Congrats To Elon Musk: I Didn’t Think You Had It In You To File A Lawsuit This Stupid. But, You Crazy Bastard, You Did It!
from the to-save-speech-we-need-to-censor-speech dept
So, yesterday we covered Elon Musk’s ridiculous censorial threat to sue Media Matters “the split second the court opens on Monday.” Of course, as we noted, you can file lawsuits 24/7. And yet, as the courts opened on Monday, there was nothing. As mentioned in the original post, I was away from internet access for most of Monday, and when I finally got back online I was told there was still no lawsuit.
But, then, on Monday evening, the lawsuit finally came, and it was glorious. Gloriously stupid.
Honestly, this feels like what you get when you have a rich but legally ignorant dude who announces on a Friday that there will be a lawsuit on Monday and finally finds some terrible lawyers who are actually willing to file something just to live up to that promise.
It’s not a good lawsuit. It’s barely even a lawsuit at all.
Let’s start at the top.
Problem 1: It was filed in Texas federal court, even as the complaint admits that exTwitter is a Nevada corporate entity, based in California, and Media Matters is a D.C.-based entity. The lawsuit barely makes any effort at all to justify the venue.
Indeed, what little justification they do present is not at all how any of this works. To get jurisdiction in Texas for non-Texas parties, they have to show that someone in Texas was involved, that the laws were violated by parties while they were in Texas, or were somehow directed at Texas parties. The complaint doesn’t even make an effort to do any of that. It just says “a substantial part of the events giving rise to the claims occurred herein.” But that’s not how any of this works.
Of course, we all know the real reason it was filed in a Texas federal court. While Texas has a pretty good anti-SLAPP law, the 5th Circuit had deemed that you can’t use it in federal court. If the lawsuit had been filed in the 9th Circuit, where exTwitter is, then California’s (or Nevada’s) anti-SLAPP law would apply.
Problem 2: The lawsuit flat out admits that Media Matters’ reporting was accurate. It makes a big deal of claiming that Media Matters “manipulated” things and “manufactured” the controversy but… still admits that Media Matters used the platform, and saw what it saw, and reported on it.
Media Matters executed this plot in multiple steps, as X’s internal investigations have revealed. First, Media Matters accessed accounts that had been active for at least 30 days, bypassing X’s ad filter for new users. Media Matters then exclusively followed a small subset of users consisting entirely of accounts in one of two categories: those known to produce extreme, fringe content, and accounts owned by X’s big-name advertisers. The end result was a feed precision-designed by Media Matters for a single purpose: to produce side-by-side ad/content placements that it could screenshot in an effort to alienate advertisers.
But this activity still was not enough to create the pairings of advertisements and content that Media Matters aimed to produce.
Media Matters therefore resorted to endlessly scrolling and refreshing its unrepresentative, hand-selected feed, generating between 13 and 15 times more advertisements per hour than viewed by the average X user repeating this inauthentic activity until it finally received pages containing the result it wanted: controversial content next to X’s largest advertisers’ paid posts.
Thus, on page 3 of the complaint, Musk’s newfound lawyers (not from a “BigLaw” firm like he usually uses) tell you that Media Matters did use the platform and did, in fact, see what it reported it saw. It’s just that exTwitter (i.e., Musk) doesn’t like how they they portrayed their usage of the platform.
Notably, the original article never made any claims suggesting that everyone was seeing ads on neo-Nazi content. They just said they saw these ads appearing next to neo-Nazi content, and the complaint admits as much.
So the complaint is “Media Matters set up an account that followed neo-Nazis, which we allow, and found ads next to that content, which we allow, but we’re mad because Media Matters should have followed other people instead.” That’s… not a cause of action.
Problem 3: The lawsuit admits that its real complaint is that it disagrees with how Media Matters framed the story. But, and I know Musk still can’t seem to wrap his brain around this rather important fact: part of free speech and a free press is that you don’t get to dictate how others cover stories about you.
You’d think that a “free speech absolutist” would get that. But Elon Musk appears to have deeply censorial instincts rather than free speech ones:
Media Matters omitted mentioning any of this in a report published on November 16, 2023 that displayed instances Media Matters “found” on X of advertisers’ paid posts featured next to Neo-Nazi and white-nationalist content. Nor did Media Matters otherwise provide any context regarding the forced, inauthentic nature and extraordinary rarity of these pairings
So, yeah, you might also notice that this is Musk admitting that “Neo-Nazi and white-nationalist content” appear on exTwitter and that Media Matters did, in fact, see ads appear next to that content. Great work.
Problem 4: The lawsuit admits that not just Media Matters saw these ads next to neo-Nazi content, even if not that many others saw those ads.
