Patent Loving Judge Keeps Pissing Off Patent Appeals Court, But Doesn't Seem To Care Very Much
from the how-is-this-allowed?!? dept
You may recall last fall we had an absolutely astounding story about Judge Alan Albright, a former patent litigator, who was appointed as the only judge in the federal district court in Waco. He very, very quickly made it clear that he wanted all patent cases to come to him, turning the Western District of Texas into the new favored home of patent trolls, taking the mantle from East Texas, which has famously been the trolls' preferred home for over a decade. Albright did things most people inherently recognize no judge should ever do. This includes things like literally going on a publicity tour to convince patent holders and trolls to file patent cases in his court. To this day, he seems to relish the fact that, despite being on the bench for just a little over two years, more than 20% of all patent cases end up on his personal docket.
With his desire to be the judge of choice for patent holders, he also built up a reputation for refusing to transfer cases to more appropriate jurisdictions -- even though the Supreme Court made clear in 2017 that patent cases should go to the appropriate docket, rather than whatever one the patent holder wants. A paper published last fall all about Albright's troubling role in patent cases called this out specifically.
Since taking the bench, Judge Albright has likewise staunchly refused to transfer cases out of the Western District. As of July 7, 2020, he has decided thirteen motions seeking transfer away from the Western District under § 1404(a); he has denied eleven. In fact, in a recent order, Judge Albright effectively told Apple—which has been sued at least ten times in cases assigned to Judge Albright and regularly seeks to have those cases moved to the Northern District of California—to stop filing transfer motions.
At the time we wrote that story last fall, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC), which handles all patent appeals, had just told Albright to transfer at least one of those cases. In February it got angry at Albright again in a case involving SK Hynix. Incredibly, even though SK Hynix sought to transfer the case all the way back in early May of last year, Judge Albright not only refused to rule on the motion to transfer, but ordered SK Hynix to go through the expensive discovery process -- which is what tends to destroy defendants in patent suits and push them to settle. After months of the judge refusing to even respond to the motion to transfer and having to go through expensive discovery, SK Hynix asked the CAFC to weigh in, and they slammed Albright, reminding him that they'd already scolded him about this last year:
We agree with SK hynix that the district court’s handling of the transfer motion up until this point in the case has amounted to egregious delay and blatant disregard for precedent. As we recently reiterated, “[a]lthough district courts have discretion as to how to handle their dockets, once a party files a transfer motion, disposing of that motion should unquestionably take top priority.” In re Apple Inc., 979 F.3d 1332, 1337 (Fed. Cir. 2020) (citations omitted); see also In re Horseshoe Entm’t, 337 F.3d 429, 433 (5th Cir. 2003) (“[I]n our view disposition of that [transfer] motion should have taken a top priority in the handling of this case by the . . . District Court.”). No such priority was given to the motion here, as it simply lingered unnecessarily on the docket while the district court required the parties to proceed ahead with the merits.
Unfortunately, rather than force Albright to transfer the case, they noted that he'd finally agreed to have a hearing on the motion to transfer, so they'd basically let it slide. The very next day, Albright ruled on the motion... and denied the transfer, saying the trial would move forward. A few days ago, SK Hynix agreed to a settlement to end the case.
Last month, CAFC had to step in again on an Albright case where he seemed to have done exactly the same thing. This case involved TracFone. In June, it had filed a motion asking Albright to either (1) dismiss the case for being in an improper venue, or (2) transfer it to a more appropriate venue. Albright did neither. Instead he pushed TracFone into discovery while simply not ruling on the motion. Notice a pattern? So did the CAFC:
We addressed strikingly similar circumstances from the same district court last month in SK hynix. There, as here, the petitioners sought mandamus relief from this court after waiting nearly eight months for a ruling on a motion to transfer that was fully briefed. We agreed with the petitioner that “the district court’s handling of the transfer motion up until this point in the case has amounted to egregious delay and blatant disregard for precedent.” 835 F. App’x at 600–01. We did not compel further action because the district court scheduled a hearing while the petition was pending before this court, but we directed the district court to stay proceedings, including the upcoming Markman hearing, until the district court ruled on the motion. We explained that mandamus was appropriate because “precedent compels entitlement to such relief and the district court’s continued refusal to give priority to deciding the transfer issues demonstrates that SK hynix has no alternative means by which to obtain it.”
It then points out what a travesty this is:
In Google, we explained that lengthy delays in resolving transfer motions can frustrate the intent of § 1404(a) by forcing defendants “to expend resources litigating substantive matters in an inconvenient venue while a motion to transfer lingers unnecessarily on the docket.” 2015 WL 5294800 at *1. We concluded that a trial court’s failure to act on a fully briefed transfer motion that had been pending for approximately eight months while pressing forward with discovery and claim construction issues amounted to an arbitrary refusal to consider the merits of the transfer motion. Id. at *1–2. We therefore directed the district court to promptly rule and to stay all proceedings pending completion of the motion. Id. at *2.
