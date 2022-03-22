Daily Deal: Microsoft Office eLearning

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Microsoft Office is one of the most ubiquitous software in the world, used extensively in offices of all industries. If there is any business software to learn, it’s the Microsoft Office Suite. At eLearnOffice, you can use bite-sized videos and quizzes to assess and increase your skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, Outlook, Access, and Calendar. It’s on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

