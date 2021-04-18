This Week In Techdirt History: April 11th - 17th
 

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the crossed-words dept

Sun, Apr 18th 2021 12:00pm Leigh Beadon

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Stephen T. Stone commenting on the unconstitutional nature of the way Senate republicans have approached a bill stripping MLB's antitrust exemption:

Republican lawmakers: “Fuck cancel culture! Grow some thicker skin, assholes! Stop being so offended by everything!”

Also Republican lawmakers: “We’re cancelling these fuckers because they hurt conservative feelings. Don’t they know that’s illegal?”

In second place, it's an anonymous response to Mastercard's new rules for streaming sites:

Cool. Now do elected officials who knowingly spew rhetoric that leads to an insurrection.

Still seeing that Mastercard logo on www dot tedcruz dot org slash contribute

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous reply to the commenter complaining about our spam filters:

So funny enough: I've never had a problem posting to TD. I've also never seen someone claim they were getting caught in the spam filters without also seeing them try to fill the comment section with spam. Very strange. I wonder what the correlation could be.

Next, it's yet another anonymous comment, this time responding to the aforementioned first place winner:

If there is one thing they're consistent about its hypocrisy.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Toom1275 with a comment about the fact that Sidney Powell may face sanctions from the Michigan AG:

So it seems "It wasn't defamatory, it was perjury!" wasn't the genius legal claim she thought it would be.

In second place, it's LACanuck responding to the list of banned swear words on Mike Lindell's "free speech" social media platform:

Four words?

I would have thought the four banned words would be 'We lost the election"

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with one more anonymous response to the commenter complaining about spam filters:

I've never seen someone try so hard to increase engagement and activity on a site he hates so much he cheered someone else's efforts to destroy it.

And finally, we've got another comment from Stephen T. Stone, this time in response to the baffling complaint that one of our posts was "opinionated":

That tends to happen on opinion blogs, yes.

That's all for this week, folks!

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

Email This

