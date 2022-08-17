FBI Director Chris Wray Still Won’t Shut The Fuck Up (Or Be Honest) About Phone Encryption
The FBI needs to shut the fuck up about phone encryption.
This isn’t just profane hyperbole. Shut. The. Fuck. Up.
The FBI has continued — via consecutive directors — to agitate for encryption backdoors. And these directors have done this by delivering a false narrative, aided and abetted by the FBI’s refusal to correct its miscount of uncrackable devices in its possession.
For years, FBI Director James Comey made anti-encryption hay by citing escalating numbers of devices the FBI simply couldn’t break. But the numbers were bogus, the FBI finally admitted. But not before Comey was able to wield these false numbers as evidence the federal government needed to legislate backdoors.
Here’s what happened while Comey was still the FBI director:
The FBI has repeatedly provided grossly inflated statistics to Congress and the public about the extent of problems posed by encrypted cellphones, claiming investigators were locked out of nearly 7,800 devices connected to crimes last year when the correct number was much smaller, probably between 1,000 and 2,000, The Washington Post has learned.
Here’s how this number expanded while Comey still had the FBI helm:
This number aligns more with reality than the frequent claims the number of locked phones was nearing 8,000 devices. In 2016, the FBI reported it was only locked out of around 880 devices. Less than two years later, it was stating it had 7,800 impregnable devices in its possession.
A few days later, the FBI promised to provide the public with an accurate number of devices in its possession. References to the ~8,000 devices made by FBI directors and DOJ officials were replaced with footnotes acknowledging the mistake.
** Due to an error in the FBI’s methodology, an earlier version of this speech incorrectly stated that the FBI had been unable to access 7,800 devices. The correct number will be substantially lower.
That promise debuted May 29, 2018. The FBI has yet to provide an updated number. That was 1,538 days ago. Or, to put in layman’s terms, more than four years ago. The FBI has spent four years and 76 days refusing to provide an accurate count.
Since then, James Comey has exited the public sphere, fired by then-president Donald Trump and riding off into the sunset, hailed as a savior by idiotic “Comey is my homey” people who apparently forgot Comey reopened an investigation into presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s private email server only days before the 2016 election.
Comey was replaced by Christopher Wray. His replacement was no better. As the FBI continued to refuse to update this number, Wray leveraged the agency’s lack of honesty to argue against encryption. No longer able to use an inflated number to justify his agitation, Wray relied on unknown unknowns to make his case for backdoored encryption.
And, despite four years of FBI silence on the actual encryption problem, Wray continues to claim the US would be safer if encryption was easily breakable. Director Chris “Horseshit” Wray — delivering a statement to the House oversight committee — continues to claim encryption can be safely broken and that no one should be allowed to call this a backdoor.
Under a section misleadingly titled “Lawful Access,” Wray says this:
The problems caused by law enforcement agencies’ inability to access electronic evidence continue to grow.
We’ll stop on his first sentence because what even the fuck. This is citing facts not in evidence. And these facts are not in evidence because the FBI — over the course of 4+ years — has refused to provide them. We can’t possibly verify the “problem” (which was overstated for years) has “grown” because the FBI refuses to provide an accurate baseline or current count of encrypted devices in its possession.
It has also refused to provide any information about the phones in its “uncrackable” stash — information like how often encryption has terminated investigations or how often the FBI has obtained evidence supporting criminal charges through other means that don’t involve cracking a seized device. We don’t know how big the problem is because the FBI would obviously like us to believe it’s incredibly large. And it can do this by refusing to honestly discuss the issue by providing accurate stats and other information about criminal investigations.
That fact makes the rest of Wray’s whining irrelevant. None of the following should be granted credence without additional transparency by the FBI:
Increasingly, commercial device manufacturers have employed encryption in such a manner that only the device users can access the content of the devices. This is commonly referred to as “user-only-access” device encryption. Similarly, more and more communications service providers are designing their platforms and apps such that only the parties to the communication can access the content. This is generally known as “end-to-end” encryption. The proliferation of end-to-end and user-only-access encryption is a serious issue that increasingly limits law enforcement’s ability, even after obtaining a lawful warrant or court order, to access critical evidence and information needed to disrupt threats, protect the public, and bring perpetrators to justice.
Wray claims the proliferation of encryption is hampering law enforcement. But he provides no evidence of that. All he provides is assertions he believes to be unassailable. Bullshit. [Presses “ASSAIL” button repeatedly.] All we know for sure is that more entities are offering encryption. What we don’t know (because the FBI has refused to address this) is how often encryption derails investigations. The FBI continues to lie (by conspicuous omission) about this. For that reason, neither it or its front mouth can be trusted to address this issue honestly.
And when someone with all access to every possible resource available, that would assist in him getting the facts right, continues to make bullshit claims like these, there’s even less reason to believe Chris Wray knows what he’s talking about.