Our decisions in Google and SK hynix rest on a principle well-established in Fifth Circuit law: That district courts must give promptly filed transfer motions “top priority” before resolving the substantive issues in the case. In re Horseshoe Entm’t, 337 F.3d 429, 433 (5th Cir. 2003) (“[I]n our view disposition of that [transfer] motion should have taken a top priority in the handling of this case by the . . . District Court.”); see also In re Apple, Inc., 979 F.3d 1332, 1337 (Fed. Cir. 2020 (explaining that “once a party files a transfer motion, disposing of that motion should un-questionably take top priority.”); In re Nintendo Co., Ltd., 544 F. App’x 934, 941 (Fed. Cir. 2013) (“[A] trial court must first address whether it is a proper and convenient venue before addressing any substantive portion of the case.”).
We agree with TracFone that the circumstances here are comparable to those in Google. As in Google, the facts here establish that the district court has clearly abused its discretion. And, unlike in SK hynix, the court to date has taken no action to suggest it is proceeding towards quick resolution of the motion.
Ouch. Having been benchslapped yet again, Judge Albright announced that he was finally going to start doing what he should have been doing all along: issuing a standing order admitting that certain other issues, such as the important Markman hearing where the judge basically determines what the patent claims cover, would be held off until he was able to review venue transfer requests. Markman hearings don't need to be held right away, but Judge Albright seemed to push to get them going quickly even while ignoring transfer requests. But now he says he'll make sure to rule on transfer prior to any Markman hearing:
When there is a pending inter-district transfer, the Court will either promptly enter an order resolving the pending motion(s) prior to the Markman hearing or it will postpone the Markman hearing until it has had the opportunity to do so. The Court will not conduct a Markman hearing until it has resolved the pending motion to transfer.
It only took a bunch of CAFC benchslaps to get there. Of course, getting him to rule quickly doesn't mean that he'll actually transfer the cases. Three days after CAFC yelled at Albright about the TracFone situation, he denied the transfer request (as well as the dismissal request) even while admitting that TracFone's preferred venue in South Florida would be more convenient for the witnesses and parties.
Also, it looked like CAFC was on the verge of benchslapping him again, but he (WOW!) actually transferred one case to Houston. Of course, that was after he'd already denied the transfer last summer, and CAFC had already told him to reconsider, which he hadn't actually gotten around to many months later. The defendant in that case, Nitro Fluids, had gone back to CAFC to ask it to make Albright rule, and thus he finally did so -- leading the CAFC to drop the issue as moot.
And, most recently, Albright has denied a request by Microsoft to transfer a patent case out of his court. In this most recent ruling Albright declares that: "A party seeking transfer to an allegedly more convenient forum carries a significant burden." I mean, yeah, in your court.
I remain flummoxed as to how this is allowed. I cannot come up with any reasonable explanation for allowing a judge to act this way. It is beyond sketchy. He's advertising his court as friendly to patent filers, and when defendants seek to move cases to more appropriate venues, he stalls, forces them into expensive processes -- despite courts telling him to stop -- and when he finally makes a slight nod towards obeying the rules, he still regularly rejects the transfer requests. Even if he and his supporters argue that there's some reason that all of this makes sense, at the very least, it reeks of gaming the system, bias against patent defendants, and not wanting to play by the rules. It's shameful behavior by a judge.
Filed Under: alan albright, cafc, district court, markman hearings, patent trolls, patents, transfers, waco
How does this guy not have anyone investigating his seemingly corrupted impartiality? You’d think some enterprising journalist would at least be looking into his financials or some shit to see if someone bought all those favorable rulings.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Hell, eventually somebody might decide that it’s cheaper to pay a hitman to just cut a brake line or something than go through discovery in that judge’s court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Everything's relative.
And it seems that this guy is a relative of Richard Liebowitz.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bring the hammer down or be complicit
Similar to judges giving copyright and patent extortionists passes by merely warning them that at some point there might be consequences if the only thing he faces is being told to do his gorram job he has no reason to change, and can and will feel free to drag his heels and pander to patent trolls.
If those above him want him to stop being so grossly corrupt then they need to apply some actual penalties, until then it'll be business as usual as he encourages and enables patent extortionists and does everything he can to drive any sane company not run by parasites out of his jurisdiction.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not sure I understand this correctly... it's a judge going litigant-shopping?
I don't even know what the point is. Plaintiffs sometimes go judge-shopping (if they can get away with it). They have something to gain. But his salary's fixed. He's either soliciting bribes/kickback, or is a zealot. And it's difficult to understand how someone could support patents in an ideological sense. At best they're pragmatic regulation to encourage invention (anyone zealous concerning that principle must hate patent trolls by definition).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Patents
Yup, this judge is going litigant shopping!
