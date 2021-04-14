Sens. Cruz, Hawley & Lee Show How To Take A Good Bill Idea And Make It Blatantly Unconstitutional
from the seriously-guys? dept
Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Mike Lee, all hold themselves out to be "constitutional" lawyers. All graduated from law schools and went on to clerk for Supreme Court Justices (Cruz clerked for Rehnquist, Hawley for Roberts, and Lee for Alito -- though before he moved to the Supreme Court). And yet, all three have shown that their support for the Constitution they swore to uphold and protect is a little wishy washy when they can build a culture war around it and get some silly press attention. The latest move is their new bill to strip Major League Baseball's antitrust exemption.
Now, I've explained this before, but let me be explicit about it here, because it's the part that people keep getting tripped up on: I think this is a good idea. It's silly that Major League Baseball has an antitrust exemption and it should be gotten rid of. There's no need for it and it's bad policy that it exists. And if Senators Cruz, Hawley and Lee had simply introduced such a bill, I might even cheer it on.
But... that's not what they did. They announced it in a manner that makes it blatantly unconstitutional, because they flat out admit that they're doing it to punish MLB for MLB's political expression (namely moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia's new voting law). And the Senators don't even try to hide this or come up with some Potemkin-style façade. They just out and out admit that they're doing this for unconstitutional reasons:
Following Major League Baseball’s (MLB) decision to relocate the All-Star game from the state of Georgia, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) will hold a press conference today outlining their legislation to end MLB’s special immunity from antitrust laws.
Here's the thing that many people are missing: you can do constitutional things for unconstitutional reasons, and it makes the things you do... unconstitutional. In this case, Cruz, Lee, and Hawley are actually making it more difficult to remove MLB's antitrust exemption, because they've just handed MLB an easy response should this bill go anywhere. They can run to court and say that this was clearly vindictive behavior by Congress in response to protected 1st Amendment speech.
So even if you support removing MLB's antitrust exemption, you should be against this. Because this action, in this way, simply guarantees that if it got traction, it would get tied up in court for years solely due to the statements of Hawley, Cruz, and Lee.
It's quite likely that none of the three actually care, of course. They're all just grandstanding for an ignorant base who wants these Senators to embrace "cancelling" Major League Baseball for daring to... care about voting rights. And, in doing so, these three Senators show (yet again) that they're not interested in actually doing what's right, or what's constitutional. They're only interested in frothing up some grist for an ignorant base who revels in the politics of petty grievances.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, antitrust, exemption, free speech, josh hawley, mike lee, retaliation, ted cruz, voting rights
Companies: mlb
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
A shame we don't have a Constitutional test for all incoming congress critters. 1/2 of them would fail.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Only half?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I'm feeling generous today. But I see lots more of it from one particular half.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You are insinuating that those people don't know what they are doing, or they'd not do it.
The question governing their behavior is not "what would be the moral thing to do?" or "what would be the legal thing to do?" or "what did I swear an oath on?" but "what can I get away with?".
That's sort of the same competency question relevant for a crime lord, except that in politics the populist element of answering this question has a larger weight.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
For Hawley, he certainly knows better. But idjits like Marjorie Taylor Greene are genuinely stupid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Republican lawmakers: “Fuck cancel culture! Grow some thicker skin, assholes! Stop being so offended by everything!”
Also Republican lawmakers: “We’re cancelling these fuckers because they hurt conservative feelings. Don’t they know that’s illegal?”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If there is one thing they're consistent about its hypocrisy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Three of the many congress critters who don't care about legislation, just making a name for themselves. The real point of this was just to appease and fire up their base, doesn't matter if it passes or not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In other words, what they're doing with this legislation is feeding steak, jerky, and burgers to their base.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Burgers all around, I think.
Take good legislation, grind it up and add filler until it no longer resembles steak.
And not Jerky, because they don't want their constituents to have to really chew on the legislation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What is this "League Baseball"? Is it a children's game that people watch, like Texas Holdum or Balkan Underwater Synchronized Tiddlywinks? I don't have a TV or cable network access: is there anything else I must do to never hear about it again?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I have a TV but I also have Roku access, and the MLB even has their own streaming service.
I choose not to subscribe because I'm not a baseball fan, but that's what makes Streaming better than cable: I can decide the services and content I want and not some cable company.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply