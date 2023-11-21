‘AI’ Is Supercharging Our Broken Healthcare System’s Worst Tendencies
“AI” (or more accurately language learning models nowhere close to sentience or genuine awareness) has plenty of innovative potential. Unfortunately, most of the folks actually in charge of the technology’s deployment largely see it as a way to cut corners, attack labor, and double down on all of their very worst impulses.
Case in point: “AI’s” rushed deployment in journalism has been a keystone-cops-esque mess. The fail-upward brunchlord types in charge of most media companies were so excited to get to work undermining unionized labor and cutting corners that they immediately implemented the technology without making sure it actually works. The result: plagiarism, bullshit, a lower quality product, and chaos.
Not to be outdone, the very broken U.S. healthcare industry is similarly trying to layer half-baked AI systems on top of a very broken system. Except here, human lives are at stake.
For example UnitedHealthcare, the largest health insurance company in the US, has been using AI to determine whether elderly patients should be cut off from Medicare benefits. If you’ve ever navigated this system on behalf of an elderly loved one, you likely know what a preposterously heartless shitwhistle this whole system already is long before automation gets involved.
But a recent investigation by STAT showed the AI consistently made major errors and cut elderly folks off from needed care prematurely, with little recourse by patients or families:
“UnitedHealth Group has repeatedly said its algorithm, which predicts how long patients will need to stay in rehab, is merely a guidepost for their recoveries. But inside the company, managers delivered a much different message: that the algorithm was to be followed precisely so payment could be cut off by the date it predicted.”
How bad is the AI? A recent lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the District of Minnesota alleges that the AI in question was reversed by human review roughly 90 percent of the time:
“Though few patients appeal coverage denials generally, when UnitedHealth members appeal denials based on nH Predict estimates—through internal appeals processes or through the federal Administrative Law Judge proceedings—over 90 percent of the denials are reversed, the lawsuit claims. This makes it obvious that the algorithm is wrongly denying coverage, it argues.”
Of course, the way that the AI is making determinations isn’t particularly transparent. But what can be discerned is that the artificial intelligence at use here isn’t particularly intelligent:
“It’s unclear how nH Predict works exactly, but it reportedly estimates post-acute care by pulling information from a database containing medical cases from 6 million patients…But Lynch noted to Stat that the algorithm doesn’t account for many relevant factors in a patient’s health and recovery time, including comorbidities and things that occur during stays, like if they develop pneumonia while in the hospital or catch COVID-19 in a nursing home.”
Despite this obvious example of the AI making incorrect determinations, company employees were increasingly mandated to strictly adhere to its decisions. Even when users successfully appealed these AI-generated determinations and win, they’re greeted with follow up AI-dictated rejections just days later, starting the process all over again.
The company in question insists that the AI’s rulings are only used as a guide. But it seems pretty apparent that, as in most early applications of LLMs, the systems are primarily viewed by executives as a quick and easy way to cut costs and automate systems already rife with problems, frustrated consumers, and underpaid and overtaxed support employees.
There’s no real financial incentive to reform the very broken but profitable systems underpinning modern media, healthcare, or other industries. But there is plenty of financial incentive to use “AI” to speed up and automate these problematic systems. The only guard rails for now are competent government regulation (lol), or belated wrist slap penalties by class action lawyers.
In other words, expect to see a lot more stories exactly like this one in the decade to come.
Filed Under: ai, automation, chat-gpt, coverage denied, healthcare, language learning models, medicare
Companies: unitedhealthcare
” using AI to determine whether elderly patients should be cut off from Medicare benefits.”
Sounds like one of those ‘Advantage’ plans which have nothing to do with medicare. Medicare benefits are determined by the government agency, not a private insurance company.
They should stop calling their private insurance medicare.
Ever tried getting a google decision reversed? A youtube strike …
There’s a reason why this https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Computer_says_no rings true, or, not yet but watch this sapce https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Computers_Don%27t_Argue
Re:
Card Says Moops
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=%22The%20Card%20Says%20Moops%22%20Maneuver
I’d love to see all of these “pro-life” GOP legislators go after insurance companies that sloppily use AI to deny necessary medical care. Unfortunately, the only consistent aspect of right-wing ideology is its inconsistency, and that’s by design because the cruelty is the point. I fully expect most “pro-life” legislators to sit on their hands and do nothing about this situation while squawking endlessly over culture war nonsense–all while their own constituents’ health continues to decline.
Re:
You know, I’d be quite ok if the right decisions and policies affected only the right. Their constituents would be reduced to a few hundred super rich people quite fast. Sadly they affect us all.
