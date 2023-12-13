Missouri AG Announces Bullshit Censorial Investigation Into Media Matters Over Its Speech
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is currently engaged in numerous legal battles over speech which can more or less be summarized as “criticism of people Andrew Bailey likes is censorship,” but “criticism of people Andrew Bailey doesn’t like is good and just and important to the marketplace of ideas.”
Andrew Bailey is a hypocrite.
But that’s no surprise.
What’s worth calling out, however, is just how hypocritical Missouri AG Andrew Bailey is, and how he, while pretending to be a supporter of free speech, is abusing the power of his office to suppress speech he disagrees with and to silence voices.
While he wasn’t Attorney General when the lawsuit began, Bailey is currently leading the Missouri v. Biden case, which the Supreme Court is about to hear an important piece of in the renamed Murthy v. Missouri. That case raises serious questions regarding the boundaries of where the government can seek to pressure others regarding free speech. As I’ve discussed in detail, I agree that the government should not be pressuring anyone to be silenced. But there need to be clear rules to determine the difference between mere persuasion and information sharing, and coercion and intimidation.
But it’s important to be clear on what Bailey/Missouri’s position in this case is: it’s that any efforts by government officials to challenge the speech of anyone is an inherent violation of the 1st Amendment.
Except, that seems to only apply to cases where the government is run by Democrats and they are criticizing Republicans. When the scenarios reverse, AG Bailey seems to have a very different take. This has been true for a while. For example, we noted that Bailey had no problem the very day after he received an early victory in the Missouri v. Biden case, publicly threatening the retailer Target over its support of an LGBT organization.
Having gotten away with that, Bailey is taking this kind of thing up a notch. We had mentioned a few weeks ago that he had tweeted about how he was “looking into” whether or not Media Matters engaged in fraud in response to that organization’s article highlighting that big name advertisers had ads appear next to blatant neo-Nazi content.
And this week, Bailey announced a more formal investigation, sending a letter to Media Matter’s executive director that is so batshit crazy that it should call into question the competency of anyone who voted for Bailey. Bailey also tweeted about the investigation, which makes him sound even more ridiculous, because he’s literally admitting that he’s doing this investigation to protect ExTwitter which he (laughably) claims is “the last platform dedicated to free speech in America.”
It’s not even close to that, and I’ll note that this suggests Donald Trump’s own Truth Social is not viewed positively by Bailey.
But, again, remember, Elon Musk’s own lawsuit against Media Matters admits that Media Matters’ report was 100% true. He merely disputes that the ad/content combination that Media Matters reported on was common. But, Media Matters did not claim that the combination was common, just that they saw it. And the lawsuit admits that the organization did. He just doesn’t like it.
Nor does Bailey.
So here, we have Bailey launching an investigation into a private organization over its speech criticizing another private organization. That’s way more of a 1st Amendment violation than the White House sending a note to Twitter telling them of someone impersonating a politician and asking if it violates Twitter’s policies.
But, more ridiculously, Bailey claims that this obvious attack on free speech (using the taxpayer-funded, power of the government to intimidate and stifle speech he doesn’t like) is somehow in support of free speech. Here’s Bailey’s statement:
We have reason to believe Media Matters used fraud to solicit donations from Missourians in order to bully advertisers into pulling out of X, the last platform dedicated to free speech in America….
Enemies of free speech are attempting to kill X because they cannot control it, and we are not going to let Missourians be subject to fraud in the process.
I’m fighting to ensure progressive tyrants masquerading as news outlets cannot manipulate the marketplace in order to wipe out free speech.
It’s that last line that’s really telling. He admits that his effort here is based on ideology and is an attempt to attack an ideology he disagrees with. He is publicly admitting his desire here is to suppress speech from those he disagrees with. The claim that it is “manipulating the market” is also quite telling. What Bailey is really admitting is that he does not believe in the marketplace of ideas, because if progressives are allowed to speak, they might convince people of their views — something Bailey is publicly admitting is unacceptable.
