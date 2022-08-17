UK Columnist: Because Salman Rushdie Got Stabbed, We Should Regulate Online Speech, Get Rid Of Anonymity, And Hold Social Media Responsible
Earlier this year, we had a podcast with Jacob Mchangama about his excellent book, Free Speech: A History from Socrates to Social Media, and I pointed out one theme that is seen throughout the book. Over and over again, vocal supporters of free speech eventually seem to change their position when they realize people say things they don’t want to hear. It often leads to some seriously shifted rationales. The latest in this theme is Simon Jenkins, longtime UK journalist and currently a columnist for The Guardian in the UK, who has penned a truly bizarre column basically embracing ditching free speech online because Salman Rushdie got stabbed.
Yes, you read that right. A journalist (the kind who normally supports free speech) wants to throw away free speech online because an author, who published a physical book before the internet was really around, and faced a fatwa from Iran for decades, got stabbed. And this is supposed to make sense.
But, of course, he frames this taking away of free speech… as a defense of free speech. Because of course he does.
The title kinda gives it away: Do you want free speech to thrive? Then it has to be regulated, now more than ever. Um, ok.
The piece begins by talking about Salman Rushdie, who you likely have heard was stabbed recently, almost certainly in response to the decades-old fatwa issued against him over the (excellent and worth reading, by the way) “Satanic Verses” book. Now, there are all sorts of reasons to talk about Rushdie’s situation in the context of free speech, given that he’s an example of what happens when government forces try to crack down on speech they dislike. But, it’s unclear what this has to do with regulating online speech — given that Rushdie wrote a book (which was published back before most people were on the internet) and was stabbed in person.
The internet seems wholly disconnected from this issue. Except to Jenkins.
Jenkins, weakly, tries to tie the issues together by leading us down a mythical garden path. In short, here is my paraphrase of the steps Jenkins drags us along: John Stuart Mill supported free speech… except in cases of “harm” to others… and using that logic, many countries banned Rushdie’s book… because they didn’t want people to take offense… and so now governments are criminalizing taking offense… including in the UK’s Online Safety Bill.
That… all seems fairly tenuous as I could easily challenge many of the leaps of logic down that garden path. Either way, in just a few easy steps we get from Rushdie getting stabbed to the UK’s attempt to regulate speech.
And, at least, on this point, Jenkins makes a bit of sense. He rightly seems to dislike the UK’s Online Safety Bill. And that’s the right position to take if you support free speech, because, as we’ve noted in multiple articles, it would be a disaster for free speech. Jenkins recognizes that:
The latest venture by the state into this morass is the Johnson government’s online safety bill, with its bizarre concept of “legal but harmful”. However well-intentioned, it seeks to monitor an astonishing range of evils and indisciplines, from online stalking to incitement to riot, from phoney medicine to fake Russian news. How it will work has yet to be stated. It is a censor’s charter – or nightmare.
Ok. We agree. The Online Safety Bill is bad and will be used for vast amounts of dangerous censorship. But… then Jenkins seems to embrace it? And… seems to think we need to pass it because of Rushdie. What’s that got to do with Rushdie? Apparently… it’s because people were mad at Rushdie on the internet?
Regulating the internet has become a major political challenge. Europe faced a similar crisis with the advent of printing, and evolved licensing and copyright laws to handle it. The key then lay in identifying the author and the publisher. There had to be some accountability for the words. In contrast, the internet has led to an anarchy of dissemination. While Rushdie has authored a book and is accountable for it, many of his critics are part of that familiar social media feature: an anonymous mob howling after its victim across the ether.
Um, what? Plenty of his critics, including the guy who issued the fatwa against Rushdie, the Ayatollah Khomeini, did so under their names. And it wasn’t because of the internet. I’m sure there were some critics of him online who were anonymous, but… what’s that got to do with the fact that he was stabbed, in person, by a guy with a name?
You can see where this is heading of course. Even as Jenkins rightly fears the impact of the UK’s Online Safety Bill he’s… gone to what Jillian York has rightly called “the white man’s gambit” and decided the real problem is… only anonymity. For the attack on Salman Rushdie. Who has been living under death threats since a time when the internet barely existed, and which had nothing to do with the internet in any way, shape or form.
But Jenkins is somehow sure it’s to blame.
He throws in a weird paragraph saying “sure, sure, maybe anonymity might be important sometimes, but it can’t be that important.”
Some claim anonymity helps whistleblowers and others – but such benefits are massively outweighed by the harm done by the unruly and unknown mob.
