Daily Deal: The Learn Python And Django Developer Bundle
Oh Look, Here's Some More Culture Being Canceled, Now Thanks To The Second Circuit

Michigan AG Using Former Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell's 'No Reasonable Person Would Believe Me' Statements To Seek Sanctions Against Her

Legal Issues

from the you-can-have-your-legal-defense-or-your-law-license,-but-not-both dept

Mon, Apr 12th 2021 10:46amTim Cushing

In January -- shortly after the failed DC insurrection -- Dominion Voting Systems sued former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for defamation over her repeated assertions the company was somehow involved in "stealing" the election for President Joe Biden.

As evidence of these extraordinary claims, Powell -- the self-proclaimed "kraken" -- offered up a bunch of hearsay and conjecture from QAnon-addled conspiracy theorists who took a break from trying to link prominent Democrats to ritualistic child abuse to link Dominion to a deceased Venezuelan dictator.

Accusations of vote rigging/stealing were made by Powell -- not just during press conferences and TV appearances -- but in court as sworn statements of fact. Powell's response to this lawsuit was to basically claim everyone who heard her allegations knew they were little more than heated hyperbole and expressions of her opinion.

Apparently, "everyone" also covered the judges handling her lawsuits in which she claimed her assertions were solid, fact-based, and worthy of exploration. Claiming "no one takes me seriously" may help Powell escape a defamation lawsuit, but it doesn't help her when it comes to her litigation where these same claims were expected to be taken seriously by federal courts.

Sidney Powell's inadvertent self-sabotage continues. Powell's best defense against Dominion's billion-dollar lawsuit is now being used by Michigan officials to argue the lawyer to be legally-sanctioned for lying to the courts. As Adam Klasfield reports for Law & Crime, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is wielding Powell's own statements against her to seek sanctions.

“These attorneys seemingly made statements they knew were misleading in an effort to further their false and destructive narrative,” Nessel wrote in a statement on Wednesday. “As lawyers, fidelity to the law is paramount. These individuals worked to further conspiracy theories in an effort to erode public trust in government and dismantle our systems of democracy. Their actions are inexcusable.”

Pretty much. You can't litigate using the same allegations you later claim aren't actual statements of fact. While there are some protections against defamation lawsuits for statements made in court cases, that doesn't extend to claims made in public. And when both sets of claims are pretty much identical, it becomes a real problem when you assert "no reasonable person" would believe they were "statements of fact" when that group of reasonable people now includes federal judges.

This move for sanctions is on top of the state's attempt to get Powell disbarred for attempting to overturn the state's 2020 election results with litigation state officials claimed crossed ethical lines. Governor Gretchen Whitmer's complaint against Powell make it's clear the state's serious about preventing Powell from practicing law in the state:

By filing a frivolous lawsuit based on false statements and by brazenly attempting to disenfranchise Michigan voters during the recent presidential election, she engaged in grave attorney misconduct.

Her defense in the Dominion lawsuit looks like it's going to cost her even more than what Dominion may eventually extract from Powell via its lawsuit. The best course of action would have been to not do any of the things Powell did months ago. A steady stream of stunt litigation based on allegations apparently compiled by legal experts on 4chan is a great way to find yourself out of a job and a whole lot of money.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: dana nessel, defamation, michigan, sanctions, sidney powell
Companies: dominion

18 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 12 Apr 2021 @ 10:58am

    Hmm, lying to courts I had evidence of voter fraud = approx $50,0000 + disbarred in multiple states.

    Lying about Dominion = $1,500,000,000.

    Gee, no wonder her lawyers are going for the first one. They want to get paid too. That Trump grifting gets around.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 12 Apr 2021 @ 11:18am

    'No Reasonable Person Would Believe Me'

    Well, that takes out the Trump half of the country.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 12 Apr 2021 @ 11:29am

    So it seems "It wasn't defamatory, it was perjury! wasn't the genius legal claim she thought it would be.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Apr 2021 @ 12:09pm

      Re:

      Hopefully this backfires so spectacularly that she loses both sets of cases. This is almost definitely "caught lying" type of backpedaling and therefore both cases could win out against her.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    MightyMetricBatman, 12 Apr 2021 @ 11:46am

    4chan legal advice is worth every penny you paid.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 12 Apr 2021 @ 11:50am

    A steady stream of stunt litigation based on allegations apparently compiled by legal experts on 4chan is a great way to find yourself out of a job and a whole lot of money.