Imagine if a Democratic AG did the same thing to Fox News. Or the Daily Caller. Or the NY Post. Or the Federalist. People would be rightly up in arms about this being a violation of the 1st Amendment. Because it would be.
Bailey’s letter to Angelo Carusone at Media Matters is even dumber.
I have reason to believe that your firm’s alleged actions may have violated Missouri consumer protection laws, including laws that prohibit nonprofit entities from soliciting funds under false pretenses. E.g., Mo. Rev. Stat. § 407.020.1. I am especially concerned that Media Matters’ actions, if proven true, have hampered free speech by targeting an expressly pro free speech social media platform in an attempt to cause it financial harm while defrauding Missourians in the process.
Does anyone think Bailey could find a single person who donated to Media Matters and feels defrauded based on the organization’s report about ads next to Nazi content?
The demands from Bailey are intrusive, intimidating, and a clear attempt to suppress anyone else’s future attempts to investigate or publicly criticize Musk. He demands that Media Matters preserve all sorts of internal, editorial discussions that are none of his fucking business:
- Communications with third parties regarding your strategy to target advertisers on X, formerly known as Twitter, and your efforts to manipulate those advertisers into pulling their ads from the platform.
- Communications with IBM, Lions Gate Entertainment, Apple, Disney, Warner Brothers Discovery, Paramount Gold, NBCUniversal, Comcast, Sony, Ubisoft and Wal-Mart regarding your strategy to target advertisers on X, formerly known as Twitter, and your efforts to manipulate those advertisers into pulling their ads from the platform.
- Internal communications regarding your policies, strategies or operations related to generating stories or content intended to “cancel,” “deplatform,” “demonetize,” or otherwise interfere with businesses or organizations located in Missouri, or utilized by Missouri residents.
- Communications and documents related to soliciting charitable funds from residents of Missouri in relation to the webpage at the URL stated above.
Again, imagine if California’s Attorney General, Rob Bonta, demanded the same of the Federalist? The entire GOP would scream loudly (and, for once, accurately) about it being a clear and obvious attempt to influence and intimidate critical media coverage.
Yet, I’ll bet that not a single GOP or GOP-supporting site, which claims to be about free speech, will call out this move by Bailey.
But, really, it’s quite incredible how Bailey’s views are so different depending on the type of speech. When the government is concerned about speech he likes, it’s censorship. When a private entity says stuff he dislikes, he’ll mobilize the vast investigatory powers of his state to intimidate and threaten them into silence.
Andrew Bailey is no friend to free speech.
Now there, dear trolls, is an example of a government official using the power of his office to silence speech based on political ideology. Y’all want to keep talking about viewpoint discrimination, so take a long look at what it really looks like for once in your miserable lives.
Re:
Unfortunately, they won’t care.
After all, it is not “viewpoint discrimination” if it’s done by their people.
Re:
FAFO!
Re:
I agree. This AG’s attitude towards Media Matters is the same as TechDirt’s owner towards X – admire censorship of opinions you dislike, and screech about free speech that you hate. I hope this AG gets slapped down by the courts, since he, unlike the owner of TechDirt, is bound by the 1st Amendment, although no less of a hypocrite.
Re: Re:
Thanks for taking the bait, dipshit.
Unless Elon Musk is forcing people to stop expressing ideas and opinions he hates (e.g., “you can find ads placed next to Nazi content on Twitter”) on other platforms in both meat- and cyberspace, his criticism of that speech—and any refusal to host it on his private property—isn’t censorship. A state Attorney General threatening to investigate a journalistic outlet for speech that is wholly protected by the First Amendment—speech that even Elon Musk’s lawsuit against said outlet agrees isn’t defamatory—is absolutely censorship because it’s an attempt to intimidate that outlet into retracting and never repeating the speech that pissed off Elon Musk.
