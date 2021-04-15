The Pillow Dude's 'Free Speech' Social Media Website Will Moderate 'Swear Words' Because Of Course It Will
from the everyone-moderates dept
It seems like every few months a new social media app comes on the scene, promising to be the "free speech" social media app that says it won't "censor" (by which they mean moderate) anything. And those of us who have been in this space for more than two seconds laugh. Because every single internet service that allows third party speech sooner or later realizes that moderation is not optional -- it's necessary to keep any site running. At a basic level, it starts with spam. Leaving up spam makes a site unusable. After that, there are things that you are legally required to remove, including child sexual abuse material and (in some cases) copyright infringing material.
Sooner or later, though, every such site realizes that it has to go through the content moderation learning curve. That doesn't mean they all need to follow the same rules or do the same thing, but they do need to recognize that content moderation questions are always there. This includes things like "how do you deal with abuse and harassment" and just generally how do you deal with trolls who are clearly up to no good. There are many different approaches to this, but insisting that you're the "free speech" site that will "do nothing" is not a realistic statement. It's one that demonstrates ignorance.
Enter the MyPillow dude, Mike Lindell. Last month Lindell announced that he was building his own social media site, with a tagline "voices of free speech." I'm not even sure what that means. He insisted that people will have "10 times more followers" on his janky platform, and that Twitter and Google will "be a thing of the past," which shows a bit of bravado, I guess.
Mike Lindell announces that he'll be unveiling a new social media platform within two weeks that will put both Twitter and YouTube out of business. pic.twitter.com/PsDuBOWd5H
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 11, 2021
Of course, the "free speech" part of his "voices of free speech" is apparently a lot more limited than is implied. Lindell has now announced that "the four swear words" will not be allowed. There are just four?
“You don’t get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God’s name in vain,” Lindell says in the video.
Huh. So, I'm not even convinced which "c-word" is being used here, and I note that "the s-word" is apparently allowed? From what was said it sounds like Lindell and whatever programmer he's pulled into this wacky scheme have implemented a lame keyword filter, which anyone who has done work in content moderation will tell you does not work nearly as well as people expect it to. People who want to use that words will quickly find alternatives, g-d dammit. I mean, f0ck, who doesn't know that s#it?
Anyway, this has all the hallmarks of yet another social media train wreck, but I look forward to Lindell and Trump fighting it out for users of their new social networks, when they're not in court relying on Section 230 to protect them from legal liability of whatever crazy things their users are posting.
Filed Under: content moderation, free speech, mike lindell, social media, swear words
Companies: frank, mypillow
Swear words: Prejudice against vernacular used by "undesirable individuals" especially if they are different from you.
Also, using gods name in vain is condemning god or using god's name for evil purposes like the uber common practice of using religion to manipulate people, not hyperbolically saying god should condemn toe stubbing because you stubbed your toe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's amazing how many misread that commandment.
It simply and directly says
"Though shalt not TAKE God's name in vain."
That means, of course:
"Don't claim to be a Jew or Christian and fail to live up to it."
Sadly, it comes as no surprise that the same folks who read that wrong also are the ones who break that simple rule. ; ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The c-word
Surely the banned c-word is charisma-uniqueness-nerve-talent?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The c-word
And there was I thinking is was "commonly unwelcome nautical terminology".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I really think Mr. Lindell should be focusing in on dealing with the $1.3 billion lawsuit against him rather than wasting his money on websites.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I imagine he plans to use the website to draw in suckers to pay for said lawsuit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Heh, be interesting to see what happens the first time someone comments that they like visiting Scunthorpe. AKA "The Scunthorpe problem" which just took me down an amusing Wikipedia rabbit hole. Think I'll register an account with the username "Scunthorpe Cockburn" and see how far I get.
Also which god are you not allowed to take in vain? Humanity has come up with so many over the millennia. Zeus? Odin? Flying Spaghetti Monster? or could I get away with "Cheeses H FCUKing K-Riced, that ludicrous." ?