    It’s also a great way to entertain everyone who isn’t neck-deep in the Big Lie and enjoys watching delusional people slam head-first into reality. Popcorn, anyone? 🍿

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Christenson, 12 Apr 2021 @ 12:29pm

      Re: Popcorn futures!

      Stop manipulating the popcorn futures market!!! :-)

      "Reasonable People" must exclude judges...or cuts off the defamation argument at the knees. Sounds lose-lose to me!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 12 Apr 2021 @ 1:03pm

        Stop manipulating the popcorn futures market!

        Sorry, Big Corn pays me too much to stop.

        …oh crap, I shouldn’t have said Big Corn pays me.

        …oh crap, I shouldn’t have said I was paid to manipulate the market.

        …oh crap, I certainly shouldn’t have said that on a public-facing forum.

        It’s too hot today…

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        David, 12 Apr 2021 @ 2:16pm

        Re: Re: Popcorn futures!

        Stop manipulating the popcorn futures market!!! :-)

        What use is a popcorn bubble that doesn't burst?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Apr 2021 @ 12:01pm

    When most people get in a hole like this, they stop digging. Powell doubles down and gets a backhoe.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Khym Chanur (profile), 12 Apr 2021 @ 12:08pm

    offered up a bunch of hearsay and conjecture from QAnon-addled conspiracy theorists

    Those same conspiracy theorists probably think that Powell somehow tricked Dominion into suing her, her saying "I didn't actually believe what I said" is all a part of that trick, and Dominion has fallen for it hook, line and sinker.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 12 Apr 2021 @ 12:30pm

    'That was supposed to be my get-out-of-lawsuit-free card!'

    Oh do I hope that she honestly thought that she could argue her way out of a defamation lawsuit by claiming that no-one would or should take her seriously, the look on her face when she found out that her own words were being used against her like this would be priceless if that were the case, with the only thing better being if the judge laughed out her argument leaving her on the hook for the defamation and perjury.

    Arguing that you weren't deliberately lying about a company in public because you were instead lying to judges about the company in court, ah the fun places someone can find themselves in when they're batshit insane and/or a grifter jumping on the bandwagon for fun and profit...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    jimb (profile), 12 Apr 2021 @ 3:08pm

    Brains, or the lack thereof...

    If she were smart, she never would have been on "Trump's team". The best people, the very best people...

    ... run as fast as they can the other way when Trump comes calling.

    Lawyer Powell deserves nothing less than disbarment, and fines that wipe her out, and take every penny of hypothetical future earnings from Fox "News" and "News"max appearances.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Apr 2021 @ 5:33pm

    What was it that was said on the previous Powell thread? "Discovery will be fun"?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    BernardoVerda (profile), 12 Apr 2021 @ 6:30pm

    ( ( ( schadenfreude ) ) )

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Daily Deal: The Learn Python And Django Developer Bundle
Oh Look, Here's Some More Culture Being Canceled, Now Thanks To The Second Circuit
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Monday

15:38 Activists Say Biden Camp Taking Too Long To Properly Staff The FCC (1)
13:45 FBI Scores Itself Another Lawsuit For Using The No Fly List To Punish A Lebanese Man For Not Becoming An Informant (8)
12:01 Oh Look, Here's Some More Culture Being Canceled, Now Thanks To The Second Circuit (8)
10:46 Michigan AG Using Former Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell's 'No Reasonable Person Would Believe Me' Statements To Seek Sanctions Against Her (18)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Learn Python And Django Developer Bundle (0)
09:33 Ajit Pai Should Not Still Have His Government Twitter Account (8)
06:30 Senators Warn Feebly Regulated Ad Data Is Being Exploited By Governments Worldwide (3)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (0)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: April 4th - 10th (2)

Friday

19:39 Khloe Kardashian Streisands A Photo She Wanted Taken Down By Issuing Takedowns (24)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.