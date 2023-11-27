Elon’s Censorial Lawsuit Against Media Matters Inspiring Many More People To Find ExTwitter Ads On Awful Content
from the elon-should-learn-about-the-streisand-effect dept
We’ve already discussed the extremely censorial nature of ExTwitter’s lawsuit against Media Matters for accurately describing ads from major brands that appeared next to explicitly neoNazi content. The lawsuit outright admits that Media Matters did, in fact, see those ads next to that content. Its main complaint is that Elon is mad that he thinks they said that such ads regularly appear next to such content, when it only (according to him) rarely appears next to that content, which he admits the site mostly allows.
Of course, there are a few rather large problems with all of this. The first is that the lawsuit admits that what Media Matters observed and said is truthful. The second is that while Elon and his fans keep insisting that the problem is about how often those ads appear next to such content, Media Matters never made any such claim about how frequently such ads showed up, and as IBM noted in pulling its ads, it wants a zero tolerance policy on its ads showing up next to Nazi content, meaning that even if it’s true that only Media Matters employees saw that content, that’s still one too many people.
But there’s a bigger problem: in making a big deal out of this and filing one of the worst SLAPP suits I’ve ever seen, all while claiming that Media Matters “manipulated” things (even as the lawsuit admits that it did no such thing), it is only begging more people to go looking for ads appearing next to terrible content.
And they’re finding them. Easily.
As the DailyDot pointed out, a bunch of users started looking around and found that ads were being served next to the tag #HeilHitler and “killjews” among other neo-Nazi content and accounts. Avi Bueno kicked things off, noting that he didn’t need to do any of the things the lawsuit accuses Media Matters of doing:
Of course, lots of others found similar things, again without any sort of “manipulation,” and, if anything, showing that it was possible to see big name brands show up in ads next to vile content in a manner that is even easier to find than Media Matters ever implied.
Some users started calling for the #ElonHitlerChallenge, asking users to search the hashtag #heilhitler and screenshot that ads they found:
Bizarrely, a bunch of people found that if you searched that hashtag, ExTwitter recommended you follow the fast food chain Jack in the Box.
On Sunday evening I tested this, and it’s true that if you do a search on #heilhitler, and then see who are the “people” it recommends you follow, it lists two authenticated accounts: Jack in the Box and Linda Yaccarino, and then a bunch of accounts with “HeilHitler” either in their username or display name. Cool cool.
Meanwhile, if Musk thought that his SLAPP suits against the Center for Countering Digital Hate and Media Matters were somehow going to stop organizations from looking to see if big time company ads are showing up next to questionable content, he seems to have predicted poorly.
A few days after the lawsuit against Media Matters, NewsGuard released a report looking at ads that appeared “below 30 viral tweets that contained false or egregiously misleading information” regarding the Israeli/Hamas conflict. And, well, it’s not good news for companies that believe in trying to avoid having their ads appear next to nonsense.
These 30 viral tweets were posted by ten of X’s worst purveyors of Israel-Hamas war-related misinformation; these accounts have previously been identified by NewsGuard as repeat spreaders of misinformation about the conflict. These 30 tweets have cumulatively reached an audience of over 92 million viewers, according to X data. On average, each tweet was seen by 3 million people.
A list of the 30 tweets and the 10 accounts used in NewsGuard’s analysis is available here.
The 30 tweets advanced some of the most egregious false or misleading claims about the war, which NewsGuard had previously debunked in its Misinformation Fingerprints database of the most significant false and misleading claims spreading online. These include that the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack against Israel was a “false flag” and that CNN staged footage of an October 2023 rocket attack on a news crew in Israel. Half of the tweets (15) were flagged with a fact-check by Community Notes, X’s crowd-source fact-checking feature, which under the X policy would have made them ineligible for advertising revenue. However, the other half did not feature a Community Note. Ads for major brands, such as Pizza Hut, Airbnb, Microsoft, Paramount, and Oracle, were found by NewsGuard on posts with and without a Community Note (more on this below).
In total, NewsGuard analysts cumulatively identified 200 ads from 86 major brands, nonprofits, educational institutions, and governments that appeared in the feeds below 24 of the 30 tweets containing false or egregiously misleading claims about the Israel-Hamas war. The other six tweets did not feature advertisements.
As NewsGuard notes, the accounts in question appear to pass the threshold to make money from the ads on their posts:
It is worth noting that to be eligible for X’s ad revenue sharing, account holders must meet three specific criteria: they must be subscribers to X Premium ($8 per month), have garnered at least five million organic impressions across their posts in the past three months, and have a minimum of 500 followers. Each of the 10 super-spreader accounts NewsGuard analyzed appears to fit those criteria.
Hell, NewsGuard even found that the FBI is paying for ads on ExTwitter, and they’re showing up next to nonsense:
For example, NewsGuard found an ad for the FBI on a Nov. 9, 2023, post from Jackson Hinkle that claimed a video showed an Israeli military helicopter firing on its own citizens. The post did not contain a Community Note and had been viewed more than 1.7 million times as of Nov. 20.
This seems especially noteworthy given the false Twitter Files claim (promoted by Elon Musk) that any time the FBI gives a company money, it’s for “censorship.” In that case, the FBI reimbursed Twitter for information lookups, which is required under the law.
Either way, good job, Elon, in filing the world’s worst SLAPP suit against Media Matters, and insisting that their report about big name brands appearing next to awful content was “manipulated,” you’ve made sure that lots of people tested that claim, and found that it was quite easy to see big brand ads next to terrible content.
Filed Under: ads, brand safety, elon musk, hate, misinformation, neonazis
Companies: media matters, newsguard, twitter, x
Comments on “Elon’s Censorial Lawsuit Against Media Matters Inspiring Many More People To Find ExTwitter Ads On Awful Content”
And yet X/Twitter is better than ever, with more diversity of viewpoint than ever, infinitely less government-directed censorship (of the kind this site preferred), as much or more breaking news content, and plenty of cute cat pictures and animal videos. Sorry, haters!
Re:
You used too many words.
Re:
Unless you count that directed by repressive regimes.
Re: Re:
Fascists love those.
Re:
“Breaking news content” is funny way of spelling “far-right misinformation.”
Re:
You are, in fact, sorry. 1 for 4.
Re:
lol this comment is like an unholy hybrid of a Linda Yaccarino tweet and a Donald Trump tweet
Re: Re:
So…it’s an Elon Musk tweet?
Re:
Remember when Elon happily complied with the Turkish government’s request to censor anti-Erdogan content during its presidential election?
Re:
Translation: “White people can say the N-word without being banned!”
Re:
More visibility of people sharing your viewpoint is not more diversity.
You just have to wade through Neo-Nazis to get to them.
Re:
And hope that the cat in question is not in a blender.
Any company still willing to advertise on Twitter despite these findings is a company willing to have itself associated with far-right content. Maybe Elon doesn’t care about that, but I imagine those companies might.
What I find the most disgusting (and this word is not strong enough) is how many companies are still buying ads on this… “social service” (and this expression is not even appropriate enough).
People must know by now that if the Earth would have an arsehole, it would be placed at the very center of X, exactly into Elon mind.
Meanwhile, Linda Yaccarino:
I gotta hand it to her – i couldn’t do it no matter the salary. I mean, not kicking Elmo in the nuts repeatedly for all this garbage.
I don’t get it.
Re:
Non profit finds major companies adverts running alongside Nazi content.
Elon sues, claiming that they don’t and it only happened because Media Matters faked it somehow.
Twitter users look at hashtags that are undeniably far right in nature and get the same result despite what Elon and Linda Puppetino claim in the suit.
And this is why it’s news.
Oh, those algoritms!
Reminds me of the discussion about Steve Irwin’s death, where one of the ads that showed up was for life insurance, where a little girl was asking “Daddy, what happens if you die?”
Not quite on the level of neo-nazi, but still a demonstration of bad timing. If you don’t see IBM ads along side Sieg Heil, oerhaps it’s because the algorithm has decided you are not IBM’s target demographic… I’d be more worried about testing the problem by telling the algorithms you want to see Nazi and white power shit.