And in Apple’s case, only two out of more than 500 million active users saw its ad appear alongside the fringe content cited in the article—at least one of which was Media Matters
Again, throughout the complaint, it admits exactly what Media Matters reported.
Its only complaint is it doesn’t like how Media Matters reported it. But the 1st Amendment protects such editorial choices. As should any self-respecting “free speech absolutist.”
Problem 5: The lawsuit attacks Media Matters for… using exTwitter’s system the way exTwitter allowed them to. It claims Media Matters “manipulated” the platform, but then describes how it used it in a perfectly reasonable manner, and that exTwitter served up the ads. Media Matters didn’t make exTwitter show these ads. ExTwitter just showed them.
Literally, the complaint admits that exTwitter’s systems worked exactly the way they were designed to, showing ads on content that someone followed, and if someone follows neo-Nazis, then ads are likely to show on that content.
First, Media Matters set out on their attempt to evade X’s content filters for new users by specifically using an account that had been in existence for more than thirty days.
Next, Media Matters set its account to follow only 30 users (far less than the average number of accounts followed by a typical active user, 219), severely limiting the amount and type of content featured on its feed. All of these users were either already known for posting controversial content or were accounts for X’s advertisers. That is, 100% of the accounts Media Matters followed were either fringe accounts or were accounts for national large brands. In all, this functioned as an attempt to flood the Media Matters account with content only from national brands and fringe figures, tricking the algorithm into thinking Media Matters wanted to view both hateful content and content from large advertisers.
Even this did not produce Media Matters’ intended result. An internal review by X revealed that Media Matters’ account started to alter its scrolling and refreshing activities in an attempt to manipulate inorganic combinations of advertisements and content. Media Matters’ excessive scrolling and refreshing generated between 13 and 15 times more advertisements per hour than would be seen by a typical user, essentially seeking to force a situation in which a brand ad post appeared adjacent to fringe content.
So, now… going on exTwitter, following neo-Nazis that Musk refuses to ban, and following advertisers is manipulative? As is “reloading” your feed? Under what theory?
Problem 6: It claims Media Matters “defamed” exTwitter, but then doesn’t include a defamation claim. The lawsuit mentions defamation three times, but not in the claims. So it repeatedly pretends that it’s arguing defamation, even though it’s not:
On November 16, 2023, Media Matters published a false, defamatory, and misleading article with the headline, “X has been placing ads for Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity3 next to pro-Nazi content,” claiming that X was responsible for anti-Semitic content being paired with X’s advertisers’ paid posts.
If it was actually defamatory, Musk would have sued for defamation. The problem was that it was not. So calling it defamatory and not alleging defamation in the claims kinda makes it clear that they’re really just suing because Musk is mad about the article.
Honestly, it reads like the poor lawyer who had to do this rush job thought he was filing a defamation claim, and so added in a few claims of defamation, then a more senior lawyer realized before filing that there’s no fucking way any of this is even remotely defamation, but no one bothered to take out the language about defamation.
Now, there is a “business disparagement” claim and that’s kind of like defamation, but… even harder to show? And it still requires proving actual malice, which this complaint doesn’t even attempt to do. It does do a “Media Matters hates conservatives,” but that’s not how actual malice works.
Problem 7: Other than the “business disparagement” claim, the only thing they can sue over are nonsense throw-in causes of action: “interference with contract,” and “interference with prospective economic advantage.”
These are the kinds of claims that terrible lawyers often include with defamation claims to try to make the lawsuit more scary, and they’re usually dismissed with the defamation claims when judges say “um, you’re really just trying to say defamation in another way here.”
None of the causes of action make any sense here. What Media Matters did was find these ads and accurately report what it found. If that causes advertisers to bail, that’s not “interference with a contract.” It’s… just reporting. If accurate reporting causes someone to end a business relationship, you don’t get to sue over it.
Problem 8: The lawsuit names Media Matters employee Eric Hananoki as a defendant and then never makes a single claim against him. It mentions (mostly in footnotes) that Hananoki has written articles critical of Musk, including the article in the complaint. But, um, if you file a lawsuit against a particular party, you have to say in the lawsuit how that party actually violated the tort in question. And the lawsuit doesn’t even bother trying.
Honestly, Hananoki has the easiest “motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim” argument ever. Normally, you have to respond to the claims made about you and how, even if true, you didn’t violate the law in question. Hananoki doesn’t even need to do that. He can just point out that the lawsuit literally makes no claims against him.
Problem 9: The lawsuit insists advertisers bailed because of this article, but conveniently leaves out the fact that Elon Musk endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory a day earlier, and has been promoting bigoted nonsense content for months now. Also, advertisers are free to leave if they want.
