves think?