“Some claim”? How about naming who is claiming that — like actual experts on this topic, like the aforementioned Jillian York, along with tons of human rights experts who know that anonymity is essential to protecting all sorts of people (blithely summarized by Jenkins as “whistleblowers and others”). It protects way more than “whistleblowers” — who actually are quite important. It protects marginalized people. It protects people in abusive relationships. It protects kids with different viewpoints from their parents. It protects critics of the rich and powerful. It protects everyone at some point or another.
Going back a decade, we posted a powerful list that another expert had put together, asking people why they didn’t want to post under their own names, and it’s worth reposting here, since Jenkins thinks all these people don’t deserve basic privacy.
- I am a high school teacher, privacy is of the utmost importance.
- I publish under my nom de plume, it’s printed on my business cards, and all of the thousands of people I know through my social networks know me by my online name.
- I have used this name/account in a work context, my entire family know this name and my friends know this name. It enables me to participate online without being subject to harassment that at one point in time lead to my employer having to change their number so that calls could get through.
- I do not feel safe using my real name online as I have had people track me down from my online presence and had coworkers invade my private life.
- I’ve been stalked. I’m a rape survivor.
- I work for a private club. I have to carry a card around which states I will not share any element of the club with any sort of media. So, If I want to talk about work (and I do) on the net, I have to use an alias.
- I’ve been using this name for over 10 years in the “hacking” community. There are a nontrivial amount of people who know me *only* by that name.
- As a former victim of stalking that impacted my family I’ve used [my nickname] online for about 7 years.
- Under [this name] I am active in a number of areas of sexual difference for which it would not be wise for me to use my flesh legal name.
- My actual real name is utterly non-identifying, as 1) it is the name of a character in a movie, and that overwhelms google search results 2) it’s not unique at ALL.
- [this name] is a pseudonym I use to protect myself. My web site can be rather controversial and it has been used against me once.
- I started using [this name] to have at least a little layer of anonymity between me and people who act inappropriately/criminally. I think the “real names” policy hurts women in particular.
- I use the pseudonym to maintain my online anonymity because I am polyamorous and have no desire for professional acquaintances to discover this.
- I enjoy being part of a global and open conversation, but I don’t wish for my opinions to offend conservative and religious people I know or am related to. Also I don’t want my husband’s Govt career impacted by his opinionated wife, or for his staff to feel in any way uncomfortable because of my views.
- I have privacy concerns for being stalked in the past. I’m not going to change my name for [social media]. The price I might pay isn’t worth it.
- We get death threats at the blog, so while I’m not all that concerned with, you know, sane people finding me. I just don’t overly share information and use a pen name.
- This identity was used to protect my real identity as I am gay and my family live in a small village where if it were openly known that their son was gay they would have problems.
- I go by pseudonym for safety reasons. Being female, I am wary of internet harassment.
Jenkins seems to think that all those people don’t really matter.
Hell, there was even a period of time in which Rushdie himself went into hiding to protect himself. I guess Jenkins thinks that Rushdie should out himself to governments and social media, because his anonymity isn’t that important… because some other anonymous people might criticize him.
And, at the same time, beyond the weird attempt to connect the Rushdie stabbing with anonymous online mobs, the actual evidence has shown that anonymous people online are no worse than people posting under their real names. As we’ve detailed, and which a basic Google search would have revealed, studies have shown over and over again that people act just as badly (and sometimes worse) under their real names.
Basically, the idea that anonymous online mobs are the problem is not actually supported by the data. And, the biggest hint that this is the case is that Jenkins is left using… the physical stabbing attack of a book author that had nothing to do with either the internet or anonymity, as his example of why we should do away with anonymity.
And, of course, from there is gets worse. Rather than just attacking online anonymity, Jenkins goes on to pull out the line that only the most ignorant people pull out: that social media must be “a publisher, not a platform.”
The very fact that social media companies enjoy global accessibility should impose an added obligation on corporations to accept they are “publishers not just platforms”. Great as the technical problems may be, they must be held to account for the harm they can cause to others.
Funny how that’s in quotes there, but he doesn’t say who he’s quoting. Because it’s idiotic and nonsensical. Nothing in any of this has to do with whether or not a website is a “publisher” or a “platform” which is a meaningless distinction made up by bad faith politicians, not anyone who understands anything, either about the law or technology.
And, separately, why is he blaming social media companies for the stabbing of Rushdie? Social media had nothing to do with it. Anonymity had nothing to do with it. It’s not about social media. It’s not about publishers v. platforms (which is not even a thing).