Now, as to patents, they also serve as a bit of a "gold star" system in industry -- I say this with inventor status on 3 patents, two of which are products in the market, and the patents were at best afterthoughts, at worst publicized us to our competitors and distracted us from making an actual product which therefore never made it to market.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Not sure I understand this correctly... it's a judge going litigant-shopping?
Yeah. Or as some have described it, rather than "forum shopping" he's "forum selling." He has claimed that he's doing that because, as a former patent litigator, he "understands" how to efficiently run a patent case, so his argument is that patent cases run smoother in his court. It is true that patent cases have some oddities that are unlike most other cases (things like Markman hearings), but... it's still weird.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Um... Sorry but I'm pretty sure "run smoother" is the opposite of what we actually want from a court. Especially when it's heavily implied "run smoother" means "court bends over backwards for the plaintiff only". Pretty sure defendants trying to get their case moved to a proper venue would not say that court "runs smoother".
What we want from the court system is something that hears both sides and does the best humanly possible to give a verdict based on facts and law. Not a system designed to expedite only one sides needs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Asked and answered.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think the general thought has become "if a judge is doing it, then it's acceptable behavior because there are no bad judges".
IIRC this is exactly the sort of case where the judge should be impeached.
I'm not holding my breath though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A very similar idea didn't work for Nixon, and this idea shouldn't work for this guy, either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
http://www.scjc.texas.gov/
People need to start filing complaints against this judge. One does not need to be a party to an action to file a complaint.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I remain flummoxed as to how this is allowed. I cannot come up with any reasonable explanation for allowing a judge to act this way.
Judges, lawyers, and parties preferred by judges aren't like everyone else who has to submit to being in a courtroom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'cause TD is locked down
this would partly explain few comments today -- the dreaded collateral damage! from trying to keep dissent out
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can you sue a judge to recuse themselves?
I mean, If I were a defendant, I'd at least try to sue the state and get him removed from the case... I mean... is that possible? Has it been tried? If nothing else, it would be a hell of a publicity stunt to call this guy out for his blatant pandering
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Can you sue a judge to recuse themselves?
I'm pretty sure impeachment is the only thing that can threaten a federal judge.
And that requires congressional intervention.(of course if he were to be impeached, then I believe that would strip him of his current immunities, and leave him open to lawsuits/prosecution)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
evidently okaying each comment today behind the scenes
I see this LIE a LOT:
Comment Held for Moderation...
Thanks for your comment.
It will be reviewed by our staff before it is posted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let's cut to the cheese
You cheer Oracle v GOOGLE going until got "right" decision!
That's actually the same, just different order.
Now, you mention GOOGLE up there and tacitly impugn this judge, but in fact GOOGLE is just wanting a more favorable venue too, right? -- Yes. Again, it's just the order that you protest, and that's only due to GOOGLE being defendant. -- GOOGLE looks for most favorable venue too when filing, wouldn't it? Of course.
New readers, not that are any, can just take note that Maz's wish here and ALWAYS aligns with what GOOGLE want. You will find this so EVERY TIME.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Let's cut to the cheese
WHEW! What a fight just to get to the basics you offer of own free will!
Now, by at last letting me in -- and you pointing it up on front page this week -- you very nearly prove that have the site locked down at times, then CHOOSE to let me in.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Let's cut to the cheese
you are frothing too much for us to be able to read what you are trying to convey.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Let's cut to the cheese
New readers: I've just hammered my way in after dozens of tries w TD's lousy system, that's why the above. It's NOT coincidence. It's not that TD is fighting spam. It's viewpoint discrimination.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Let's cut to the cheese
So funny enough: I've never had a problem posting to TD. I've also never seen someone claim they were getting caught in the spam filters without also seeing them try to fill the comment section with spam. Very strange. I wonder what the correlation could be.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“I’m not a spammer! And to prove it, I’ll spam a bunch of comments until one of them goes through!” — Ol’ Blue Balls, probably
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Let's cut to the cheese
While I'm at it. If you had to "hammer your way through", why didn't you just give up and go somewhere more friendly? Do you like being in environments that you believe are hostile to you? Or maybe you are terrified that people unfamiliar with techdirts evil way will wander onto the site, and then be completely unable to click back, or close, or type another url, and thus be forced to stay here. Forever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If new readers don't exist anymore by your own observations, why do you even need a message to new readers? So you can have more people to point to your "ignorant motherfucker" comment?
Like, there's shooting yourself in the foot, then there's going down on your knees to beg the army to run your foot over with a goddamn tank battalion...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Let's cut to the cheese
From your post it is clear that you have no clue what is going on. Oracle v. Google and what is going on here are apples and oranges.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