Public Healthcare
The solution to this kind of fuckery is am universal, public, free healthcare. It is feasible and it is affordable if you are willing to deliver the bare minimum of tax equality and wealth distribution.
Perhaps that’s why private actors are trying so hard to destroy said system here in Brazil. When health insurance plans and private hospitals started going the US route people simply dropped out and used the public system and that’s why prices of private healthcare here are outrageous but not inhumanly and insanely outrageous like in the US.
Same for pharma. If they force their hands they simply lose the patents. Along with generics.
When the government actually rules including the people in the equation and not only the filthy rich things work. And Brazil is a cesspool of inequality so we are talking about the bare minimum. I’m fairly sure the US can do it instead of warmongering and appeasing to the few dozen hundred super rich.
Re:
There is no such thing as “Free Healthcare”, only someone else paying for the healthcare. With “free” healthcare, people have no incentive to use healthcare less, and will take riskier life decisions. However in many socialized countries everyone gets free rationed care, which effectively means that you have to wait weeks or even months for procedures.
Re: Re:
Is this why the US spends far more per capita on healthcare than any other OECD country, yet continues to be near the bottom in life expectancy and quality of care?
From my experience, expensive healthcare actually encourages risky behavior. By charging a premium for preventative care and checkups, people are more likely to skip these measures. Sometimes, these problems get far worse, which is when they will certainly be more expensive to address. The whole system is designed to maximize executives’ profits. I’m not going to spend $90 to visit the doctor’s office only to be told to wait something out, but the next time I get those same symptoms, it might not be the same story.
Re: Re:
Call me a bleeding heart if you want, but I’m okay with my tax dollars going to pay for my fellow human beings’ healthcare.
As opposed to these great United States, where you’re always seen promptly and clinics are never booked out 7 months.
Re: Re:
Yes there is. Taxes are paying for it. But it is effectively free as in you won’t spend directly. And it can be done if taxes are applied proportionally.
As for the riskier behavior it’s actually the opposite for the vast majority of the population. Most people tend to do regular check ups and will actually call an ambulance if they have exposed fractures instead of yelling at people not to do it because they don’t have money to afford it.
Finally, rationed care is not the problem you make it seem to be. You don’t need to promptly serve everybody, you just need readily available general practice to act as a triage. You don’t need to have prompt medical attention to check your eyes for new glasses for example. Queues are not the end of the world. And even then, it’s better than NOT having healthcare because you can’t pay.
Re: Re: Re:
As an example, a friend in Switzerland gave birth and she receives regular visits from a nurse to keep tabs on her son’s health. Here in Brazil we have healthcare agents that regularly visit households that request such services to check on the family and forward any family members in need of medical attention. There are many more vulnerable and hardly accessible places where doctors themselves visit the households (they are called family doctors). Again, in a country within the worst inequality levels of the world.
It can be done. And it’s less expensive than your right wing economics say it is. Ans systemically speaking it actually saves dollars for the economy.
Re: Re:
wow, you managed to reply in a way that completely contradicts reality yet again!
places that have universal healthcare pretty universally have higher life expectancy and less utilization of healthcare for minor issues.
Karl Bode is a liar
AI didn’t do any of this, it was human managers, who decided to misuse AI, as the bode explains the AI wasn’t told that the patients had covid, yet bode blames AI for the humans not telling it those details. Its like complaining that Databases are bad, because the databases were used for decisions, and someone didn’t update the database.
Karl Bode of course has no interest about how AI has folded every single human protein, or is doing drug discovery, or is finding the single nucleotide polymorphisms in cancer genomes for diagnosis, because it doesn’t align with his “CAPITALISM BAD” viewpoint.
Re:
so, AI didn’t fold every single protein, or we wouldn’t still be doing folding.
as for the rest of your nonsensical rant, you missed the fact that the entire paragraph preceeding the single mention of covid was a quote from someone else, and no where did it say that the AI wasn’t informed, it states that the AI didn’t take it into account.
You really need to english harder if you wanna rile people up 🙂
Here is the quote for you:
“It’s unclear how nH Predict works exactly, but it reportedly estimates post-acute care by pulling information from a database containing medical cases from 6 million patients…But Lynch noted to Stat that the algorithm doesn’t account for many relevant factors in a patient’s health and recovery time, including comorbidities and things that occur during stays, like if they develop pneumonia while in the hospital or catch COVID-19 in a nursing home.”
where does that say the AI wasn’t informed? right. Keep makin shit up, eventually you might accidentally make a truthful statement! 🙂