I honestly don’t understand the thought process behind this column. Salman Rushdie got stabbed, because of foolish people overreacting to a book he wrote… and therefore, it is incumbent on us to blame anonymity and social media platforms… even though they had nothing to do with any of this.
How does shit like this get published in the Guardian?
I guess he doesn’t know any sex workers…or people who live in authoritarian regimes (such as Singapore, which an anonymous user here claims they’re from). BTW, I realize Mike had a list of reasons for anonymity, but those two reasons per se stuck out at me the most.
Re:
Hi, that’s me.
The RSF are largely right about the facts of how utterly fucked Singapore is wrt to freedom of expression, to the point where protests are something that can be charged in courts if it’s not done by the ruling party cadres and their spawn.
It’s also the same fucking country where someone got sued over a “private” Facebook post. Over criticism of the judiciary. Which is a crime here.
One more thing…
As the comments section in this web site often proves. I mean, some of the funniest and most insightful commenters are anonymous cowards themselves.
“many of his critics are part of that familiar social media feature: an anonymous mob”
If someone wants to be taken seriously on this issue, it’s probably not a good idea to cite a case that started before social media was invented to support what you wish to do about social media. Especially if you want to fearmonger, since it took decades after the fatwa was issued for something to happen, and Rushdie has had a long and fruitful career based largely off of his notoriety after writing that book.
A more relevant example in the modern age comes to mind – a leader, with an internationally known name, who is worshipped and reviled in equal measures, rails against something that offends him, claiming that it’s the duty of the mob below him to take violent retribution against those who have written things that offended him…
Please, people, if we’re going to cite reasons why the internet should be feared and controlled, let’s at least come up with examples that don’t predate the web and which don’t invite direct comparisons with recent attempts at fascism. If that’s at all possible. If not, consider why that might be.
Re:
After being published in 1989, Rushdie, his publisher, and sellers of the book got death threats, bounties, and even assassination attempts pretty much constantly for 15 years before “social media” was even a term.
Clearly this is Twitter’s fault.
Re: Re:
Don’t you see that just proves how bad social media is, it was able to cause all that even before it existed.
Social media is so toxic and dangerous that time itself was warped to allow it to influence people before any of the relevant companies and platforms existed, and if that’s not proof of how terrible social media is I don’t know what is.
Re: Re: Re: Your thought process (lol its horribly incoherent)
Seriously wtf is your thought process!? If it didn’t even exist back then it could not have done any of that, nor does it mean social media is terrible because something bad happened to somebody before it existed. You clearly don’t understand how the laws of the universe work either, time didn’t just warp because of something that was happening. You probably should review your thoughts before you spill them because they don’t make any sense, which means your obviously wrong.
Re: Re: Re:2
Um, That One Guy was sarcastic. Poe’s Law and all that…
Re: Re: Re:3
Since saying how social media did bad things before it possibly could have was a very clear marker of TAG’s intent, this is actually a case of Autie’s Law.
Re: Re: Re:2
I’m autistic and TAG’s sarcasm was glaringly obvious to me even without a sarc mark.
Re: Re: Re:2
If it didn’t even exist back then it could not have done any of that…
Which was the entire point of TAG’s comment. I tell you what, here’s a tool to help you in the future. Or is that the past?
Regulating the internet has become a major political challenge. Europe faced a similar crisis with the advent of printing, and evolved licensing and copyright laws to handle it. The key then lay in identifying the author and the publisher. There had to be some accountability for the words.
Hey, Simon Jenkins. Can you say that you know nothing about copyright without saying you know nothing about copyright?
Edited to add...
Nothing in any of this has to do with whether or not a website is a “publisher” or a “platform” which is a meaningless distinction made up by bad faith politicians…
To give an example, Techdirt is a publisher of its articles and a platform for discussion of the issues it raises, but if I say something defamatory about someone in one of my comments, then Section 230 means that Techdirt can’t be sued for it. If the defamatory statement is in the article itself, however, then Techdirt is absolutely the right target for the plaintiff. Laws like Section 230 of the CDA don’t make distinctions between ‘platform’ and ‘publisher’ on a broad basis, but only in relation to responsibility for content. Knowing this is part of Jenkins’ job, so how come he’s so much worse at it than me?
Re:
Because you actually read the law in question (despite it not being your country’s law) and Jenkins didn’t?
Re: Re:
TBH, I didn’t actually read the specific statutes. I’ve only read this article and this this follow-up to it because they’re less complex than the legislation whilst saying exactly the same thing, just in more clear language.
Re: Re: Re:
Though to be fair, §230 is so short (I mean, one page long!), that it can be easily read on a break.