Finally, this isn’t exactly a “problem” with the lawsuit, but I’ll just note the conflict in two separate statements:
X Corp. and Elon Musk are a critical Media Matters target because X is the most prominent online platform that permits users to share all viewpoints, whether liberal or conservative, and Mr. Musk is the most prominent voice on the platform and a passionate supporter of free speech.
That’s in paragraph 41 on pages 11 and 12. On Page 14 in the prayer for relief we get this:
A preliminary and permanent injunction ordering Defendants to immediately delete, take down, or otherwise remove the article entitled “As Musk Endorses Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory, X Has Been Placing Ads for Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity Next to Pro-Nazi Content From Its Web” from all websites and social media accounts owned, controlled, or operated, directly or indirectly, by Defendants;
So… within the span of about 2 to 3 pages we are told that Elon Musk and exTwitter are passionate supporters of free speech that allow “all viewpoints” to be shared and that Musk is filing this lawsuit to force Media Matters to take down speech that he admits is absolutely true, but where he doesn’t like how they portrayed things.
Anyway, kudos to Elon. This really takes stupid SLAPP suits to incredible new levels. I didn’t think you’d be able to find a lawyer who would file a lawsuit so stupid, that makes you look this ridiculous, but you did it. Just like people doubted your ability to shoot rockets into space or make popular electric vehicles, I should not have doubted your ability to file absolutely nonsense SLAPP suits that are this laughable.
Filed Under: ads, business disparagement, defamation, elon musk, slapp, texas
Companies: media matters, twitter, x
Comments on “Congrats To Elon Musk: I Didn’t Think You Had It In You To File A Lawsuit This Stupid. But, You Crazy Bastard, You Did It!”
Of course, as you know firsthand, a suit doesn’t have to have any merit to make life miserable for its targets.
A lawsuit this stupid can’t have been filed by a lawyer.
Even if there are two lawyers signing off on the thing, well…
I’m seriously wondering why he hasn’t tried to go pro se on this. I mean, he already doesn’t listen to anyone, and his bootlickers won’t point out the obvious…
And he clearly has enough money to infinitely refile.
Re:
The plaintiff is X, not Elon Musk. The best thing he could do to end this immediately would be to file pro se. Pro se representation is to represent yourself. X requires a lawyer because X is a legally seperate entity, and there is no person that can represent X as “themself”.
Beyond that, Musk doesn’t do anything himself. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t hire someone to wipe his ass. He definitely isn’t writing a legal filing longer than a tweet. It would take too much away from his tweeting time.
Re:
Based on how bad it is, I bet it was generated by Grok.
Kathryn Tewson @KathrynTewson on extwatter is giving her breakdown of the complaint, but in terms so simple even Elmo might understand them.
”
Up Goer Five is an XKCD comic in which the author, Randall Munroe, describes the Saturn 5 rocket using only the thousand most commonly used words in the English language. Amusingly, “thousand” isn’t one of them, so he has to say “ten hundred.”
”
https://twitter.com/KathrynTewson/status/1727002256149770483
The hilarity ensues.
“But to show that this was true, he pointed to something that one of the Word-Showing Paying People said. And what THAT said is that they are mad if their words get shown next to Bad Mean Hate Words more than NONE times.”
Re:
It looks hilarious. If only it were posted somewhere where I could read it without giving my data to unsecure data transfer musk
Re: Re:
Nitter mirror
Re: Re: Re:
That’s an excellent resource. Thank you for bringing it to my attention!
Re: Re: Re:2
“I didn’t think you’d be able to find a lawyer who would file a lawsuit so stupid[…]”
Where there’s a will, there’s a way…
Re: Re: Re:3
It would be nice to have the kind of money required to get any lawyer at all to file a suit this awful.
Re: Re: Re:
That is a work of art thread, and I cannot make your post higher enough.
Re:
Elon Musk has a big problem, and will not be going to space today.
It’s not meant to win, it’s meant to dissuade people from criticising Bigot-Me-Elmo. There was an article recently about how some researchers have stopped researching him and the platform for fear of litigational reprisals.
It’s meant to curb free speech, and this from the “free speech absolutist.”
He’s a bully, pure and simple. Stop using his platform, stop driving his cars and stop being enamoured with Nazi space rockets and ffs (to the trolls here) remove your tongues from his arse until he disappears into oblivion.
The left just hates being exposed.
As usual, the the left fabricates data to mislead the naive public.
Re:
IBM stated that ANY amount of neo-nazi content next to its ads is a deal breaker to further ad buys. Musk got IBM ad revenue on the back of claims they could prevent that while still allowing Neo-Nazi content on he platform twitter used to remove. By the nature of Xitter, that promise can not be kept.
People said so at the time, Elon admits, and media matters proved that by the nature of Xitter, neo-nazis will see ads next to neo-nazi content. They were able to get Xitter to serve ads against neo-nazi content. IBM has responded accordingly.