I don’t know about you, but I want Attorneys General to uphold the law, including the First Amendment. Any AG that lets Elon Musk put a leash on them and command them to censor any outlet that says mean-yet-true things about Musk is an AG that cares more about their political career than their official duty.
Is there a single Republican Attorney General that isn’t an epic piece of shit? When did they become the thugs to the Party?
Re:
No, and a long time ago.
We just hadn’t been paying enough attention, that’s all.
Re:
Nope, but then AG has become the stepping stone to more powerful positions.
The base doesn’t care if its true, if it undermines freedom, they just care that their “enemies” are being punished.
It doesn’t matter if the AG never does a single thing that makes life better for citizens, as long as they manage to punish others for wrongthink.
Re:
Gentner Drummond of Oklahoma is actually quite a good AG. He’s not perfect, but he does his job well and is unafraid to challenge the politicians in his own party.
Re:
Is there a single Republican Attorney General that isn’t an epic piece of shit?
Nope. It’s a prerequisite for the job.
so the crime of "fraud" does not actually require fraud anymore?
or just in Missouri?
Re:
Apparently just in Missouri. Though it might be in every Republican state. I mean, last time I checked, fraud generally required misrepresentation of a material fact, knowledge of falsity, the intent to induce reliance, and justifiable reliance by the victim…. But, apparently that’s not correct anymore?
If any letter of demand ever deserved the Cleveland Browns response, this would be it. Yeah, it’s a government official, but it’s still damnably stupid.
Like Mike said, anyone and everyone who voted for this mouth-breather should be examined for cognitive dissonance. Losers should be exported to some South America banana republic, because that’s obviously what they want for Missouri. And since they like Bailey so much, he can lead them through their exodus.
Well, even the one that controls X is an enemy of free speech and is also attempting to kill X.
go get em tiger
Enemies of free speech are attempting to kill X because they cannot control it, and we are not going to let Missourians be subject to fraud in the process.
I’m fighting to ensure progressive tyrants masquerading as news outlets cannot manipulate the marketplace in order to wipe out free speech.
maybe when you get done stumble bumbling all over yourself with this waste of tax cattle $$$$! you can put that law degree back in the cracker jacks box where you found it!
until then. if your actually trying to stamp out fraud. then you need not any farther then MSM and the government puppets!
When you can't clean your own house
Worst case of TDS ever. And no, I’m not a Trumpie but you’re forcing me to use their language.
Your political coverage is deranged and craven. You are clearly being handed your talking points by others. Now, when honesty would do the most good, you’re still stanning for the liars because . . . of Trump?
So weak and sad.
I can’t do this anymore. I’m deleting my account and ignoring you forever. You’ve had seven years to wise up but you’re still carrying water for the sociopathic neoliberal frauds who bought the Democrat party and turned it into an even shittier version of the Republican party.
Blather on about Missouri but what you’re really doing is trying to get people to stop thinking about Gaza where YOUR SIDE (the Biden/Hillary/Obama side) is murdering children as deliberate policy.
I have never been more disappointed in a website. I hope that at the very least they were paying you to ruin your excellent tech rep with this third-rate political bullshit.
Re:
Feel free to argue against anything in this article (which isn’t even about Trump), clownboy.
Re: buh-bye
How can we miss you if you won’t go away?
Re:
…fucking what
Re:
Talk about having a total mental meltdown.
It’s even better because Bailey is unelected, having been appointed to the office.
-Lobbying (non-gov).
-Lobbying (non-gov).
-Opinions.
-Fundraising.
How about you preserve all of yours too, jackass.
Does anyone need to take such a letter seriously, or can they just tell him to go fuck himself with an atom bomb, or both?
Strong State and national SLAPP laws would be good, but if we really want to stop all this bullshit, what we need is personal liability for abuse of official powers. Cops and AGs get away with this all the time because – at worst – they just have to write a check from somebody else’s bank account (taxpayers).
Courts don’t want to get involved in “political” disputes, especially when a sizable portion of the populace backs the abuse, but somebody needs to be the adult in the room.