I suspect that in the first two weeks most sign ups will be people curious to see what the limits are before the user base is inevitably taken over by crypto spam bots, bikini porn ads and a few clueless right wing uncles gently bouncing off each other in the comments wondering when Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and DJT will create verified accounts?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Swears
Man, now it's just going to be a game to see who can find the best way to swear. Once it's online I'll be posting every day after Monday. So once it's up I'll see you next Tuesday.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I wonder if they allow links to, hmm, I dunno...Techdirt? :D
I think I know what my first post there will be.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike Lindell: “My social media service will protect free speech of all kinds!”
Also Mike Lindell: “…except for this speech that I don’t like because fuck you.”
Dude has a right to moderate his service however he wants, don’t get me wrong. But every time I hear someone like him go on about starting a “true free speech service”, I always wait for the other pillow to drop. Because it always will.
(Oh, and as for the wordfilters? Assuming the site can parse Unicode, a zero-width space would likely be enough to get obscenities past the filter…and leave an admin scratching their heads.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That right there is priceless! Do keep us informed of your adventures, please.
They won't be able to, because AC (immediately above) and others of like mind will beat the "real" ones to the punch. Often and repeatedly, ad finitum. Hell, I'm tempted to sign up as "TheRealJoshHawley'sMentor", but I don't want to step on CJ Robert's toes. He might be even funnier than I could ever be, who knows.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nothing says free speak quite like have more restrictive swear word rules than the websites you are trying to compete with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
*speech
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Four words?
I would have thought the four banned words would be 'We lost the election"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“You don’t get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God’s name in vain,” Lindell says in the video.
Someone's got to tell him there's 7 - and for christ's sake, "goddamn" isn't one of them.
But I do think it's really nice of him to turn it into a game for us. These people never learn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What's he going to call it?
Pillow talk?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Four words?
Even Carlin could come up with seven.
(Well, six. "Motherfucker" is redundant, but necessary for the rhythm of the routine; it just rolls off the tongue after "cocksucker".)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyBH5oNQOS0
God/jesus? thats 2, not one.
AND YES, we found ways to say things they cant EDIT, Except. When they do it has some strange consequences.
https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/58036/50-words-sound-rude-actually-arent
I like these English versions:
https://www.cs.cmu.edu/~biglou/resources/bad-words.txt
Then:
https://www.babbel.com/en/mag azine/best-curse-words-in-other-languages
Slang and alt language.
https://www.afar.com/magazine/10-english-words-with-unfortunate-meanings-in-other-language s
Then SCIENCE:
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/dirty-science-words_n_5529731
Alternatives
https://www.tenne ssean.com/story/life/entertainment/12th/2019/07/19/50-curse-words-alternatives/1673915001/
God knows what?
https://www.bustle.com/articles/81192-20-innocent-words-that-sound-dirty-and-will-make-you-gig gle-like-a-5-year-old-no-matter
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thou shalt not take thy lord's name in vain?
It's okay, really it is. Lord Fruitbatten is a righteous dude, but a bit of a schmuck some times, y'know? He's told us to correct him when he does that.
Oh, you meant YOUR lord? I didn't even know you were in the feudal system!
... what?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Original
The original purpose of content moderation was to eliminate obscenity, and not to control people's beliefs. It's good to see someone living up to the original purpose, and demonstrating that moderation doesn't need to violate people's ability to speak freely.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Original
That's one hell of a ball of assertions right there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Original
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Original
"The original purpose of content moderation was to eliminate obscenity not to control people's beliefs"
Exactly.. Then we found out it's Potato potawto since one mans obscenity is another's belief.. Do we really need to go through it all again
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Original
"There is no such thing as bad language...We are adults. These are the words we use to express frustration, rage, anger. In order that we don't pick up a tire iron to beat the shit out each other." - Lewis Black
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Original
Yet, if someone posts "For goodness sake, people, the election wasn't stolen, it was honestly lost by DJT. Here's the proof ..." I strongly suspect it will disappear like it was never posted. Either that or a virtual lynch mod will descend to run the miscreant poster out of town.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Original
Which means almost nothing the Drumpf blabbed on about would have been permissible on this platform. Impressive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Original
It was to allow removal of comments from people like you who think they can force their words into all forums.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Original
90% of moderation is keeping spam out.
