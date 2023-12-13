Missouri AG Announces Bullshit Censorial Investigation Into Media Matters Over Its Speech
UK Commissioner Who Pushed Controversial Facewatch Tech Leaves Post To… Work For Facewatch

Daily Deal: Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K Drone

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Dec 13th 2023 10:50am -

The Ninja Dragon Blade K is equipped with cutting-edge technology that ensures a smooth and stable flight experience. With its 4-way anti-collision system, you can confidently navigate through any obstacle in your path. The optical flow sensor enables precise hovering and accurate positioning, making it easier than ever to capture stunning aerial shots. Designed with user-friendliness in mind, the Ninja Dragon Blade K features intuitive controls that allow even beginners to fly like pros. With its one-key takeoff and landing function, you can effortlessly launch and land your drone with a single press of a button. The altitude hold feature ensures steady flight at a desired height, while the headless mode eliminates the need to adjust the drone’s orientation, making it perfect for beginners. With the Ninja Dragon Blade K’s built-in HD camera, you can capture stunning aerial photos and videos from a unique perspective. It’s on sale for $69.97.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Missouri AG Announces Bullshit Censorial Investigation Into Media Matters Over Its Speech
UK Commissioner Who Pushed Controversial Facewatch Tech Leaves Post To… Work For Facewatch
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...