Mastercard Lays Down New Rules For Streaming Sites That Require Them To Review Content Before Publication
from the war-on-porn-continues dept
Mastercard is in the process of killing off another way for sex workers to make money. Its updated policy on "illegal adult content" takes aim at a bunch of adult content that isn't actually illegal. What the new policy does is make it impossible for streaming platforms to comply with the new rules. Since they're not able to prescreen streamed content, they're just going to start blocking anything that seems like it might lead to Mastercard pulling the plug.
This will hit sites like OnlyFans and MyFreeCams the hardest, as sex worker/advocate Mary Moody points out. But it will also cause collateral damage at streaming sites that aren't able to comply with Mastercard's new demands and may start banning accounts and blocking streams if they suspect (without verifying) "adult content" might be offered.
Here's what Mastercard is requiring from sites hosting content:
-
Documented age and identity verification for all people depicted and those uploading the content
-
Content review process prior to publication
-
Complaint resolution process that addresses illegal or nonconsensual content within seven business days
-
Appeals process allowing for any person depicted to request their content be removed
Some of these are steps that platforms should be taking already. But the second bullet point poses significant challenges. This "for the children" effort will harm adults who produce adult content -- many who have never produced any content considered "illegal" under the First Amendment. Mastercard cites its partnership with several law enforcement agencies (as well as child porn clearinghouses like NCMEC) but doesn't say why it feels all adult content should be subject to rules meant to prevent the streaming of illegal content.
In the absence of any meaningful efforts on Mastercard's part (this puts the onus on everyone else but the credit card company), a statement like this is meaningless:
We’re committed to doing everything in our power to ensure only lawful activity takes place on our network.
But Mastercard isn't actually doing anything. It's handing out more requirements for platforms that accept Mastercard payments, but that's not actually doing something. That's making a bunch of other people jump through impossible hoops under the threat of defunding. And it will cause damage to plenty of lawful activity.
Mastercard is free to choose who it does business with. But if it just wants to dump cam sites used by sex workers, it could at least come out and say that, rather than hide behind "for the children" platitudes as it makes it impossible for sites like this to host actually legal content. This is just more anti-porn crusading that willfully lumps child porn and revenge porn in with legal content created by adults. Then Mastercard makes it impossible for platforms to comply without cutting off a majority of their user base.
Filed Under: infrastructure, payments, sex work, streaming sites
Companies: mastercard, onlyfans
Cool. Now do elected officials who knowingly spew rhetoric that leads to an insurrection.
Still seeing that Mastercard logo on www dot tedcruz dot org slash contribute
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Next people on this bandwagon with respect to all sites will be the MPAA/RIAA if they can't keep infringing material off of the site.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mastercard, not big fans of honesty
'We want to kill off porn but we aren't honest enough to actually admit that, suggestions?'
'We could require pre-screening of live content?'
'So, require that the one perk of live content, that it's live, be instead used against it and remove the entire purpose? Brilliant, get on it.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bitcoin fixes this
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bitcoin fixes this
Maybe if you're dropping hundreds of dollars on content it might be okay. The last time I made a purchase with Bitcoin about a month ago I made the mistake of sending it to my wallet instead of directly to the receiving address. When I tried to send it, it wouldn't let me because the network fees were going to be around $15 on a $30 purchase.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bitcoin fixes this
Bitcoin has to go through regular banks at some point. Bitcoin is used only by pirates, drug addicts, child porn downloaders, and other criminals, will soon too be blocked.
You cannot escape the invasive system of corporate control that you've been advocating, kids. It's not just for "conservatives"! It's GLOBAL and they have ALL the dodges long since figured out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Paypal???
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Paypal doesn't allow their service to be used for any adult content or items.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Considering the western world's hard on for banning and criminalizing fictional artwork - Australia is a good example of this - because it doesn't fit with their perceived utopia of what artwork and literature should be, I can't help wonder how this will effect Japanese artists...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
innocuous leader
'cause evidently okaying each again...
Techdirt always supports prostitutes, I mean "sex workers".
WHY is that? What's in it for you? Prostitution is degrading and dehumanizing, but you supposedly educated / civilized people keep supporting using teh internets to lower humanity.