The FBI remains a strong advocate for the wide and consistent use of responsibly managed encryption. Protecting data and privacy in a digitally connected world is a top priority for the FBI, and we believe that promoting encryption is a vital part of that mission. Encryption without lawful access, though, does have a negative effect on law enforcement’s ability to protect the public. As I have testified previously, when the FBI discusses lawful access we mean putting providers who manage encrypted data in a position to decrypt it and provide it to us in response to legal process. We do not mean a “backdoor,” that is, for encryption to be weakened or compromised so that it can be defeated from the outside by law enforcement or anyone else.
End-to-end encryption that can be broken on demand isn’t actually end-to-end encryption. Putting processes in place that allow providers to break encryption when they’re asked to is the very definition of a “backdoor,” no matter how much Director Wray pretends it isn’t. Providers don’t know which of their users law enforcement will express an interest in thanks to encryption. So, to comply with “lawful access” demands, they would need to create an entry point that works with all accounts, rather than just those targeted by law enforcement. An entryway that did not previously exist is a backdoor. And this previously nonexistent entry point can never be considered exclusive to law enforcement. If the weakness exists, it can be exploited by anyone, even malicious hackers.
But, even if Chris Wray was correct about everything else, he still should be considered dis-invited from encryption discussions. If he’s not willing to force the FBI to cough up the corrected device count, he should keep his fucking mouth shut until he has these numbers in hand.
The problems caused by law enforcement agencies’ desire to access privately owned devices continue to grow.
FTFY, Wray. YW.
Even if true, they still have access to more data that law enforcement had before electronic devices. That is when most people communicated face to face, or via unrecorded telephone calls. Most transactions nowadays re by card, rather than cash,and so recorded and available with a subpoena or warrant.
If there is a hole in protection
There WILL be a hole in protection.
And the odds say that in a short time it would become Public. And used by Corps, and enyone else that wishes to crack your phone or devices.
We are talking about a Gov. wher the military thinks a single password is enough, to protect al the hardware They have out in the field. A Key is the same for MOST devices if there is a key lock. Sad but true. But also relevant. 1 LOST key Is not going to stop the use of something.
A cowpie by any other name is still bullshit
As I have testified previously, when the FBI discusses lawful access we mean putting providers who manage encrypted data in a position to decrypt it and provide it to us in response to legal process. We do not mean a “backdoor,” that is, for encryption to be weakened or compromised so that it can be defeated from the outside by law enforcement or anyone else.
‘Look we’re not saying that we want people to be legally mandated to have a key to their house and place it under the doormat, we’re just asking that they be legally mandated to acquire an object that can be used to unlock doors on demand and that it be placed in a location as to be quick and easy to law enforcement.’
The continued and consistent lies about what they are demanding just shows that they are and never have been coming to the discussion in good faith. I’d still disagree with them but I’d respect them a lot more if they just came out and admitted that they are absolutely looking to cripple encryption and they think that the massive wave of crime that would occur as a result would be worth it, yet even they seem to realize just how bad the truth makes them and their position.
If it's good enough for them...
A unified message from all stakeholders would be of benefit. By stakeholders I mean all those using encryption today. That includes everyone here at https://techdirt.com.
Here’s the message:
We, users of encryption, be it end-to-end or site-to-site or shopping online or accessing our bank’s websites do hereby agree that after one year of the FBI’s using ONLY “lawful-access encryption” and agreeing to maintain the use of ONLY that encryption for another four years, we will transition to using that same encryption.
Should the FBI not elect to switch all its systems to “lawful-access encryption” we understand, and we won’t switch our encryption systems either.
What’s good for the goose… is good for the gander. We look forward to the FBI being hacked many many times before their upper management stops lying to the US Congress, the American People, and the world.
Perhaps it is time to ask why the hell they can’t be any more truthful than a 10 yr old denying he took the cookies or how many he took.
While they were chasing the mythical 2.2 billion locked phones they couldn’t get into, they were ignoring actual issues in the nation.
While they might have 1000 (just an example because even they can’t get the number right) they can’t access, can we get a report of how many investigations had to be stopped or dropped for lack of access?
We know they only get praise for complete slam dunks, but someone needs to see if this is stopping cases cold or just keeping them from reaching enough evidence for a complete crushing plea deal victory.
Investigation is hard, but its the job we pay you to do.
Your inability to look outside of a cell phone for information shows a real lack of thinking & working.
Completely agree.
Now, if they actually arrested people for identity theft and related crimes, maybe I’d think differently, but since that almost never happens, not a chance.
Re: Hmmmm
I’m going to disagree. I just did 10 years in the Feds for identity theft and credit card fraud and I owe 53 MILLION dollars in restitution. So they definitely charge people and lock them up. Maybe not as often as you’d like, but could they ever keep up with all the scamming?
I would bet
the number of cases dropped due to a locked phone is less than the number of cases dropped to not admit the data came from a stingray.
Re:
The number of cases dropped due to not being able to access the phone may also be smaller than the number of cases dropped due to the phone not having the expected “smoking gun” evidence.
See the Farook phone case, where no actionable material came out of the phone despite the FBI swearing up and down that Apple had to help them break into the phone.
Investigation into Hillary's emails
That wasn’t the problem. The problem was that he made it public, violating policies in the process.