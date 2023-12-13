Daily Deal: Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K Drone

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Ninja Dragon Blade K is equipped with cutting-edge technology that ensures a smooth and stable flight experience. With its 4-way anti-collision system, you can confidently navigate through any obstacle in your path. The optical flow sensor enables precise hovering and accurate positioning, making it easier than ever to capture stunning aerial shots. Designed with user-friendliness in mind, the Ninja Dragon Blade K features intuitive controls that allow even beginners to fly like pros. With its one-key takeoff and landing function, you can effortlessly launch and land your drone with a single press of a button. The altitude hold feature ensures steady flight at a desired height, while the headless mode eliminates the need to adjust the drone’s orientation, making it perfect for beginners. With the Ninja Dragon Blade K’s built-in HD camera, you can capture stunning aerial photos and videos from a unique perspective. It’s on sale for $69.97.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