The rest tends to be keeping the Language hospitable.
Using words people Dont get upset about.
The problem tends to be that Last part, and what OTHERS consider hospitable.
Cause in his Ideal, I could call him a hemorrhoidal symptom, and get away with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Original
There aren't any words that people don't get upset about for copyright's sake. It's all trumping contextual. Spammers will get upset that you call their stuff spam. If you are on a recipe forum, people will get upset that you bring up video games or politics or anything else. Some people will have a knee jerk and be swatting offended just any time they see certain words based on their prior experience..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Original
You can point to nowhere where moderation was used "to control people's beliefs."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Moderation, by default and design, will always “violate people’s ability to speak freely”. The thing you don’t get? Moderation only applies to a given service/site/property/community. It can’t prevent someone kicked off Twitter or booted out of Walmart from speaking their mind in general.
Moderation doesn’t violate your civil rights, Koby. You’ve been told so a hundred times. Stop being intentionally ignorant and start acting like you believe in something other than your precious fee-fees.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Original
Since exactly when did 'goddamn' become obscenity?
Because goddamnit! I want my freedom to say 'goddamn this' or 'goddamn whatever the hell I want.'
Goddamnit, why are you defending this hypocritical self-righteous crackhead who would happily trod over my goddamn rights?
Assuming this reply is obscene, MIke would be legally required to remove it, as obscenity is not protected by the first amendment, goddamnit. Let's see how your shitty theory plays out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Original
Well shit, that's fucking awesome!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
God, that Scunthorpe Problem...
The list seems very arbitrary, and is either using the jankiest of janky word filters, or is going to be a moderation nightmare.
Not only is there the Scunthorpe problem, but how does one distinguish between legitimate invocations of God versus those in vain? Just like how copyright filters would require an army of judges, this would require a Sanhedrin!
Also, this probably is, on record, the first "free speech" platform that bans the use of the n-word.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
OK so this guy says he'll have more than TWO BILLION USERS.
I wonder if I could invest in his scheme, maybe $10.
Then when he fails spectacularly to gain his 2 billion and 1st user, sue him for hundreds of millions of dollars in promised ad revenue?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Or get your name on a list of radicals in the USA??
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I noted one word missing.
So we need to spam quote Trump on every post.
"I just grab them by the pussy. They let you do that when your famous." - Donald J. Trump
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is it live yet?
It's been over two weeks from the announcement...Is this "revolutionary" platform up and running yet?
Doing a search for VOCL on 4 major search engines just finds news articles about it, but no site. I'm going to call vaporware on this one. With his history with the FTC he needs to be careful...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You may wish to refine that search. According to Lindell, his service will now be called “Frank”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ahh...Thanks..Looks like it has a cloudflare front on it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Creating yet another site advertising to white-wingers that they're the "free speech" platform, then declaring the n-word more worthy of being censored than the s-word or h-e-double-hockey-sticks? Bold strategy Cotton, let's see how it works out for 'em.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cocaine... its a hell of a drug dot gif
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He has talked about moving to South Dakota before...
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/18/us/south-dakota-meth.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Know your audence man...
I mean I knew the guy was delusional after listening to GAM reviews of his 'films' but damn, the kind of people looking for 'alternative' social media platforms after being kicked off the civilized ones are going to see those 'rules' are a fun little challenge and will be throwing fits should the rules ever actually be applied to them, so good job covering yourself in blood and jumping in shark infested waters man.
That said I do find it funny to see yet another example of how fragile the feelings of the 'fuck your feelings' crowd are, how very quickly they go from 'if you don't like it then don't listen' to 'how dare you offend my sensibilities?!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Know your audence man...
Hey, this forum sucks, it's is full of asshole trolls.. I wanted a platform where only I was allowed to be an asshole troll and everyone else was forced to be civil and put up with it
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