Where is the fabrication?
Re: Re:
Moreover, attempts to replicate the experiment Media Matters did will prove fruitless because Twitter already took steps to mitigate the problem after the Media Matters article was published.
Re: Re: Re:
Well, that presumes that Twitter’s software people are competent.
And on that note…
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
The lawsuit exists, as well as the First Amendment and private property laws.
As you Nazis like to say, facts do NOT care about your feelings.
If you’re willing to convince me how those three things do not exist, feel free to do so.
Re:
mislead the naive public
It’s not everyone’s fault that you’re so easily misled.
Stop being so fucking stupid.
Re: Re:
You are an idealist.
There are thousands of things Duct Tape can fix. It can’t fix stupid, but it can muffle the sound.
Re: How's this for non-fabricated data?
Elon Musk is suing a media outlet for a story that paints him and a company he owns and operates in an unfavorable light but otherwise contains nothing that could be considered defamatory under current U.S. law. The lawsuit is a clear attempt to stifle the speech of that outlet, such that it will think twice before it tries to criticize Elon again. Tell me when I’m telling lies.
Re:
Conservatives love to claim that people revealing and drawing attention to their inappropriate behavior are the ones who are behaving inappropriately.
“Hey, Bob. You poked a hole in the hull and now the ship is sinking.”
“Why would you say that? Hey everyone, this man is causing the boat to sink!”
Every conservative knows boats with holes don’t sink if you just don’t test for holes.
Re: Re:
A similar thing happens when you point out instances of racism: “You’re the real racist! If everyone lived colorblind lives where they didn’t think about race, racism wouldn’t happen!” People who espouse this kind of bullshit think recognizing the existence of a problem so people can start trying to address the problem is the same thing as causing said problem. The “ignoring the problem makes it go away” fantasy is easier that doing the work to fix one’s own bullshit, whether it’s racism, misogyny, queerphobia, or being a George Santos–level fraud.
Re:
Childish comment using childish jibberish, not serious, not adult, not cogent.
Maybe Elon...
Maybe Elon got some of Trump’s lawyers to moonlight. They’d work for Elon because he has way more money than Trump (if no better business skills) and might actually pay them.
His thin skin will do him in...
Elon’s problem is that advertisers have fled so how does this lawsuit doing anything to solve his problem?
Why would Apple, or the rest, want to spend $100MM after Elon admits he’s fine with racist & anti-Semitic content and that, yes, your ads will appear next to this content from time to time, but anyone who points this out should be silenced?
Re:
If this actually goes to trial and Elon is called to testify, hearing him have to admit that he’s okay with that kind of content because he’s been replying to it on an irregular basis since buying Twitter will be hilarious. And if it does get to that point, I also hope the lawyers for Media Matters will grill him on how he allowed someone who posted CSAM to return to the platform despite an assumed “zero tolerance” policy on that material and the people who use Twitter to distribute it.
This comment disparages X.
Somewhat Off the Subject
So, is it OK for us to him pedo guy now? Or is that only on x-Twitter?
On the other hand, this is exactly the kind of thermonuclear lawsuit I would expect from him. (Or from Trump, for that matter. Assuming there is still a difference between the two.)
And what if Texas court dismisses the lawsuit, does it mean then are against free speech? Because, come on, he won’t retract his lawsuit after a second thought about it. Him, and one of his best (few) fans, among the “more than 500 million active users” (an estimate that he made up, I guess), would still think courts are rotten and laws are bad. Even if he loose, they’ll still think he has won…
Looks like Elon is dipping into Trump’s pool of bottom-dwelling lawyers. 😀
Musk's Lawyer
You can see who Musk hired on the last page of the filing. One of the lawyers is a former Solicitor General of Texas, Judd Stone. Interestingly, there’s an asterisk next to his name and a footnote that says “Admission Pending” so, at some point, we went from being SG of Texas to being unlicensed in Texas.
Claims can be amended.
If you had any cause for complaint beyond “I fffing hate Musk” (you don, really) it would be with their Lawyers, not Musk.
If you purposefully lie you can be sued for defamation. Negligence too. That’s it.
Re:
Show me where Media Matters lied, lied with purpose, and lied with actual malice towards Elon Musk.
Re:
Whoosh!
Here that sound? It’s the sound of critical thinking flying thousands of miles over your head.
Even better is your argument just highlights how incompetent this is.
Know what I think?
By now I really think somebody hired a character assassin to do a hit job on Musk. You know, someone sticking around in his circle and applauding every bad idea and detracting from sensible choices, to make sure Musk goes down the deep end.
These days there are probably character assassins working pro bono. Wait, that’s what trolls are, right?