The UK’s Online Safety Bill Would Be A Complete And Utter Disaster For An Open Internet
from the brexiting-the-internet dept
We already knew that the UK’s Online Safety Bill was going to be an utter disaster for the open internet, because that had been made clear early on. Last week, the government finally unveiled the latest version of the Online Safety Bill and it’s perhaps even worse than expected. It’s 225 pages of completely misunderstanding the internet, and thinking that if they just threaten companies to fix the internet, that will magically make the world work. Last year, when an initial draft was released, we noted that it was a near identical copy to the way that China’s Great Firewall initially worked, because it just sort of handwaves the idea that online service providers need to stop bad stuff… or else. And rather than recognize that’s a problem, the Online Safety Bill leans into it.
There’s a lot in this bill, and it’s going to take a while to dig through the whole thing and find all the many problems with it, but as UK lawyer Graham Smith highlights, the bill leans hard on giving the government the power to order websites to monitor and filter content.
As that shows the regulator OFCOM will now have the power to order websites to use “proactive technology” (i.e., monitoring/filtering) to deal with illegal content, children’s online safety, and “fraudulent advertising.” Of course, anyone who knows anything about any of this would recognize the problems. How do you build a monitoring tool that recognizes “illegal content”? Or content that is a risk to children’s safety? It’s not like there’s some clear definition. Normally, to declare something illegal, you have to have a full adjudication. But here, the UK may be demanding that service providers just figure it out, and never get it wrong. That’s going to work out great.
As Smith notes, this is a complete switch from the EU’s rules that forbade general monitoring requirements. The UK, post-Brexit has gone in the opposite direction entirely, to now potentially mandating general monitoring requirements.
As UK open web activist Heather Burns notes, this is, in some ways, the UK trying to Brexit the internet. I recommend reading her entire article, as it (and another post she wrote) highlight how oddly nationalistic the Online Safety Bill is, positioning it as creating a uniquely British internet, at war with the evils of Silicon Valley (as opposed to the evils of the EU for regular Brexit). But the internet is a global tool, and creating a unique one for your own country misunderstands the entire purpose of an open internet.
But, perhaps even worse, like Brexit, it appears that the Online Safety Bill, like unfortunately too many internet regulation bills in the US and elsewhere, seems more driven by spite and petulance, than thinking through what makes good policy. It’s about playing the victim, because that riles people up in support, rather than figuring out what would actually be good.
The second aspect of the UK strategy to Brexit the Internet is a linguistic narrative of petulant, infantile victimhood at the hands of an other. The them. The evil external bogeyman responsible for all the ills of the world. That other used to be the EU. It’s now SiliconValleyWokeryNickCleggBigTech. That current narrative, now, is as false as the old one was then: the othering is the point.
But back to the more immediate issues of the bill. For years now, we’ve explained how the concept of a “duty of care” would be a disaster for the open internet, for a variety of reasons. First, it always leads to overzealous blocking to avoid any risk, second, it’s a completely subjective standard, meaning that failures require massively expensive litigation to figure out if you actually met your “duty of care” or not, and third it’s a meaningless phrase that sounds good to politicians (and the press and some silly academics) without giving companies anything concrete to actually do.
Finally, the enforcement mechanisms in the bill, again, remind one more of Chinese or Russian authoritarianism, where if you get something wrong, the UK now wants to throw tech execs in jail:
And, even worse, it says that you can get in trouble for keeping up content even if it’s legal. This is what is commonly referred to as “lawful, but awful” but the UK calls it “legal but harmful” content. And the Online Safety Bill will punish companies for allowing such content. Of course, to avoid such punishment, basically anything controversial is unlikely to be allowed on the British internet any more. Again, this is extremely reminiscent of the original Great Firewall of China, where the government would punish web services for allowing content that might make people sad.
Everything about this seems to have been written by people who have no idea how any of this works in practice, or who don’t seem to care that this will lead to a massive suppression of the ability to speak online. Like Brexit cut the UK off from the wider EU and all the benefits that brought, this is an attempt to wall off the UK from the wider internet… and all the benefits that brought. Good luck over there on your tiny disconnected island, UK. You’re going to need it.
Filed Under: brexit, duty of care, filters, free speech, great firewall, lawful but awful, legal but harmful, monitoring obligations, ofcom, online safety, online safety bill, surveillance, uk, upload filters
Comments on “The UK’s Online Safety Bill Would Be A Complete And Utter Disaster For An Open Internet”
Try as I might, I honestly can’t feel any sympathy for the British public simply because they love censorship of anything they don’t like.
The moment they supported censorship they pissed over any right to complain about the things they care about being censored.
They reap what they sow.
This isn't a good faith law, it's meant to fail.
You’re giving them too much credit. This law is crafted to fail, so that its authors can decry the opposition as “supporting filth” and “harming children.” And they’ll keep introducing such legislation as long as they can milk it.
Even if such legislation passed, parts (if not all) of it will be struck down, and they can still keep crying about the “immoral left.” This entire thing is a grift and their constituents lap it up.
No see you were supposed to NOT do those things
It might be a good idea for any booksellers to stop offering 1984 in the UK, or at least stop selling to any UK government employees because damn if they don’t keep treating it as a to-do list rather than a warning.
Fraudulent advertising? So much for political advertisements…
Re:
Oh but that’s the beauty of it. It’s the politicians who get to define what “fraudulent advertising” is.
Re: Re:
Just like Putin get to define what is fake news then.
but, just like everything being brought into law in the USA, this is the whole point! the entertainment industries are earmarked to take control of the Internet, but it isn’t just to protect their media. every government, every politician, every industry and company boss wants their lives kept totally secret, just as every court and judge and every security service. they do not want any ordinary person finding out, knowing what devious plans they put into operation so as to keep in the tier above us and keeping us in the ‘slave’ layer. they all do, however, want and need to know every single, solitary thing about us, in every way. that is in no way fair and open but the USA, as the ‘top dog of the free world’ is the instigator, removing freedom and privacy on an almost daily basis!! we’re in deep shit, people and once the Internet has been taken out of the control of everyone, it wont come back!!
Re:
Thing is they wont be able to take out of the control of the Internet and this bill is likely to collapse under its own weight.
First of all children should not be on social media, have parents no role in supervising what their children do?
I don’t think the public wants to be treated like children,
But this is just brexit for the Internet, most usa websites apps are outside UK jurisdiction unless they simply want to fine Google apple or a ask to to put in place user age ID verification before you can install any social media apps for UK users
It would be weird if this forces a UK great firewall similar to the Chinese model
But then UK politicans seem to expect tech company’s to solve society’s problems using some magical filters or programming
Re:
Google already have age verification for YouTube videos flagged as mature now.
Yeah, no thanks, Google.
Re:
The Age verification part is likely delayed over and over again until it was scraped because they just could not find a way to get it up and running like last time. Its clear they not learned a lesson since 2019.
Re: Re:
When the age of your youtube account should prove your majority unless you created the account when you were 3.
I find lots of this draft Bill a mad mess. Maddest of all in my view is the conceit that it thinks it can apply to the rest of the world. This will be its primary failure.
Here’s a viewpoint nobody has really considered, what about certain words like “fuck” or “cunt?”
Pretty sure adults won’t want children seeing those online. Will the UK be demanding the rest of the world obey some Orwellian style newspeak?
Re:
All children suddenly moved to the upper class. Film at 11.
Thing is look at the last age verification law that was delayed over and over again until it was scraped because they just could not find a way to get it up and running but this will be the same but on a much larger scale. Its clear they not learned a lesson since 2019 and this is very likely to end up a huge mess that may never come into force.
Just look at the part were they want tech company executives to be criminally liable if they fail to comply with information requests with Ofcom having to enforce it only two months after the bill becomes law, rather than the two years previously drafted.
Will Ofcom even be ready to enforce all this with 2 months? this will undermine any attempt to implement and enforce this law, its completely unrealistic to think Ofcom will be ready in 2 months.
There so much unworkable things in the bill its mind blowing and looking at the UK gov track record on getting this stuff up and running… well its unlikely they will get anything implemented let alone enforced.
Seems the pre-requisites for proposing new legislation include NOT consulting professionals that understand what is being legislated nowadays.
Re:
Most lawmakers crafting legislation involving tech rarely consult actual tech experts. Preferring instead to what SOUNDS good or would give them the most headlines.
Firstly no Dr Seuss book was banned, the copyright owners decided to stop printing six books. You can still buy them you just can’t get new copies. Also I don’t see what the UK has to do with it as the people who made the decision were American.
Not everybody over here agrees with the censorship of Manga it’s pretty stupid in my opinion.
Re:
Maybe Dr. Seuss was a bad example, though they are now removing politically incorrect content from old TV shows.
Personally, I think all of these bills from lawmakers designed to control the Internet and so-called “big tech” are just a case of penis envy on the part of said lawmakers. (They can’t stand to think of themselves as impotent. **)
(** Truth hurts.)
Don’t worry they have solved that problem by also making it illegal for sites to remove content the government likes.
For example it’s illegal for sites to remove content that is of “democratic importance”.
Which basically means sites cannot remove government approved transphobic or Islamophobic content.
The Government outright admits and boosts that the bill requires them to only remove content the government doesn’t like;
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/world-first-online-safety-laws-introduced-in-parliament
So absolutely no way our government will be tempted to abuse that /s
And to top if off they still won’t define what they mean by ‘harmful but legal speech’.
Governments are turning into Helen Lovejoy...
This is what happens when the British Government drank the kool-aid distributed by Mary Whitehouse for 40+ years…
///
On a related note, Canada is foolishly headed this direction too: The initial consultation of the proposed bill of their “Online Harms Bill” revealed that the internet would be transformed into a gigantic snitching line for the RCMP and CSIS.
Also maybe take a look at their Senate’s idea of an website/porn-blocking law (S-210), it’s insane (especially 5(a) under Effect of Order in the bill text).