Re: Re: Re:2
Legislation includes complex language by its very nature, so I’m not always able to parse it no matter how short it is.
Re:
Because the Internet is killing the old newspapers, as witnesses can have the story online before the reporter starts writing the story from the notes they took.
Re:
Because your salary doesn’t rely on professing not to know it?
Re: Re:
This, but even more. The democratisation of news and information means the old media is no longer a gatekeeper. They have significant incentive to rebuild those walls. Their salary depends on an all-out misinformation campaign against the new media.
Re: Re:
If the Guardian does indeed pay its journalists to be ignorant as regards the law of any country, then ThorsProvoni and/or Tero Pulkkinen could write for them.
Re: Re: Re:
The Guardian’s OPED section does have some articles about Ukraine that sound very close to pro-Russia these days…
This is not a big surprise to me.
Re: Re: Re:2
Apparently, the Guardian is left-leaning, so that’s probably why.
increasingly, anonymity is going to be MORE significant here. given what we know about data brokers, how easy it is to garner information, and the current and seemingly headed politcal and social climates coming to blows.
another reason
Employers routinely google your name as part of the job application process. There’s no such thing as a private life on the internet. So if you use your real name, I hope you’re independently wealthy and don’t care about financial repercussions for anything you post. And if you have your own business, your clients can be as much of a threat as an employer.
In the Rushdie case, it looks like the perp was mentally ill and was also radicalized by a trip to the Middle East. So let’s outlaw mental illness and travel to Muslim countries.
Re:
Which is why I have gone to great lengths to avoid using my real name online since the infancy of the internet. Part of it was because I had an inkling of the privacy issues, but it is also related to what entities I’ve done contract work for the last 20+ years. Googling my name doesn’t yield anything that can be linked to me (ie my online persona) at all.
Re:
…it looks like the perp was mentally ill…
The thing of it is, violent attackers are usually cast as ‘mentally ill’ when they’re not cast as ‘autistic’ (as they usually are) even though neurotypicality is the major factor in the overwhelming majority of cases.
like so many others, when there’s no room for sense to be used, it never is!
Re:
Simoooooooon Jenkins!
Guy is feeling ways about things and stuff and stuff.
If you interpreted that clause like I did, you’d be jumping for joy as high as I did. It really should be a crime to be so easily offended that one is ready to start a mini-WWIII without so much as a raised eyebrow. This comes from ignorance, make no mistake, and the sources of that ignorance are legion.
We’re in deep kimchee here, folks. For those that want to be in Power for the sake of power, there is no room for discussion. For them, it’s black or white – either they are in total control, or they are subject to someone else’s whim and fancy. They just can’t grasp that there might be room for something in between. That’s the real issue underlying our current state of affairs. The only remaining question is how do we address, and correct, that symptomatic mindset. ‘Cause if we don’t then that old saying will be proven oh-so-true:
Re:
… is what is meant there, that governments are criminalizing giving offense?
My list-of-one for basic privacy:
Your thought process (lol its horribly incoherent)
Seriously wtf is your thought process!? If it didn’t even exist back then it could not have done any of that, nor does it mean social media is terrible because something bad happened to somebody before it existed. You clearly don’t understand how the laws of the universe work either, time didn’t just warp because of something that was happening. You probably should review your thoughts before you spill them because they don’t make any sense, which means your obviously wrong.
That TAC truism where humans will spend more time trying to make sure the blame is correctly assigned rather than deal with the situation.
Some asshat stabbed another person.
This was not done in self defense.
This was not done after brain washing.
Asshat decided he was going to do a thing & he did it.
Can we just blame the asshat for being an asshat, put him in prison & skip the whole this wouldn’t have happened if more mothers breast fed longer! part of the hysteria?
Cut off one's nose to spite one's face
“We Should Regulate Online Speech, Get Rid Of Anonymity, And Hold Social Media Responsible” and no one will ever get stabbed again!
Knife producers revolt claiming it’s impinging on people’s 2nd Amendment and 1st Amendment rights, plus will hurt their potential sales.
Re:
What part of ‘UK Columnist’ in the title didn’t you see? The Constitution doesn’t apply here.
Regulating at the wrong level
It seems to me that Simon Jenkins is focusing on the wrong target. He should be arguing that there should be regulation on people who write or publish offensive works.
Such as, for example, Salman Rushdie’s book.
After all, if free speech is to thrive, we can’t have people like Salman Rushdie disturbing the status quo.
…Or maybe, just maybe, Jenkins should reconsider his whole line of reasoning.