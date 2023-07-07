‘AI’ Journalism Continues To Be A Lazy, Error-Prone Mess
While recent evolutions in “AI” have netted some profoundly interesting advancements in creativity and productivity, its early implementation in journalism has been a sloppy mess thanks to some decidedly human-based problems: namely greed and laziness.
If you remember, the cheapskates over at Red Ventures implemented AI over at CNET without telling anybody. The result: articles rife with accuracy problems and plagiarism. Of the 77 articles published, more than half had significant errors. It ultimately cost them more to have humans editors come in and fix the mistakes than the money they’d actually saved. After backlash, Red Ventures paused the effort.
Until last week, where another Red Ventures website, the financial news outlet Bankrate, started, once again, publishing AI-generated articles. And, once again, the articles were filled with all kinds of basic errors, like misstating the median income or median home prices of the markets it was writing about. And, once again, humans failed to adequately fact check any of it before publication:
“With so many eyes on the company’s use of AI, you would expect that these first few new AI articles — at the very least — would be thoroughly scrutinized internally before publication. Instead, a basic examination reveals that the company’s AI is still making rudimentary mistakes, and that its human staff, nevermind the executives pushing the use of AI, are still not catching them before they end up in front of unsuspecting readers.”
When contacted, Bankrate deleted the article but defended the AI, blaming the errors on an outdated dataset (which still would have been an AI and editing error):
“Overall, it feels like one more installment in a familiar pattern: publishers push their newsrooms to post hastily AI-generated articles with no serious fact-checking, in a bid to attract readers from Google without making sure they’re being provided with accurate information. Called out for easily-avoidable mistakes, the company mumbles an excuse, waits for the outrage to die down, and then tries again.”
Like so many problems with modern tech, the problem is often the humans, not the technology.
You’ve probably noticed that U.S. journalism was already a hot mess. We can clearly monetize everything from Nazis to foot fetishes, yet somehow can’t figure out a the kind of innovative funding models needed to keep the media industry’s lights on or pay journalists a living wage. Not that we’ve tried very hard.
It’s because VCs and slash-and-burn hedge fund bros are trying to make a quick buck on a not particularly profitable public service. Conversations about publicly funding journalism are basically a nonstarter in the U.S., where even NPR and its tiny government contributions are mindlessly demonized by rabid partisans who increasingly view truth, reality, academia, expertise, and journalism as a mortal enemy.
Greedy idiots, not journalists, are running most U.S. newsrooms. And their first impulse is to not use AI to create better journalism, but to use AI to cheaply mass produce clickbait and gibberish, and use it as a blunt weapon against already comically underpaid labor. The end result is going to create more media distrust and an even worse signal to noise ratio in a country already drowning in bullshit and propaganda.
It’s a shame because the underlying chatbot and AI technology could very well be a useful tool to create real journalism and tools to help consume journalism. But real journalism isn’t what most media owners are interested in, and this dynamic likely isn’t fixed until the underlying greed and hubris is addressed. Which, if you’ve looked around, doesn’t appear to be a top priority anytime soon.
I can’t think of anything worse than news reporting to use AI to generate, except maybe if someone decides to use it to replace a doctor or lawyer (yes, I know, that’s happened as well…)
“AI” (in reality machine learning) in this context is basically a way of generating words that make some sense, faster than a human could. That might be OK if all you’re trying to do is rewrite AP copy or a press release. But, an actual journalist will do way more work than just writing the words on the page, and LLMs aren’t capable of doing that job, even if they’re somehow trained in up to the minute data.
“Greedy idiots, not journalists, are running most U.S. newsrooms”
Kudos for pointing this out. As in many industries, the people on the sharp end get blamed, when in reality all that’s happening is that some greedy morons decide they can cut some overhead by replacing competent staff with insufficient tools, and they don’t care so long as they show increased profit during the couple of quarters before they get their golden parachute. If that comes at the cost of the company, or even the industry sector, they’ll consider that a fair trade.
Because journalism doesn’t make money.
Fascism, propaganda, and clickbait do.
Hey, it worked for Rupert fucking Murdoch AND Buzzfeed…
Re: Your Foul Mouth Ain't Necessary: Anger Yes, Opinion Yes.
-What I find amusing is that if AI generally gave listings of gas prices as lower prices than actually listed at the pump, it might force the big companies the consideration of actually lowering them…afterall, we all know that humanity being dumbed down by the great and almighty AI ‘must be right,’…again afterall, our dependence to not to think has really already begun!
"U.S. journalism was already a hot mess"
Yeah, AI could not do any worse than the current deluge of absurd “journalism” from humans in our beloved & sacred corporate media.
AI is not a problem.
The problem is propaganda & commercial-marketing posing as journalism — and being widely accepted & praised as honest jounalism.
Semi-dystopian prediction: AI Public Relations Optimization. Combining SEO together with lazy journalists’ propensity to publish corporate press releases as news stories, corporations will look to train AI to rebroadcast marketing materials and products to unwitting consumers.
Yes, since there is no truth required in advertising AI would be a good fit as it lies with ease.
Except it does do worse.
AI has a problem with fact checking, it has none apparently.
That would be nice…
Looks like some humans are having their money threatened.
With all this data slurping I hear AI does, I wonder how AI is going to deal with one of the earliest problems in data processing, namely, garbage-in -> garbage-out.
It doesn’t. It doesn’t even have a concept of “garbage” vs. “not garbage”. Just like a fire-hose, it’ll cheerfully spew out one end whatever you put in the other.
It does not care about accuracy of the data. It can’t.
All of them are built under the assumption that everything coming in has been blessed by a team of peer reviewed panels of the foremost experts in their field. When in reality it is some guy in a back room yelling “We have TOP MEN looking at it!” than then deleting any email demanding fact checking.
Why when the managers expect their staff to do their job as ordered, would they not expect the AI to be equally obedient.
G/O Media tried the same thing this week and their AI written article was so hilariously error filled (on a simple article showing the chronology of Star Wars! Something that has been written about a billion times!) that the editor for the site had to issue a lengthy list of corrections to corporate who finally edited the article over a day later.
Which honestly gets to the truly problematic usage of AI on these sites. Executives are not doing it in partnership with editorial in any way. They are secretly going around them and posting the articles without any opportunity to review, comment, or edit. Execs know their product is crap. It is why they are deliberately pushing things with zero review and no notice.
They could solve 80% of the problems if they just submitted the articles through the same freelance process everything else has to go through.
So like actual “journalism?”
Tried to save $10, ended up paying $20
There’s some delightful schadenfreude to be found in cheapskate execs trying to replace journalists with AI to save money only to have to turn right around and pay the people they are trying to replace even more than they would have originally to fix the resulting mess.