Of course the reason is easy MONEY. That's Techdirt's only morality, utterly oblivious to human wreckage, especially to women, 'cause you're all misogynists, born rich, don't worry that YOUR children will be forced to this. -- By the way, WHERE are your re-writers of color or different gender, Maz? All you ever show is the patriarchal male white supremacist money-focused view, explicitly here wanting to see degradation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: innocuous leader -- and worked again
It is a bit funny to see you kids get your nose flattened by oft-repeated "corporations have (absolute) right of association" asertion. THAT is going to redound on you. What this (along w Tumbler getting rid of porn) presages is the kind of social control that intuitively appeals to most people, especially women, been well-defined for over a thousand years. "Libertinism" cannot sustain order, as the rulers know full well.
See Heinlein's "Revolt in 2100" for how ends up a religious tyranny, not the "free as in hippies" one you expect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: innocuous leader
again consistent with LOCKED until I'm persistent, then like a switch is clicked, I'm IN.
My advice, Maz, is run in the usual prior state of accepting all, then toss the little actual commercial spam that got through. This present way, you're surely losing new commentors, and few as they are, you can't afford.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: innocuous leader
Oh, God, where do I start? The patronizing attitude that sex workers need to be "saved" by you, the absurd idea that just because someone has the right to associate or disassociate with whoever they want means that they're immune to criticism for that action, the absolutely disgusting conclusion (on the scale of cartoon supervillain) that people want to be ruled over, that their autonomy must be taken from them for their own good? This whole rant is rotten, from top to bottom.
By the way, "sex workers" isn't a euphemism for "prostitutes". I see this point of confusion surprisingly frequently — sex work includes prostitution, of course, but also pornography in all its myriad forms. Adult streamers, phone sex workers, pornographic artists and actors, are all sex workers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
and just to use my screen name
Think on that -- how can you determine are "equitable" without the very *mathematical" notion of it? This Idiocracy will crash of its own and SOON. Again, a strict religious ORDER is most likely outcome of all this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: and just to use my screen name
Unlikely, but if it happens, women will most likely be even worse off as religious extremists are also the worse misogynists on the planet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: and just to use my screen name
im not sure where your argument about equitable comes from, its not in the article. That said, you mention equitable and seem to conflate it with equal, which is not accurate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seems to be very poorly thought out...
"The banks that connect merchants to our network will need to certify that the seller of adult content has effective controls in place to monitor, block and, where necessary, take down all illegal content."
I don't disagree with the intent, but the approach is rather heavy-handed and almost impossible to implement. How is a "seller of adult content" defined? Can a bank accurately determine that? What about a site that isn't primarily a seller of adult content by may end up hosting an adult content video, e.g, Vimeo or YouTube?
I have a much larger concern with the precedent. It's not a big step to repression of other content.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Seems to be very poorly thought out...
Yeah but it is an actual area of antitrust concern so politicians will pretend it doesn't exist and you are crazy for pointing out the fucking obvious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Buy tokens with MasterCard
Spend tokens on adult content.
What could these tokens be ....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well maybe switch to visa or other credit cards ,
The war on porn is continuing, make it difficult to pay sex workers, maybe they, ll stop working.
Is work legal if there's no way of getting paid for it.
Meanwhile a 16 year old can buy a gun or a rifle using a credit card.
Was it designed to put cam girls out of business?
There's no way to screen a live show that accepts donations
Maybe most sex workers will end on twitch
Doing non adult content
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
crypto tokens
Bitcoin (and its relatives) are too expensive for things like MyFreeCams and OnlyFans. What's needed is a new cryptocurrency with a fixed value, 1 token = US$1.00, and a third-party service to sell and redeem them. But such a service would probably be blocked by MasterCard, plus is probably a form of money laundering.
Maybe these services should just move to cash-only via USPS.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Shareholder lawsuit
What I don't get about this is why they haven't received even the grumblings of a shareholder lawsuit over Mastercard pissing away money to appease the imaginary friends of top management. Just ruthless capitalism would qualify as an improvement over this bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Something something last I checked they were still clearing donations to white nationalist groups...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
